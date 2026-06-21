71 Interesting Photos And Objects That Are Still Intact After All These Years
When you want to see a piece of history, you go to a museum. But what if there are no museums nearby or a ticket is just too expensive for you right now? You might get your fix of history and art online, then, with a little help from pages dedicated to historical photography, artifacts, and other authentic memorabilia.
The X page “Art Encyclopedia” is all about that — “art inspired videos and photos from all around the world,” according to their bio. So, Bored Panda has prepared a selection of the most fascinating finds the page has in its archives to satisfy your inner history enthusiast. Scroll down and see iconic buildings from unusual angles, unique artifacts, and rare historical photographs you won’t see in any textbook!
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Kitten With Rabbit Friends In Lynn, Massachusetts, CA. 1930
The 500 Year Old Armor Of Emperor Charles V
Man In Chicken Suit, Late 19th Century
Limestone Hedgehog On Its Own Wheeled Vehicle. Found Near The Temple Of Inshushinak Cache In Susa, Iran, It Dates To The Middle Elamite Period, Circa 1500-1200 Bc
Basilica Di San Vitale Late Antique Church In Ravenna, Italy. The 6th Century Church Is An Important Surviving Example Of Early Christian Byzantine Art And Architecture
The Golden Diadem Of The Scythian Princess Meda, Found In The Tomb Of Philip II Of Macedon. Aigai, Macedonia, Greece
Petroglyphs In Kyrgyzstan, Estimated To Be 3000 Years Old
Ats Being Instructed In The Art Of Mouse Catching By An Owl - Lombard School, C. 1700, Paintings: Oil On Canvas, Within A Painted Lunette
Chimera And Gargoyles Of Notre Dame De Paris
Sampler - Late 19th Century, Iran
The Sphinx, Giza, Egypt, Circa 1849
Ainu People With Bear, Japan, Early 20th Century
Maybelline Mascara, 1917
“Votes For Women” Suffragist Stockings, 1910
A Royal Bunny, Pearl And Gold, 16th Century. Wunderkammer, The Wallace Museum
“La Pensee” Enamel Brooch By French Artist René Lalique, Circa 1900
During An Expedition Of The South Pole, A Dog Enjoys The Gramophone, 1911
Isn’t this the logo for RCA? Does RCA still exust?
Music Box, Clock And Snuff Box, 1820. China. Sotheby's
Cornelis Van Haarlem (Dutch, 1562-1638) - The Fall Of Man (1592)
Helmet In The Form Of A Sea Conch Shell, 1618 (17th Century), Japan
NYC Pride, 1986
Owl Stirrup Spout Bottle. Date: A.d. 2nd–3rd Century. Place Of Origin: Perú. Culture: Moche. Medium: Ceramic
Dragon Standing On Clouds Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century. The Los Angeles County Museum Of Art
Dog Cage, China, 1736-1795, The Philadelphia Museum Of Art
Box Drum, Tlingit, 1850-1900, The National Museum Of The American Indian
Aaayy, I recognized this before I read the caption!! Tlingit is pronounced like "klink-it". Am registered Tlingit Native Alaskan; the Tlingit Tribe resides in southeast Alaska to southwest British Columbia. The tribe that first made totem poles
Tiger Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century
Early 19th Century Paint Set
Ancient Macedonian Gold
Moche Necklace With Gold Beads In The Shape Of Toads (1-800 Ad) | Museo Larco – Lima, Peru
Hellenistic Gold Olive Wreath, C. 3rd Century Bce. From Bonhams Auction House
Female Indian Telephone Switchboard Operator, “Helen Of Many Glacier Hotel" - 26 June 1925
Cat With A Kitten Statue On The Roof Of The Castle Of Château De Pierrefonds, France. It Was Built Between 1393-1407
Wahei Workshop, Bear Netsuke, 19th Century
Original Little Egg Harbor Light House Falling Into The Sea In October 1927
A Cross-Strung Chromatic Harp, Built In The 19th-Century By Harp Maker, Henry Greenway
An Art Nouveau Silver & Plated Fairy Lamp, Moritz Hacker, Circa 1905
Italian Venetian Grotto (19th Cent.) Silver Gilt Settee With Triple Seashell Seat And Dolphin & Seahorse Motif (Att: Pauly Et Cie, Venice)
Japanese Book Cover, 1913
Heart-Shaped Garnet Ring Inlaid With Gold, Silver And Rose Cut Diamonds, C. 1890-1900
Victorian Silver And Moonstone Scorpion Brooch
A Pair Of Victorian Reverse Painted Crystal Intaglio Earrings, 1870
Antique French Pearl Ruby Diamond Gold Convertible Snake Bracelet Necklace 1860
Loïs Mailou Jones Painting In Her Paris Studio In 1937 Or 1938, With Kitten Supervising From Her Shoulder
Yamada Hōgyoku: Bat And Moon, Woodblock Print C. 1830
19th Century Books With Marbled Page Edges
Gold Memento Mori Ring Set With A Miniature Painting Of An Eye, Surrounded By Seed Pearls And A Ring Of Plaited Hair, Circa 1810
Gold Cochon Purse - Paul Frey For Lacloche Freres, Circa 1900
Tower Of Toghrul, Rey, Northern Iran, Circa 1860s
Detail Of Ashayet’s Limestone Sarcophagus
Ancient Greek Coins With Octopuses 🐙
Tughra (Official Signature) Of Sultan Suleiman. Istanbul, Turkey. C. 1555-1560. Ink, Opaque Watercolor, And Gold On Paper
Fabergé, Chick, 1899-1908
Burma’s Famous Snake Charmer Saya Hnin-Mahla Kissed Her King Cobra On The Head As The Highlight Of Her Show
Gold, Emerald, Diamond, And Enamel Signet Ring With Clock, Crafted By Johannes Butz Of Augsburg, Germany, 2nd Quarter Of The 17th Century Ad
Antique Victorian 15k Gold Celestial Hand Carved Hardstone Ring
Antique Early 19th C. French Perfume Or Scent Caddy, Mother Of Pearl, 1852-1870
Miyata Nobukiyo: Dragon Teapot, C.1876, Japan Walters Art Museum
A Stunning Angelic Head Is In The Center Of A Brooch By Georges Fouquet, C. 1900s
Codex Rotundus (Flanders, C.1480), Held By Dombibliothek Hildesheim, Germany
A Pictograph At Barrier Canyon In The Central Utah Desert, Depicting An Anthropomorph With Bug Eyes And Antennae. 2000 Bce-500 Ce, United States Of America
Pearl Inlaid Mulberry Wood Biwa Lute, China Or Japan, 8th Century Ad, From The Shoshin Repository
Nautilus Reading Lamp By Tiffany Glass And Decorating Company, New York City, United States C. 1899-1902
Crystal Ewer With Lizard-Shaped Handle, Qing Dynasty (1644–1911), 18th Century
Eastern Greek Fluorite Carved Idol: Owl. 4th - 3rd Century Bc. Private Collection
Samurai-Class Woman’s Purse (Hakoseko) With Carp In Swirling Water, 19th Century
Japanese Star Map. Tenmon Bun’ya No Zu He (1677)
A Policeman Stops Traffic To Let A Mother Cat Carry Her Kitten Across The Road. Circa 1925
Reading With Dog And Deer, 1927
Opera Cape By Beer, 1896. The Met
Blue Root, Herbal, Italy 15th Century
Episode Du Siège De Paris En 1870, 1871 - Gustave Doré
All absolutely fabulous to behold. I lack to words to express my amazement.
All absolutely fabulous to behold. I lack to words to express my amazement.