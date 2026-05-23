People Who Live In Small Homes Gather In This Online Group And Show Their Cozy Spaces (New Pics)
When we “rate” homes, size is usually one of the first things that comes to mind. Does it have a walk-in closet? An extra room for guests? What about a gym? Or a pool?
But if you’re creative and resourceful, you don’t need a ton of square footage to have a fulfilling life. Thoughtful design can make a huge difference.
The subreddit r/TinyHouses is full of people showing off the cozy and surprisingly functional spaces that challenge our definition of “enough” space.
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