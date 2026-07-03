Threads users have recently been recalling the rarest experiences they’ve ever had in their lives, so we’ve gathered a list of their most fascinating stories below. We hope these tales will remind you that anything really is possible, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling inspired !

If something has a one-in-a-million chance of happening, we often write it off as impossible. You might think, “I could never win the lottery !” Or, “Things like that just don’t happen to people like me.” Even though it technically is possible, it’s so unlikely that it feels like a pipe dream . But these wild occurrences do have to happen to somebody , so why can’t it be you?

#1 The ocean once stole my sunglasses. The next day the ocean kindly return them directly back into my hand with a little wave.

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#2 Jon Bon Jovi had to pee in the middle of a concert. I heard him say it to Richie. I yelled out “Go pee, I’ll sing!” He called me on stage. I sang “Born To Be My Baby” while he left the stage to use the bathroom. It’s a night I’ll never forget and a story I’m still telling 24 years later!

#3 My grandma always said “toodaloo” instead of goodbye because she hated goodbyes. When she passed away we were on our way to bury her ashes in the cemetery and we were stopped at a traffic light. There was a red Pontiac Sunfire in front of us with a license plate that said “toodaloo” on it. I kid you not we all lost our minds and started crying.

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#4 My mom recovered after we all gathered to “pull the plug.” She’d been on life support in ICU with respiratory failure (among other systems failures). Doc warned it would take time as her body depleted of oxygen About 3 hours later she started demanding popsicles, her throat was sore from all the intubation gone. Her O2 never went down, remained stable. They moved her to a regular bed, she lived another couple years.

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#5 One of our coworkers got sick with cancer and passed away, and at his funeral, his father came up to me and said Rick was so impressed and thankful for your friendship that He wants you to have his car!



So just because I was kind to somebody who really needed it when he was [fading] , I got a brand new 2017 Chevy Cruz paid for since it was in his name when he passed

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#6 9 years ago, my bank accidentally credited me $70M.

#7 On a date, I got a fortune cookie that said I would marry him and be happy… celebrating 31 years this year, and I still have the fortune.

#8 I survived having my car run over by a semi truck in a dust storm.

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#9 It's not quite as exciting as winning the lottery but it's kind of a fun story.



When I was a kid I had English with a friend, her name was Megan. We lived in a tiny town in upstate New York - population: about 2,000 souls.



At the end of 7th grade, Megan moved away.



In tenth grade I moved to a large town in Massachusetts - 20,000 people give or take. Walked into English class on my first day and sitting there was Megan. I swear I felt the world jitter around me. I thought I was in a dream.

#10 On the day I was supposed to go on my first date with a guy I had met online, I got cold feet and almost canceled. I remember thinking, I don’t need this right now. I’m in New York now to build my career. I don’t need any distractions.



At that exact moment, I looked up and noticed an advertisement that read: “We know you can do it alone, but you don’t have to.”



So I went on that date ♥️



Seven years later, we’re together, married, and have our son Daniel.

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#11 After my daughter passed, I was given a referral to a grief counselor. As I was sitting in her office at the first appointment, I realized I had already gone to this same counselor 20 years earlier when I was a teenager. But that was impossible because I was now living 500 miles and 3 states away. Turns out just 6 months earlier, she had moved to the same small town that I now live in as an adult. That woman saved my life not once, but twice. 20 years apart.

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#12 I went to visit my grandmothers grave this past weekend and found a heart shaped stone on the ground, All of the jewelry she had left me were heart shaped. She passed on my birthday.

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#13 My name is Aurora and I happened to see the Aurora Borealis from my airplane window

#14 Years ago at a casino, an old woman leaned over my shoulder and tried to shove her voucher into the slot machine I was actively playing on. Bold and insane of her. Figured she was senile so I got up let her have my machine. She instantly won $900.



Eye roll. That could’ve been my win. But I let it go. Found an open machine nearby and sat down. First pull, I won $15,000!!

#15 I found out I was pregnant not even a year after my husband’s teenage nephew passed tragically. When we found out we were having a boy my husband asked if we could use his nephew’s name as a middle name. I loved it and his sister gave us a grateful go ahead. Baby came a little early… On our nephew’s birthday that he was named after.

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#16 I had a tracheostomy when I was an infant. Pics of my scar through the years.

