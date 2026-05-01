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When you start dating someone new, it’s worth being a little careful about who you’re letting into your life. Because early on, as exciting as everything feels, they’re still pretty much a stranger, and you never really know what kind of person you’re dealing with. The only way to find out is to pay attention and be honest with yourself about what you’re seeing.

And the signs are usually there. Are they nice to you but rude to the waiter? Do they make jokes at your expense, then call you too sensitive for reacting? Do your friends have a nagging feeling that something about them is off? It’s easy to write these things off as one-time slip-ups, but they rarely are.

Below, we’ve rounded up stories from people who realized the red flags in their dates were there for a reason. Let them be a reminder to trust your gut when something feels off.

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#1

A severely cracked TV screen displaying colorful lines, reflecting a red light. This image shows red flags in a relationship.

Ignored my girlfriend's texts after a tough shift at work. She took her frustration out on my TV.

zzaman Report

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    #2

    A user's comment, "She threw a shoe at me once... Two months later, she tried to hit me with her car," highlights a red flag.

    FortyOneandDone Report

    14points
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    #3

    A text post from Wondering_pineapple about adopting a cat and ending things due to red flags, making the cat happy.

    W0ndering_pineaple Report

    14points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. I really don’t understand how people treat pets as if they were disposable.

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    #4

    A text describing a dangerous red flag: a partner's aggressive behavior while drinking alcohol. This story reveals a red flag.

    Spare-Requirement-17 Report

    14points
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    #5

    A Reddit post discussing a mother's red flag: her saying her son would be blamed for divorce. People share red flags that made them end things.

    dragonheartstring1 Report

    14points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP really should have paid more attention. There are two options 1) new husband is not a good guy and his parents know it or 2) parents scapegoat new husband and he can’t do anything right. Either way, it is in fact a huge red flag.

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    #6

    Text box showing a relationship red flag: her cheating on her ex was a mistake to ignore.

    Separate-Show-1603 Report

    14points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheating is generally a way of life, not a one-off mistake.

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    #7

    A collection of old, severely damaged smartphones with cracked screens and dirt, representing a red flag in technology.

    The 11 smartphones that my mom’s boyfriend has broken in the year they’ve been together. Some of them were his, some were hers, and one of them was even mine.

    ThayPastaGuy Report

    14points
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    #8

    A Reddit user describes a past girlfriend constantly fighting with everyone, a clear red flag.

    byrnestj7 Report

    14points
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    #9

    A tweet from Iyanuoluwa Adeola about red flags in relationships, where an ex broke up with her after her birthday.

    TravelwithIyanu Report

    14points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone characterizing their being handed a car as "success" is a much bigger red flag.

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    #10

    A Reddit post from Kevin_Uxbridge about a friend's ex-girlfriend faking pregnancy, a red flag story.

    Kevin_Uxbridge Report

    13points
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    #11

    A Reddit user shares a relationship red flag: dating a sociopath. My bank account and my therapist are still recovering, they write.

    VehicleFeeling5804 Report

    13points
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    #12

    A personal story from WillBsGirl about relationship red flags and unresolved conflict, highlighting why some people end things.

    WillBsGirl Report

    13points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When someone says “Oh we never argue…” you know something is very wrong in that relationship.

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    #13

    A social media post about red flags in a relationship, discussing constant negativity and venting stemming from insecurity.

    Grazedaze Report

    13points
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    #14

    A Reddit post asking if a GF robbing a store 15 years ago is a red flag, concerning relationship red flags.

    Notfrootloops Report

    13points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her withholding the information from you but you found out anyway might be a red flag.

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    #15

    A bedroom with a bed, TV on a stand, and a multi-station home gym. It reflects a possible bank account red flag.

    My girlfriend hates my room. I live on my own right now, and she saw my room and said it is an instant red flag.

    Mattbaker99 Report

    13points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A tweet about an ex being a red flag, making the user's bank account and therapist recover.

    cosmicbeam888 Report

    13points
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    #17

    A screenshot of a text conversation showing a red flag about dating. The conversation highlights ending things due to mismatched expectations.

    WestsideLAGuy Report

    12points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think he's already had good luck in his search.

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    #18

    A tweet from Chris about a red flag: someone always refers to things as happening TO them. This relates to therapy and relationships.

    custom78647964 Report

    12points
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    #19

    A tweet by Colleen sharing a funny red flag about an ex-boyfriend and his mayonnaise obsession. People share red flags.

    Coll3enG Report

    12points
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    #20

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment detailing a partner's extreme behavior, a clear red flag.

    water-heater-guy Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    A person shares a relationship red flag experience about being yelled at and gaslit, leading them to end things.

    warzian Report

    12points
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    #22

    A Reddit user describes a bad date as a red flag, illustrating why they end things with someone who disrespects their time.

    Ok-Bus1716 Report

    12points
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    #23

    A person's experience with a partner who displayed red flags: sarcasm, constant complaining, and backhanded compliments, causing them to end things.

    Mammoth-Fan6811 Report

    12points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband and I have always been very competitive. Thing is, no matter who wins, the other is always happy for them.

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    #24

    A Twitter post from "sassy sunflower" about a controlling ex, a common relationship red flag that made her end things.

    amandaasettee Report

    12points
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    #25

    A tweet from greghall. (@tofeelhealed) discusses a red flag: being uninterested in politics indicates privilege, lack of empathy, and selfishness.

    tofeelhealed Report

    11points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disinterest in politics is not neutrality. It is an endorsement of the status quo.

