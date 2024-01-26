ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what mood you're in today, we're here to keep you uplifted and entertained. This is made possible by content shared by artists like "Daily Purrr." You may already be familiar with these cute illustrations since the artist behind them has gathered more than 700k followers on their Instagram account. Additionally, we've featured some of the earlier works by "Daily Purrr" in our previous Bored Panda posts, so be sure to check them out.

It doesn't matter if you love cats or not! This artist's simplistic drawings inspired by the most viral pictures and videos of cats online are a fun way to spread positive vibes and make everyone's day better. Today, we've selected the most recent illustrations, and we're pretty sure you will enjoy them too.