#17 I'm 1 of 140-150,000 women Marine veterans. I'd say that's pretty rare.

#18 I bought a sweatshirt and some jeans from a yard sale, the girl said her mom really wanted to sell the sweatshirt for $20 but she’d give it to me for $15. So I venmoed her $15. A few mins after I left I decided to send her another $5 to make her mom happy. When I wore the jeans a couple days later, I found they had $5 in them!

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#19 On February 25, 2020 i terminated a pregnancy. The timing just wasn't right & it was still a chaotic pandemic where I was. February 25, 2021 I gave birth to my now 5 year old. He was born the same day, exact minute, a year later. 😬 he came right back.

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#20 In fourth grade I had a pink bouncy ball that I used a tack to carve my name into. We were bouncing it at recess and it went onto the roof. A seagull saw it and swooped down and grabbed it and flew off! We were all hollering. Next year in 5th grade we did a week long camp 2 hours away up in the coastal forest. Found my pink bouncy ball in the woods there! Carved name and all.

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#21 I helped a woman birth her baby in a car on the Hollywood Freeway.

#22 My wife and I have had four miscarriages, and have spent hours in OBGYN offices navigating grief & uncertainty for years.

We’ve always wanted to name our daughter Stevie, after Stevie Nicks. If a boy, then Ezra (after the protagonist in Star Wars Rebels).

Late last year, we signed up to get approved for foster/adoption. The same week we found out our latest round of IVF failed, the County called and assigned us a gorgeous, happy baby….named Stevie. She’s been with us for a few months now.

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#23 I finished my shampoo and conditioner bottle at the same time once.

#24 I got a dream job working on a very successful British TV show aged 25, purely because I happened to walk past my boss’s office at the exact moment he was on the phone discussing it — in that moment, I found the courage to (politely!) march into his office, and request I should be involved. They weren’t planning to have my role, but, because I made my case, they invented the job for me. The show became an international mega hit, won many BAFTAS and an Emmy, and it profoundly changed my life

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#25 After 10 years of trying, I got pregnant on my first round of IVF and had a healthy baby and week and a half ago.

#26 My husband passed away in March of this year and it has been rough. He used to have a way of finding little leaves or stones in the shape of hearts and giving them to me. A couple days ago I was feeling really upset and super missing my man so I went for a walk. I was thinking of him and wishing he was here with me and I look up and see a heart in the clouds! It was unreal and so amazing I had to take a picture of it.

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#27 I once got a baby carrot in the shape of a tiny hotdog in my bag of baby carrots

#28 Last year in May I was awarded over 250k! Now I'm suing my aunt who stole it

#29 When I was 6 months pregnant I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. It was aggressive so they started me on chemo right away. I did two rounds and never once got sick. Lost all my hair but I felt great. After giving birth I had surgery to remove my breast tissue and found out my margins were clear. I was cancer free! I beat cancer with the help of my baby girl 🥰 Shes 7 now

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#30 I took some mushrooms from Amsterdam and the mushrooms told me I had cancer. Mushrooms said I’d be OK, but I had to get home and start treatment immediately. The mushrooms told me that I wouldn’t believe them, so they also told me that I had Covid and my boyfriend was cheating on me.

My boyfriend was in fact cheating on me. I did in fact have Covid. I also did in fact have cancer. I did in fact start treatment immediately. I am in fact OK now.🍄

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#31 I had a customer at the store his totally was $9.27 and he paid with a card and I saw the time on machine was 9:27 pm and I told him :" oh, the time and total are the same ha ha " he said :" my birthday is 9/27 " and pulled his ID to show me....that was crazy

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#32 I won $15,000 from a radio contest drawing in 1999.

#33 After a first date with a guy… I had the most vivid dream about having a baby and I mean it was VIVID… I saw that babies face I saw every stitch in the clothing seams it was wild…

My friends told me not to tell him about what i saw… it’d scare him off and he was an amazing guy. Anyway, first thing I did was call him and let him know

Aaaand 5 years on, married, giving birth… AND yall I met her before!! It’s the baby from my vision!!!

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#34 When I was around 3 or 4 at daycare I really missed my dad and I didn’t know what he actually did for work but in my head he “fixed things” so I put a cookie in the stereo thinking my dad would come fix it. He didn’t but some random guy came to fix it. 10-15 years later the guy who came to be my stepdad was telling us a story about when he went to fix a stereo because someone put a cookie in it.

