Below, we've gathered some of the most heartwarming and smile-inducing facts that Reddit users have shared online that you might have never heard before.

But you know what makes this kind of uplifting content even better? When it simultaneously makes your day and teaches you something!

#1 The last time Lichtenstein went to war they sent out 80 men and returned with 81 because the soldiers made a friend.

#2 Dogs will modify their play with puppies to let the puppy win. My dog treats our cat like a puppy and will lay on his side only using his front paws to "defend" himself. He usually lets the cat win and then she struts around. It's adorable.

#3 A train station in Japan had plans to close but noticed a student was the only one using it. They decided to close when she graduates from high school

#4 The Netherlands sends Canada 20,000 tulip bulbs every year to thank them for their help during WWII.

#5 Cows have best friends and when paired together, their heart rates are significantly lower and they experience less stress overall

#6 - Bob Ross would receive letters every week from his regular viewers. When a regular would stop writing to him, he would call them and make sure they're ok.



- Bob Ross also once got a letter from a colorblind viewer who said they can't paint due to their colorblindness. He then did an episode where he made a painting entirely out of gray colors to prove that anyone can paint.



- Mr. Rogers hand-wrote letters back to everyone who wrote to him.

#7 In Germany, they have these "frog fences". These fences keep the frogs from crossing the roads and getting run over. At the end of the day somebody comes by and gathers the frogs and helps them cross the road

#8 The number of public libraries in the US is far greater than the number of McDonald's.

#9 Penguins spend a lot of time looking for a pebble to give to another penguin to propose. If the other penguin accepts it, they mate for life.

#10 Squirrels will adopt abandoned babies

#11 In New Zealand, if you need to call the Emergency Services you can just ring the number you would use in your own country and you will get through... 911/111/999... it is so that in a situation when you are panicking, you dont need to remember a new number to get help.

#12 The brain of an elephant reacts the same way to seeing a human as a human brain does to seeing a puppy.

#13 You know when babies are smiling and laughing, but then they suddenly turn away? They’re having a happiness overload! Basically their brains can’t handle all the excitement they’re experiencing by what they see, so the only remedy is to just not look anymore.

#14 I'm over 5 years sober. And I never have to drink again.

#15 Your body's immune system will fight to the death for you no matter what you do.You can smoke,drink and do drugs but your immune system will keep up with all of that without complaint.I like to think that whenever i feel no one likes me.

#16 When your cat narrows their eyes at you it’s their way of letting you know they care about you and are happy to see you.

#17 Otters hold hands to keep from drifting apart while they float.

#18 Whenever you see something go wrong in the world -- either a natural disaster, an accident, or a man-made crisis -- it's very easy to focus on the negatives. The tremendous loss of life. The monsters who thought an act of terrorism would help their cause. The mismanagement that made things worse. The people looting and profiteering from other people's misery. It's easy to get disparaged and see only the worst of humanity.



But there are always, *always* people going out of their way to help their fellow man. The people who ran into the towers on 9/11 to ensure that as many people as possible got out. The people who hid Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust. The Choctaw Nation Americans who sent a donation to Ireland in the wake of the potato famine in order to help in any way they could. People queuing up to donate blood in the wake of a mass shooting or other natural disaster. People who try their absolute level best to change the systems that led to these problems in the first place, throwing everything they can into protests and political action to try and make the world a better place. These actions are almost always done not for glory or rfor personal profit, but because it's the right thing to do. And it happens everywhere, every time, in every country around the globe.

#19 Blind people smile like everyone else, even though they've never seen anyone else smile. It's just a natural human expression.

#20 People in long-term relationships (whether romantic, friendly or professional) subcobsciously form a macroorganism together. Your brains work together to determine each other's strengths and assign tasks accordingly to become a more efficient and tightly bonded functioning unit, where your skills are maximized and you can save effort on the stuff your partner kicks a*s at. You share a joint superbrain

#21 I've got a pair of cardinals that come to the feeder every day. I noticed that sometimes the male feeds the female. The female quickly shakes her tail feathers and the male responds by picking up a seed in his beak and feeding it to the female. I learned that this is part of their mating behavior. It allows the male to "practice" feeding because he'll have to fill in for the female when she occasionally leaves the nest with the hatchlings in it. Plus it's just adorable.

