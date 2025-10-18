ADVERTISEMENT

How many of us have fantasized about winning the lottery? Some, I imagine, think about all the things they would buy. Others, perhaps, are more wary of it, viewing it as a curse, remembering Hurley's fate from the 2004 hit show Lost.

The chances of winning a lottery are slimmer than being struck by lightning. Yet people still buy lottery tickets every week and hope that it's their lucky chance. Some do win, and, contrary to popular belief, only a minority go broke. There's a false statistic going around that 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt after a few years. In reality, a lot of those lucky people manage their finances well enough to build a comfortable life.

One of those lucky people, a netizen under the username u/SingleFinance1258, recently did an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on Reddit and shared what life has been like a year after their win. Bored Panda has compiled the most interesting questions and answers for you to check out and to reject the myth that all lottery winners go bust.

Image credits: SingleFinance1258