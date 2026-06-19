ADVERTISEMENT

The housing market is a mess: young people don’t know if they'll ever be able to afford a home, and even if they can, they often end up putting their savings into buying tiny studio apartments. That’s why many new homeowners are experiencing regrets. In fact, 42% of homeowners in 2025 had at least one regret about their purchase.

Perhaps that’s not so unreasonable, especially if the homes look like the ones on this list. Toilets on staircaises, claustrophobic bedrooms, and architectural fails so ridiculous that they might make people question reality. These come to you from the Italian “Real Estate Horrors” subreddit, which is all about the absurd world of ridiculous real estate listings. Don’t hesitate and scroll, Pandas, and be prepared to ask yourselves: “Can this be real?”

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A bathroom with bright red and white checkered tiles covering the walls and floor, a toilet, bidet, and sink, an unhinged real estate listing.

watch_the_watch_ Report

8points
POST
andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is some seriously good tiling, but, I'd have to keep my eyes closed in there.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    An unhinged real estate listing showcasing a uniquely shaped doorway with an unusual, jagged frame design leading into an office space.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Two views of a tiny apartment kitchen with a loft bed accessed by a ladder, a cramped real estate listing with unique features.

    Bruno_Barbiere Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    A small, grimy utility room with an old sink, a large white plastic container, and an outdated TV, part of unhinged real estate listings.

    CremeYey_CremeYey Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Unhinged real estate listings showcasing a bed crammed under low wooden beams, creating an uncomfortable and claustrophobic sleeping space.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    7points
    POST
    rey-rory avatar
    Rey Rory
    Rey Rory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suffer from night terrors. The number of times I have jolted wake would have resulted in severe head injuries,

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    An unhinged real estate listing photo of a bathroom with a sink, toilet, bidet, and small table with two chairs.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    7points
    POST
    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When someone has allergies and milk intolerant and can't get off the toilet but doesn't want to miss the card game. Just bring in the cards.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    A modern toilet by a large window overlooking a snowy landscape, a real estate listing that should come with a trigger warning.

    kido0_0 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    A woman perches precariously on a spiral staircase, an unhinged real estate listing.

    Calm-Entertainer-it Report

    7points
    POST
    cpdukeelpn avatar
    Crispycritter
    Crispycritter
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My old apartment had spiral stairs

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    An unhinged real estate listing showing a toilet precariously perched at the top of a short, tiled staircase.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    An unhinged real estate listing shows a toilet awkwardly placed on a stairway landing with blue and white tiled walls.

    Top-Analysis-887 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    An unhinged real estate listing of a small bathroom with a toilet and sink at the top of a red-carpeted staircase.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Unhinged real estate listings depicting a small, tiled bathroom with a toilet and sink elevated on a platform, requiring a trigger warning.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    An unhinged real estate listing with a large pig resting on a rug next to clothes and a small bed in a cluttered room.

    Top-Analysis-887 Report

    5points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not like any farrowing house I've ever seen or cleaned.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring a small kitchen and dining area under sloped ceiling beams, with a bed just out of frame.

    Bruno_Barbiere Report

    5points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Property and rent is so high. We shouldn't judge people

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    An unhinged real estate listing with a monochrome image of a toilet in a shower stall, creating an unusual bathroom setup.

    bookbookitaita5 Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Unhinged real estate listings featuring a bizarre kitchen with a toilet installed directly into the counter, needing a trigger warning.

    HyenaTiny2132 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A urinal installed on an outdoor balcony of an unhinged real estate listing, overlooking city buildings.

    MoSeMagna Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    An unhinged real estate listing showing a toilet oddly placed under a staircase, revealing a small, cramped space.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    An unhinged real estate listing image of a dirty room with a staircase leading to a small door, and a ceiling fan.

    Mondonauta0206 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    An unhinged real estate listing image of a kitchen with counter and walls covered in leopard print design.

    Repulsive-Cheek-1160 Report

    5points
    POST
    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet Lÿnch's dream kitchen

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A toilet installed in a kitchen next to a stove and microwave, among unhinged real estate listings.

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A cramped and unhinged real estate listing showing a bed, washing machine, and sink in one small room.

    Repulsive-Cheek-1160 Report

    5points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a trundle bed, right?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    An odd real estate listing featuring a small, short door built into a wall next to a staircase, appearing out of place.

    Bruno_Barbiere Report

    5points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like there's an argument behind this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    An unhinged real estate listing showing a large, empty room with arched brick ceilings, a sink, and a toilet against a white wall.

    CremeYey_CremeYey Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    An unhinged real estate listing of a dilapidated, overgrown stone structure with a dark entrance, resembling a cave or old bunker.

    Sm4rt-Living Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Three images showing different views of an unhinged real estate listing's interior, including a dirty bathroom and cluttered rooms.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Unhinged real estate listings with dark, shadowy figures in a creepy, empty room, evoking a trigger warning.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring a highly decorative, ornate bathroom with numerous statues and mosaics.

    PersonalSky6550 Report

    4points
    POST
    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The toilet needs to be made into a throne.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    An unhinged real estate listing showing a messy bunk bed in a small, damp room with dirty walls and a window.

    CremeYey_CremeYey Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A kitchen with outdated brown patterned wallpaper and floor tiles, an unhinged real estate listing.

    CombinationSalt8863 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    A room with exposed brick walls and ceiling, a cramped living space for an unhinged real estate listing.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    An unusual real estate listing showing a house integrated into a dense bamboo forest with a cave-like interior.

