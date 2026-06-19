79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning
The housing market is a mess: young people don’t know if they'll ever be able to afford a home, and even if they can, they often end up putting their savings into buying tiny studio apartments. That’s why many new homeowners are experiencing regrets. In fact, 42% of homeowners in 2025 had at least one regret about their purchase.
Perhaps that’s not so unreasonable, especially if the homes look like the ones on this list. Toilets on staircaises, claustrophobic bedrooms, and architectural fails so ridiculous that they might make people question reality. These come to you from the Italian “Real Estate Horrors” subreddit, which is all about the absurd world of ridiculous real estate listings. Don’t hesitate and scroll, Pandas, and be prepared to ask yourselves: “Can this be real?”
More info: Reddit
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That is some seriously good tiling, but, I'd have to keep my eyes closed in there.
That's not like any farrowing house I've ever seen or cleaned.
They wanted one big pyramid but cheopped out over labor costs.
Okay, this one is actually pretty! Tiny, yes, but pretty.
Toilets have to be higher than the sewer line, so that gravity will help the waste water to leave. That is why they are built up on steps.
Toilets have to be higher than the sewer line, so that gravity will help the waste water to leave. That is why they are built up on steps.