#22 In Amsterdam, if someone has no next of kin or close family and dies, then a poet will be asked to read at their funeral.

#23 Billy Joel never sells front-row seats. Instead, he gives them away for free to fans who can't afford them.

#24 This probably isn't the MOST wholesome but it's the first I thought of. In this era of evil corporate overlords let's remember Saran Wrap. Have you noticed that Saran Wrap kinda sucks these days? It seems like it barely sticks like it used to and doesn't preserve food as long. You might think this was due to cost cutting measures to line investor and executive pockets, that's the usual reason products go to c**p.



The actual reason is that the key chemical used in its manufacture was determined to be bad environmentally. They were unable to find a replacement that provided the same performance. There were no regulations requiring them to change the formula and changing it would surely hurt their market share. They did it anyway without any fanfare and it was a big hit to their bottom line, but they stuck to it because it was the right thing to do.

#25 Children who are deaf, and raised by deaf parents will sign repetitive sounds and words at about the same rate hearing babies acquire language. Deaf babies basically sign goo-goo ga-ga the same way hearing children babble when developing language.

#26 Somewhere in the world someone is recovering from depression

#27 There is a tribute sculpture of silver feathers in County Cork, Ireland called "Kindred Spirits".



It commemorates the 1847 donation of $170 (about $4,700 in 2019 dollars) by the Native American Choctaw People to Irish famine relief during the Great Hunger, despite the Choctaw themselves living in hardship and poverty and having recently endured the Trail of Tears.



I love this fact because I'm from Cork in Ireland ☘

#28 That when you pet a dog and then they put a paw on you, it's them reciprocating the act. Dogs can't actually preform the "petting" motion so the just put a paw on you.

#29 Most sharks only bite people because they don’t have hands and are just curious.



Good day mate how are you doing. Just going to give you a nibble to say hi. Oh my god your bloody arm came off my bad. Ooo that looks bad are you ok? You know what I’m just going to leave. Ok so I circled around a bit seams you haven’t made it far. That’s a lot of blood mate here I’ll try to give you a boost. Let me just grab that thrashing leg. Oh come on it’s bleeding now to. S**t you know what I’m done with you bleeding all over my house I’m just going to eat you to clean this mess up. Nothing against you.

#30 In some countries, they have "wildlife crossings" which are just grassy green bridges running over highways for animals to cross, so they don't have to cross the highway.



I think it's the purest thing in the world

#31 its illegal to own just one guinea pig in switzerland. you have to own two because they get lonely by themselves

#32 Red pandas use their tails as blankets to keep themselves warm!

#33 My favorite is the Christmas Truce of 1914. Basically during the Christmas Eve and Day German and British soldiers had multiple soccer games against each other in no mans land during the cease fire. Just shows that soldiers are people and not extensions of their countries ideology

#34 Mr. Rogers was riding with a chauffeur and the chauffeur mentioned that they were driving by his house. Mr. Rogers asked to come meet his family and spent the evening having dinner and played the piano while everyone sang songs.

#35 First one that comes to mind is something along the lines of this



During the Second World War an American B-17 (I think it was the Flying Fortress) was trying to make her way back home heavily damaged.



A German 109 (fighter) saw it and decided to investigate. The pilot noticed the guns weren’t manned and the insane amount of damage the plane had (a good chuck of fuselage was missing along the side). Flew up beside the bomber and caught eye-contact with the American pilot. He waved.



The German pilot then escorted the bomber back to American territory where the German pilot waved off.









These two pilots met each other after the war and became friends

#36 Looking into your dog’s eyes produces the same brain chemicals for you and the dog that mother’s feel when they stare at their babies.



Edit: And I’m pretty sure they’re the only (or one of few) animals we have this connection with.

