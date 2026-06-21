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When you want to see a piece of history, you go to a museum. But what if there are no museums nearby or a ticket is just too expensive for you right now? You might get your fix of history and art online, then, with a little help from pages dedicated to historical photography, artifacts, and other authentic memorabilia.

The X page “Art Encyclopedia” is all about that — “art inspired videos and photos from all around the world,” according to their bio. So, Bored Panda has prepared a selection of the most fascinating finds the page has in its archives to satisfy your inner history enthusiast. Scroll down and see iconic buildings from unusual angles, unique artifacts, and rare historical photographs you won’t see in any textbook!

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kitten With Rabbit Friends In Lynn, Massachusetts, CA. 1930

A small cat among many rabbits near a water dish, an interesting photo of intact creatures.

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    #2

    The 500 Year Old Armor Of Emperor Charles V

    An ornate, vintage helmet with gold engravings, an intact object showcasing historical craftsmanship.

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    dianerange avatar
    Diane Range
    Diane Range
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s just totally cool ~ the craftsmanship!! 😍

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    #3

    Man In Chicken Suit, Late 19th Century

    A person in a large, vintage rooster costume, one of many intact objects from the past.

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    #4

    Limestone Hedgehog On Its Own Wheeled Vehicle. Found Near The Temple Of Inshushinak Cache In Susa, Iran, It Dates To The Middle Elamite Period, Circa 1500-1200 Bc

    An ancient hedgehog sculpture on wheels, an interesting object still intact after all these years, highlighting historical toys.

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    #5

    Basilica Di San Vitale Late Antique Church In Ravenna, Italy. The 6th Century Church Is An Important Surviving Example Of Early Christian Byzantine Art And Architecture

    An intricately detailed mosaic ceiling inside an ancient building, still intact after all these years, a testament to enduring art.

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    #6

    The Golden Diadem Of The Scythian Princess Meda, Found In The Tomb Of Philip II Of Macedon. Aigai, Macedonia, Greece

    An ornate golden crown with intricate designs and blue accents, an interesting object that is still intact.

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    #7

    Petroglyphs In Kyrgyzstan, Estimated To Be 3000 Years Old

    Intact after years, a large rock adorned with ancient petroglyphs, depicting animals and symbols in an outdoor setting.

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    #8

    Ats Being Instructed In The Art Of Mouse Catching By An Owl - Lombard School, C. 1700, Paintings: Oil On Canvas, Within A Painted Lunette

    Intact after years, a whimsical painting of cats and an owl playing musical instruments, with a sheet of music showing mice.

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    #9

    Chimera And Gargoyles Of Notre Dame De Paris

    A sepia-toned image of gargoyles still intact, overlooking a distant city on a hazy day. The interesting objects highlight impressive preservation.

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    #10

    Sampler - Late 19th Century, Iran

    A finely detailed, vintage embroidered textile with various patterns and a central lion motif, an intact object.

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    #11

    The Sphinx, Giza, Egypt, Circa 1849

    Vintage photo of the Great Sphinx and pyramids in the desert with camels, an intact object of history.

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    #12

    Ainu People With Bear, Japan, Early 20th Century

    A black and white photo of three individuals with a small bear, an interesting photo still intact after all these years.

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    #13

    Maybelline Mascara, 1917

    A vintage Maybelline mascara kit with a brush and cake mascara, an interesting object still intact.

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    #14

    “Votes For Women” Suffragist Stockings, 1910

    A dark sock with Votes for Women text and flag embroidery, an interesting object that is still intact.

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    #15

    A Royal Bunny, Pearl And Gold, 16th Century. Wunderkammer, The Wallace Museum

    A gold rabbit pendant with a large pearl body, a delicate and intact piece of jewelry.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “La Pensee” Enamel Brooch By French Artist René Lalique, Circa 1900

    Art Nouveau brooch featuring a delicate face and blue enamel, an interesting object still intact.

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    #17

    During An Expedition Of The South Pole, A Dog Enjoys The Gramophone, 1911

    A dog looks intently at a gramophone still intact after many years in a snowy landscape.

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    Alessandra Trabalho
    Alessandra Trabalho
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t this the logo for RCA? Does RCA still exust?

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    #18

    Music Box, Clock And Snuff Box, 1820. China. Sotheby's

    A wonderfully preserved butterfly-shaped clock, an intact object from many years ago, showing delicate craftsmanship and vibrant colors.

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    Alessandra Trabalho
    Alessandra Trabalho
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The “smart gadget” of the day, three in one!

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    #19

    Cornelis Van Haarlem (Dutch, 1562-1638) - The Fall Of Man (1592)

    An old painting of a monkey embracing a cat, showcasing interesting intact photos and objects.

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    #20

    Helmet In The Form Of A Sea Conch Shell, 1618 (17th Century), Japan

    An intricately designed silver helmet in the shape of a spiked shell, remarkably intact after all these years, an interesting object.

