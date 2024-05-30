100 Times People Actually Read The Small Print And Found Something Unexpected
Scrolling through pages and pages of terms and conditions is perhaps the biggest nuisance in our digital age. At least that's the form of torture I wish upon anyone who has ever wronged me. In my mind, hell is just having to read thousands of words of legal jargon in that irritating small print.
But terms and conditions aren't the only place where we find fine print. Marketers use it more and more to try to dupe their customers into buying their products. Want some watermelon juice? If you don't check the ingredients listed in superfine print, you probably won't know that there's no watermelon in it. Just apples, beetroot, carrots, and ginger.
As absurd as it is, at least it can be funny. That's why we've compiled the most ridiculous reminders of why it's always best to read the fine print from all over the Internet. Let us know in the comments whether they make you laugh or mad, and share your own infuriating examples!
My Parents Bought Me A Doormat And This Was On The Back Of It. Read The Warning
So It Was A Lie
Upon searching the original Reddit post....from 5 years ago (and apparently a re-post from 10 years ago), the censored part is the brand name....Market Pantry (Target's house brand)
I Was Wondering Why This Watermelon Juice Tasted So Weird
"Watermelon & Beet, with apple, strawberry and lemon". NO...no it is not. 3 of the 5 ingredients shown on the front, aren't actually in the product. Unless....this is what Reddit refers to as a "sh** post" ( a misleading post designed to generate outrage), and these are actually pics of two different products.
Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture?
What the literal hell Sergeant's?
PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat's RX shampoo a long time ago.
How To Disappoint Every Student On Campus
Chris Hemsworth’s Centr App Was Charging People Who Signed Up For Their Free Trial. Looked Into The Fine Print And Found Out Why. I Love Ya Mate But C’mon
That's why I never sign up for anything free that requires me to enter my credit card.
Have You Ever Seen Anything So Bold?
2nd Birthday Badge Is Potentially A Choking Hazard
I've Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance
My Friend Bought Me A Switch Game For My Birthday. The Download Code, Instead Of Being On The Card Itself, Is On The Receipt. He No Longer Has The Receipt
My New Pan Is Dishwasher-Safe And Unsafe
The Ingredients In This 100% Cranberry Juice
"Gluten-Free"
Yeah, That's Logical
Well...it says "no commercial interruptions", which means no commercials while you're watching the show. It's not misleading if the commercial plays BEFORE the show starts or AFTER it ends, as you still get to watch your hour long episode of a tv show without commercial breaks.
Boyfriend Got Really Excited, Then Looked Like He Was Going To Cry
The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement
It Says "Warning: Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Intended For Children Under 5 Years Of Age"
Be Aware Of Who You Donate Your Used Items To
Cool Fine Print On This Donation Center
Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person
Seriously? Contradictory At Its Finest
When Shops Advertise $12 Haircuts, But Use Black Lettering For Very Important Fine Print
This Kettle Saves 70% Energy, As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water
This Packaging Is Dangerous
Read The Fine Print, After I Had Used 3 Shades On My Eyes
"Attention, inhale, golden glow, intention, chamomile, best buds, fiddle fig, plantiful, full bloom, clarity, mother earth, night bloom are not intended for use in the immediate eye area."
Ah, Of Course, A 99-Cent Sale. Wait, What Does The Fine Print Say?
Forget the tiny print, they're straight up telling you these are all low quality Chinese knock-offs of major brands.
This "Cashmere Blend" Sweater
Making People Think It’s A Park
Always Check The Fine Print
Is That Really Free Delivery?
When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun
That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts
Well of course its not for kicking its orange it has to be a basketbal!!
This Is Not Vitamin D. It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium
I Got This Seasoned Salt On Sale. It Turns Out It's Just Salt, Sugar, And Food Coloring
My Sugar-Free Soda Has Sugar In It
Bought This Tonight. My Dog Was Eating The Tire, Then I Read The Back
Check The Fine Print
Wait, What?
This Olive Oil I Bought Wasn't Even Cheap
This Is A Reminder To Read All Fine Print When There Is Money Involved
I wonder what happens, or doesn't happen, if you uncheck to tick box?
Fine Print
This Is Obviously Not The Men’s Washroom. Can’t You Read The Fine Print In A Dark Entryway?
