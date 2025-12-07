🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This poll will give you scenarios that’ll make you question whether you’re the type to block someone for replying to everyone else but you… or if that approach is a little extreme. For each situation below, decide whether it’s reasonable or overreacting. Cast your vote and see how your reactions compare to everyone else’s.

We all have small habits, pet peeves, and moments that feel completely justified - until someone else rolls their eyes.

#1 There’s clearly enough space in line - yet they’re practically breathing down your neck at the checkout.

#2 Your close friend shows up at your place unannounced.

#3 You just mopped, and your floors are spotless, but your guest walks straight in with outdoor shoes.

#4 At the end of a friend’s birthday party, you’re tired and socially drained. Saying goodbye to everyone feels exhausting.

#5 Someone “helps” by loading the dishwasher… but nothing fits properly, and half the dishes won’t get clean unless you fix it.

#6 You’re in public and don’t want to listen to audio messages, but your mother only communicates through long voice notes.

#7 You finally sit down to watch something you’ve been excited about, but someone keeps commenting, explaining, or asking questions. They do this all the time.

#8 You planned your day around the launch of a new restaurant. Everyone is excited, dressed to the nines for it. Suddenly, the launch date was changed & cancelled an hour before.

#9 A close colleague casually picks up your phone to “quickly Google something” without checking if it’s okay to do so.

#10 You’re trying to get somewhere on time, but a group is strolling slowly across the entire walkway like they own the city.

#11 You notice your friend does the same thing every time you eat together - the way they chew. It’s loud, open-mouthed, and full of slurps and crunches.

#12 You see them posting stories, liking posts, and replying to others - but your message stays unanswered for hours.

#13 The long-awaited film that you’ve been really excited about just got released, but you haven’t found the time to go watch it yet. Your friend (who has), casually drops a major plot twist mid-conversation.

#14 You lent someone your charger in good condition, and it comes back damaged - barely working.

#15 You’re on the train, and it’s very quiet. Someone starts blasting TikToks, voice notes, and game sounds on full volume.

#16 You’re on a date, the food looks really good, when suddenly, mid-bite, your date says, “Wow, you’re really hungry today.”

#17 Your partner said they’d clean the kitchen, but by bedtime, the sink’s full, the counters are sticky, and they’re asleep on the couch.

#18 Your neighbour’s been blasting the same song for hours. You didn’t mind it the first few times, but now it’s getting annoying.

#19 Your friend is always excited to make plans and set dates, but when it’s time to follow through, they go ghost.

#20 You notice that your siblings borrow your things and either don’t bother to return them or return them damaged.

#21 You scheduled your laptop to update automatically, but it decides to do so while you’re working - forcing a restart.

#22 You’re waiting in line, you spot the last item you need, and the manager confirms there aren’t any more. Before you can reach for it, the person in front of you picks up that exact last item.

#23 Your coworker leaves the office kitchen messy for the third time this week. You’ve addressed this before, and they don’t seem to care.

#24 You invite a group of friends over for a themed dinner party. One friend RSVPs then cancels at the last minute without a reason, despite you calling and texting to ask ‘why’.

#25 You’re having a tough day and text your partner for some advice to get you through the rest of it. They reply with a joke instead of a serious or reassuring answer.

#26 There’s only one table left at your favorite cafe, but a jacket is draped over the chair, and the barista tells you the owner hasn’t returned to the seat for more than 15 minutes. The table still has its unfinished coffee and meal.