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    #21

    NYC Pride, 1986

    An older woman with a straw hat sitting by a sign that says Grandma for Gays, an interesting object still intact.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🥰❤️ this will be me in a few decades lol

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    #22

    Owl Stirrup Spout Bottle. Date: A.d. 2nd–3rd Century. Place Of Origin: Perú. Culture: Moche. Medium: Ceramic

    An ancient ceramic owl-shaped jug, an interesting object still intact after all these years, displaying historical pottery.

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    #23

    Dragon Standing On Clouds Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century. The Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

    A detailed golden dragon figurine with a green head, an interesting object that is still intact after all these years.

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    #24

    Dog Cage, China, 1736-1795, The Philadelphia Museum Of Art

    An ornate, intact birdcage with gold and blue details, on wheels, showcasing interesting objects still intact.

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    #25

    Box Drum, Tlingit, 1850-1900, The National Museum Of The American Indian

    An indigenous painting depicting a stylized figure in a black oval, an intact historical object.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaayy, I recognized this before I read the caption!! Tlingit is pronounced like "klink-it". Am registered Tlingit Native Alaskan; the Tlingit Tribe resides in southeast Alaska to southwest British Columbia. The tribe that first made totem poles

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    #26

    Tiger Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century

    A small, intact ceramic tiger figurine with black stripes and an open mouth, an interesting object.

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    #27

    Early 19th Century Paint Set

    An antique wooden box filled with small glass bottles, an interesting object that is still intact after all these years.

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    #28

    Ancient Macedonian Gold

    Pile of ancient gold coins with various engraved profiles, intact objects from many years ago.

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    #29

    Moche Necklace With Gold Beads In The Shape Of Toads (1-800 Ad) | Museo Larco – Lima, Peru

    Gold necklace with frog-shaped beads and turquoise eyes, an interesting object still intact after all these years.

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    #30

    Hellenistic Gold Olive Wreath, C. 3rd Century Bce. From Bonhams Auction House

    Gold wreath with intricate leaf and berry details, an intact object from ancient times.

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    #31

    Female Indian Telephone Switchboard Operator, ⁣ “Helen Of Many Glacier Hotel"⁣ - 26 June 1925⁣

    A vintage photo of a woman with braided hair and feathers, using a switchboard, an interesting photo still intact.

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    #32

    Cat With A Kitten Statue On The Roof Of The Castle Of Château De Pierrefonds, France. It Was Built Between 1393-1407

    A grotesque gargoyle, one of the interesting objects that are still intact after all these years.

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    #33

    Wahei Workshop, Bear Netsuke, 19th Century

    Intact after years, a small, brown, ceramic animal figurine with one paw raised, resembling a beckoning creature.

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    #34

    Original Little Egg Harbor Light House Falling Into The Sea In October 1927

    Vintage photo of a house falling into the sea, an interesting photo of intact objects.

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    #35

    A Cross-Strung Chromatic Harp, Built In The 19th-Century By Harp Maker, Henry Greenway

    A beautiful and intricate harp, an intact object from many years ago, still retaining its ornate golden details.

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    #36

    An Art Nouveau Silver & Plated Fairy Lamp, Moritz Hacker, Circa 1905

    A stunning Art Nouveau lamp with a seashell shade and a fairy figurine, an intact object from many years ago.

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    #37

    Italian Venetian Grotto (19th Cent.) Silver Gilt Settee With Triple Seashell Seat And Dolphin & Seahorse Motif (Att: Pauly Et Cie, Venice)

    Intact after years, a gilded shell-shaped bench with intricate details and three seats stands majestically.

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    #38

    Japanese Book Cover, 1913

    A vibrant vintage book cover depicting a butterfly and wisteria vines, remarkably intact, showcasing interesting objects.

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    #39

    Heart-Shaped Garnet Ring Inlaid With Gold, Silver And Rose Cut Diamonds, C. 1890-1900

    A beautiful gold ring with a large red heart-shaped gem adorned with delicate diamonds and leaves, an intact interesting object.

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    #40

    Victorian Silver And Moonstone Scorpion Brooch

    Scorpion-shaped brooch with moonstones, still intact after many years.

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    #41

    A Pair Of Victorian Reverse Painted Crystal Intaglio Earrings, 1870

    Goldfish in glass globe earrings, still intact after many years.

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    #42

    Antique French Pearl Ruby Diamond Gold Convertible Snake Bracelet Necklace 1860

    A close-up of an ornate red and gold snake-shaped bracelet with pearls and jewels, an interesting object still intact.

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    #43

    Loïs Mailou Jones Painting In Her Paris Studio In 1937 Or 1938, With Kitten Supervising From Her Shoulder

    A black and white photo of a woman in an apron painting on an easel, an interesting object still intact after all these years.

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    #44

    Yamada Hōgyoku: Bat And Moon, Woodblock Print C. 1830

    A black bat flying against a light background with Japanese characters, an interesting object still intact after all these years.

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    #45

    19th Century Books With Marbled Page Edges

    A row of old books with marbled covers, still intact after many years, showcasing historical binding art.

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    #46

    Gold Memento Mori Ring Set With A Miniature Painting Of An Eye, Surrounded By Seed Pearls And A Ring Of Plaited Hair, Circa 1810

    Oval brooch with a painted eye surrounded by pearls, an interesting object that is still intact.

