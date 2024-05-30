ADVERTISEMENT

Scrolling through pages and pages of terms and conditions is perhaps the biggest nuisance in our digital age. At least that's the form of torture I wish upon anyone who has ever wronged me. In my mind, hell is just having to read thousands of words of legal jargon in that irritating small print.

But terms and conditions aren't the only place where we find fine print. Marketers use it more and more to try to dupe their customers into buying their products. Want some watermelon juice? If you don't check the ingredients listed in superfine print, you probably won't know that there's no watermelon in it. Just apples, beetroot, carrots, and ginger.

As absurd as it is, at least it can be funny. That's why we've compiled the most ridiculous reminders of why it's always best to read the fine print from all over the Internet. Let us know in the comments whether they make you laugh or mad, and share your own infuriating examples!

#1

My Parents Bought Me A Doormat And This Was On The Back Of It. Read The Warning

My Parents Bought Me A Doormat And This Was On The Back Of It. Read The Warning

fabricator123 Report

#2

So It Was A Lie

So It Was A Lie

Droyk Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upon searching the original Reddit post....from 5 years ago (and apparently a re-post from 10 years ago), the censored part is the brand name....Market Pantry (Target's house brand)

#3

I Was Wondering Why This Watermelon Juice Tasted So Weird

I Was Wondering Why This Watermelon Juice Tasted So Weird

spamtarget Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Watermelon & Beet, with apple, strawberry and lemon". NO...no it is not. 3 of the 5 ingredients shown on the front, aren't actually in the product. Unless....this is what Reddit refers to as a "sh** post" ( a misleading post designed to generate outrage), and these are actually pics of two different products.

#4

Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture?

Can You Figure Out Why I'm Infuriated Before The 4th Picture?

What the literal hell Sergeant's?
PS: Be not concerned with the shampoo color, it became the host bottle for my cat's RX shampoo a long time ago.

beakrake Report

rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suspect that this disclaimer is a bolierplate that wasn't edited properly, worth checking with them

#5

How To Disappoint Every Student On Campus

How To Disappoint Every Student On Campus

reddit.com Report

#6

Chris Hemsworth’s Centr App Was Charging People Who Signed Up For Their Free Trial. Looked Into The Fine Print And Found Out Why. I Love Ya Mate But C’mon

Chris Hemsworth's Centr App Was Charging People Who Signed Up For Their Free Trial. Looked Into The Fine Print And Found Out Why. I Love Ya Mate But C'mon

Tanav11 Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why I never sign up for anything free that requires me to enter my credit card.

#7

Have You Ever Seen Anything So Bold?

Have You Ever Seen Anything So Bold?

dandouglas Report

#8

2nd Birthday Badge Is Potentially A Choking Hazard

2nd Birthday Badge Is Potentially A Choking Hazard

Mozzarella_Firefox Report

#9

I've Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance

I've Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance

reddit.com Report

My Friend Bought Me A Switch Game For My Birthday. The Download Code, Instead Of Being On The Card Itself, Is On The Receipt. He No Longer Has The Receipt

My Friend Bought Me A Switch Game For My Birthday. The Download Code, Instead Of Being On The Card Itself, Is On The Receipt. He No Longer Has The Receipt

imbriandead Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that stinks. Pretty sure it was done to combat fraudulent downloading but they could have put it on the front of the card?

#11

My New Pan Is Dishwasher-Safe And Unsafe

My New Pan Is Dishwasher-Safe And Unsafe

KRA2008 Report

#12

The Ingredients In This 100% Cranberry Juice

The Ingredients In This 100% Cranberry Juice

Aethermancer Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well we know that nothing in a bottle or can is going to be 100% juice because they have to add stuff to preserve it. But they keep on saying it.

#13

"Gluten-Free"

"Gluten-Free"

TestZero Report

#14

Yeah, That's Logical

Yeah, That's Logical

spraynardkrug3r Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well...it says "no commercial interruptions", which means no commercials while you're watching the show. It's not misleading if the commercial plays BEFORE the show starts or AFTER it ends, as you still get to watch your hour long episode of a tv show without commercial breaks.

