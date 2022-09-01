I am Berk Armagan, 27 years old. I am known as seyyahart on social media. The name "seyyahart", is a combination of the words traveler (me), travel (my purpose), and art (my way).

I travel around the world by selling drawn paper cups, which I started with the idea of gaining financial income to travel the world. I have traveled to 25 countries and 60+ cities since I realized this idea in October 2016. I don't have any education in drawing. I share what I've learned, my experiences, and my art while traveling with the people who follow me.

The cups in Istanbul project is based on coming to Istanbul from the airport like a tourist, visiting and drawing popular spots in Istanbul.

Republic Monument

Republic Monument

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Details go right down to the base!

#2

Nostalgic Taksim Tram

Nostalgic Taksim Tram

Berk Armağan
Istanbul Airport Air Traffic Control Tower

Istanbul Airport Air Traffic Control Tower

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the bottom part of the cup.

Tophane Fountain

Tophane Fountain

Berk Armağan
Basilica Cistern Medusa Head

Basilica Cistern Medusa Head

Berk Armağan
St. Antuan Church

St. Antuan Church

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The details in the stained glass windows!

Dolmabahce Palace Clock Tower

Dolmabahce Palace Clock Tower

Berk Armağan
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Istanbul must be beautiful anyway, if I wasn´t disabled & on social security and additonally had somebody who cared for my 15 year old adopted senior tomcat Thori I´d love to travel there once. Some online friends of mine visited Istanbul yet and were amazed.

Hagia Sophia

Hagia Sophia

Berk Armağan
potato
potato
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ive always wanted to go there! its soo pretty!

Galata Tower

Galata Tower

Berk Armağan
Sile Lighthouse

Sile Lighthouse

Berk Armağan
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is perfect! It looks so cool.

The Great Mecidiye Mosque

The Great Mecidiye Mosque

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how you stayed true to the colors.

Topkapı Palace Gate

Topkapı Palace Gate

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I half expect to see a cow catapulting outside.

The Tortoise Trainer

The Tortoise Trainer

Berk Armağan
Beylerbeyi Palace Gate

Beylerbeyi Palace Gate

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, the patience you have!

Bes Statue (Istanbul Archeology Museum)

Bes Statue (Istanbul Archeology Museum)

Berk Armağan
Jacob Slump
Jacob Slump
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, the Egyptian god of ugliness

Kadikoy Bull Statue

Kadikoy Bull Statue

Berk Armağan
Bâb-I Âli Gate

Bâb-I Âli Gate

Berk Armağan
Beyazıt Tower

Beyazıt Tower

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad they ruined it with so many cell towers and the like.

Maiden's Tower

Maiden's Tower

Berk Armağan
Lisa Catlin
Lisa Catlin
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are so talented. What do you do with these cups?

Balat's House

Balat's House

Berk Armağan
Donnie Mc00
Donnie Mc00
Community Member
10 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wonderful drawings!

