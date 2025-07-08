ADVERTISEMENT

Engineers are really sought-after professionals nowadays. Whether they do home or auto repairs, electricity, architecture, or civil engineering, there were over 62 million engineers working in the U.S. in 2022, with the industry projected to continue growing significantly up to 2033.

But, just as not all heroes wear capes, not all engineers are professionals. Some just like to dabble in redneck engineeringand share their creations on the dedicated subreddit. Who else if not Redneck Engineers would make a guitar out of a road sign or a Cybertruck out of metal siding? Scroll down to see these and more inventions folks have shared in the "Redneck Engineering" group!

More info: Reddit

#1

Two Lock Authentication

Rusty horseshoe used as a lock holder securing two padlocks on a door latch, an example of redneck engineering.

mohamed_Elngar21 Report

    #2

    Siding Truck

    Truck creatively covered in metal panels labeled Cybor Truck, showcasing redneck engineering and inventive MacGyvering skills.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #3

    Thoroughly Impressed With This One

    Mobile fire pit made from a red wagon with a propane tank, demonstrating creative redneck engineering outdoors.

    thefancysurprise Report

    #4

    Made This Guitar A Few Weeks Ago For A Friend's Birthday

    Person playing a homemade electric guitar made from a road yield sign, showcasing creative redneck engineering.

    Squigs439 Report

    #5

    Dad's Razor

    Razor head attached to a long screw, an example of redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #6

    Maybe Not Pretty, But

    Trailer deck supported by boat pontoons, showcasing creative redneck engineering and inventive MacGyvering solutions outdoors.

    BikerDave69 Report

    #7

    My “Custom” Prescription Goggles For Snowboarding

    Creative redneck engineering fix using glasses inserted into motocross goggles for improved vision and comfort.

    ArtAndCars Report

    #8

    W Parents

    Young child playing in a kiddie pool with water sprayed from a wall, showcasing redneck engineering creativity outdoors.

    ferupity Report

    #9

    Backyard Bidet

    Broken lawn chair turned into a backyard bidet, showcasing clever redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering outdoors.

    coffeeblossom Report

    #10

    Ride On Recliner

    Electric recliner chair with tank-style tracks and joystick control, showcasing redneck engineering creativity and inventive MacGyvering.

    slobberinganusjockey Report

    #11

    Canoeing

    Man in a boat using a makeshift paddle made from a pitchfork and license plate, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #12

    Nothing Says Hospitality...

    Outdoor seating made from repurposed bathtubs with a glass table, showcasing creative redneck engineering and MacGyvering.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda like this. Add some cushions and the chairs would be comfy!!

    #13

    Perfume

    Clear cologne bottle with a blue spray nozzle attached, demonstrating redneck engineering creativity and MacGyvering skills.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #14

    6 People Have Their Own Lock And Each Person Can Open The Gate With Their Own

    Multiple padlocks securing a metal latch in a creative redneck engineering style for added security.

    Snicker10101 Report

    #15

    I Made A Coffee Maker

    Improvised cardboard coffee drip setup with stream pouring into blue mug demonstrating redneck engineering creativity.

    GooseMaster066 Report

    #16

    Installing A Hanging Shelf For The First Time And Here's My Scaffolding To Hold It Because I'm Not Confident I'll Hold It Straight

    Creative redneck engineering using colorful building blocks to support a shelf in a home setting with tools nearby.

    alsoitsnotfundy924 Report

    #17

    He's Got A Woody

    Silver car with wooden panels and modifications showcasing creative redneck engineering in a parking lot with other vehicles.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #18

    Marketplace Never Ceases To Amaze Me

    S 10 pickup truck modified with a Freightliner sleeper, an example of creative redneck engineering and macgyvering skills.

    HourPassion Report

    #19

    House Boots Made Of Glue To Catch Fleas

    Homemade cardboard and tape footwear on person’s feet demonstrating redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    __MOON_KNIGHT___ Report

    #20

    Multi Use

    Car interior showing creative redneck engineering with a cinder block used as a cup holder between seats.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure I'd want that in the case of an accident, could end up smashing into someone.

    #21

    Kid Wanted A Kiss Doll, All We Could Afford Was A Sharpie

    Porcelain doll with creative face paint in a lace bonnet and dress showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Lavasioux Report

    #22

    Ran Out Of Aa Batteries

    Batteries in a game controller held in hand, showing redneck engineering fix with foil and tape for better contact.

    DaRealGrey Report

    #23

    My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution

    Fridge door open with a fan hanging inside, demonstrating redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering solutions.

    Reasonable-Sock-603 Report

    #24

    Deeecent

    White GMC pickup truck modified with tracked wheels, showcasing creative redneck engineering and inventive MacGyvering outdoors.