#15

Boyfriend Got Really Excited, Then Looked Like He Was Going To Cry

Boyfriend Got Really Excited, Then Looked Like He Was Going To Cry

fionasank Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well this one's meant to be a joke obviously. Much like the door mat one which I also loved.

#16

The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement

The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement

MNgirlinaNDworld Report

rafaelruivo avatar
Rafael
Rafael
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an ugly shoe, what's up with the enormous heel?

#17

It Says "Warning: Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Intended For Children Under 5 Years Of Age"

It Says "Warning: Small Parts, Choking Hazard. Not Intended For Children Under 5 Years Of Age"

Flukeynuke Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh, I think a lot of the choking hazard warnings are thinking they're protected from liability by them. When was the last time a 3 year old choked on a birthday card?

#18

Be Aware Of Who You Donate Your Used Items To

Be Aware Of Who You Donate Your Used Items To

fescue4u Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ofgs BP, you're censoring PARTS of words now? (the other word for yearly is blanked out guys).

#19

Cool Fine Print On This Donation Center

Cool Fine Print On This Donation Center

otronge Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They got called out on that a few years back now.

Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person

Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person

DarkRoastt Report

#21

Seriously? Contradictory At Its Finest

Seriously? Contradictory At Its Finest

jkrow17 Report

#22

Well Played, Well Played

Well Played, Well Played

scorchednickel Report

#23

When Shops Advertise $12 Haircuts, But Use Black Lettering For Very Important Fine Print

When Shops Advertise $12 Haircuts, But Use Black Lettering For Very Important Fine Print

XXLchris Report

#24

This Kettle Saves 70% Energy, As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water

This Kettle Saves 70% Energy, As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water

UnlikeSome Report

#25

This Packaging Is Dangerous

This Packaging Is Dangerous

felixbeaudrydesigner Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. Don't put body wash in the same packaging as honey.

#26

Read The Fine Print, After I Had Used 3 Shades On My Eyes

Read The Fine Print, After I Had Used 3 Shades On My Eyes

"Attention, inhale, golden glow, intention, chamomile, best buds, fiddle fig, plantiful, full bloom, clarity, mother earth, night bloom are not intended for use in the immediate eye area."

PeppermintIncense Report

#27

Ah, Of Course, A 99-Cent Sale. Wait, What Does The Fine Print Say?

Ah, Of Course, A 99-Cent Sale. Wait, What Does The Fine Print Say?

Wonky-Drive Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forget the tiny print, they're straight up telling you these are all low quality Chinese knock-offs of major brands.

#28

This "Cashmere Blend" Sweater

This "Cashmere Blend" Sweater

tallmin22 Report

hellowrold1245 avatar
PanPan124
PanPan124
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean… it is a cashmere blend, just a not very consumer friendly one

#29

Making People Think It’s A Park

Making People Think It's A Park

bobby104402 Report

#30

Always Check The Fine Print

Always Check The Fine Print

rbrthenderson Report

#31

Is That Really Free Delivery?

Is That Really Free Delivery?

theskyopened Report

#32

When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun

When You Read Ingredient Labels For Fun

Zyibat Report

#33

That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts

That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts

ASAPxSyndicate Report

elysechildress avatar
Elyse-the-Squid
Elyse-the-Squid
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well of course its not for kicking its orange it has to be a basketbal!!

#34

This Is Not Vitamin D. It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

This Is Not Vitamin D. It's An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

archfapper Report

#35

I Got This Seasoned Salt On Sale. It Turns Out It's Just Salt, Sugar, And Food Coloring

I Got This Seasoned Salt On Sale. It Turns Out It's Just Salt, Sugar, And Food Coloring

Turbopower1000 Report

#36

My Sugar-Free Soda Has Sugar In It

My Sugar-Free Soda Has Sugar In It

CptGoldfish556 Report

#37

Bought This Tonight. My Dog Was Eating The Tire, Then I Read The Back

Bought This Tonight. My Dog Was Eating The Tire, Then I Read The Back

GunpowderLullaby Report

#38

Check The Fine Print

Check The Fine Print

inkspring Report

Wait, What?

Wait, What?

