You don’t need me to tell you that life can be tough—it’s a truth as old as time. But just because it’s a cliché doesn’t make it any less real. That’s exactly why getting through the struggles, tackling the curveballs, and holding onto a glass-half-full perspective can feel like such a monumental task.

Even the hardest days, however, can be made a little easier with some uplifting thoughts.

This wholesome Reddit thread is here to do just that: offer a collection of reassuring facts to bring you some comfort. Scroll down to soak it all in, and don’t miss our chat with Tracy Bevan, a specialist in transformative positive psychology, for tips on maintaining an optimistic mindset.

#1

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Elephants' brains react the same way looking at us, as ours do when we see puppies. They think we're cute.

weirwoodheart Report

#2

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) A cats purr released oxytocin and has a naturally calming effect.

Didntlikedefaultname Report

#3

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Your dog dreams about you.

CapsizedbutWise Report

#4

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) You never feel like a grown up. You mostly just fake it and assume everyone else are actual adults. My data is only valid from ages 0-46 years of age.

Crazy_Raven_Lady:
Yep 44 here and I don’t feel like an adult. I always get nervous to meet my kids friends parents cause I figure they are real adults and they’ll be onto me.

davisolzoe:
I feel like a teenager working on projects on the garage, I’m 66.

Stonksetshares Report

#5

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Your brain is constantly rewiring itself, so even if you're stuck in a bad habit or mindset, you can always change it with enough effort, no matter how old you are.

Hotwife_Kelly Report

#6

Actions have consequences, which seems usually to refer to negative things when people say it, but if actions have consequences, then positive actions can have positive consequences.

This was a big realization for me to find hope and motivation in the depths of depression.

pickins_mighty_slim Report

#7

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) There is a social phenomenon called the “liking gap” where there tends to be a discrepancy between how much a person thinks another person likes them and that other person’s actual opinion of them.

Studies have found that people tend to *underestimate* how much people like them and want to spend time with them.

doctorbeers Report

#8

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Cows have best friends.

BettyGlow48 Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is good new, if cows were not treated as cows.

#9

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Most of the things we worry about never actually happen. There's a stat about this, a psychologist looked into it and found around 85% of what we worry about never becomes reality. It’s just our brains trying to keep us "prepared."

j_tavares Report

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. 15% of the stuff I worry about is going to happen? I am *so* f****d.

#10

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Humans have a natural ability to adapt to almost any situation, so no matter what happens, you’ll find a way to cope.

s3xyIsa Report

duncancmccann avatar
Panda McPandaface
Panda McPandaface
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rise in the rate of people ending their own lives would not seem to coincide with this.

#11

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Nobody is really looking or watching or even cares what you are doing out in public. The vast majority of the people that you see are so busy taking care of their own business that whatever they saw of you was forgotten in a few of minutes at most. I know that I have no recollection of most people I see in public after I leave the venue (supermarket, home depot, etc.) Except for the woman in dirty pajamas at Walmart spraying Febreeze on herself in the big aisle.

Baboon_Stew Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People dont notice if things are unnoteworthy. If you suddenly sit up straight as if yousaw something, people will also look up or adjust their seat. If you sway with music, more people will start to show some rythm. We notice what is pertinent for group activeties, at least.

#12

If you can read this, your life is like waaaaay better than it would have been 100 years ago.

ThatsOkayToo Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waaaay better than most people in todays world as well.

#13

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Dogs have an innate sense of loyalty and will go to great lengths, even traveling vast distances, to reunite with the people they love. In the 1920s, a collie named Bobby got lost during a road trip and was separated from his family. He traveled over 2,500 miles across the U.S. to find his way back home, reuniting with them after several months!

meeniebo Report

attilangyn avatar
ChugChug
ChugChug
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's quite hard for me to belive. I mean how did he know the way? What about obstruction like big motorways, cities, rivers and lakes and stuff?

