ADVERTISEMENT

How many of us have fantasized about winning the lottery? Some, I imagine, think about all the things they would buy. Others, perhaps, are more wary of it, viewing it as a curse, remembering Hurley's fate from the 2004 hit show Lost.

The chances of winning a lottery are slimmer than being struck by lightning. Yet people still buy lottery tickets every week and hope that it's their lucky chance. Some do win, and, contrary to popular belief, only a minority go broke. There's a false statistic going around that 70% of lottery winners go bankrupt after a few years. In reality, a lot of those lucky people manage their finances well enough to build a comfortable life.

One of those lucky people, a netizen under the username u/SingleFinance1258, recently did an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on Reddit and shared what life has been like a year after their win. Bored Panda has compiled the most interesting questions and answers for you to check out and to reject the myth that all lottery winners go bust.

Image credits: SingleFinance1258

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Screenshot of an online conversation about a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing taxes and first reactions.

SingleFinance1258 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a lottery winner sharing plans for traveling and future fulfillment one year after winning $7M.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a conversation where a person who won $7M in the lottery explains their investments and spending.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Reddit conversation where person who won $7M in the lottery shares how their life and daily routine changed a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing what life is really like for a person who won $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the experience of a person who won $7M in the lottery and life changes a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Reddit user who won $7M in the lottery discusses helping family and moving from a condo to a house a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about the experiences of a person who won $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about managing money and investments after winning $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing life changes and privacy.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comments from a person who won 7M in the lottery describing shock and adrenaline rush after winning.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of Reddit comments showing a lottery winner discussing electronics purchased a year after winning $7M.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing life and purpose after winning $7M in the lottery a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Lottery winner shares experience playing regularly and what life is like a year after winning $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Reddit conversation with person who won $7M in the lottery sharing travel experiences and life updates a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing life updates.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Screenshot of an online conversation featuring a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing life a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Screenshot of a conversation about a lottery winner sharing how life changed a year later after winning $7M.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Screenshot of online comments discussing quitting work after winning $7M in the lottery, sharing life experiences a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Reddit conversation about lottery winner’s experience with investments and dating life a year after winning $7M.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Reddit user shares experience a year after winning $7M in the lottery, discussing changes in relationships and attitudes.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Reddit user who won $7M in the lottery shares life changes a year later, including travel and buying a Lamborghini.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit user discussing challenges and realizations from a person who won $7M in the lottery one year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit user who won $7M in the lottery shares car upgrades and life changes one year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Screenshot of an online conversation about travel goals shared by a person who won $7M in the lottery one year ago.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Reddit conversation showing a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing their investment focus in tech stocks and ETFs.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Reddit user who won $7M in the lottery shares about buying motorcycles and life changes a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the national lottery and number draw game details.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing their ticket buying habits.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a person who won $7M in the lottery discusses giving money to family.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Screenshot of a social media exchange discussing experiences of a person who won $7M in the lottery a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing a person who won $7M in the lottery discussing travel experiences.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Screenshot of a conversation where a lottery winner discusses confidence, spending habits, and favorite travel destination Bali.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Screenshot of an online discussion with the person who won $7M in the lottery sharing thoughts a year later.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Screenshot of an online discussion about taxes on lottery winnings by a person who won $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Reddit user sharing purchases including Ducati, house, and Porsche after winning $7M lottery, reflecting on life changes.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Reddit user discussing how a person who won $7M in the lottery grew their wealth and changed investment strategies.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Online conversation about financial desires from person who won $7M in the lottery and their thoughts on net worth goals.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about risk-taking and life after winning $7M in the lottery, reflecting on wealth and caution.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Screenshot of an online discussion about lottery strategies featuring a person who won $7M in the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing living in a high cost of living area after winning the lottery.

    SingleFinance1258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!