Lonz123 Report

#40

This Olive Oil I Bought Wasn't Even Cheap

This Olive Oil I Bought Wasn't Even Cheap

AsterJ Report

#41

This Is A Reminder To Read All Fine Print When There Is Money Involved

This Is A Reminder To Read All Fine Print When There Is Money Involved

RanshyPanshy Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what happens, or doesn't happen, if you uncheck to tick box?

#42

Fine Print

Fine Print

NotUniqueUsernameee Report

#43

This Is Obviously Not The Men’s Washroom. Can’t You Read The Fine Print In A Dark Entryway?

This Is Obviously Not The Men's Washroom. Can't You Read The Fine Print In A Dark Entryway?

MyBelovedASMR Report

#44

This Should Be Illegal. I Consumed Three Bottles In My Hotel Room Before I Read The Fine Print

This Should Be Illegal. I Consumed Three Bottles In My Hotel Room Before I Read The Fine Print

Aloha_Smash Report

#45

Free Beer

Free Beer

chris_kammy Report

#46

I Bought These Protein Bars Because I Love Strawberries, Only To Find Out They Don’t Actually Contain Strawberries

I Bought These Protein Bars Because I Love Strawberries, Only To Find Out They Don't Actually Contain Strawberries

EvilishMystic Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What in the world is a “strawberry flavored cranberry”?

#47

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

FuzzboarEKKO Report

#48

My Favorite Ramen Has 120% Of The Daily Intake Of Sodium. Probably Should Stop Eating It

My Favorite Ramen Has 120% Of The Daily Intake Of Sodium. Probably Should Stop Eating It

EmperorBamboozler Report

Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Clearly Advertised In The Mouth On The Package

Fake Blood That's Unsafe For The Mouth Is Clearly Advertised In The Mouth On The Package

Ashirogi8112008 Report

#50

I Bought It Because Of The 99-Cent Refill At Dodgers Stadium, But It’s Not Included At Dodgers Stadium

I Bought It Because Of The 99-Cent Refill At Dodgers Stadium, But It's Not Included At Dodgers Stadium

frankierockz Report

#51

Packaging Said "100% Silk"

Packaging Said "100% Silk"

Gumder Report

#52

Tonight I Purchased A Couple Of Records At My Neighborhood Shop And For The First Time I Noticed This At The Bottom Of The Receipt

Tonight I Purchased A Couple Of Records At My Neighborhood Shop And For The First Time I Noticed This At The Bottom Of The Receipt

cheecheecago Report

#53

You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me

You've Got To Be Kidding Me

nuttybuddy Report

#54

Macy's "Discount" Sign They Have On All Of Their Racks, Be Sure To Read The Fine Print On Top

Macy's "Discount" Sign They Have On All Of Their Racks, Be Sure To Read The Fine Print On Top

Argoth_S Report

#55

Makes You Think It Has An IGN Award, Until You Read The Fine Print

Makes You Think It Has An IGN Award, Until You Read The Fine Print

J_Bear Report

#56

There Is A Small Word Under The $6.99 That Says Each

There Is A Small Word Under The $6.99 That Says Each

Xx_Saltatron_xX Report

#57

Way To Go Target. I Walked All The Way Down The Aisle After Seeing 5 Of These Signs, All Of Which Were Posted In Front Of Tidy Cats Litter

Way To Go Target. I Walked All The Way Down The Aisle After Seeing 5 Of These Signs, All Of Which Were Posted In Front Of Tidy Cats Litter

Sashakita Report

#58

I Can't Wait To Try The New Flavor. Should Have Read The Small Print, I Guess

I Can't Wait To Try The New Flavor. Should Have Read The Small Print, I Guess

The_RockObama Report

#59

Really Got My Attention, Then I Read The Fine Print

Really Got My Attention, Then I Read The Fine Print

B_McD314 Report

#60

Wow, That’s A Good Deal, Oh

Wow, That's A Good Deal, Oh

jazzcat16 Report

#61

We Are Selling This Cotton Candy At Work. It Says "Do Not Eat" In Very Small Print On The Back. Why Would Anyone Make This? It Looks Like One Of The Most Delicious Candies in The World