    PhreedomChaser Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring a broken oven, with its door propped open by a cloth.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    An unhinged real estate listing shows a very small bathroom with a toilet at the top of several steps.

    Deenee01 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    An unhinged real estate listing shows a view through a perforated metal security gate.

    FarmImportant9537 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    An unhinged real estate listing features a cramped kitchen with a spiral staircase, undersized appliances, and wooden door.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A real estate listing shows a bedroom with a bed, TV, and an unhinged jacuzzi with unusual lighting.

    Manga_farloapposta Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    An ornate religious statue under a glass dome, included in unhinged real estate listings.

    hadoken_sensei Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    A small bedroom with a bed directly adjacent to a toilet and sink, from unhinged real estate listings.

    AbbiAbbiDoo Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A toilet placed on top of concrete steps in a decrepit bathroom, featured in unhinged real estate listings.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A bedroom with a shower stall, part of some unhinged real estate listings.

    EsternoACaso Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    An unhinged real estate listing with a tiny bathroom above a steep set of wooden steps.

    livingmarti Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A small, unhinged real estate listing with a loft bed accessed by a wooden ladder.

    PersonalSky6550 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    A compact real estate listing with a small living area, a wooden ladder to a loft, and a sofa made of pallets.

    Dontcallmebaby2 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Unhinged real estate listing: a room with a toilet, sink, and water heater exposed in an adjacent cutout, with patterned carpet.

    Working_Chance2527 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    An unhinged real estate listing with four toilets and bidets in a single, partially demolished, grimy bathroom.

    No_time_no_space Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    A bright, all-yellow, unhinged real estate listing room with shelves, clothes, and cleaning supplies.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    An unhinged real estate listing displaying a strange bathroom layout with a sink and vanity next to an open stairwell.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring an unusual bathroom setup with a sink directly above a bidet.

    cinnamon_troll77 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    An unhinged real estate listing showing a very narrow, confined bathroom with a toilet at the far end and a long rug.

    raizid Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    An unhinged real estate listing of two pyramid-shaped houses, appearing unusual and out of place in a grassy field.

    Sm4rt-Living Report

    4points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They wanted one big pyramid but cheopped out over labor costs.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring an open-concept studio apartment with a bed, kitchen, and glass shower.

    CapitalistFemboy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    A dark, dirty, multi-level concrete staircase with debris, showcasing unhinged real estate listings.

    Nonsoccheddire Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A rustic white bedroom with a claw-foot bathtub at the foot of the bed, a peculiar real estate listing.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    A small kitchen with a toilet integrated into the corner, an unhinged real estate listing.

    MoSeMagna Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    An outdoor toilet made of wood and brick, a real estate listing that should come with a trigger warning.

    HyenaTiny2132 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A dark, narrow stairway descends into an unhinged real estate listing's basement with rough stone walls and dim lighting.

    Top-Analysis-887 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Unhinged real estate listings of a low-ceiling room with a bed and a small TV, showing an unusual layout and tight space.

    Capitan_Fagiolo Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    An unhinged real estate listing collage showing various rooms with unusual layouts, including a bed next to a bidet.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    An unhinged real estate listing featuring two photos of an attic room, one with a bed and the other with a sofa and dining table.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    A top-down shot of unhinged real estate listings showing a room with extremely dirty walls, a fireplace, old TV, and a chair.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    An unhinged real estate listing displays a room with exposed stone walls, a narrow daybed, and a small table.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    3points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, this one is actually pretty! Tiny, yes, but pretty.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    An unhinged real estate listing with a toilet and sink in an outdoor, semi-enclosed patio area.

    Top-Analysis-887 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    A very run-down and unhinged real estate listing, featuring a dilapidated room with a single sink and dirty walls.

    HyenaTiny2132 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Unhinged real estate listing: an attic living space with exposed wooden beams and a large, shiny metal chimney pipe dominating the center.

    No_time_no_space Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Unhinged real estate listing: a dimly lit, unfinished basement with exposed brick walls, metal shelving, and various stored items.

    Nonsoccheddire Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    A dilapidated interior of unhinged real estate listings with exposed wooden beams and a collapsed ceiling, needing repair.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    An empty room with a large window mural of a city skyline, part of an unhinged real estate listing.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Three unhinged real estate listing photos: a messy hallway, a cluttered room, and a trash-filled outdoor area.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    A steep, zigzagging ladder-style staircase leading to a loft, an unhinged real estate listing feature.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Unhinged real estate listing: a dilapidated, rustic structure in a forest with a collapsed wooden roof and an old cabin on concrete supports.

    Aliena89 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Unhinged real estate listing: a series of three images showing a heavily damaged and dirty kitchen with peeling paint and debris.

    13_WASHERE Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    A narrow, unhinged real estate listing kitchen with a stove and sink, leading to a small bathroom.

    Nonsoccheddire Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    A narrow, unappealing hallway leading to a small, isolated toilet, representing unhinged real estate listings.

    Livio63 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    A gaudy bedroom with gold bedding, headboard, and window treatments, an example of unhinged real estate listings.

    Top-Analysis-887 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    A small room with multiple doors, one leading to another cramped space, from unhinged real estate listings.

    Repulsive-Cheek-1160 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    A cramped bathroom featuring a toilet, a washing machine integrated with a kitchen sink, reflecting unhinged real estate listings.

    Eyecat126 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    A tiny studio apartment with a compact kitchen and small dining table, an unhinged real estate listing.

    CristianTheSeeker Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    A peculiar real estate listing showing a bathroom with irregularly shaped, mismatched mirrors and beige tiles.

    Routine_Bad_7924 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow