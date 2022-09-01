3Kviews
Landmarks Of Istanbul: I Travel Around The World And Create Paintings On Paper Cups (20 Pics)
I am Berk Armagan, 27 years old. I am known as seyyahart on social media. The name "seyyahart", is a combination of the words traveler (me), travel (my purpose), and art (my way).
I travel around the world by selling drawn paper cups, which I started with the idea of gaining financial income to travel the world. I have traveled to 25 countries and 60+ cities since I realized this idea in October 2016. I don't have any education in drawing. I share what I've learned, my experiences, and my art while traveling with the people who follow me.
The cups in Istanbul project is based on coming to Istanbul from the airport like a tourist, visiting and drawing popular spots in Istanbul.
Republic Monument
Nostalgic Taksim Tram
Istanbul Airport Air Traffic Control Tower
Tophane Fountain
Basilica Cistern Medusa Head
St. Antuan Church
Dolmabahce Palace Clock Tower
Istanbul must be beautiful anyway, if I wasn´t disabled & on social security and additonally had somebody who cared for my 15 year old adopted senior tomcat Thori I´d love to travel there once. Some online friends of mine visited Istanbul yet and were amazed.
Hagia Sophia
Galata Tower
Sile Lighthouse
The Great Mecidiye Mosque
Topkapı Palace Gate
The Tortoise Trainer
Beylerbeyi Palace Gate
Bes Statue (Istanbul Archeology Museum)
Kadikoy Bull Statue
Bâb-I Âli Gate
Beyazıt Tower
Too bad they ruined it with so many cell towers and the like.
Do you sell these? If there's a way to make prints of these cups, I'd totally buy them. (I wouldn't be able to bring myself to use them, though--they'd be decorations forever!)
You are very talented and how interesting and charming to use paper cups as your visual journal!
talented artist