We Are Selling This Cotton Candy At Work. It Says "Do Not Eat" In Very Small Print On The Back. Why Would Anyone Make This? It Looks Like One Of The Most Delicious Candies in The World

jont7127 Report

#62

IKEA Needed To Indicate Their Cinnamon Buns Are Not 10 Feet In Diameter For $1.50

IKEA Needed To Indicate Their Cinnamon Buns Are Not 10 Feet In Diameter For $1.50

reddit.com Report

#63

Always Take The Time To Read The Small Print

Always Take The Time To Read The Small Print

DirtySmartyPants Report

#64

An Australian Retailer Is Actively Covering Up The Fine Print On A Mobile Phone Plan That They Receive A Commission From I Know This Is Illegal But I Don't Know Who To Report It To

An Australian Retailer Is Actively Covering Up The Fine Print On A Mobile Phone Plan That They Receive A Commission From I Know This Is Illegal But I Don't Know Who To Report It To

DR0p_gkid64 Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not an Aussie. But I'm guessing the ACCC may be interested.

#65

Free From No Added Sugar. Specifically Designed To Make A Lot Of Money And Keep You Addicted

Free From No Added Sugar. Specifically Designed To Make A Lot Of Money And Keep You Addicted

flesjesmetwater Report

#66

I Bought This Earlier Today Without Reading The Fine Print

I Bought This Earlier Today Without Reading The Fine Print

-DarknessFalls- Report

#67

Should Have Read The Fine Print

Should Have Read The Fine Print

Darkknot Report

#68

Menards Leading The Way With High Pay. Until They Reduce Your Pay By $4/Hour In A Few Months

Menards Leading The Way With High Pay. Until They Reduce Your Pay By $4/Hour In A Few Months

Mahaloth Report

Pickle Gummies! My Girlfriend Would Love This For Christmas (Fine Print: Green Apple Flavor)

Pickle Gummies! My Girlfriend Would Love This For Christmas (Fine Print: Green Apple Flavor)

guyute2112 Report

#70

Isn't That The Point Of Citronella?

Isn't That The Point Of Citronella?

Consistent-Field-859 Report

#71

I Just Found Out My New Shirt Is Designed To Fade Over Time. I Specifically Bought This Shirt Because The Color Was Nice

I Just Found Out My New Shirt Is Designed To Fade Over Time. I Specifically Bought This Shirt Because The Color Was Nice

Hushrai Report

#72

I Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs Until I Looked Closer

I Thought I Bought A Box With 40 Coffee Stick Packs Until I Looked Closer

911ThatCrazedFangirl Report

#73

All Three Of These Packets Contain The Same Amount Of Tablets With The Same Ingredients, From The Same Manufacturer

All Three Of These Packets Contain The Same Amount Of Tablets With The Same Ingredients, From The Same Manufacturer

vidoardes Report

#74

This Box Has 12 Wipes

This Box Has 12 Wipes

krimzixythe Report

#75

Jackpot Indeed For Not Included Fees

Jackpot Indeed For Not Included Fees

luckysocks113 Report

#76

Adoption - Always Read The Small Print

Adoption - Always Read The Small Print

"Disclaimer: WSCC accepts no responsibility or liability for non WSCC products or services advertised. You are strongly advised to compare offers and shop around for the best deal."

RPG1983 Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is frankly cynical to the point of being sick. It makes me sad, just to read it!

#77

Always Read The Fine Print

Always Read The Fine Print

"Dispose of properly (or Mother Nature's gonna whack us all!) This battery contains no Mercury, Mars or Venus. Each battery is tested before shipping. No animals were harmed during testing unless you consider Paul in QA;-) Warning: To reduce the risk of fire or burns, avoid Sony or Dell laptops & do not disassemble, crush, puncture or short the contacts. TM & © 2009 FastMac. All rights reserved. All other brand names & trademarks belong to their respective owners. If you have read this far, please consider applying for a job in our legal dept."

itsjustnotimportant Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also. Made by happy, empowered, and well paid Chinese children.