#35 I cracked a triple-yolk egg from my neighbor’s flock.

Winning the lottery would have been better…

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#36 I've had testicular cancer. Already a shockingly rare form of cancer, apparently (1 in 250 men). But I've had it twice (1-3% of men with earlier cancer). Call it an inverted lottery win.

Some other things: I have red hair (2%) and gray eyes (3%) while I'm left handed (10%).

I feel like all these things combined make me the biggest statistical anomaly in the world 😂

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#37 I was in a car accident before all cars had seat belts. I went through the windshield and lost a good part of my forehead. The doctor took skin off my hip for a skin graft for my forehead. Lots of people don't even notice it now - 58 years later.

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#38 10 months after my mom died I was driving to my annual breast MRI - post breast cancer. I saw TWO license plates with her name. She was with me and watching over me.

#39 I met my husband 38 years ago at the bar in El Torito. We hit it off immediately, and about an hour into our conversation we discovered that our dads had worked together at the same fire station—and that we had actually played together as children.

Later, we learned a more incredible story. When my husband’s mother went into labor, her water broke and she called the fire station. My dad answered the phone and told my husband’s father, “You need to go home—you’ve got a plumbing problem!” 😂🥰

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#40 In Guadalajara on the way to the airport, I was the only one in our group who could speak a little Spanish (like a 5-year old), so they had me sit in front with the driver. I wanted to fix my makeup so I pulled down the visor thinking there was a mirror. No mirror. We were stopped at a red light, and someone on the street was selling nothing but visor mirrors. Our driver bought one right there and slapped it up on my visor! Such a weird coincidence!

#41 I natural conceived identical quadruplets. One passed at 7 weeks, one at 13 in utero. One passed at 10.5 months old. Now I just have one and will never get pregnant again.

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#42 I woke up pitch black blind at the age of 16.

#43 I went to Japan in 2020 just before the lockdown so there were almost no tourists there. I went to the Senso-Ji in Asakusa and took a picture to show how few tourists there were and a few seconds later I hear someone speaking French (my language), I turn around and it is… my cousin. I did not know he was in Japan, he did not know I was in Japan. I looked at the picture and he was actually in it.

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#44 Won a Nintendo Switch from a Lunchable

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#45 My dog passed away while we were camping. He had heart failure, and the vets told us it would cost around $10k for surgery, 5 months prior. He was already 14 years old, so I didn’t want to prolong his passing.

Later that same night, while we were all looking at the full moon (my friends know how much I love watching it), my friend Max pointed out that the clouds looked just like my dog. Ironically, my dog’s name was Max too.

#46 Not NEARLY as exciting, but I bought something this week and the total was $7.42. I pulled my card out, but then said "wait, I think I have enough cash." I had EXACTLY $7.42 in cash and change in my wallet.

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#47 My mom’s story of my birth is pretty wild.

My oldest sibling is nearly 10 years older than me. My parents tried hard to have another baby and experienced about four miscarriages over five years. Then had my older sister and decided to stop trying.

They started birth control then suddenly got pregnant again, and found out there were twins.

Something happened and my twin vanished.

I was born a few days past my due date which happened to be at the end of one of Colorado’s largest snow storms.

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#48 I worked at a restaurant and one of the older ladies who host/managed over heard me talking about how badly I needed a car. This was the early 2000’s I was young and broke. She said I actually have a car for sale.I said oh what kind and what are you asking for it. It was a Volvo. They were the original owners and took amazing care of it. It was a boxy 90’s style I was obsessed! She said how much do you have I said only $500 so far saved up. She said stop by tonight. Sold me the car for $1! 😭💗

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#49 I started experiencing random temporary paralysed in my arms and legs, extreme fatigue, and intense pain. I went to all the doctors who either said I had things like cancer or lesions in my brain or asked if I was particularly anxious lately. I ended up diagnosing myself because I gave up meats and sweets for lent which is a thing I started doing because of someone I knew in school with whom I am no longer friends.

#50 I was hit by a car, not once, but twice. First when I was 2 years old and the second when I was 9. Same leg injured but I still have my leg and take full advantage of that fact daily by moving.

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