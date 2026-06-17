ADVERTISEMENT

We usually learn history through the written word. While those sources can tell us a great deal, there’s something different (and oftentimes more powerful) about seeing the actual objects that people once forged, carried, and treasured. Suddenly, distant events and long-gone civilizations become much easier to imagine.

Luckily for us nerds, there’s a subreddit dedicated to sharing fascinating historical artifacts from around the world. Whether we’re talking about ancient artwork and weapons or everyday tools and personal belongings, it’s packed with all sorts of remarkable gems. Here are our favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cylindrical Hematite Weights From Warka In Iraq. Old Babylonian Empire, 2000-1600 Bce, Now Housed At The British Museum

Diagram of burial mound showing human and animal skeleton layers

Fckoff555 Report

9points
POST
apocalypticexcavator avatar
Apocalyptic Excavator
Apocalyptic Excavator
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're not cylindrical. A cylinder has straight walls.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A Men's Gilded Leather Shoes From Norfolk

    Vintage lace-up boots with intricate gold embroidery discovery

    Dating To 1890-1899 Ad. Crafted With Meticulous Attention To Detail, These Ankle Boots Are A Blend Of Silvered Leather, Black Silk Brocade, And Gold Gilded Accents.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    9points
    POST

    The subreddit that collects these pictures has more than 172,000 members, and its popularity echoes the words of the American Historical Association, which said that most people care about history for reasons transcending classroom requirements.

    “There are obviously many reasons why people take [an] interest in history,” the organization wrote. “These interests can be deeply self-serving or altruistic, conscious or subconscious, voluntary or compulsory, to list just a few competing possibilities.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to its survey of 1,816 Americans, 39% say they are driven mostly by the desire to be more informed about past events, 33% find learning about the past entertaining, 19% view it as important knowledge to be shared with children, and 2% claim it’s because something is required for class, while the rest (roughly 8%) report having no interest in past events.
    #3

    Roman Statue Of Two Greyhounds, Discovered In The Villa Of Antoninus Pius, Mid 2nd Century

    Marble sculpture of two greyhound dogs in an affectionate pose

    Jokerang Report

    9points
    POST
    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SciShow has an episode on when dogs started differentiating into races, solely based on DNA evidence and their conclusion was that it can be traced back for a couple of hundred years. I was like "Uhm... How about the very clear depictions of very different dog races throughout the whole history of art?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Dagger With Openwork Blade And Carved Ivory Handle Depicting Hindu Figures. Madurai, India, 1600-1645

    Ornate gold body chain jewelry with gemstone centerpiece on mannequin bust

    MunakataSennin Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Hoxne Hoard, The Largest Hoard Of Late Roman Silver And Gold Discovered In Britain

    Display of ancient gold and silver coins and jewelry in a museum exhibit case

    It Was Accidentally Found By A Man When He Set Out With A Metal Detector To Find A Hammer He Had Lost In A Farm. The British Government Rewarded Him With £1.75 Million. He Found His Hammer Afterwards.

    Fckoff555 Report

    8points
    POST
    mark-savoie avatar
    Mark Savoie
    Mark Savoie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THEFT!!!!! Return them to Roma asap!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might wonder why we are still finding so many of these traces, but the truth of the matter is that we likely have much, much more to uncover beneath us as urban development, natural environmental shifts, and the use of advanced scanning technologies continue to reveal what was previously hidden.

    For example, a group of scholars from the University of Colorado, the National Museum of Mongolia, and partners from around the world analyzed melting ice patches in western Mongolia, which function as natural “freezers,” preserving organic materials that would normally decay.

