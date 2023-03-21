Luckily, there's the r/NonFunctionSlackFill subreddit that works hard to expose them — its 49.1K members regularly share pictures of packages looking like they were intentionally designed to lure away our money. Continue scrolling to check out the most infuriating examples.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines slack-fill as the difference between the size of a container and the volume of product contained therein. And while the agency does try to hunt down the misleading ones that do not allow the consumer to fully view its contents, every potato chips lover would tell you that they still hit the shelves.

#1 Why Do You Have To Play Me Like That?

#2 Coloring Book For My Son

#3 Not Buying This Kind Of Box From Michaels Again

#4 Biggest Letdown I’ve Had In A While

#5 Buoyancy

#6 A Yard Of Snickers. Sorry, But I Tore Out The Cardboard Flaps That Kept Them Centered

#7 This Vegan Ground Meat

#8 I Know Popcorn Is Mostly Air, But

#9 This Bamboozling Package

#10 This "Box" Of Beef Jerky

#11 This Jumbo Tube Is Only Filled To The Letter E

#12 This Giant Hershey Kiss That’s Hollow Inside

#13 2/5 Away

#14 Only Function Here Is To Trick You Into Thinking It's A Bottle

#15 Does This Count?

#16 Sales Genius

#17 Why Have Empty Blister Packages At All??

#19 $20 For 11 Chocolates. Happy Valentines

#20 You Can Probably Imagine My Daughter's Disappointment When We Opened Up This Crayola "Super Art Tub"

#21 What A Nice Bucket Full Of... Nevermind

#22 Went To Poundland And Had The Choice Between These And After Eights, Got These Cause They We're Bigger, I Paid For Air

#23 Bath Bombs

#24 Once You Turn This Jar Of Sprinkles Upside Down, You See The Real Quantity

#25 An Entire Tin Containing 8 Mini Snickers

#26 There’s Just Enough To Fit In The Window

#27 I Get That Samples Are Samples, But What A Waste Of Plastic

#28 Buying A Solid Milk Chocolate Stanley Cup? Surely You Only Expected Half Of One

#29 Baklava Bought At The Airport, Packaging Designed To Use Waste Space

#30 An Entire Box Of Ice Creams Like This

#31 Just Enough To Make It To The Line

#32 Xtreme Asshole I'd Say

#33 Empty Spots Hidden By Packaging On Razors

#34 I Should Have Just Hung A Real Play-Doh Container. Penny For Scale

#35 Thanks Jetstar For My Large Box Of Pencils

#36 Why So Much Space Between Cookies?

#37 An Airport Sandwich At Its Finest!

#38 What A Great Chocolate Bar... Oh Wait

#39 It Was A Sample. There Was No Need For Misleading Packaging

#40 The Solar Panel Of My Flashlight Came Off And Reveals A Block Of Concrete To Make It Feel More Well-Built And Heavy

#41 Hey Trader Joe’s, This Is Some Bullsh*t!

#42 It Would Be Cruel To Keep Them Confined In A Tiny Box

#43 Afternoon Project With Daughter

#44 $11 Meal Artificially Inflated By A Small Box Under The Food

#45 This Was At The Bottom Of The Dried Fruit Pot To Take Up More Space

#46 Andes Mints Are On The Naughty List

#47 Crappy Houdini Corkscrew Seems Weighty And High-Quality Due To Hidden Hunk Of Cement In The Package. Magic!

#48 What A Waste Of Plastic!

#49 These Rolo Chocolates From The UK

#50 A Solid Half Cup Missing

#51 Notice All The Strong Indicators That It Would Be A Meter Of Chocolate Without Actually Saying So

#52 Bowl Of Candy

#53 When You Tilt It To The Left

#54 I Paid Way Too Much To Be Bamboozled Like This

#55 When It Takes A Large Box To Fit Two Tiny Pills

#56 Pack Of Three Could Have Easily Been Six, Or Half As Big

#57 Ah Gee, Thanks

#58 Disney Leaves The Inside Of Their $6 Icecream Hollow

#59 Tub Of Fridge Magnets

#60 Bigger Portions!

#61 Some Of The Fine Folk Over At R/A*sholedesign Have Yet To Fully Grasp The Truly Deceitful Nature Of Our Nemesis

#62 This Was $70. F**k Me For Buying It Without Reading The Quantity I Guess

#63 Brand New Pack Of Razors

#64 This Giant Smarties Egg Has A Total Of 30 Smarties

#65 Do Lesser Versions Of A Product Being Hidden By A Label Count?

#66 Mackerel

#67 This Box Of Chocolates

#68 I Texted This To My Partner And He Texted Back A Link To You Guys

#69 Some Leftover Chocolate From Christmas

#70 This Packaging

#71 Giant Box Of Crayons

#72 This Thing Of Beads

#73 This Cereal Box

#74 Been Sitting On This One That I Got For Christmas

#75 This Kit Must Be Huge

#76 It's Healthy Because There's Half The Food

#77 Brought Some From Nz Since It's Not Widely Available In My Country. Apparently Only Half The Box Contains Chocolates

#78 Gotta Let These Breathe Apparently

#79 What I Thought I Was Getting vs. What I Actually Got

#80 Not So Much Moleskin

#81 These Were £5...guess I Should Have Checked The Weight. 330ml Coke For Scale

#82 Target Was Having A Toothpaste ‘Sale’ And This Is What I Got

#83 Why Is This Not Illegal

#84 The New Paper Cups From Dunkin Donuts Are Already Smaller But They Had To Add This