#14

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Smiling even if you don't feel like it, can actually improve your mood.

loobfoof Report

lovemysuffolk avatar
lovemy suffolk
lovemy suffolk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually works a bit. Forcing your cheeks into a grin, even if it just is more a baring of teeth, actually helps me feel calmer. Maybe not happy exactly, but calmer and a bit more pleasant. My daughter taught me this trick years back after learning about it at school. Initially I tried it to humor her, but darned if it doesn't help.

#15

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) The earth will eventually heal itself from the pollution sometime after humans are extinct.

NapalmCheese Report

#16

An elevator can not drop if the cable breaks. Thank you Mr. Otis.

No-Addendum-4501 Report

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually it can, we just put a security devices on them that prevent it.

#17

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Heart attacks seldom come out of the blue and strike without prior notice. There are almost always tellable signs in advance, listen to your body and get checked out in doubt.

burpadurp Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For women it can be as subtile as a ringing or sounds of waterfalls in your ear, or a pain in the jaw. We dont typically have the "chestpain down one arm" that has been raised as the "norm"

#18

You are a mosaic of everything and everyone you've ever loved.

mtrbiknut:
I once read that we are "The sum of our education, our upbringing, and our experiences."

Able-Hamster3457 Report

#19

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) The only “normal” people are the ones you don’t know very well. Everyone is weird in their own unique way.

lostinkyoto Report

#20

When you think about the times in your life you've been embarrassed, you're probably the only person in the world that remembers it and thinks about it.

aagha786 Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except for that time that Sue drove off from the gas station with the pump nozzle yanked off its hose and stuck in her tank. That was memorable, Sue

#21

You cannot save everyone. But the small kindnesses you share can dramatically affect the people around you, even if they feel insignificant to you.

Shout out to the guy at the supermarket the other day who patted me on the shoulder and said, "You're going to be ok." He had no way of knowing that I suffer from chronic depression, and that I'm in a dark place at the moment. He just thought I looked sad or empty or whatever and took a moment to remind me that it's ok to be human. It was nothing to him, but in that moment it was everything for me.

booktrovert Report

#22

There is always someone out there who loves you. Someone who notices your presence, and finds it comforting. Someone who thinks about how you made an impact on their lives. Someone who anticipates to hear your voice again. There's always someone. Things will be better buddy, I promise.

Binary_Gamer64 Report

duncancmccann avatar
Panda McPandaface
Panda McPandaface
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, not always. There are some people that are utterly alone in the world.

#23

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Solar is already one of the cheapest forms of energy humanity has ever created, and it's still getting cheaper.

fencerman Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's literally FREE ENERGY. We just have to collect it. 173,000 Terawatts of energy. About 10,000 times what we actually use in all forms of energy. Petro Chemical, Nuclear, EVERYTHING.

#24

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) I've found that once you spend a month cutting out soda/candy and fried food, they taste awful.  I used to crave this??  It doesn't even take that long to reset your taste buds.


Also similar: if there's something common that you don't like, trying a tiny bit once a day can make you get used to it.  It took years before I got on the cilantro train, but if you give me a taco, I can handle it now.

Affectionate_Star_43 Report

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best thing I ever did was give up soft drink and junk food. Better for my health and wallet! And I don't miss it in the slightest... it's been 5 years

#25

**You have more control over your mindset than you might think.**
Even when external circumstances are difficult, you always have some degree of control over how you choose to respond. Practices like mindfulness, positive reframing, or simply choosing to pause before reacting can significantly shift your perspective and well-being. It’s empowering to know that you can steer your mindset, even in challenging times.

Original_Trip1069 Report

#26

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) A single teaspoon of honey represents the life’s work of 12 bees.

CarolLovely52 Report

#27

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Humans and bananas share about 60% of the same DNA.

MaryLight31 Report

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just an average. It's 59.85% for women and 60.13% for men.

#28

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Crime rates have continuously gone down year after year after year, objectively the world is a safer place than it was (for crime anyways) years ago the news just talks about it more now.

