ADVERTISEMENT

Our parents aren’t always super technologically savvy. They didn’t grow up with smartphones or TikTok, so we can’t really blame them for being a bit inept at times. And just like Mom and Dad had to teach you dining etiquette and good manners, you might have to teach them how to send text messages that won’t give the receiver a heart attack.

TikTok users have recently been sharing the most shocking and unhinged texts they’ve ever gotten from their parents, so we’ve gathered the most amusing ones below. From hilarious updates on their personal lives to comments that could easily get them canceled, it’s clear that parents don’t hold anything back when talking to their kids. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Smiling young woman on a boat with a seal in the water, capturing an unhinged text message from parents moment.

rayy_baybay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Text message exchange showing unhinged parents reacting to charred and melted electrical cord plugs.

    orsonvonwrinkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of unhinged text message from parent sharing a photo with a humorous obituary caption in a group chat.

    apple.user3592728 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Text message exchange showing how unhinged text messages from parents can become, highlighting awkward and funny conversations.

    hallleee116 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a parent describing how crazy bread no longer seems crazy, capturing hilarious parent texts.

    _jaazmean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Elderly man sleeping in a chair with humorous unhinged text messages from parents in a trending conversation.

    maddyboyd11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Text message showing a hilarious example of unhinged text messages from parents about an unusual relationship.

    brotangomas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and hilarious texts from parents about dating and location.

    winxgirl123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do teens hook up at IHOP now? Wait, I hooked up at a Dennies back then so yeah sounds legit.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text message from father saying never do wife duties at girlfriend prices, showing unhinged parent texts trend.

    hailerosepartwhatever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW that is 100% boomer! What are "Wife duties" to this dude? Who talks like that? "Wife Duties"?!?! It's literally (un-aliving) me!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of unhinged text messages from parents with humorous and informal birthday memories and apologies.

    yvngnasha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of that story about Mitt Romney and the dog they left on the top of the car.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Text message from a parent showing unhinged and hilarious reactions about cooking and meal planning habits.

    kristina.familymeals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd do it if I could afford it. So would anyone else. This is just the "I walked up hill both ways" for the 21st century.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and hilarious texts from parents including strange questions and GIFs.

    serentitytheentity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with confusing and humorous comments about dating.

    kelseamk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Screenshot of unhinged text messages from a parent offering to organize pills and save money with a humorous tone.

    candacemichele1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and hilarious texts from parents about pets and non-binary identity confusion.

    annabarron84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a parent humorously reflecting on tough moments with their firstborn child.

    mimi_arlen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it might be true, but you don't need to say it...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Unhinged text message from a parent showing confusion and humor about missing a call while being zoned out.

    isthattianna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Text message conversation showing unhinged texts from parents with sarcastic replies and a humorous cartoon character.

    bigkuyamark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Text conversation showing unhinged text messages from parents as they awkwardly plan a visit with a friend.

    sofihidden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with humorous misunderstandings about people in the Lord’s house.

    nessa_amaya99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Text message showing unhinged parent warning about dangers of profile pictures with kids in a hilarious conversation.

    geighbee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Unhinged text messages from parents showing awkward reminders and unexpected news in a dark chat interface.

    kylie.ats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents about periods in a new trend that's hilarious.

    m1ssseven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with funny and unexpected responses between mother and child.

    oliviamurr2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with a worried reply about locked car doors.

    sirxralph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Text message exchange showing an unhinged parent warning about drinking four glasses of wine, highlighting funny parent texts.

    maaarrrryyyyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with a picnic setup including heart balloons and snacks outdoors.

    caio_cella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a parent describing an embarrassing moment in a turtle's office, showing humor.

    henriettalh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Unhinged text message from parent stressing the importance of understanding basic finance in a humorous conversation.

    kenziecogann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Text message from parent warning about riots over food stamps, showing how unhinged text messages from parents get and it's hilarious.

    bnsatcher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Text message from dad showing a funny unhinged text to daughter about his new internet girlfriend.

    bellaluhrs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Unhinged text message from a parent comparing a metal pear at Goodwill to their child's uterus in a hilarious trend.

    olivejuuuuce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a parent giving unusual safety advice in a humorous trend.

    lexclol05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Screenshot of unhinged text messages from parents, showing a person steering a boat with feet and a dog on board.

    user972947109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Text message from parent with unhinged humor reminding to go to the gym paired with a family photo at the park

    ravensymone9191 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a parent warning about looking at the eclipse on a phone, humorous trend.

    march1na Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Unhinged text messages from parents showing humorous and confused conversation between a dad and child on a weekday.

    natintrouble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Text message from mom asking about Taylor Swift's dating history, highlighting unhinged and hilarious parent texts trend.

    chrisalysejohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Text message conversation showing unhinged texts from parents with humorous and confusing replies between mother and daughter.

    kkssecrett67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Screenshot of unhinged text messages from parents showing a dad’s confused and hilarious reaction to a movie outing.

    superrrsecrettt._ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Text message exchange showing unhinged and hilarious encouragement from a parent after workout achievement.

    john.117_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Screenshot of unhinged text message from parent showing a hot dog sandwich with wine, reflecting hilarious parent texts trend.

    cookingwithtayix2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Text messages from parents showing unhinged and funny voice notes and replies in a casual conversation.

    joogie2x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Unhinged text message from a parent asking about posting a bath photo and discussing beliefs and family expectations.

    carolynmariewalker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Text message screenshots showing unhinged texts from parents repeatedly asking where their child is.

    user0527228267 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Text message from dad humorously shows how unhinged text messages from parents get with a selfie of a smiling couple.

    userlosercatterpillar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Text message showing unhinged parent texts with photo of a stylish couple, highlighting hilarious text message trend.

    boosiebaduu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents warning about demonic realm and protection by Jesus.

    alirawritesthelight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Text message conversation showing unhinged text messages from parents reacting to a child's test results humorously.

    imbadatflirting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with two young women in bunny ears posing for selfies in kitchen.

    janesiahowland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Dachshund wearing jeans standing on hind legs next to a couch, showing unhinged text messages from parents humorously.

    moleilei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Text message exchange showing unhinged texts from parents with a funny excuse about smoking in the car.

    plzkissmepetedavidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Unhinged text messages from parents showing a sarcastic response to a car battery dying in a chat conversation.

    dinagraf_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Text message conversation showing unhinged and humorous parental texts about hiking and safety concerns.

    daeee007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Text message conversation showing unhinged texts from parents with caring and intrusive questions about school and relationships.

    irelynnie_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Screenshot of unhinged text messages from parents showing confusion about sharing a security code in a humorous conversation.

    makennabriceno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Text messages showing unhinged and emotional messages from a parent discussing hospice and asking for help with hair washing.

    daluz.xo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Chat messages showing unhinged texts from parents about spending money and late-night activities, highlighting a new trend humorously.

    geetika_02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!