    DellieCurtis Report

    #25

    I Screwed A Mesh Screen To A Cap To Use While Weedwacking

    Man wearing DIY protective mesh face shield and headphones, showcasing redneck engineering creativity in outdoor setting

    Flowerloving_ogre Report

    #26

    Cybershed

    Green homemade car resembling a retro style parked next to a modern vehicle in a shopping center lot showing redneck engineering.

    XROOR Report

    #27

    My 5 Year Old “Shelf” Surprisingly Hasn’t Broke

    Cardboard box repurposed with cut shelves showcasing creative redneck engineering and practical MacGyver-style construction.

    Yummy_Sand Report

    #28

    My Dad Hurt His Shoulder. Made This

    Homemade wheeled lawn trimmer featuring creative redneck engineering and inventive MacGyver-style modification outdoors.

    liarliarplants4hire Report

    #29

    The Chipper

    A hearse towing a wood chipper on a trailer, showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering outdoors.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #30

    Nasa’s Apollo 17 Astronauts Used Spare Maps, Clamps, And Strips Of "Duct Tape" To Repair One Of Their Lunar Rover's Fenders In December 1972

    Lunar rover with mesh wheels on moon surface showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering solutions.

    Aeromarine_eng Report

    #31

    A 19-Year-Old From Poland Created This Wonder From A Shopping Cart On His Own Because He Was Banned From Driving By The Court

    Homemade go-kart built from a shopping cart and various parts, showcasing creative redneck engineering outdoors.

    szymon362 Report

    #32

    Sticks Are Always The Answer!

    Fridge door secured with sticks as a creative redneck engineering solution to hold bottles in place.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #33

    Improvise, Adapt, Overcome!

    Arm-mounted redneck engineering device holding a bubble tea, smartphone, and snacks for hands-free convenience.

    P0Rt1ng4Duty Report

    #34

    So This Guy Just Nailed A Plank To The Column For Steering

    Redneck engineering shown with DIY wooden steering wheel fix inside a 2004 Mazda RX-8 vehicle interior.

    kyocera_miraie_f Report

    #35

    Don’t Pay The Disposal Fee Next Time And Make Something

    Round outdoor table with tire tread surface and metal legs, showcasing redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    XROOR Report

    #36

    Make It Fit!

    Pickup truck with a dirt bike secured in the bed in a clever example of redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #37

    USPS Snowbird

    1930 Ford coupe with snowbird track conversion showcasing redneck engineering for winter mail delivery in Montana.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #38

    Yay Or Nay?

    Metal railing supported by a crushed soda can embedded in concrete showing redneck engineering creativity.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #39

    When Everything Is Covered In Ice And Your Boots Have No Grip, But You Need To Go Outside

    Boot with homemade traction device attached using yellow cords, an example of inventive redneck engineering in snowy conditions.

    ____-_________-____ Report

    #40

    The Car Door Booby Trap Reminded Me Of This Thing I Built Years Ago To Shoot Ultra Fine Glitter All Over A Guy's Desk When He Pulled His Keyboard Tray Out. I Hid It Behind His Monitor

    Homemade redneck engineering mousetrap modified with cardboard and a party popper for creative MacGyvering.

    DiscontentedMajority Report

    #41

    Tremble In Fear

    Portable grill modified with flexible ducting and metal components demonstrating creative redneck engineering.

    davy_lavy Report

    #42

    I Found This In The Elevator At The Hotel I’m Staying At

    Elevator panel repair using duct tape and a creative doorbell button fix showing redneck engineering skills.

    1984Oldblue Report

    #43

    20 Pound War Hammer Made From Stuff I Found While Magnet Fishing

    Homemade tool crafted with metal parts showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering skills.

    HonkyDonk86 Report

    #44

    Mow 'Em Down

    Front view of GMC truck with a large custom-made rusty metal bumper as an example of redneck engineering creativity.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #45

    Coffee Maker Broke

    Homemade coffee drip setup using a lab funnel and valve, showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering on a kitchen counter.

    YeetusMyDiabeetus Report

    #46

    Went To Visit My Cousin And Was Very Amused

    Washing machine creatively repurposed into a functional table saw showcasing redneck engineering and inventive MacGyvering skills.

    Tiziek Report

    #47

    Son's Bed Rungs Were Slippery In Socks

    DIY redneck engineering using foam pipe insulation as rollers in a creative homemade storage or drying rack.