Physical-Heron-3459 Report

#29

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Regarding Microplastics: this is not the first time this has happened. 


The reason we have coal deep below the ground today is because for millions of years nothing existed to decompose trees. They just built up and up and up in ever deeper layers. Eventually something evolved to fill that niche, and today we have termites and fungus and wood eating bacteria, dozens of ways trees can be broken down by the natural world. 


The same will happen with plastics. It will go away, in time. .

Nyther53 Report

#30

Centralia, PA — the site of the long-burning underground fire — has been reclaimed by nature. I was there several years ago as a last-minute decision on the way to somewhere else, and was interested to see the Silent-Hill-style landscape and the big stretches of graffiti. It’s not there anymore. It’s big beautiful plants and trees. 

If you know what you’re looking for, you can figure out where parts of individual houses are based on the pipes that remain, but that’s largely it. It was so comforting to be there, in a weird way. .

waxteeth Report

ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what's been happening in Chernobyl too, at least until the war. Abandoned places get taken over by nature quickly.

#31

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) That most growth is done in and around relationships.

Aka

You have to experience in order to grow.

And I wish more people knew this so that they would give others more chances over writing them off right away (all within reason of course).

iiRiDiKii Report

#32

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Below are global facts that paint a very different picture of our world than the doom scrolling.

In 1930 90% of the worlds population were living in abject poverty (less than $2 a day adjusted for inflation). Today only 10% of the worlds population live in abject poverty. The economic activity of the wealthy and middle class in developed nations are globally fixing the problem.

In 1950, the average life expectancy at birth was only 48.5 years. In 2019, it was 72.8 years. That’s an increase of 50 percent.

Out of every 1,000 live births in 1950, 20.6 children died before their fifth birthday. That number was only 2.7 in 2019. That’s a reduction of 87 percent.

Between 1950 and 2018, the average income per person rose from $3,296 to $15,138. That’s an inflation adjusted increase of 359 percent.

Between 1961 and 2013, the average food supply per person per day rose from 2,191 calorie to 2,885 calories. That’s an increase of 31.7 percent.

In 1950, the length of schooling that a person could typically expect to receive was 2.59 years. In 2017, it was 8 years. That’s a 209 percent increase.

The world’s democratic score rose from an average of 5.31 out of 10 in 1950 to an average of 7.21 out of 10 in 2017. That’s a 35.8 percent increase.

mrhymer Report

#33

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) That you do get a bit more self-assured in your 30s compared to your 20s and genuinely stop caring about what others think of you as much.

Razkolnik_ova Report

lovemysuffolk avatar
lovemy suffolk
lovemy suffolk
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even better once you hit 40 and now I'm halfway through my 50's I've genuinely never been happier. Its wonderful!

#34

You’ve already survived 100% of your bad days.

Original_Trip1069 Report

#35

Penguins have lifelong mates and share childcare responsibilities.

CarolXOXO79 Report

#36

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) The longest living species is a jellyfish that can be biologically immortal.

BarbaraHot14 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOT SPECIES. ANIMAL species. There are plenty of microorganisms what reproduce by binary division that have been around longer.

#37

80% of all IRS audits result in a refund.

CatacombsRave Report

#38

We’re made of the same atoms and quarks of stars, trillions of years before us. Essentially, we’re made of the universe; and in a way, that means we’re essentially the universe admiring itself. I think that’s pretty neat.

Jeri-iam Report

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The same atoms and quarks? So ... from perhaps 100 or more universes ago? I'm pretty sure that if you convert matter to energy and that energy back into matter, in just a few cycles it's not even the matter of Theseus.

#39

Statistically, flying is safer than driving.

SusanAngel44 Report

#40

Slow progress is still progress.

This fact helped me get through high school and currently college. No matter how behind you are, you are closer to being caught up with each assignment you complete. You are making progress no matter how small it seems.