    The team’s fieldwork has revealed artifacts such as woven ropes, hunting tools, and animal remains that can be dated to more than 1,500 years ago! These objects, often astonishingly well-preserved, are helping researchers reconstruct aspects of ancient pastoral and hunting cultures in the Altai region, including the technologies used and the importance of big-game hunting alongside herding practices.
    #6

    Portrait Of A Woman. Faiyum, Egypt, Roman Period, 3rd-4th Century Ad

    Ancient painted wooden panel portrait of a woman with jewelry from a historical era

    MunakataSennin Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    The Marlik Cup, Dating Back To Around 1400 Bc, Features Four Mythical Winged Bulls In Lifelike And Dynamic Poses, With Their Wings Extended Outward As If They Are About To Take Flight

    Ancient gold vessel decorated with winged mythical creatures displayed in museum

    Discovered At Marlik Village In Northern Iran, It Is Housed At The National Museum Of Iran.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Meymand Is A Very Ancient Village In Iran

    Aerial view of ancient cliff dwellings carved into a desert landscape

    It Is Believed To Be A Primary Human Residence In The Iranian Plateau, Dating Back To 12,000 Years Ago. Many Of The Residents Live In The 350 Hand-Dug Houses Amid The Rocks, Some Of Which Have Been Inhabited For As Long As 3,000 Years.

    Fckoff555 Report

    8points
    POST
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some times I just want to dig myself a home.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Turkish Tent Captured By Polish Forces During The Battle Of Vienna (1683)

    Colorful embroidered textile tent interior showcasing detailed historic fabric patterns

    Created C. 1683, Made Of Linen And Cotton, Richly Decorated, Wawel Royal Castle National Art Collection, Kraków, Poland.

    Snoo_90160 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And sometimes, even artificial intelligence—which has been receiving a lot of criticism and is constantly questioned over whether it can truly benefit society—can also prove itself useful in unexpected ways.

    Last year, AI was reported to have helped identify traces of ancient civilizations more than 5,000 years old hidden beneath some of the world’s largest deserts, including areas in the heart of the Dubai desert, all without a single shovel being used.

    In simple terms, new technology like AI is now being used alongside advanced ground-scanning tools to make archaeology faster and more effective. Special radar systems can “see” through sand, plants, and even ice to reveal shapes and structures buried underground. When this radar data is combined with AI that is trained to recognize patterns from past discoveries, it becomes much easier to spot possible human-made structures across huge areas.
    #10

    Jade Cicadas, Meant To Be Placed On The Tongues Of The Dead To Signify Rebirth. China, Han Dynasty, 202 Bc–220 Ad [2323x3000]

    Collection of carved jade cicada artifacts representing ancient era discoveries

    MunakataSennin Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A Kimono Decorated With Skeletons, From Japan, 1840-1860 Ce, Now Housed At The Victoria And Albert Museum In London

    Traditional Japanese garment with skeleton motif from historical era discovery

    Fckoff555 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    The Wine Cellars Of Hercegkút In Hungary, 18th-19th Century Ce

    Aerial view of historic hillside wine cellars with grass roofs at sunset discovery

    Fckoff555 Report

    7points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twinned with Hobbiton...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    The Medieval Tombstone Of A Bride And Groom M*rdered At Their Wedding Along With All Their Guests

    Old carved stone monument with intricate designs in a grassy ancient graveyard

    The Scene Depicted Here Is Their Wedding. 10th Century Ad, Noratus Cemetery, Armenia.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    7points
    POST

    However, it may be worth not focusing too much on the “sparkle” alone. The aforementioned survey from the American Historical Association also found that people prefer to encounter history on its own terms and actively investigate it, rather than passively receive it.

    This is reflected in the 64 percent who said they would rather learn by reading or examining historical documents and artifacts, compared to the 36 percent who preferred to receive information directly from an expert.

    But, “how well those results would hold up in practice, especially when learners encountered ambivalent, confusing, or even contradictory readings and evidence, is debatable,” the organization writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Dress Worn By Archduchess Mary Of Austria On Her Wedding To Louis II Of Hungary In 1515

    Medieval dress with detailed fabric exemplifies incredible discovery in historical clothing

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    The Building Of Wells Cathedral In England, Dedicated To St. Andrew The Apostle, Started In 1175 Ce And Went On For Almost 300 Years

    Intricate Gothic cathedral architecture with elaborate stone arches and vaulted ceiling

    In 1338 Ce, The So-Called St. Andrew's Cross Arches Were Added To The Building To Support The Central Tower, Giving The Cathedral Its Unique Appearance.