    Had some spare water pipe insulation, silicone (so it doesn't spin) and zip ties.

    tehrational Report

    #48

    Must Ride Like A Dream

    Silver SUV modified with a custom truck bed and heavy-duty wheels, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    Master-Criticism-182 Report

    #49

    Homemade Taco Holders

    Tacos held upright by crushed beer cans on a plate with sauce, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    wrapped-in-reverse Report

    #50

    Function Over Beauty

    Old truck with a camper creatively attached showcasing redneck engineering and inventive MacGyvering on a residential street.

    jtdarler Report

    #51

    You're Not Allowed To Die

    Lawn mower engine modified with a plastic bottle and foil as part of redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    Cell Phone Chargers: TSA Addition

    Battery pack with USB ports and voltage meter, showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering in a DIY project.

    breakingthebarriers Report

    #53

    What Is This?

    Portable tool setup showing creative redneck engineering with pliers and saw blades attached for multitasking use outdoors.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #54

    For Rainy Season

    Pool noodle attached to canopy corner as a redneck engineering hack to prevent rainwater pooling around supports.

    tomcat91709 Report

    #55

    Perfect

    Rusty vintage car modified with spikes and a custom air intake, showcasing creative redneck engineering and MacGyvering skills.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #56

    New Yacht, Having Trouble Naming Her Any Thoughts?

    Boat converted into a camper showcasing creative redneck engineering in a rural outdoor setting with hills in the background.

    Status_Term_4491 Report

    #57

    What Do Ya’ll Think?

    Custom-built lawn tractor with an attached rusted excavator bucket showcasing redneck engineering creativity outdoors.

    PresentationNarrow48 Report

    #58

    How Long Before It Blows?

    Improvised redneck engineering power strip made from multiple adapters connected on a wooden wall outlet.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #59

    I Got Tired Of Emptying The Water Every Half An Hour

    Improvised redneck engineering cooler drainage system using bucket and flexible hose for creative MacGyvering solution.

    Cuz1mChr1s Report

    #60

    My New Radiator!

    Improvised redneck engineering heating system made from a wooden pallet and coiled blue tubing under a window.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #61

    Take A Look At This Unit

    Homemade lawnmower with a DIY wooden base and metal frame showing creative redneck engineering.

    RandyFlamer Report

    #62

    How My BF Lifted The Washing Machine Onto The Table He Built For Our Laundry Room

    Creative redneck engineering setup for installing and stabilizing laundry machines using wood, straps, and weights in a laundry room.

    He literally drilled into the ceiling just to have something to secure the ratchet straps to the washing machine as he attempted to lift it onto the table with a hydraulic jack (unfortunately I didn’t get a picture of the wooden frame he built, carefully crafted to have a “jack point”, and the wood was ratchet strapped to the bottom of the washer as he jacked it up.
    After seeing the washer swinging around a bit, I brought in the paver bricks from the backyard to help with stability after the washer was swinging a bit too much to jack it any higher up.
    I was so stressed out about the swinging washer that I walked away after snapping the pic (to send to a friend begging them to come over and bring their bf to help with this washing machine lifting) and came back a few minutes later to see the washer was up on the table he built.
    I’m just glad he figured it out because we had no washer or dryer for almost a month after the custom table was built and put in the laundry room, but we couldn’t figure out how to get it the f**k up there!

    professional-ecstasy Report

    #63

    Gonna Void My Warranty To Get Through That Hard Clay

    Tractor with a DIY redneck engineering auger attachment using a weight plate for creative MacGyvering outdoors.

    Head_Election4713 Report

    #64

    Thoughts??

    Hand holding pliers modified with bolts and nuts showcasing redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    shaggydog97 Report

    #65

    I Built A Dust Resistant Computer Into The Ceiling Of My Workshop Because Why Not?

    Dual computer monitors mounted on a toolbox workbench in a workshop showing redneck engineering creativity.

    buttmagnuson Report

    #66

    I'm So Tired Of My Husband's DIY

    Chairs and table creatively made from recycled tires showcasing redneck engineering and resourceful MacGyvering techniques.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #67

    Just Got Cooked On The Drywall Sub For My Homemade 24” Knife

    Hand holding a duct-taped tool made from a paint scraper and metal blade showcasing redneck engineering creativity outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Made A Gun A While Back

    Improvised wooden door lock secured with metal clamps and gears demonstrating redneck engineering creativity.

    FrostStorm131 Report

    #69

    Bottles Melted Onto Fence Pole Ends For Protection

    Plastic bottle repurposed as a cap on a fence post demonstrating redneck engineering creativity in an outdoor wooded area.

    ElectronHick Report

    #70

    It Would Be Inappropriate Not To Share This

    Modified black pickup truck with six wheels parked outside a restaurant, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    longlostwalker Report

    #71

    Rubber Mallet

    Old hammer head secured with zip tie and rubber piece, showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering repair.