MyNameIsMinhoo Report

#41

Some birds can sleep while flying.

MichelleMinx61 Report

#42

Your survival instincts will kick in in ways that you never even imagined

I was road cycling, and I’m fairly experienced on the roads, but not any serious incidents. there was a car coming up to a stop sign. He slowed down, but then just continued moving forwards. I realized, at the last second that he was 100% running the stop sign and I was *going* to get hit. There was no way around it, I’m getting hit

To this day, I don’t actually know what I did in that last millisecond second to avoid being seriously injured. The car hit me, but I managed to do something to alleviate impact

I think about incidents like that and I am amazed that I am a dope in my everyday life yet there is a part of my brain that activates in situations like that.

ayatollahofdietcola_ Report

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm missing perhaps 10 to 15 seconds of my life from an incident a bit like that. Decades later it's absolutely, completely gone. Not even the vaguest clue what happened during that time, other than being reasonably certain that it hurt like hell.

#43

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) Something like 130,000 people escape from extreme poverty every single day.

Ten_Foreword Report

#44

The Yellowstone cauldera is a massive volcano but since it regularly releases pressure and heat through geysers unless there is a massive earthquake or something equivalent that would cover multiple states then it’s not likely to ever erupt.

shadowsog95 Report

ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol says who? Definitely not geologists. And most people don't realize there's a supervolcano currently erupting under Antarctica.

#45

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) When you sleep your brain is still working process and sort through your memories.

Slow_Whereas9505 Report

#46

It’s actually pretty rare for bats to have rabies. They’re terrible hosts for the disease. That being said, a bat that’s grounded etc is definitely sick, so it’s best not to touch it, just in case.

theAshleyRouge Report

#47

Everything is made of energy, energy can’t be created or destroyed.

strawberrycumcake_ Report

#48

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) The human brain has the capacity to hold 2.5 million gigabytes of information.

DonnaRush30 Report

ronman_1 avatar
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol another made up thing. Brain and a computer memory are apples and oranges, although people like to try and make it like there is a similarity.

#49

Tigers have antiseptic saliva.

SarahMinx37 Report

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's going to be *very* reassuring if one ever bites me.

#50

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) If Mr. Rogers met you there's a strong chance he'd be very proud of how far you've come.

OneGoodRib Report

#51

You're currently on your personal best for most consecutive days alive, and tomorrow you're going to break your current personal best for most consecutive days alive.

You're as young as you'll ever be, so enjoy it.

You're the oldest you've ever been, so enjoy it.

and other such useless platatudes that sometimes help you feel better, sometimes don't.

NorthsideHippy Report

#52

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) You are the product of 3.7 billion years of evolution. Life is resilient!

JimiSlew3 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the words of George Carlin: "The planet is FINE! We're F#@(^". For real, once all the humans are gone. And we ARE going away someday. The planet will be totally fine without us.

#53

Only female mosquitoes bite.

LindaHot17 Report

#54

If 99% of people think you’re unattractive, there are still roughly 70 million people who think you’re attractive.

Stableinstability1 Report

#55

“What’s A Reassuring Fact That Not Many People Know?” (57 Answers) There’s a lot of good government agencies trying to make things better. I work for a wastewater treatment plant that aims to do better than current guidelines and has been an industry leader in reducing emissions and protecting the environment. We’re among 60 of 20,000 agencies who have had 26 perfect years of protections. A lot of us want to make this world better and got into government to make things better.

beezchurgr Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom was with DEQ for over 20 years and specialized in stormwater and wastewater. DEQ was severely defunded during the Bush years and she finally took early retirement after seeing the way things were going downhill.

#56

When I lose something, I find it comforting to know that it is somewhere. Sounds silly, but it makes me feel better.

NaughyBabePrincess Report

#57

We are unimaginably tiny in the grand scheme of things and nothing we do will ever cause a difference to the universe. So do what you want, and go for it.

RaceSubstantial2818 Report

