Gabriel Vinícius is a Brazilian artist who creates portraits so realistic that it’s hard to believe they’re drawn with just a pen. Using only a black ballpoint pen, he captures every tiny detail, from the shine in someone’s eyes to the texture of their skin and hair. His drawings look almost like photographs, but each one is built up slowly with careful lines and shading.

The people Gabriel draws aren’t stiff or staged; they make natural grimaces, striking poses, or glancing away as if caught by a camera. That’s what makes his work so surprising: each piece feels less like a drawing and more like a photograph sketched by hand.

More info: Instagram

#1

Ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with detailed hair and facial features, showcasing realistic shading and texture.

gabrielvdesenhos

    #2

    Hyper-realistic portrait drawing of a smiling woman created using only a ballpoint pen by a skilled artist.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #3

    Portrait of a woman with expressive face and loose hair, created with detailed ballpoint pen drawing resembling a photograph.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #4

    Hyper-realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with detailed hair and lifelike facial features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #5

    Ballpoint pen portrait of a woman wearing a beret and checkered shirt, showcasing detailed realistic ballpoint pen art.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #6

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman wearing a cap, showing detailed shading and lifelike facial features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #7

    Portrait of a smiling young woman with detailed hair and freckles, created using only a ballpoint pen in hyper-realistic style.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #8

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with long hair and detailed shading showcasing artist skill and technique.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #9

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with loose hair and detailed facial features, resembling a photograph.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #10

    Hyperrealistic ballpoint pen portrait of a smiling woman with hair covering part of her face, showcasing detailed pen art techniques.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #11

    Realistic portrait created using only a ballpoint pen, showcasing detailed facial features and intricate shading.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #12

    Hyper-realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with flowing hair, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike texture.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #13

    Detailed ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with curly hair, showcasing realistic drawing technique that looks like a photograph.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #14

    Realistic portrait of a smiling woman created using only a ballpoint pen, showcasing detailed pen art skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #15

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with long hair, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #16

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with long hair and a choker, showcasing detailed shading and textures.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #17

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait drawing of a woman with flowing hair, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #18

    Hyper-realistic portrait drawn with a ballpoint pen showcasing intricate hair and facial details that look photographed.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #19

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with long hair wearing a skeleton print shirt, showcasing detailed pen art.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #20

    Hyperrealistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman crouching and holding a phone next to the actual pen used for drawing.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #21

    Ballpoint pen portrait of a woman making a funny face, showcasing detailed and realistic pen drawing skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #22

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with long wavy hair, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #23

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a smiling woman with hair partially covering her face, showcasing detailed ballpoint pen art.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #24

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with curly hair wearing a beanie and tank top, showcasing detailed pen art.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #25

    Hyper-realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with detailed shading and texture, showcasing ballpoint pen art skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #26

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with detailed hair and facial features, showcasing impressive artist ballpoint pen skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #27

    Detailed ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with long hair, wearing a checkered pants and holding a phone for a selfie.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #28

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a smiling woman with long hair and a beanie, showcasing detailed pen art skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #29

    Ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with glasses and tattoos, detailed shading creating a lifelike, photographed look.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #30

    Realistic portrait of a young woman created with a ballpoint pen, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #31

    Realistic portrait drawing of a smiling woman with long hair created using only a ballpoint pen by the artist.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #32

    Photorealistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with long hair and playful expression, showcasing detailed pen drawing skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #33

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a woman wearing a beanie hat with tongue out, showcasing detailed pen art skills.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #34

    Realistic portrait of a smiling woman with flowing hair created using only a ballpoint pen drawing technique.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #35

    Detailed ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with flowing hair, showcasing realistic shading and photographic quality.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #36

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a young woman with flowing hair, showcasing detailed shading and lifelike features.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #37

    Ballpoint pen portrait of a woman with flowing hair, showcasing detailed shading that makes it look photographed.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #38

    Realistic portrait of a smiling young woman created using only a ballpoint pen showcasing detailed artistry.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #39

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a smiling woman with detailed hair and face resembling a photograph.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    #40

    Realistic ballpoint pen portrait of a smiling woman with long hair, showcasing detailed shading and texture in the drawing.

    gabrielvdesenhos

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!