New Trend Shows How Unhinged Text Messages From Parents Get And It’s Hilarious
Our parents aren’t always super technologically savvy. They didn’t grow up with smartphones or TikTok, so we can’t really blame them for being a bit inept at times. And just like Mom and Dad had to teach you dining etiquette and good manners, you might have to teach them how to send text messages that won’t give the receiver a heart attack.
TikTok users have recently been sharing the most shocking and unhinged texts they’ve ever gotten from their parents, so we’ve gathered the most amusing ones below. From hilarious updates on their personal lives to comments that could easily get them canceled, it’s clear that parents don’t hold anything back when talking to their kids. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!
This post may include affiliate links.
That's kind of dark if he's thinking about that sort of thing.
That's a hell of a hook for a story that would k**l in on AMC!
Do teens hook up at IHOP now? Wait, I hooked up at a Dennies back then so yeah sounds legit.
WOW that is 100% boomer! What are "Wife duties" to this dude? Who talks like that? "Wife Duties"?!?! It's literally (un-aliving) me!
Reminds me of that story about Mitt Romney and the dog they left on the top of the car.
I'd do it if I could afford it. So would anyone else. This is just the "I walked up hill both ways" for the 21st century.
Is this supposed to be an "Are you gay?" conversation?
OK Current #14 and Current #11 have got to be connected now!