    Fckoff555 Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Ancient City Of Hegra, In The Arabian Desert, C.50 Ce

    Ancient rock-cut tombs in desert showing archaeological discoveries

    This Rock-Hewn City Was Built By The Nabataeans, And It Originally Served As A Center For International Trade, But It Was Later Transformed Into A Necropolis With More Than 100 Monumental Tombs.

    SixteenSeveredHands Report

    6points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great series found on "SBS On Demand" (streaming app of Australian Free To Air channel SBS): "Bettany Hughes' Lost Worlds: The Nabataeans"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Bracelet Of Pharaoh Amenemope Has Been Stolen By A Restoration Specialist At The Egyptian Museum And Melted Down

    Ancient gold bracelet discovery with blue bead from historic era

    Dated Back To 1000 Bc, It Contained Spherical Lapis Lazuli Beads And Was Sold For Only $4,000 At A Gold Workshop In Cairo.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    6points
    POST

    Looking into history and examining artifacts on your own often reveals contradictions to what you already think you know. And that shouldn’t be avoided.

    When we challenge our understanding rather than simply sticking to what we already believe, we strengthen our critical thinking skills.

    But to do that, we also need credible expert perspectives to help guide our interpretation and separate reliable information from misleading or incomplete accounts.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    At Persepolis In Iran, Dating 518 Bc

    Ancient lion sculpture discovery at archaeological ruins site

    This Stone Lion Greets The Viewer With A Smiling Face From The Front, Yet As You Move To The Side, The Same Lion Appears Fierce And Angry. It Is A Masterpiece Of Ancient Persian Art That Captures Both Serenity And Aggression.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Lock Of Lucrezia Borgias Hair On Display At The Pinacoteca Ambrosiana In Milan, Italy

    Historical preserved hair lock displayed in antique museum case

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Calculating Machine Made By Philipp Matthäus Hahn

    Antique mechanical calculator with intricate dials and brass construction discovery

    It Was The First Calculator That Could Add, Subtract, Divide And Multiply In One Machine, And Had An 11-Digit Capacity. Germany, Duchy Of Württemberg, 1770-1774

    MunakataSennin Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    11-digit capacity beats Microsoft Excel.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    A Roman Temple-Theater Complex Located 450 Meters Above Sea Level In Caserta, Dating Back To The 2nd Century Bc

    Ancient stone amphitheater ruins discovered on a hillside revealing historical architecture

    It Was Accidentally Discovered In 2000 By A Local Pilot Flying His Ultralight Helicopter, Who Noticed Its Unusual Layout From The Air After A Fire Had Cleared The Vegetation.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Wallace Amethyst. In The 20th Century, Wallace Chan Developed The Wallace Cut Technique, An Inner Layered Intaglio. China

    Detailed purple gemstone carving with multiple faces discovery

    luis-mercado Report

    6points
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Double Chromatic Harp With Two Sets Of Strings That Cross Near Their Midpoint

    Antique harp with ornate gold decorations showing incredible discoveries

    One Row Of Strings Has The Naturals For A C Major Scale, Like White Notes On A Modern Piano, While The Second Set Of Strings Has The Accidentals, Or Black Notes, Late 19th Century.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Dornröschen, A Marble Sculpture By German Artist Louis Sussmann-Hellborn

    Detailed marble sculpture of a seated woman adorned with floral motifs

    Created In 1878, Depicts The Fairy Tale Character Sleeping Beauty. She Lies Surrounded By Roses, With A Spindle Resting At Her Feet

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Detail Of The Right Foot Of Hercules, From The "Hercules And Lichas" Marble Statue Made By The Italian Sculptor Antonio Canova In 1795

    Close-up of classical marble sculpture foot from historical statue discovery

    The Sculpture Is Now On Display At The National Gallery Of Modern Art In Rome.

