I am Berk Armagan, 27 years old. I am known as seyyahart on social media. The name "seyyahart", is a combination of the words traveler (me), travel (my purpose), and art (my way).

I travel around the world by selling drawn paper cups, which I started with the idea of gaining financial income to travel the world. I have traveled to 25 countries and 60+ cities since I realized this idea in October 2016. I don't have any education in drawing. I share what I've learned, my experiences, and my art while traveling with the people who follow me.

The cups in Istanbul project is based on coming to Istanbul from the airport like a tourist, visiting and drawing popular spots in Istanbul.

