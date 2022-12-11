I Am A Traveling Artist Who Draws On Cups; This Time, I Chose To Do It On ‘Stanley’ Thermoses Instead (13 Pics)
Hello, I'm Berk Armagan. As you might know, from previous posts on Bored Panda, I travel the world selling my realistic drawings on paper cups. My travel of the world with paper cups journey continues! I have added the world's most durable surface to this journey - Stanley thermoses, which I draw on for special requests.
I have no professional education in the drawing. Yet I choose to share what I've learned: my experience and work with those who support my artwork. Here you can see a post on Bored Panda where I draw famous Istanbul landmarks, and here, I draw Instanbul ancient traditions on paper cups.
I wonder is it very difficult painting on a curved surface compared to a flat surface? And does the texture of the thermos make it easier or more difficult? These paintings are all stunning, you replicate Van Gogh's style very nicely. The colours are amazing. My favourite is the whale :) These are all very cool.