    Fckoff555 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    In 1994, Archaeologists Uncovered A Life-Sized Marble Statue Of Roman Emperor Hadrian, Clad In Full Armor

    Archaeologists examining a newly uncovered bust statue at a historic discovery site

    Remarkably Well-Preserved, The Statue Highlights The Importance Of Troy Under Roman Rule And Recalls Hadrian’s Visit To The City In 124 Ad, When He Sponsored Major Renovations.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    James Vi Of Scotland's Earliest Surviving Letter, Thanking His Foster Mother For Sending Him Some Fruit (1570s)

    Old handwritten letter on parchment featuring calligraphy and signature from historical era

    WilliamofYellow Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    A Remarkable 2,000-Year-Old Parthian Statue, Likely Depicting A Queen, Has Been Seized By Iranian Police While Being Smuggled

    Ancient seated statue with detailed headdress and robes from incredible discoveries era

    Experts Are Currently Analyzing The Statue To Determine Its Exact Date And Identity, Which Is Expected To Provide Significant Historical Insights.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    On The Left Is A Photo Of Juana Maria, A Native Californian Woman Who Was The Last Surviving Member Of Her Tribe, The Nicoleño

    Ancient era native woman portrait with archaeological fossils discovery

    And Who Lived In A Whalebone Hut (Pictured On The Right) On San Nicolas Island Alone For 18 Years Before She Was Found In 1853 And Taken To Santa Barbara.

    Fckoff555 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Napoleon's Private Bathroom, Featuring A Unique Recessed Bathtub, Located Within His Apartment At The Villa Pisani In Stra, Northern Italy

    Ancient stone bathtub with elegant wall design in historical building

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Archaeologists Unearthing A Remarkable 2,700-Year-Old Assyrian Lamassu At Ancient Dur-Sharrukin, In What Is Now Modern-Day Iraq

    Archaeologists uncovering large winged bull relief in historic site discovery

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Byzantine Mosaic Of A Man Feeding A Donkey. 5th Or 6th Century Ce. Housed In The Istanbul Archaeological Museum In Turkey

    Ancient mosaic showing a man with a basket and a donkey scene discovery

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A Woman Is Attacked By The Kamikiri ("Hair-Cutter") On Her Way To The Toilet. Translation In Comments. Print By Utagawa Yoshifuji. Japan, 1868

    Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print with mythical creature and woman in kimono

    MunakataSennin Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The 3,200 Year Old Hypostyle Hall Of The Karnak Temple In Egypt, With 134 Massive Columns Covered In Hieroglyphs (And My Son To Scale)

    Child sitting among ancient Egyptian carved pillars discovery

    intofarlands Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    The Golden Larnax (Chest With The Remains) And Crown Of Alexander's Father, Philip II Of Macedon

    Golden ancient crown and chest from incredible discoveries collection

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Chapel Of San Baudelio De Berlanga, 11th Century, Soria, Spain

    Ancient frescoed architecture featuring pillars and arches highlights incredible discoveries

    It Was Built In The Middle Of Nowhere, In Lands That Were Frontier Between Christianity And Islam. A Plain Stone Square From Outside, Its Palm Tree Shaped Central Column And Frescoes Make This Church Next To Unique...