#37 Penguins can form homosexual relationships, and will even adopt orphaned penguin chicks. Happened at the Central Park Zoo, where some zookeepers gave them an abandoned egg and they ended up raising the baby to maturity. That new penguin ended up being lesbian, and paired up with another female penguin.



Zoos in Germany, the UK, and even China have copied this with other gay penguin couples and abandoned eggs.

#38 Lab Rats love playing hide and seek with their scientists and “squeal with happiness when found”.

#39 The voices of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse got married in real life.



Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey for more than 30 years, married the woman who voiced Minnie, Russi Taylor.

#40 Volvo was going to patent the modern seatbelt, but they revoked the patent in the interest of saving lives

#41 When your body does that weird-falling-thingy when going to sleep it's because your body is not sure if you are dying or falling asleep and gives you an adrenaline boost just in case. Something about it makes me feel great.

#42 certain types of male spiders when they are trying to attract a mate will pluck a tune on a female's web to get her attention

#43 This will probably be buried, I don't think you guys would think it's super wholesome but to me it is. When Ringo left the Beatles during the White Album sessions, the Beatles wrote him a letter, telling him to come back and even calling him the best drummer in the world. And, when he came back, George Harrison decorated his drum set in flowers. I think its sweet because even though tensions were high in the studio, you can see that they cared about each other.

#44 Sunflowers always look at the sun bit when it’s overcast the look at each other.

#45 Babies don't lie to you so making one laugh is a great, beautiful thing

#46 If you have a routine work schedule and dogs, they can tell when you're about to get home by how much your smell has faded in the house.

#47 Mr. Rogers began announcing that he was feeding the fish in every show because a father and his blind daughter would always tune into the show, and they wrote to him to explain that she would get very concerned that the fish were not fed on the days that he didn't announce it.

#48 when a bunny feel safe around someone it will flop down on its side near them to show it's trust.

#49 A baby porcupine is called a porcupette.

#50 While dogs see us as equals cats see us a clumsy deaf babies and thats why they get annoyed at us

#51 there’s a species of bees that sleeps in flowers called globe mallows, two were photographed cuddling/sleeping together as the surrounding flowers were occupied

#52 You know how rain smells good? Rain doesn’t actually smell like anything, but water will amplify scents. The earth smells really good all the time, but we just don’t notice until it gets boosted by the rain.

#53 Gunfire around Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green during the [1916 Rising](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Easter_Rising) was stopped every day to allow for the ducks to be fed.



Park keeper James Kearney would enter the Green daily to feed the waterfowl. Every time he did this, the opposing sides of the Irish Citizen Army and the British forces would cease firing to allow him to do so.

#54 Swans only have one partner. If separated they spend their whole life looking for them.

#55 There is this mouse, and it loves pollen so much it falls asleep inside the flower.

#56 In the Netherlands we have special wildlife bridges. It kind of look like a hill with a tunnel through it but it is a part of artificially created forest to make sure wildlife can safely cross the highway!

#57 Capybaras are highly social and raise their young communally, which makes them good foster parents for other animals.



Edit: see r/Crittersoncapybaras

#58 If you applaud your dogs, they start wagging their tails.

#59 Since the corona outbreak in the US, many Animal shelters have seen a big uptick in adoptions!

#60 Most humans are inherently good and willing to help you in any way. You've been helped by a stranger more often than you've been hurt. (Online too)



We just remember the bad ones.

#61 The best thing you can do for the environment is plant a garden.

#62 Once a sea horse finds a partner they love each other for life

#63 Crows will sometimes visit or stay with their parents and help raise their current clutch if they don't have one of their own.



Source: https://www.birds.cornell.edu/crows/planta.htm

#64 Some spiders keep tiny frogs as pets to keep small bugs away from their eggs

#65 I found out not so long ago, Seal's do something called a 'banana pose' when they are happy, safe or trying to warm up, from what I researched

#66 in a movie when dogs have to act mean but they're so happy that they have to CGI the tales to make them look mean

#67 You look cute today :)

#68 Some turtles can breathe through their butts

#69 Bee’s dance to show each other where flowers with pollen are

#70 Eating chocolate boosts your mood

#71 My friends love me!