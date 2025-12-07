ADVERTISEMENT

We all have small habits, pet peeves, and moments that feel completely justified - until someone else rolls their eyes. 

This poll will give you scenarios that’ll make you question whether you’re the type to block someone for replying to everyone else but you… or if that approach is a little extreme. For each situation below, decide whether it’s reasonable or overreacting. Cast your vote and see how your reactions compare to everyone else’s.

Ready? Begin!

#1

There’s clearly enough space in line - yet they’re practically breathing down your neck at the checkout.

Person placing fresh carrots and lettuce into a red shopping basket while deciding how to stay calm or lose it.

Kampus Production Report

    #2

    Your close friend shows up at your place unannounced.

    Man entering home holding door open while woman inside watches, illustrating calm or lose it scenarios concept.

    RDNE Stock project Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strange question, since a close friend would know my aversion to such surprises.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #3

    You just mopped, and your floors are spotless, but your guest walks straight in with outdoor shoes.

    Person mopping the floor in a living room, illustrating calmness in everyday scenarios related to staying calm or losing it.

    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    greendayslasha avatar
    Ikstobaksals
    Ikstobaksals
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY would you wear shoes inside????

    #4

    At the end of a friend’s birthday party, you’re tired and socially drained. Saying goodbye to everyone feels exhausting.

    People raising glasses in a festive celebration with confetti, reflecting on scenarios to stay calm or lose it.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #5

    Someone “helps” by loading the dishwasher… but nothing fits properly, and half the dishes won’t get clean unless you fix it.

    Open empty dishwasher rack inside a modern kitchen appliance reflecting calm and everyday household scenarios.

    Castorly Stock Report

    #6

    You’re in public and don’t want to listen to audio messages, but your mother only communicates through long voice notes.

    Man staying calm while using phone, seated on a train, reflecting on scenarios to see where he stands.

    MART PRODUCTION Report

    #7

    You finally sit down to watch something you’ve been excited about, but someone keeps commenting, explaining, or asking questions. They do this all the time.

    Two people sitting calmly on a couch watching TV, reflecting on scenarios to stay calm or lose it and vote.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #8

    You planned your day around the launch of a new restaurant. Everyone is excited, dressed to the nines for it. Suddenly, the launch date was changed & cancelled an hour before.

    Upscale bar interior with ornate leather bar stools and warm lighting creating a calm and inviting atmosphere.

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t get how it’s reasonable to lodge a complaint- disappointment, yes, but you’ve no idea why- the equipment may not be working properly, so this is not enough information.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    A close colleague casually picks up your phone to “quickly Google something” without checking if it’s okay to do so.

    Two women in a meeting reviewing charts and data on paper and laptop, deciding how to stay calm in scenarios.

    Artem Podrez Report

    #10

    You’re trying to get somewhere on time, but a group is strolling slowly across the entire walkway like they own the city.

    Man in a suit looking stressed while checking his watch at an outdoor train station, illustrating staying calm or losing it.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do that instead of just asking if you can go through them since you're in a hurry?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #11

    You notice your friend does the same thing every time you eat together - the way they chew. It’s loud, open-mouthed, and full of slurps and crunches.

    Two people eating at a marble table, deciding whether to stay calm or lose it in everyday scenarios.

    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd be doing that person a favor, since you're certainly not the only one who's bothered by it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    You see them posting stories, liking posts, and replying to others - but your message stays unanswered for hours.

    Young woman staying calm while looking at her phone in a dimly lit room with city lights outside the window at night

    mikoto.raw Photographer Report

    #13

    The long-awaited film that you’ve been really excited about just got released, but you haven’t found the time to go watch it yet. Your friend (who has), casually drops a major plot twist mid-conversation.

    Movie theater sign numbered 1 and 2, illustrating scenarios where people might stay calm or lose it.

    Louis Report

    #14

    You lent someone your charger in good condition, and it comes back damaged - barely working.

    Close-up of a white charging cable on a plain surface, illustrating calm versus stress in everyday tech scenarios.

    Matthias Zomer Report

    #15

    You’re on the train, and it’s very quiet. Someone starts blasting TikToks, voice notes, and game sounds on full volume.

    View from a train window showing snowy forest scenery at sunrise, prompting calm or lose it scenario reflection.

    Igor Cibulsky Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh the things we should not have to ask in the first place.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #16

    You’re on a date, the food looks really good, when suddenly, mid-bite, your date says, “Wow, you’re really hungry today.”

    Person holding a glass of red wine during a calm dining scene with candles and food, reflecting stay calm scenarios.

    Elina Sazonova Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finish the meal before walking away, especially if you actually are as hungry as the date was rude enough to say you were.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Your partner said they’d clean the kitchen, but by bedtime, the sink’s full, the counters are sticky, and they’re asleep on the couch.

    Dimly lit kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes under a window, illustrating scenarios to stay calm or lose it.

    Wallace Chuck Report

    #18

    Your neighbour’s been blasting the same song for hours. You didn’t mind it the first few times, but now it’s getting annoying.

    Man showing stress and frustration indoors, illustrating calm or losing it in challenging scenarios concept.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #19

    Your friend is always excited to make plans and set dates, but when it’s time to follow through, they go ghost.

    Woman sitting on bed calmly using phone while petting cat, illustrating staying calm in stressful scenarios.

    Sam Lion Report

    #20

    You notice that your siblings borrow your things and either don’t bother to return them or return them damaged.

    Young woman with long hair looking angry and tense, showing emotions related to staying calm or losing it in tough scenarios

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Give them a list of the things you want back and let them know they won't be welcome until they return them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    You scheduled your laptop to update automatically, but it decides to do so while you’re working - forcing a restart.

    Man in a suit looking stressed while using a laptop outdoors, reflecting on staying calm or losing it scenarios.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #22

    You’re waiting in line, you spot the last item you need, and the manager confirms there aren’t any more. Before you can reach for it, the person in front of you picks up that exact last item.

    Man wearing apron helping elderly customer in grocery store, illustrating staying calm in everyday scenarios.

    Kampus Production Report

    sylvainepatron avatar
    Angarade
    Angarade
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as you keep your frustration for yourself.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Your coworker leaves the office kitchen messy for the third time this week. You’ve addressed this before, and they don’t seem to care.

    Three people in a modern kitchen with pendant lights, one using a laptop, others interacting, reflecting calm or tense scenarios.

    cottonbro studio Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put the messy stuff on the co-worker's desk.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #24

    You invite a group of friends over for a themed dinner party. One friend RSVPs then cancels at the last minute without a reason, despite you calling and texting to ask ‘why’.

    Cozy dinner table set with candles, appetizers, and festive decorations inviting calm in different scenarios.

    Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    #25

    You’re having a tough day and text your partner for some advice to get you through the rest of it. They reply with a joke instead of a serious or reassuring answer.

    Woman concentrating on her phone outdoors, reflecting on staying calm or losing it in various scenarios.

    Ivan Report

    #26

    There’s only one table left at your favorite cafe, but a jacket is draped over the chair, and the barista tells you the owner hasn’t returned to the seat for more than 15 minutes. The table still has its unfinished coffee and meal.

    People in a busy cafe showing calm and stress reactions in everyday scenarios and situations voting on choices.

    On Shot Report