    WestonWestmoreland Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Mummy Portrait Of A Woman. Fayum, Egypt, 2nd Century Ad

    Ancient painted portrait on wood panel reveals historic art discoveries

    MunakataSennin Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Between 2008 And 2014, Scientists Rappelled Down Cliffs, In Southern Spain, To Reach A Dozen Bearded Vulture Nests And Begin Analyzing What Was Inside Them

    Ancient woven rope artifact discovery with measuring scale

    They Discovered A 750-Year-Old Shoe, Along With More Than 200 Other Human Artifacts

    Fckoff555 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Hellenistic Greek Cast Glass Pomegranate Vase, Tinted With Colloidal Gold To Achieve The Burgundy Shade, 2nd Century Bce

    Ancient red glass pomegranate vase from notable archaeological discovery

    luis-mercado Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    The Flooded Crypt Of The Basilica Di San Francesco In Ravenna, Italy,10th Century

    Historic underground chamber with stone pillars and mosaic floor partially submerged in water

    PaTaY-oK-1429 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Criel Mound In West Virginia, Built In 250–150 Bc. Inside The Mound, There Was 2 Skeletons Near The Top, And 11 At The Base

    Ancient burial mound archaeological site with grass and stone steps

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Close Up Of Pictograph Of European Man, Probably A Spaniard, At Vaquero Alcove In Texas

    Prehistoric cave painting of humanoid figure with exaggerated features in red pigment

    This Was Obviously Painted By A Native Who Had Personally Witnessed The Man. Photo: The University Of Texas At Austin Texas Archeological Research.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Part Of The Letter From Persian King Tahmasp To Ottoman Sultan Suleiman

    Ancient manuscript page with Persian script and red annotations on aged parchment

    It Was Written After The Ottomans' Swift Retreat From Iran In 1554: "The Roman Entered Here, Shit Himself, And Left The Next Day. You Failed To Stay Even For A Single Day Here."

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Planetarium Table Clock, Circa 1770

    Antique orrery clock with celestial sphere showing star constellations and planetary orbits

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made by who? Displayed where? Come on BP, this is pïss poor...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    A Big Mad Letter Written By A Boy Called Theon To His Father In The 2nd Or 3rd Century Ad

    Ancient Greek manuscript on papyrus archaeological discovery

    Theon Was Grumpy Because His Father Was Not Going To Take Him To The Big City, Alexandria.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Persian Cuneiform Lives On As Students Study And Write It At The Research Center For Cuneiform Studies, Iran

    Man carving cuneiform script in clay wall archaeological discovery

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Preserved Meat Sample From Franklin Expedition, 1845-1848

    Tinned meat discovery from Franklin Expedition preserved in glass case

    myrmekochoria Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    This Paperweight, Made Of Haematite Carved In The Shape Of A Grasshopper, Looks Pretty Modern

    Intricately carved cicada artifact discovery from ancient era

    But It Was Hand-Carved Between 1800-1700 Bc, In Ancient Babylonia (In Modern-Day Iraq) British Museum.

    Handicapped-007 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    90 Years Ago Today, Local Villagers In Shami Accidentally Unearthed A 2-Meter Statue While Digging In The Area

    Archaeologists posing with a large ancient statue and another similar statue displayed

    Shortly After, It Was Moved To The National Museum Of Iran And Dated To 50 Bc. The Shami Statue Is Now Considered The Single Most Important Work From The Parthian Empire.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Unmaintained Portion Of The Great Wall Of China Slowly Being Reclaimed By The Gobi Desert

    Ruins of ancient mud-brick walls eroded by desert elements

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    The Canadian Ice Man Is A Naturally Mummified Body Of A Young Man, Found In British Columbia In 1999

    Incredible discovery of ancient artifacts and preserved items in a snowy excavation site

    With A Well-Preserved And Woven Hat, An Iron Knife With A Wooden Handle And A Coat Made Of 100 Small Pelts Of The Arctic Squirrel With Sinew From A Moose. C. 1450–1700 Ce.