    1
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    #26

    Text describing relationship red flags: a wife's constant anger, yelling, and jealousy. People share red flags that made them end things.

    Market0 Report

    11points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you’re always alone, why bother to be in a relationship.

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    #27

    A series of text messages from a man displaying red flags in a conversation about meeting up.

    Met a “nice” guy at the bar, but had to leave for a party. This is what I woke up to.

    My phone filters new senders, so I didn’t see any of these or get notified until the next day.

    For context, when I put my number in his phone and handed it back, I noticed he had a second phone in his other hand. I had already noticed he only had a few contacts when I was adding my number, but I thought maybe it was a new phone at first. I asked if it was a work phone and if he wasn’t really single. Red flag for sure, but I brushed it off as I was paying my tab to leave and said maybe we could meet for breakfast the next day. This is what dating has been like for me lately. I’m frustrated.

    Striking_Catch_5757 Report

    11points
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    #28

    A user shares a red flag: a date showed up with full makeup, no sweat, claiming to be running.

    Normal-Cockroach5858 Report

    11points
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    #29

    A tweet from @__jasminwats, a red flag about a husband having a friend needing a job. It's a relationship red flag.

    _jasminwats Report

    11points
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    #30

    A text message showing a red flag in a relationship, where someone ends things due to perceived lying about sleeping.

    The context: I matched with this girl 3 days ago, and we were planning to meet on the weekend to go skiing together. The conversation was going really well and seemed like long-term potential. I wished her good night and went to sleep early. I woke up to go to the bathroom late at night and opened Instagram and liked her picture, which she had posted late.

    sp1205_ Report

    10points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all, stop checking Instagram in the middle of the night. If you haven’t screwed up your sleep yet, it’s just a matter of time. Second, anyone who jumps to conclusions without discussion or evidence is not someone you want in your life.

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    #31

    A tweet from Ellen (@ellmcgirt) sharing a relationship red flag: someone who says loyalty is most important.

    ellmcgirt Report

    10points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd need to know what they meant by loyalty.

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    #32

    A Reddit post shares a story of being ghosted and financially exploited. This reveals red flags that made them end things.

    GustavesGhost Report

    10points
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    #33

    A screenshot of a personal story about relationships, detailing red flags and ending things with partners.

    chalke__ Report

    10points
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    #34

    Text discussing disrespecting boundaries and a pushy person trying to get information, sharing a red flag from relationships.

    WitchKid13 Report

    10points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t know you. You don’t get to INSIST on anything.

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    #35

    A Reddit post sharing a personal story about marriage, divorce, and red flags, emphasizing not settling.

    Bizzle_worldwide Report

    10points
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    #36

    A tweet from @virtuallylewd asking if an ex getting turned on by crying is a red flag, discussing relationship issues.

    virtuallylewd Report

    10points
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    #37

    A screenshot of a Reddit post about a woman refusing to have children with her boyfriend who won't marry her. It discusses relationship red flags.

    He’s absolutely a red flag.

    HazelAppleyard Report

    9points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Statistically, it is the standard of living of women and children that goes down more significantly after a divorce. So when men say they don’t want to be screwed in the divorce, what they’re really saying is if we get divorced, I don’t want to give you your fair share.

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    #38

    A woman dabbing her face with a tissue and holding a crumpled tissue, detailing red flags that made her end things.

    zhouref Report

    9points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the f*ck would you ever feel the need to prove to anybody that you’re not wearing makeup?

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    #39

    A Reddit user sharing a red flag: her ex wouldn't give his phone number and was overly protective. Many people end things due to similar issues.

    calciumcraving Report

    9points
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    #40

    A social media post about red flags. A user describes someone who drives aggressively and calls others idiots, seeing it as metaphorical for their life.

    bluez_z_q Report

    9points
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    #41

    A social media comment by user twilightprincess778 says, "He talks to his mom like his partner," followed by a nauseated emoji. This is a red flag in relationships.

    twilightprincess778 Report

    9points
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    #42

    A screenshot of a tweet by @__jasminwats saying "Someone constantly playing devils advocate" as a relationship red flag.

    _jasminwats Report

    8points
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    #43

    A Reddit post from user "ixidorsDreams" describing a relationship with red flags, emphasizing not to ignore warning signs.

    ixidorsDreams Report

    8points
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    #44

    A tweet from Paige about a guy claiming to be in the mafia, a clear red flag. People share relationship red flags.

    turnthepge Report

    8points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A red flag whether he's lying or telling the truth.

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    #45

    An Instagram comment from basil.picard describing a red flag: someone showed up at their house because they were on the phone with a friend instead of them.

    basil.picard Report

    8points
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    #46

    A man with long hair sitting on a couch, talking about misconceptions about his anger. A red flag in relationships.

    He's also been in and out of prison, but he thinks it's a normal thing.

    VICE Report

    8points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So his aggression and violence are not because of anger but because he is choosing to be aggressive and violent? I don’t think that’s the flex he thinks it is.

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    #47

    A lengthy text conversation discussing therapy and red flags in relationships. It highlights why people end things.

    Went on 3 dates and have spent maybe 10 hours with this person, and she is on me full court press about therapy. Like, I am open to it, but I'm not gonna go just bc she says so. Am I wrong for this?

    horseduckman Report

    6points
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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, you’re not wrong. I had the same therapist for 20 years. Started seeing her when my Dad was dying. Stopped seeing her when I had processed his d***h. When I ran into issues, I’d go back. If you are in therapy as a way of life, then you either need a better therapist or you should really seek inpatient treatment.

    0
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