Hello, I'm Berk Armagan. As you might know, from previous posts on Bored Panda, I travel the world selling my realistic drawings on paper cups. My travel of the world with paper cups journey continues! I have added the world's most durable surface to this journey - Stanley thermoses, which I draw on for special requests. 

I have no professional education in the drawing. Yet I choose to share what I've learned: my experience and work with those who support my artwork. Here you can see a post on Bored Panda where I draw famous Istanbul landmarks, and here, I draw Instanbul ancient traditions on paper cups.

 

#1

Joker

#2

Medusa Head

#3

Head Of A Skeleton With A Burning Cigarette

#4

Whale

#5

Optimus Prime

#6

Self-Portrait Of Van Gogh

#7

Atlas

#8

Portrait Of Armand Roulin X Wheat Field With Cypresses

#9

The Potato Eaters

#10

The Little Prince

#11

The Godfather

#12

Starry Night

#13

Sunflowers