"Read The Fine Print" On A Whole Other Level

"Read The Fine Print" On A Whole Other Level

PMAxOPMxNFG Report

Was Wondering Why My Xbox Controller Died Every Two Days With New Batteries. Turns Out I Didn’t Read The Small Print Next To Super Heavy Duty

Was Wondering Why My Xbox Controller Died Every Two Days With New Batteries. Turns Out I Didn't Read The Small Print Next To Super Heavy Duty

HermanRorschach Report

#80

Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Always Read The Fine Print. Found In Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

OH8IRD Report

#81

Up To 60% Off Everything, But Most Of The Store Is Excluded

Up To 60% Off Everything, But Most Of The Store Is Excluded

Slurpassassin Report

#82

Noticed The Small Print At The Last Possible Second

Noticed The Small Print At The Last Possible Second

superb0y03 Report

#83

CVS Writing Free In Huge Letters And Buy 1, Get 1 In Small Letters

CVS Writing Free In Huge Letters And Buy 1, Get 1 In Small Letters

Tatsuko_S Report

#84

It Says 99 Cents For Lindt Chocolate, But The Fine Print Says It’s Only For The White Chocolate, Even Though They Mixed The Other Kinds In There Too

It Says 99 Cents For Lindt Chocolate, But The Fine Print Says It's Only For The White Chocolate, Even Though They Mixed The Other Kinds In There Too

PhantomTissue Report

#85

Putting The Word "Almost" In Small Letters Above "50% Larger". Always Best To Read That Fine Print

Putting The Word "Almost" In Small Letters Above "50% Larger". Always Best To Read That Fine Print

Jezz_X Report

#86

Non-Dairy But Contains "Milk"

Non-Dairy But Contains "Milk"

Chicagosox133 Report

#87

Always Read The Fine Print I Guess

Always Read The Fine Print I Guess

MrMonte Report

#88

Baiting Applicants With An Inflated Wage When They Pay Minimum, The Asterisk In The Bush Says "Wages Include Tips"

Baiting Applicants With An Inflated Wage When They Pay Minimum, The Asterisk In The Bush Says "Wages Include Tips"

gogurtexplosion Report

I Love Chipotle

I Love Chipotle

froggerribbit Report

#90

13 Grams Of Protein Per Serving. Small Prints: If You Add 7.3 Grams Of Protein Worth Of Milk

13 Grams Of Protein Per Serving. Small Prints: If You Add 7.3 Grams Of Protein Worth Of Milk

EXTRAVAGANT_COMMENT Report

#91

This Sneaky Small Print From Ticket Master

This Sneaky Small Print From Ticket Master

stead10 Report

#92

This Was Sent Out At My School And Legit Had Me Worried

This Was Sent Out At My School And Legit Had Me Worried

SirDefault Report

#93

That Was For Me The Turning Point When I Realized This. And They Expect Us To Take The Figures Seriously

That Was For Me The Turning Point When I Realized This. And They Expect Us To Take The Figures Seriously

JamesMelville Report

#94

It’s Happening To Everything And You Have To Read The Fine Print

It’s Happening To Everything And You Have To Read The Fine Print

bmblb23 Report

#95

Always Read The Fine Print

Always Read The Fine Print

RenewAi Report

#96

Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet, And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic

Everything Is In A Name. This Is A Sugar Packet, And The Company Announces That It's Pure And Hygienic

The sugar must be pure. But then I saw the little star on the "e" of the word pure. Turned over. The "pure" and "hygiene" are a part of its name and not the character of the product.

SATYA11891 Report

#97

This Popcorn Bag Says Microwave For 2 Minutes, 30 Seconds, But Has A Picture Of A Microwave With 3 Minutes On It

This Popcorn Bag Says Microwave For 2 Minutes, 30 Seconds, But Has A Picture Of A Microwave With 3 Minutes On It

llamalalley Report

#98

White Grape Is Usually Sold Out In My Local Supermarket, Except For This Bottle, Because People Think It's Apple Juice

White Grape Is Usually Sold Out In My Local Supermarket, Except For This Bottle, Because People Think It's Apple Juice

NeoSpearBlade Report

"Plant-Based" Protein Bread That’s Not Plant-Based

"Plant-Based" Protein Bread That’s Not Plant-Based

Coolbreezeplant1 Report

#100

It Turns Out That Pure Fat Has Zero Calories If You Just Make It Small Enough

It Turns Out That Pure Fat Has Zero Calories If You Just Make It Small Enough

supyonamesjosh Report

