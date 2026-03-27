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“Played You Like A Fool”: Dad Decides Whether To Stay Or Leave After Wife’s Secret Of 18 Years Comes Out
Middle-aged man sitting on sofa, looking distressed and thoughtful, representing father finding out children are not his.
Family, Relationships

“Played You Like A Fool”: Dad Decides Whether To Stay Or Leave After Wife’s Secret Of 18 Years Comes Out

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Some harsh truths can rock the foundations of even the strongest relationships. Like learning that the person you trust the most in life, your spouse, might not be the honest and faithful person you thought they were.

One distraught man opened up to the ‘True Off My Chest’ online community about how his world turned upside down after he found out that his teenage twins weren’t his. He then confronted his wife, whom he loves dearly, about her cheating on him. You’ll find the full story below, including two updates from the author.

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    Trust is extremely difficult to rebuild after you learn that your significant other has been unfaithful

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media (not the actual photo)

    18 years into his marriage, this man found out that his kids weren’t actually his. Devastated, he turned to the internet for help

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    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual photo)

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    Affairs, whether they’re physical, emotional, or both, can seriously damage your romantic relationship

    Affairs don’t necessarily have to be physical. They can be emotional, too. Whatever the case might be, all types of infidelity can be devastating and damaging to your partner. For instance, even if an affair is anonymous and happens online, it can still negatively affect your real-life relationships.

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    According to Verywell Mind, the average affair lasts between 6 months and 1 year. Typically, cheating involves intense and passionate emotional or physical attachment to a person who isn’t your committed romantic partner. At its core, an affair constitutes a betrayal of your significant other’s trust.

    Romantic affairs tend to have emotional and physical elements of romance. This is different from casual affairs, which are primarily focused on physical intimacy.

    Emotional affairs, on the other hand, don’t have a physical element to them. Instead, they focus on intense and lasting emotional connections. This type of intimacy can be more intense and deeper than something like a casual affair. Moreover, emotional infidelity can threaten a person’s relationship just as much as a physical affair.

    You don’t actually have to meet someone in person to cheat on your partner with them. For example, cyber affairs happen through chat, webcam, email, or text.

    You might know the individual, or they might be someone completely anonymous. These types of affairs tend to be emotional, but they have undertones of intimacy, too, for instance, through sharing fantasies or photos.

    “The partners involved in a cyber affair may never meet in person. But the emotional connection and often sensual nature of the affair can strain the committed relationships that one or both of the participants are in,” Verywell Mind explains.

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    Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

    Infidelity can be deeply traumatizing to your partner when they learn about it

    Broadly speaking, some red flags that indicate that your partner might be unfaithful to you include sudden changes in behavior, being secretive, avoiding your calls at certain times, changes in your intimate life, taking a sudden interest in their looks, etc.

    Cheating doesn’t always have to end in a breakup or divorce, however. Healing the relationship is a process that focuses on reconnection, reestablishing trust, establishing accountability, and moving toward forgiveness.

    It’s often best to seek a professional therapist or marriage counselor’s services if you want to try to salvage what’s left of your romantic relationship after an affair. “Sometimes an affair can break up a marriage. Other couples recover and save their relationship through communication and professional help. The important thing is to decide what is best for you.”

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    In some cases, however, your partner’s infidelity, a form of interpersonal trauma, is so devastating that it can lead you to develop an anxiety disorder known as post-infidelity stress disorder.

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    According to research, 30% to 60% of individuals who were cheated on and learned about it experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. What’s more, they can also experience ongoing stress, rumination, anger, numbness, trauma recall, and hypervigilance.

    What’s more, they may develop trust issues, exhibit avoidant tendencies, and have relationship difficulties in the future.

    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments. How would you react if you learned that your kids aren’t yours and that your partner had a secret affair years ago? Have you ever had your significant other cheat on you? Share your insights and experiences if you feel like opening up.

    Image credits: garakta_studio (not the actual photo)

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    Here’s what some readers said after reading the man’s post about his family drama

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    Later, the man shared an update after he confronted his wife about her cheating

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Throw-Away_familife

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    And here’s how people reacted when they read the update

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    The man had one final update to share about his marriage

    Image credits: Throw-Away_familife

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    What do you think ?
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    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man is a much better person than that guy from yesterday who wouldn't adopt his sixteen-year-old stepdaughter whom he had raised most of her life because he didn't love her as much as his "real" kids.

    19
    19points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶18 years, 18 years, and on their 18th birthday he found out they wasn't his🎶

    2
    2points
    reply
    henrikknudsen_1 avatar
    Henrik Knudsen
    Henrik Knudsen
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are their father though. Don't do anything rash or stupid. Take a breather and refocus, talk to your wife. You've got this man!

    2
    2points
    reply
    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you not read the two updates?

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    margaretnupponen avatar
    murmelinpaiva
    murmelinpaiva
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man is a much better person than that guy from yesterday who wouldn't adopt his sixteen-year-old stepdaughter whom he had raised most of her life because he didn't love her as much as his "real" kids.

    19
    19points
    reply
    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶18 years, 18 years, and on their 18th birthday he found out they wasn't his🎶

    2
    2points
    reply
    henrikknudsen_1 avatar
    Henrik Knudsen
    Henrik Knudsen
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are their father though. Don't do anything rash or stupid. Take a breather and refocus, talk to your wife. You've got this man!

    2
    2points
    reply
    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you not read the two updates?

    0
    0points
    reply
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