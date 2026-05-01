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When you start dating someone new, it’s worth being a little careful about who you’re letting into your life. Because early on, as exciting as everything feels, they’re still pretty much a stranger, and you never really know what kind of person you’re dealing with. The only way to find out is to pay attention and be honest with yourself about what you’re seeing.

And the signs are usually there. Are they nice to you but rude to the waiter? Do they make jokes at your expense, then call you too sensitive for reacting? Do your friends have a nagging feeling that something about them is off? It’s easy to write these things off as one-time slip-ups, but they rarely are.

Below, we’ve rounded up stories from people who realized the red flags in their dates were there for a reason. Let them be a reminder to trust your gut when something feels off.