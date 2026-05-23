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When we “rate” homes, size is usually one of the first things that comes to mind. Does it have a walk-in closet? An extra room for guests? What about a gym? Or a pool?

But if you’re creative and resourceful, you don’t need a ton of square footage to have a fulfilling life. Thoughtful design can make a huge difference.

The subreddit r/TinyHouses is full of people showing off the cozy and surprisingly functional spaces that challenge our definition of “enough” space.

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#1

First Time Built

Rustic small home made of natural materials with a cat sitting near the door

lineman1990 Report

5points
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    #2

    Forgive The Mess, I Moved In A Month Ago. Still Settling In

    Modern small backyard cabin with lighting at dusk and landscaped garden

    akbornheathen Report

    4points
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    #3

    My Tiny Home Made Of Mud

    Small red wooden tiny house surrounded by trees and grass

    soundandsoil Report

    4points
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    #4

    No One Is Impressed With My Cabin. Maybe A Different Paint Color? Any Suggestions?

    Vintage van parked outside a modern small home building in sunlight

    dogistan Report

    4points
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    #5

    Been Living In My Tiny House For Over - Year Now - Ask Me Anything

    Cozy interior of a small home with wooden walls and compact kitchen space

    Jbuckl3y Report

    4points
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    #6

    Rate My Tiny House I Made For $300

    Rustic tiny home interior and exterior with fire burning outside

    Stoneymac1 Report

    4points
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    #7

    Loved In Tiny House For A Little Over A Year Now

    Cozy small home interior with kitchen and bedroom featuring artistic wall

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #8

    Guys, This Is The Best Life

    Small cozy tiny home on wheels in grassy yard with dog and gazebo nearby

    bendersbitch Report

    3points
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    #9

    My Tiny House In The Snow

    Snow-covered tiny house with rustic exterior and outdoor seating

    TheBrotherEarth Report

    3points
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    #10

    Our DIY Tiny House On Wheels Is Basically Done

    White tiny house on wheels parked in neighborhood

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #11

    The Bern House In Switzerland

    Modern small home reflected in calm water amid green forest

    One_Performance4019 Report

    3points
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    #12

    Just Signed A Lease To My First Tiny Home! Very Excited To See What I Can Do With It :) 375sq Ft

    Cozy small home with light blue door in backyard

    Hailkitten420 Report

    3points
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    #13

    Tiny House Afloat

    Small floating house on lake surrounded by nature

    RastaSC Report

    3points
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    #14

    Could A House Like This Be Built For Around $20k USD?

    Green and wood tiny house on wheels parked beside a truck on road

    bigolconcon Report

    3points
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    #15

    Luckily For Me My Wife Likes Tiny Things

    Black small home with multiple windows near green trees and white car

    Vermont_Chalet Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Tiny Cabin In VT

    Snow-covered small cabin with dog standing nearby

    Sudden-Ad9815 Report

    3points
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    #17

    Our Floating Office - 34sqm On Odra River, Wroclaw (Poland)

    Floating tiny home being lifted near colorful paddle boats by the water

    secopsml Report

    3points
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    #18

    My Tiny House Journey

    Modern tiny house in backyard surrounded by trees on a sunny day

    consmizzle Report

    3points
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    #19

    Nice Sunrise Over The Off Grid Tiny House

    Blue small home covered with snow in rural mountainous landscape

    WellspringJourney Report

    3points
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    #20

    Spotted In Co

    Unique small home trailer with gothic stone design parked in commercial area

    missehka Report

    3points
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    #21

    I Think This Is A Shepherd Hut

    Interior of cozy small home with wood stove, kitchen sink, and decorative dishes

    katiethebohemian Report

    2points
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    #22

    Tiny House Behind A Bike

    Tiny house on wheels with thatched roof hitched to bicycle parked outside building

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #23

    This Adorable Alley Fill-In In Ottawa, Canada

    Narrow small apartment building with for rent sign between larger structures

    ObscureObjective Report

    2points
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    #24

    99% Finished With My Tiny House For Sale!

    Blue tiny house with wood trim and metal roof parked in forest clearing

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #25

    Our Friends Put Their Tiny House On Our Farm! Communal Living Is The Future

    Modern tiny home on wheels surrounded by trees and flowers in a cozy natural setting

    FarmatCatawissaCreek Report

    2points
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    #26

    34x10 Thow With Roof Deck

    Modern tiny home with rooftop deck and wooden siding under cloudy sky

    makdatty Report

    2points
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    #27

    Dry Cabin In Alaska

    Green tiny house with yellow door and snow on roof in forest

    Fafnirs_bane Report

    2points
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    #28

    Finishing Our Tiny "Treehouse" Cabin In The Smokies

    Black and wood tiny home elevated on pillars with mountain views

    Tad0422 Report

    2points
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    #29

    My 240sqft In The Woods Of Texas (In Progress)

    Black tiny home in woodland area with dog and outdoor chairs

    o_range Report

    2points
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    #30

    Cozy 15m² Cabin Facing Its First Winter

    Tiny white house illuminated at night with snow and tree shadows

    aset_water Report

    2points
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    #31

    Sold My House, Move In Friday

    Compact cabin with smoke from chimney nestled in forest

    Mikeathaum Report

    2points
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    #32

    My Guest Cabin

    Small wooden home with covered porch surrounded by greenery

    DiverGoesDown Report

    2points
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    #33

    Been Waiting A Long Time To Make This Post - Finally “Done” With My Tiny Home (12x16)

    Two small wooden homes with green roofs situated in a forest clearing

    dogfuckcancer Report

    2points
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    #34

    Only Get Finish Pics As We Sell

    Compact wooden tiny home elevated on a hillside surrounded by green trees

    hellibot Report

    2points
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    #35

    Inside Our 200 Sq Ft Off Grid Micro Cabin

    Cozy small home painted blue with porch chairs under a blooming tree on a sunny day

    WellspringJourney Report

    2points
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    #36

    Just Wanted To Share. After 15 Years Of Dreaming, My Little Slice Of Heaven Is A Reality

    Small home in wooded area with lit windows at dusk showing cozy living

    Stiggandr00 Report

    2points
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    #37

    Update. 460 Square Feet

    Cozy small home living room with TV and leather chair in a compact open space

    ghabbaghoul666 Report

    2points
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    #38

    Building My Backyard Mini Dome

    Wooden frame construction of a small modern home in wooded backyard

    joshpit2003 Report

    1point
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    #39

    I've Lived In My 20x8 Tiny Home For The Last 3 Years, I've Learned A Lot And It's The Best Decision I Ever Made

    Modern tiny container home with wooden door on a small deck in a backyard

    amateur_elf Report

    1point
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