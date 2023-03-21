The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines slack-fill as the difference between the size of a container and the volume of product contained therein. And while the agency does try to hunt down the misleading ones that do not allow the consumer to fully view its contents, every potato chips lover would tell you that they still hit the shelves.

Luckily, there's the r/NonFunctionSlackFill subreddit that works hard to expose them — its 49.1K members regularly share pictures of packages looking like they were intentionally designed to lure away our money. Continue scrolling to check out the most infuriating examples.

Why Do You Have To Play Me Like That?

Coloring Book For My Son

Not Buying This Kind Of Box From Michaels Again

Biggest Letdown I’ve Had In A While

Buoyancy

A Yard Of Snickers. Sorry, But I Tore Out The Cardboard Flaps That Kept Them Centered

This Vegan Ground Meat

I Know Popcorn Is Mostly Air, But

This Bamboozling Package

This "Box" Of Beef Jerky

This Jumbo Tube Is Only Filled To The Letter E

This Giant Hershey Kiss That’s Hollow Inside

2/5 Away

Only Function Here Is To Trick You Into Thinking It's A Bottle

Does This Count?

Sales Genius

Why Have Empty Blister Packages At All??

"Fruit Bread"

$20 For 11 Chocolates. Happy Valentines

You Can Probably Imagine My Daughter's Disappointment When We Opened Up This Crayola "Super Art Tub"

What A Nice Bucket Full Of... Nevermind

Went To Poundland And Had The Choice Between These And After Eights, Got These Cause They We're Bigger, I Paid For Air

Bath Bombs

Once You Turn This Jar Of Sprinkles Upside Down, You See The Real Quantity

An Entire Tin Containing 8 Mini Snickers

There’s Just Enough To Fit In The Window

I Get That Samples Are Samples, But What A Waste Of Plastic

Buying A Solid Milk Chocolate Stanley Cup? Surely You Only Expected Half Of One

Baklava Bought At The Airport, Packaging Designed To Use Waste Space

An Entire Box Of Ice Creams Like This

Just Enough To Make It To The Line

Xtreme Asshole I'd Say

Empty Spots Hidden By Packaging On Razors

I Should Have Just Hung A Real Play-Doh Container. Penny For Scale

Thanks Jetstar For My Large Box Of Pencils

Why So Much Space Between Cookies?

An Airport Sandwich At Its Finest!

What A Great Chocolate Bar... Oh Wait

It Was A Sample. There Was No Need For Misleading Packaging

The Solar Panel Of My Flashlight Came Off And Reveals A Block Of Concrete To Make It Feel More Well-Built And Heavy

Hey Trader Joe’s, This Is Some Bullsh*t!

It Would Be Cruel To Keep Them Confined In A Tiny Box

Afternoon Project With Daughter

$11 Meal Artificially Inflated By A Small Box Under The Food

This Was At The Bottom Of The Dried Fruit Pot To Take Up More Space

Andes Mints Are On The Naughty List

Crappy Houdini Corkscrew Seems Weighty And High-Quality Due To Hidden Hunk Of Cement In The Package. Magic!

What A Waste Of Plastic!

These Rolo Chocolates From The UK

A Solid Half Cup Missing

Notice All The Strong Indicators That It Would Be A Meter Of Chocolate Without Actually Saying So

Bowl Of Candy

When You Tilt It To The Left

I Paid Way Too Much To Be Bamboozled Like This

When It Takes A Large Box To Fit Two Tiny Pills

Pack Of Three Could Have Easily Been Six, Or Half As Big

Ah Gee, Thanks

Disney Leaves The Inside Of Their $6 Icecream Hollow

Tub Of Fridge Magnets

Bigger Portions!

Some Of The Fine Folk Over At R/A*sholedesign Have Yet To Fully Grasp The Truly Deceitful Nature Of Our Nemesis

This Was $70. F**k Me For Buying It Without Reading The Quantity I Guess

Brand New Pack Of Razors

This Giant Smarties Egg Has A Total Of 30 Smarties

Do Lesser Versions Of A Product Being Hidden By A Label Count?

Mackerel

This Box Of Chocolates

I Texted This To My Partner And He Texted Back A Link To You Guys

Some Leftover Chocolate From Christmas

This Packaging

Giant Box Of Crayons

This Thing Of Beads

This Cereal Box

Been Sitting On This One That I Got For Christmas

This Kit Must Be Huge

It's Healthy Because There's Half The Food

Brought Some From Nz Since It's Not Widely Available In My Country. Apparently Only Half The Box Contains Chocolates

Gotta Let These Breathe Apparently

What I Thought I Was Getting vs. What I Actually Got

Not So Much Moleskin

These Were £5...guess I Should Have Checked The Weight. 330ml Coke For Scale

Target Was Having A Toothpaste ‘Sale’ And This Is What I Got

Why Is This Not Illegal

The New Paper Cups From Dunkin Donuts Are Already Smaller But They Had To Add This

This Sour Batch Candy Bag Felt Oddly Light

