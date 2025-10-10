ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel Vinícius is a Brazilian artist who creates portraits so realistic that it’s hard to believe they’re drawn with just a pen. Using only a black ballpoint pen, he captures every tiny detail, from the shine in someone’s eyes to the texture of their skin and hair. His drawings look almost like photographs, but each one is built up slowly with careful lines and shading.

The people Gabriel draws aren’t stiff or staged; they make natural grimaces, striking poses, or glancing away as if caught by a camera. That’s what makes his work so surprising: each piece feels less like a drawing and more like a photograph sketched by hand.

More info: Instagram