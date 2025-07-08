“Redneck Engineering”: 95 Examples Of Creative ‘MacGyvering’ From This Dedicated Group (New Pics)
Engineers are really sought-after professionals nowadays. Whether they do home or auto repairs, electricity, architecture, or civil engineering, there were over 62 million engineers working in the U.S. in 2022, with the industry projected to continue growing significantly up to 2033.
But, just as not all heroes wear capes, not all engineers are professionals. Some just like to dabble in redneck engineeringand share their creations on the dedicated subreddit. Who else if not Redneck Engineers would make a guitar out of a road sign or a Cybertruck out of metal siding? Scroll down to see these and more inventions folks have shared in the "Redneck Engineering" group!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Two Lock Authentication
Siding Truck
Made This Guitar A Few Weeks Ago For A Friend's Birthday
Dad's Razor
Maybe Not Pretty, But
My “Custom” Prescription Goggles For Snowboarding
W Parents
Backyard Bidet
Ride On Recliner
Canoeing
Nothing Says Hospitality...
Perfume
I think I’ve been in elevators with people who used this.
6 People Have Their Own Lock And Each Person Can Open The Gate With Their Own
I Made A Coffee Maker
Installing A Hanging Shelf For The First Time And Here's My Scaffolding To Hold It Because I'm Not Confident I'll Hold It Straight
He's Got A Woody
Marketplace Never Ceases To Amaze Me
House Boots Made Of Glue To Catch Fleas
Multi Use
Not sure I'd want that in the case of an accident, could end up smashing into someone.
Kid Wanted A Kiss Doll, All We Could Afford Was A Sharpie
Ran Out Of Aa Batteries
My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution
Deeecent
I Screwed A Mesh Screen To A Cap To Use While Weedwacking
Cybershed
My 5 Year Old “Shelf” Surprisingly Hasn’t Broke
My Dad Hurt His Shoulder. Made This
The Chipper
Nasa’s Apollo 17 Astronauts Used Spare Maps, Clamps, And Strips Of "Duct Tape" To Repair One Of Their Lunar Rover's Fenders In December 1972
A 19-Year-Old From Poland Created This Wonder From A Shopping Cart On His Own Because He Was Banned From Driving By The Court
Sticks Are Always The Answer!
Improvise, Adapt, Overcome!
So This Guy Just Nailed A Plank To The Column For Steering
Don’t Pay The Disposal Fee Next Time And Make Something
Make It Fit!
USPS Snowbird
Yay Or Nay?
When Everything Is Covered In Ice And Your Boots Have No Grip, But You Need To Go Outside
The Car Door Booby Trap Reminded Me Of This Thing I Built Years Ago To Shoot Ultra Fine Glitter All Over A Guy's Desk When He Pulled His Keyboard Tray Out. I Hid It Behind His Monitor
Tremble In Fear
I Found This In The Elevator At The Hotel I’m Staying At
20 Pound War Hammer Made From Stuff I Found While Magnet Fishing
Mow 'Em Down
Coffee Maker Broke
Went To Visit My Cousin And Was Very Amused
Son's Bed Rungs Were Slippery In Socks
Had some spare water pipe insulation, silicone (so it doesn't spin) and zip ties.
Must Ride Like A Dream
Homemade Taco Holders
Function Over Beauty
You're Not Allowed To Die
Cell Phone Chargers: TSA Addition
What Is This?
For Rainy Season
Perfect
New Yacht, Having Trouble Naming Her Any Thoughts?
What Do Ya’ll Think?
How Long Before It Blows?
I Got Tired Of Emptying The Water Every Half An Hour
My New Radiator!
Take A Look At This Unit
How My BF Lifted The Washing Machine Onto The Table He Built For Our Laundry Room
He literally drilled into the ceiling just to have something to secure the ratchet straps to the washing machine as he attempted to lift it onto the table with a hydraulic jack (unfortunately I didn’t get a picture of the wooden frame he built, carefully crafted to have a “jack point”, and the wood was ratchet strapped to the bottom of the washer as he jacked it up.
After seeing the washer swinging around a bit, I brought in the paver bricks from the backyard to help with stability after the washer was swinging a bit too much to jack it any higher up.
I was so stressed out about the swinging washer that I walked away after snapping the pic (to send to a friend begging them to come over and bring their bf to help with this washing machine lifting) and came back a few minutes later to see the washer was up on the table he built.
I’m just glad he figured it out because we had no washer or dryer for almost a month after the custom table was built and put in the laundry room, but we couldn’t figure out how to get it the f**k up there!
Gonna Void My Warranty To Get Through That Hard Clay
Thoughts??
I Built A Dust Resistant Computer Into The Ceiling Of My Workshop Because Why Not?
I'm So Tired Of My Husband's DIY
Just Got Cooked On The Drywall Sub For My Homemade 24” Knife
Made A Gun A While Back
Bottles Melted Onto Fence Pole Ends For Protection
It Would Be Inappropriate Not To Share This
Rubber Mallet
Perfect Pallets
“See - I Made It Fit!”
Semi Truck Used A Train
I Built My Own Monitor Holder So I Can Game In Bed
I Made This A Little While Back
Increased AC Performance
It’s 100F here and the condenser cannot keep up. So I’m cooling it down.
Lower the unit temp by 30F and improved vent output by -10F.
Any Guesses What Jimbo Had In Mind?
Mobile Yard Clean Up And Burn Bucket
Father In Law Made It Decades Ago. Works
I Call It: Ice Breaker 5000
Needed A Bigger Antenna Fo The Garage Esp32
Nice Execution
When Oem Parts Cost Too Much
Here's A Backyard Gate Indicator Light I Set Up In 10 Minutes With Parts I Had Laying Around
t's hard to make sure the gate is closed before letting the dogs outside, especially when it's dark, so I made this. It's powered by a 5V adapter connected to an outlet on the back of my house, conveniently located between the back door and the gate.