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    #47

    Gold Cochon Purse - Paul Frey For Lacloche Freres, Circa 1900

    A gold pig-shaped chainmail purse, one of many interesting objects that are still intact after all these years.

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    #48

    Tower Of Toghrul, Rey, Northern Iran, Circa 1860s

    A large, circular brick tower, an interesting object that is still intact after all these years.

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    #49

    Detail Of Ashayet’s Limestone Sarcophagus

    A relief carving showing a cow and a calf, an interesting object still intact.

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    #50

    Ancient Greek Coins With Octopuses 🐙

    Nine ancient coins depicting octopuses, interesting objects that are still intact.

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    #51

    Tughra (Official Signature) Of Sultan Suleiman. Istanbul, Turkey. C. 1555-1560. Ink, Opaque Watercolor, And Gold On Paper

    An intricately designed calligraphic object with blue and gold patterns, an interesting object still intact.

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    #52

    Fabergé, Chick, 1899-1908

    A tiny, carved chick with gold feet, one of the interesting objects that are still intact after all these years.

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    asazevedogm avatar
    Alessandra Trabalho
    Alessandra Trabalho
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which came first, the chick or the egg? 😬

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    #53

    Burma’s Famous Snake Charmer Saya Hnin-Mahla Kissed Her King Cobra On The Head As The Highlight Of Her Show

    A black and white photo of a woman with a snake, one of the interesting photos that are still intact after all these years.

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    #54

    Gold, Emerald, Diamond, And Enamel Signet Ring With Clock, Crafted By Johannes Butz Of Augsburg, Germany, 2nd Quarter Of The 17th Century Ad

    A gold and enamel ring watch, one of the interesting objects that are still intact after all these years.

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    #55

    Antique Victorian 15k Gold Celestial Hand Carved Hardstone Ring

    Intact after years, a gold ring featuring a pinkish-white oval stone engraved with a crescent moon and stars.

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    #56

    Antique Early 19th C. French Perfume Or Scent Caddy, Mother Of Pearl, 1852-1870

    An exquisite perfume set, an intact object from many years ago, housed within an opened mother-of-pearl shell.

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    #57

    Miyata Nobukiyo: Dragon Teapot, C.1876, Japan Walters Art Museum

    An elaborate silver teapot with a dragon handle and spout, an intact object from many years ago, featuring intricate wave patterns.

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    #58

    A Stunning Angelic Head Is In The Center Of A Brooch By Georges Fouquet, C. 1900s

    Elaborate Art Nouveau brooch featuring a winged figure and pearl drop, an intact object of beauty.

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    #59

    Codex Rotundus (Flanders, C.1480), Held By Dombibliothek Hildesheim, Germany

    An opened medieval prayer book with illustrations, a perfectly intact object from the past.

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    #60

    A Pictograph At Barrier Canyon In The Central Utah Desert, Depicting An Anthropomorph With Bug Eyes And Antennae. 2000 Bce-500 Ce, United States Of America

    Ancient cave painting showing a human-like figure and animal, one of many intact objects.

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    #61

    Pearl Inlaid Mulberry Wood Biwa Lute, China Or Japan, 8th Century Ad, From The Shoshin Repository

    Two ornate pipa instruments, still intact after many years.

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    #62

    Nautilus Reading Lamp By Tiffany Glass And Decorating Company, New York City, United States C. 1899-1902

    Tiffany Studios nautilus lamp, still intact after many years.

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    #63

    Crystal Ewer With Lizard-Shaped Handle, Qing Dynasty (1644–1911), 18th Century

    Crystal teapot with bronze dragon handle, still intact after many years.

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    #64

    Eastern Greek Fluorite Carved Idol: Owl. 4th - 3rd Century Bc. Private Collection

    A small, purple, carved amethyst owl figurine, perfectly intact and showing its intricate details, an interesting object.

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    #65

    Samurai-Class Woman’s Purse (Hakoseko) With Carp In Swirling Water, 19th Century

    A remarkably intact green embroidered pouch featuring a detailed goldfish design, secured with a tie and a circular charm, showcasing interesting objects.

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    #66

    Japanese Star Map. Tenmon Bun’ya No Zu He (1677)

    An old, detailed star chart with many constellations and lines, an interesting object still intact after all these years.

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    #67

    A Policeman Stops Traffic To Let A Mother Cat Carry Her Kitten Across The Road. Circa 1925

    A black and white photo of a police officer directing traffic, observing a cat carrying an object, among interesting photos intact.

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    #68

    Reading With Dog And Deer, 1927

    A vintage photo of a person reading in bed with a deer and a dog, depicting interesting photos intact after years.

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    #69

    Opera Cape By Beer, 1896. The Met

    An elaborately embroidered silk cape with floral patterns, perfectly intact after many years, displayed on a mannequin.

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    #70

    Blue Root, Herbal, Italy 15th Century

    An ancient, whimsical illustration of a mandrake root with a human face and green leaves, an object intact after years.

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    #71

    Episode Du Siège De Paris En 1870, 1871 - Gustave Doré

    A haunting painting of two figures embracing in a snowy, desolate landscape under a starry sky, intact after years.

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