As absurd as it is, at least it can be funny. That's why we've compiled the most ridiculous reminders of why it's always best to read the fine print from all over the Internet. Let us know in the comments whether they make you laugh or mad, and share your own infuriating examples!

But terms and conditions aren't the only place where we find fine print. Marketers use it more and more to try to dupe their customers into buying their products. Want some watermelon juice? If you don't check the ingredients listed in superfine print, you probably won't know that there's no watermelon in it. Just apples, beetroot, carrots, and ginger.

Scrolling through pages and pages of terms and conditions is perhaps the biggest nuisance in our digital age. At least that's the form of torture I wish upon anyone who has ever wronged me. In my mind, hell is just having to read thousands of words of legal jargon in that irritating small print.

#1 My Parents Bought Me A Doormat And This Was On The Back Of It. Read The Warning Share icon

#2 So It Was A Lie Share icon

#3 I Was Wondering Why This Watermelon Juice Tasted So Weird Share icon

#4 Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture? Share icon What the literal hell Sergeant's?

PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat's RX shampoo a long time ago.



#5 How To Disappoint Every Student On Campus Share icon

#6 Chris Hemsworth’s Centr App Was Charging People Who Signed Up For Their Free Trial. Looked Into The Fine Print And Found Out Why. I Love Ya Mate But C’mon Share icon

#7 Have You Ever Seen Anything So Bold? Share icon

#8 2nd Birthday Badge Is Potentially A Choking Hazard Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I've Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Friend Bought Me A Switch Game For My Birthday. The Download Code, Instead Of Being On The Card Itself, Is On The Receipt. He No Longer Has The Receipt Share icon

#11 My New Pan Is Dishwasher-Safe And Unsafe Share icon

#12 The Ingredients In This 100% Cranberry Juice Share icon

#14 Yeah, That's Logical Share icon

#15 Boyfriend Got Really Excited, Then Looked Like He Was Going To Cry Share icon

#16 The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement Share icon

#17 It Says "Warning: Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Intended For Children Under 5 Years Of Age" Share icon

#18 Be Aware Of Who You Donate Your Used Items To Share icon

#19 Cool Fine Print On This Donation Center Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person Share icon

#21 Seriously? Contradictory At Its Finest Share icon

#22 Well Played, Well Played Share icon

#23 When Shops Advertise $12 Haircuts, But Use Black Lettering For Very Important Fine Print Share icon

#24 This Kettle Saves 70% Energy, As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water Share icon

#25 This Packaging Is Dangerous Share icon

#26 Read The Fine Print, After I Had Used 3 Shades On My Eyes Share icon "Attention, inhale, golden glow, intention, chamomile, best buds, fiddle fig, plantiful, full bloom, clarity, mother earth, night bloom are not intended for use in the immediate eye area."



#27 Ah, Of Course, A 99-Cent Sale. Wait, What Does The Fine Print Say? Share icon

#28 This "Cashmere Blend" Sweater Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Making People Think It’s A Park Share icon

#30 Always Check The Fine Print Share icon

#31 Is That Really Free Delivery? Share icon

#32 When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun Share icon

#33 That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts Share icon

#34 This Is Not Vitamin D. It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium Share icon

#35 I Got This Seasoned Salt On Sale. It Turns Out It's Just Salt, Sugar, And Food Coloring Share icon

#36 My Sugar-Free Soda Has Sugar In It Share icon

#37 Bought This Tonight. My Dog Was Eating The Tire, Then I Read The Back Share icon

#38 Check The Fine Print Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 This Olive Oil I Bought Wasn't Even Cheap Share icon

#41 This Is A Reminder To Read All Fine Print When There Is Money Involved Share icon

#42 Fine Print Share icon

#43 This Is Obviously Not The Men’s Washroom. Can’t You Read The Fine Print In A Dark Entryway? Share icon

#44 This Should Be Illegal. I Consumed Three Bottles In My Hotel Room Before I Read The Fine Print Share icon

#45 Free Beer Share icon

#46 I Bought These Protein Bars Because I Love Strawberries, Only To Find Out They Don’t Actually Contain Strawberries Share icon

#47 The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained Share icon

#48 My Favorite Ramen Has 120% Of The Daily Intake Of Sodium. Probably Should Stop Eating It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Clearly Advertised In The Mouth On The Package Share icon

#50 I Bought It Because Of The 99-Cent Refill At Dodgers Stadium, But It’s Not Included At Dodgers Stadium Share icon

#51 Packaging Said "100% Silk" Share icon

#52 Tonight I Purchased A Couple Of Records At My Neighborhood Shop And For The First Time I Noticed This At The Bottom Of The Receipt Share icon

#53 You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me Share icon

#54 Macy's "Discount" Sign They Have On All Of Their Racks, Be Sure To Read The Fine Print On Top Share icon

#55 Makes You Think It Has An IGN Award, Until You Read The Fine Print Share icon