This Should Be Illegal. I Consumed Three Bottles In My Hotel Room Before I Read The Fine Print
Free Beer
I Bought These Protein Bars Because I Love Strawberries, Only To Find Out They Don’t Actually Contain Strawberries
The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained
My Favorite Ramen Has 120% Of The Daily Intake Of Sodium. Probably Should Stop Eating It
Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Clearly Advertised In The Mouth On The Package
I Bought It Because Of The 99-Cent Refill At Dodgers Stadium, But It’s Not Included At Dodgers Stadium
Packaging Said "100% Silk"
Tonight I Purchased A Couple Of Records At My Neighborhood Shop And For The First Time I Noticed This At The Bottom Of The Receipt
You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me
Macy's "Discount" Sign They Have On All Of Their Racks, Be Sure To Read The Fine Print On Top
Makes You Think It Has An IGN Award, Until You Read The Fine Print
There Is A Small Word Under The $6.99 That Says Each
Way To Go Target. I Walked All The Way Down The Aisle After Seeing 5 Of These Signs, All Of Which Were Posted In Front Of Tidy Cats Litter
I Can't Wait To Try The New Flavor. Should Have Read The Small Print, I Guess
Really Got My Attention, Then I Read The Fine Print
Wow, That’s A Good Deal, Oh
We Are Selling This Cotton Candy At Work. It Says "Do Not Eat" In Very Small Print On The Back. Why Would Anyone Make This? It Looks Like One Of The Most Delicious Candies in The World
IKEA Needed To Indicate Their Cinnamon Buns Are Not 10 Feet In Diameter For $1.50
Always Take The Time To Read The Small Print
An Australian Retailer Is Actively Covering Up The Fine Print On A Mobile Phone Plan That They Receive A Commission From I Know This Is Illegal But I Don't Know Who To Report It To
I'm not an Aussie. But I'm guessing the ACCC may be interested.
Free From No Added Sugar. Specifically Designed To Make A Lot Of Money And Keep You Addicted
I Bought This Earlier Today Without Reading The Fine Print
Should Have Read The Fine Print
Menards Leading The Way With High Pay. Until They Reduce Your Pay By $4/Hour In A Few Months
Pickle Gummies! My Girlfriend Would Love This For Christmas (Fine Print: Green Apple Flavor)
Isn't That The Point Of Citronella?
I Just Found Out My New Shirt Is Designed To Fade Over Time. I Specifically Bought This Shirt Because The Color Was Nice
I Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs Until I Looked Closer
All Three Of These Packets Contain The Same Amount Of Tablets With The Same Ingredients, From The Same Manufacturer
This Box Has 12 Wipes
Jackpot Indeed For Not Included Fees
Adoption - Always Read The Small Print
"Disclaimer: WSCC accepts no responsibility or liability for non WSCC products or services advertised. You are strongly advised to compare offers and shop around for the best deal."
This is frankly cynical to the point of being sick. It makes me sad, just to read it!
Always Read The Fine Print
"Dispose of properly (or Mother Nature's gonna whack us all!) This battery contains no Mercury, Mars or Venus. Each battery is tested before shipping. No animals were harmed during testing unless you consider Paul in QA;-) Warning: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, avoid Sony or Dell laptops & do not disassemble, crush, puncture or short the contacts. TM & © 2009 FastMac. All rights reserved. All other brand names & trademarks belong to their respective owners. If you have read this far, please consider applying for a job in our legal dept."
Also. Made by happy, empowered, and well paid Chinese children.
"Read The Fine Print" On A Whole Other Level
Was Wondering Why My Xbox Controller Died Every Two Days With New Batteries. Turns Out I Didn’t Read The Small Print Next To Super Heavy Duty
Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
Up To 60% Off Everything, But Most Of The Store Is Excluded
Noticed The Small Print At The Last Possible Second
CVS Writing Free In Huge Letters And Buy 1, Get 1 In Small Letters
It Says 99 Cents For Lindt Chocolate, But The Fine Print Says It’s Only For The White Chocolate, Even Though They Mixed The Other Kinds In There Too
Putting The Word "Almost" In Small Letters Above "50% Larger". Always Best To Read That Fine Print
Non-Dairy But Contains "Milk"
Always Read The Fine Print I Guess
Baiting Applicants With An Inflated Wage When They Pay Minimum, The Asterisk In The Bush Says "Wages Include Tips"
I Love Chipotle
13 Grams Of Protein Per Serving. Small Prints: If You Add 7.3 Grams Of Protein Worth Of Milk
This Sneaky Small Print From Ticket Master
This Was Sent Out At My School And Legit Had Me Worried
That Was For Me The Turning Point When I Realized This. And They Expect Us To Take The Figures Seriously
It’s Happening To Everything And You Have To Read The Fine Print
Always Read The Fine Print
Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet, And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic
The sugar must be pure. But then I saw the little star on the "e" of the word pure. Turned over. The "pure" and "hygiene" are a part of its name and not the character of the product.