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When you want to see a piece of history, you go to a museum. But what if there are no museums nearby or a ticket is just too expensive for you right now? You might get your fix of history and art online, then, with a little help from pages dedicated to historical photography, artifacts, and other authentic memorabilia.

The X page “Art Encyclopedia” is all about that — “art inspired videos and photos from all around the world,” according to their bio. So, Bored Panda has prepared a selection of the most fascinating finds the page has in its archives to satisfy your inner history enthusiast. Scroll down and see iconic buildings from unusual angles, unique artifacts, and rare historical photographs you won’t see in any textbook!

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