    Arctic_Scrap Report

    #72

    Perfect Pallets

    Improvised wooden staircase made from pallets and planks providing access to a raised doorway in redneck engineering style.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #73

    “See - I Made It Fit!”

    Metal hopper attached to a building in an example of redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering outdoors.

    mick_au Report

    #74

    Semi Truck Used A Train

    Large truck modified to run on railroad tracks showcasing creative redneck engineering and MacGyver-style improvisation.

    Timely_Dog_2868 Report

    #75

    I Built My Own Monitor Holder So I Can Game In Bed

    Creative redneck engineering setup with a TV and tablet mounted on adjustable arms next to a bed with gaming controllers.

    turbocomppro Report

    #76

    I Made This A Little While Back

    Two red SUVs connected with a custom hitch in a creative example of redneck engineering at a gas station at night.

    Gmoore6550 Report

    #77

    Increased AC Performance

    Outdoor air conditioning unit on black rooftop with water hose spraying nearby, showcasing redneck engineering creativity.

    It’s 100F here and the condenser cannot keep up. So I’m cooling it down.
    Lower the unit temp by 30F and improved vent output by -10F.

    mikehunt1313 Report

    #78

    Any Guesses What Jimbo Had In Mind?

    Custom off-road vehicle with oversized tires and a large grill guard, showcasing redneck engineering creativity and macgyvering.

    KingCodyBill Report

    #79

    Mobile Yard Clean Up And Burn Bucket

    Man using redneck engineering to turn a lawnmower into a portable fire pit outside on a sunny day.

    derek4reals1 Report

    #80

    Father In Law Made It Decades Ago. Works

    Hand holding a vintage homemade electrical outlet panel showcasing creative redneck engineering and MacGyvering skills.

    BlackViperMWG Report

    #81

    I Call It: Ice Breaker 5000

    White truck with a yellow snow plow attached, featuring a creatively MacGyvered engine block on icy ground in the woods.

    Squibbles1077 Report

    #82

    Needed A Bigger Antenna Fo The Garage Esp32

    Electronic circuit board connected to a spoon with wires, showcasing redneck engineering and creative MacGyvering.

    Verhulstak69 Report

    #83

    Nice Execution

    Creative redneck engineering repurposes a wheelbarrow frame with a glass top into a unique and functional coffee table.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #84

    When Oem Parts Cost Too Much

    Pickup truck tailgate secured with a metal latch as an example of redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    wabbitsilly Report

    #85

    Here's A Backyard Gate Indicator Light I Set Up In 10 Minutes With Parts I Had Laying Around

    Remote control taped with red paper labeled gate closed, showing an example of redneck engineering creativity.

    t's hard to make sure the gate is closed before letting the dogs outside, especially when it's dark, so I made this. It's powered by a 5V adapter connected to an outlet on the back of my house, conveniently located between the back door and the gate.

    ObjectiveOk2072 Report

    #86

    I Got Call For Maintenance For Blocked Drainage And I Found This

    Rusty redneck engineering faucet with red and blue valve handles, surrounded by dirty sink and scattered items on a cluttered countertop.

    greendogelol Report

    #87

    Roadside Gasket

    Paper cup with a cut-out section and a makeshift gasket made from the cup, showing redneck engineering creativity.

    SeaMathematician3483 Report

    #88

    I'm Just Gonna Leave This Here

    Close-up of redneck engineering go-kart engine with improvised chain drive connected to a small tire on grass.

    BikerDave69 Report

    #89

    Sure Thing Boss We Could Do That, Inverted Trusses

    Wooden barn interior showing redneck engineering with creative macgyvering using metal braces and beams.

    64590949354397548569 Report

    #90

    Hi. What Do You Think About This?

    Lawn mower spool fixed with zip ties showing creative redneck engineering repair in a grassy backyard setting.

    Maxerion Report

    #91

    Fixed

    Close-up of a motorcycle chain repaired using makeshift redneck engineering with zip ties as a temporary fix.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #92

    My Beer Kept Getting Knocked Over By Strong Winds

    Can cooler secured with duct tape and flexible rods on metal patio table showing redneck engineering creativity.

    dont_taze_me_brahh Report

    #93

    Weed Whacker Attachment For Zero-Turn Mower

    DIY redneck engineering lawn trimmer attachment created by MacGyvering a battery-powered weed eater.

    dont_taze_me_brahh Report

    #94

    A True All Terrain Vehicle

    Off-road vehicle with large rear tire and tracks creatively modified for sand terrain at sunset in a desert setting.

    1980bigred Report

    #95

    Jim Bob Just Gave An Osha Inspector A Stroke

    Black SUV lifted with ladder and ropes at gas station demonstrating redneck engineering creative MacGyvering.

    KingCodyBill Report

