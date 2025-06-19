Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Think You’re Smart?”: Solve These 36 Rebus Puzzles And Prove It
Two neon-style panels with a knee over light rebus puzzle and text encouraging to solve rebus puzzles.
Entertainment

“Think You’re Smart?”: Solve These 36 Rebus Puzzles And Prove It

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

This rebus challenge is for the visual geniuses! 🤓🧠

A rebus is a puzzle where combinations of images, letters, and symbols represent words or phrases. For example, ‘Apple π’ or ‘CCCC’s’ aren’t just random combinations…. They are coded visuals that represent words. Can you identify which ones? That’s your mission in this challenge: to identify as many rebuses as possible. And if you want to prove your genius visual skills, aim for a score of at least 29/36.

Ready for the challenge? Let’s put those visual skills to the test!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Wooden Scrabble tiles arranged to spell prove them wrong, illustrating a rebus puzzle challenge for smart thinkers.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 36
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 36
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    6

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rcarbin avatar
    Richienotsorich
    Richienotsorich
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there an apostrophe in number 6? How do you get the correct answer from 🐝 live?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Annoyed that several were one word answers when, where I come from, they'd be the same 2 words with a space between.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    rcarbin avatar
    Richienotsorich
    Richienotsorich
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there an apostrophe in number 6? How do you get the correct answer from 🐝 live?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Annoyed that several were one word answers when, where I come from, they'd be the same 2 words with a space between.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT