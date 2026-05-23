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When we “rate” homes, size is usually one of the first things that comes to mind. Does it have a walk-in closet? An extra room for guests? What about a gym? Or a pool?

But if you’re creative and resourceful, you don’t need a ton of square footage to have a fulfilling life. Thoughtful design can make a huge difference.

The subreddit r/TinyHouses is full of people showing off the cozy and surprisingly functional spaces that challenge our definition of “enough” space.