#56 There Is A Small Word Under The $6.99 That Says Each Share icon

#57 Way To Go Target. I Walked All The Way Down The Aisle After Seeing 5 Of These Signs, All Of Which Were Posted In Front Of Tidy Cats Litter Share icon

#58 I Can't Wait To Try The New Flavor. Should Have Read The Small Print, I Guess Share icon

#59 Really Got My Attention, Then I Read The Fine Print Share icon

#60 Wow, That’s A Good Deal, Oh Share icon

#61 We Are Selling This Cotton Candy At Work. It Says "Do Not Eat" In Very Small Print On The Back. Why Would Anyone Make This? It Looks Like One Of The Most Delicious Candies in The World Share icon

#62 IKEA Needed To Indicate Their Cinnamon Buns Are Not 10 Feet In Diameter For $1.50 Share icon

#63 Always Take The Time To Read The Small Print Share icon

#64 An Australian Retailer Is Actively Covering Up The Fine Print On A Mobile Phone Plan That They Receive A Commission From I Know This Is Illegal But I Don't Know Who To Report It To Share icon

#65 Free From No Added Sugar. Specifically Designed To Make A Lot Of Money And Keep You Addicted Share icon

#66 I Bought This Earlier Today Without Reading The Fine Print Share icon

#67 Should Have Read The Fine Print Share icon

#68 Menards Leading The Way With High Pay. Until They Reduce Your Pay By $4/Hour In A Few Months Share icon

#69 Pickle Gummies! My Girlfriend Would Love This For Christmas (Fine Print: Green Apple Flavor) Share icon

#70 Isn't That The Point Of Citronella? Share icon

#71 I Just Found Out My New Shirt Is Designed To Fade Over Time. I Specifically Bought This Shirt Because The Color Was Nice Share icon

#72 I Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs Until I Looked Closer Share icon

#73 All Three Of These Packets Contain The Same Amount Of Tablets With The Same Ingredients, From The Same Manufacturer Share icon

#74 This Box Has 12 Wipes Share icon

#75 Jackpot Indeed For Not Included Fees Share icon

#76 Adoption - Always Read The Small Print Share icon "Disclaimer: WSCC accepts no responsibility or liability for non WSCC products or services advertised. You are strongly advised to compare offers and shop around for the best deal."



#77 Always Read The Fine Print Share icon "Dispose of properly (or Mother Nature's gonna whack us all!) This battery contains no Mercury, Mars or Venus. Each battery is tested before shipping. No animals were harmed during testing unless you consider Paul in QA;-) Warning: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, avoid Sony or Dell laptops & do not disassemble, crush, puncture or short the contacts. TM & © 2009 FastMac. All rights reserved. All other brand names & trademarks belong to their respective owners. If you have read this far, please consider applying for a job in our legal dept."



#78 "Read The Fine Print" On A Whole Other Level Share icon

#79 Was Wondering Why My Xbox Controller Died Every Two Days With New Batteries. Turns Out I Didn’t Read The Small Print Next To Super Heavy Duty Share icon

#80 Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA Share icon

#81 Up To 60% Off Everything, But Most Of The Store Is Excluded Share icon

#82 Noticed The Small Print At The Last Possible Second Share icon

#83 CVS Writing Free In Huge Letters And Buy 1, Get 1 In Small Letters Share icon

#84 It Says 99 Cents For Lindt Chocolate, But The Fine Print Says It’s Only For The White Chocolate, Even Though They Mixed The Other Kinds In There Too Share icon

#85 Putting The Word "Almost" In Small Letters Above "50% Larger". Always Best To Read That Fine Print Share icon

#86 Non-Dairy But Contains "Milk" Share icon

#87 Always Read The Fine Print I Guess Share icon

#88 Baiting Applicants With An Inflated Wage When They Pay Minimum, The Asterisk In The Bush Says "Wages Include Tips" Share icon

#89 I Love Chipotle Share icon

#90 13 Grams Of Protein Per Serving. Small Prints: If You Add 7.3 Grams Of Protein Worth Of Milk Share icon

#91 This Sneaky Small Print From Ticket Master Share icon

#92 This Was Sent Out At My School And Legit Had Me Worried Share icon

#93 That Was For Me The Turning Point When I Realized This. And They Expect Us To Take The Figures Seriously Share icon

#94 It’s Happening To Everything And You Have To Read The Fine Print Share icon

#95 Always Read The Fine Print Share icon

#96 Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet, And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic Share icon The sugar must be pure. But then I saw the little star on the "e" of the word pure. Turned over. The "pure" and "hygiene" are a part of its name and not the character of the product.



#97 This Popcorn Bag Says Microwave For 2 Minutes, 30 Seconds, But Has A Picture Of A Microwave With 3 Minutes On It Share icon

#98 White Grape Is Usually Sold Out In My Local Supermarket, Except For This Bottle, Because People Think It's Apple Juice Share icon

#99 "Plant-Based" Protein Bread That’s Not Plant-Based Share icon