“Played You Like A Fool”: Dad Decides Whether To Stay Or Leave After Wife’s Secret Of 18 Years Comes Out

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Some harsh truths can rock the foundations of even the strongest relationships. Like learning that the person you trust the most in life, your spouse, might not be the honest and faithful person you thought they were.

One distraught man opened up to the ‘True Off My Chest’ online community about how his world turned upside down after he found out that his teenage twins weren’t his. He then confronted his wife, whom he loves dearly, about her cheating on him. You’ll find the full story below, including two updates from the author.

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Trust is extremely difficult to rebuild after you learn that your significant other has been unfaithful

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18 years into his marriage, this man found out that his kids weren’t actually his. Devastated, he turned to the internet for help

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Affairs, whether they’re physical, emotional, or both, can seriously damage your romantic relationship

Affairs don’t necessarily have to be physical. They can be emotional, too. Whatever the case might be, all types of infidelity can be devastating and damaging to your partner. For instance, even if an affair is anonymous and happens online, it can still negatively affect your real-life relationships.

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According to Verywell Mind, the average affair lasts between 6 months and 1 year. Typically, cheating involves intense and passionate emotional or physical attachment to a person who isn’t your committed romantic partner. At its core, an affair constitutes a betrayal of your significant other’s trust.

Romantic affairs tend to have emotional and physical elements of romance. This is different from casual affairs, which are primarily focused on physical intimacy.

Emotional affairs, on the other hand, don’t have a physical element to them. Instead, they focus on intense and lasting emotional connections. This type of intimacy can be more intense and deeper than something like a casual affair. Moreover, emotional infidelity can threaten a person’s relationship just as much as a physical affair.

You don’t actually have to meet someone in person to cheat on your partner with them. For example, cyber affairs happen through chat, webcam, email, or text.

You might know the individual, or they might be someone completely anonymous. These types of affairs tend to be emotional, but they have undertones of intimacy, too, for instance, through sharing fantasies or photos.

“The partners involved in a cyber affair may never meet in person. But the emotional connection and often sensual nature of the affair can strain the committed relationships that one or both of the participants are in,” Verywell Mind explains.

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Infidelity can be deeply traumatizing to your partner when they learn about it

Broadly speaking, some red flags that indicate that your partner might be unfaithful to you include sudden changes in behavior, being secretive, avoiding your calls at certain times, changes in your intimate life, taking a sudden interest in their looks, etc.

Cheating doesn’t always have to end in a breakup or divorce, however. Healing the relationship is a process that focuses on reconnection, reestablishing trust, establishing accountability, and moving toward forgiveness.

It’s often best to seek a professional therapist or marriage counselor’s services if you want to try to salvage what’s left of your romantic relationship after an affair. “Sometimes an affair can break up a marriage. Other couples recover and save their relationship through communication and professional help. The important thing is to decide what is best for you.”

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In some cases, however, your partner’s infidelity, a form of interpersonal trauma, is so devastating that it can lead you to develop an anxiety disorder known as post-infidelity stress disorder.

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According to research, 30% to 60% of individuals who were cheated on and learned about it experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. What’s more, they can also experience ongoing stress, rumination, anger, numbness, trauma recall, and hypervigilance.

What’s more, they may develop trust issues, exhibit avoidant tendencies, and have relationship difficulties in the future.

We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments. How would you react if you learned that your kids aren’t yours and that your partner had a secret affair years ago? Have you ever had your significant other cheat on you? Share your insights and experiences if you feel like opening up.

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Here’s what some readers said after reading the man’s post about his family drama

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Later, the man shared an update after he confronted his wife about her cheating

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And here’s how people reacted when they read the update

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The man had one final update to share about his marriage

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