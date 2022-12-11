Hello, I'm Berk Armagan. As you might know, from previous posts on Bored Panda, I travel the world selling my realistic drawings on paper cups. My travel of the world with paper cups journey continues! I have added the world's most durable surface to this journey - Stanley thermoses, which I draw on for special requests.

I have no professional education in the drawing. Yet I choose to share what I've learned: my experience and work with those who support my artwork. Here you can see a post on Bored Panda where I draw famous Istanbul landmarks, and here, I draw Instanbul ancient traditions on paper cups.