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Victorian Era Radiator With Built-In Food Warmer

    Antique vintage food smoker or oven with open golden doors inside a wooden room

    Lepke2011 Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Workers Excavating Persepolis For The First Time, Winter 1930, Iran

    Historic black and white photo of workers excavating an ancient archaeological site

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Frida Khalo’s Prosthesis And Plaster Corset

    Antique prosthetic leg and an old medical corset from historical era discovery

    bitsxbotanicals Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    During An Invasion Of Naghadeh Around 1200 Bc, One Of The Soldiers Grabbed A Golden Bowl From The Treasury And Tried To Escape With It

    Golden ancient cup featuring engraved mythological scenes from incredible archaeological find

    He Fell And Died Clutching It, Bending The Bowl Under His Weight. Discovered Beneath His Skeleton In 1958, It’s Now Housed At National Museum Of Iran.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    A 17th Century Emerald (Colombian) Carving Of A Hindu Saint, With Ruby And Gold Inlays. Part Of The Lord Glenconner’s Collection

    Small emerald green ancient figurine with gold details from a historic era discovery

    luis-mercado Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Priceless Illyrian Gravestones In North Macedonia Are Kept Hidden From The Public, Smoked On, & Damaged By Trash And Other Objects

    Archaeological workshop with ancient stone artifacts and tools uncovered in excavation site

    Museum Curators Turned Away A Reporter Who Wished To See The Gravestones, Telling Him - "This Has Nothing To Do With Illyrians"

    DeepTune_ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    This Is The Gaddi Torso, A Fragmentary Ancient Roman Marble Sculpture From The 2nd Century Bce

    Classical sculpture torso showing muscular details discovery

    Handicapped-007 Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    A 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic Has Just Been Uncovered In Modern-Day Turkey During A Clean-Up That Turned Into An Excavation

    Archaeologist restoring intricate ancient mosaic floor from discoveries

    Featuring Geometric Panels And An Inscription Reading “Tittos Domestikos,” It Likely Belonged To A Civil Administrator’s Building.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Two 500-Year-Old Persian Helmets Crafted From Gilded Steel, Featuring Ornate Metal Face Masks

    Decorated ancient helmets showcasing incredible discoveries of past armor

    These Remarkable Helmets Were Gifted By Iran To Russia In 1534 Ad, And They Remain Preserved At The Kremlin Armoury Museum In Moscow.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    The Garmsar Salt Cave Features Massive Salt Pillars That Support Its Ceiling

    Massive ancient cave excavation highlights incredible discoveries in archaeology

    Formed And Shaped By The Achaemenid Empire During Salt Extraction In 550–330 Bc. Located In The Iranian County Of The Same Name, The Cave Has 27 Mines, And The One Shown Here Is A Popular Tourist Attraction.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The Moss-Covered Gravestone Of The Wine And Textile Merchant Antoine Michel Wemaer (1763-1837 Ce), Located In The Central Cemetery In Bruges, Belgium

    Moss-covered skeletal tomb sculpture from a different era

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    The Giant Bath Tub For Alexander Of Russia In Babolovsky Palace, St. Petersburg (1801-1825)

    Huge stone basin discovery from a completely different era

    The Tub Was Originally A Chunk Of Granite From A Finnish Island, Weighed Over 160 Tonnes. A Team Was Given The Task Of Turning The Rock Into A Bathtub, And It Took A Decade To Get The Job Done.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Vicars' Close Is A Mid-14th Century Ce Dead End Street In Wells, Somerset, That Is Reportedly Europe's Oldest Residential Street With The Original Buildings Still Intact

    Historic medieval street with old buildings and cathedral view

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Roman Anthropomorphic Dice In The Form Of Squatting Figures

    Ancient tiny silver figurines dating from a different era discovery

    The Silver Dice Work Much Like Conventional Dice, With Their Various Sides Numbered With 1 To 6 Red Dots. 1st-2nd Century Ce, British Museum.

    Fckoff555 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Portrait Of Two Brothers From Roman Egypt, 140 Ad

    Ancient painted panel with portraits of two men from a different era discovery

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    4points
    POST
    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can clearly tell who was the parents' favorite.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #67

    Portrait Of Pigeon’s Egg Head

    Portrait painting of Native American man with red face paint and traditional attire

    An Assiniboine Warrior Who Was Murdered By His Tribesmen Because They Couldn't Believe His Stories About The Settlers' Cities. Painting By George Catlin, 1831.

    MunakataSennin Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    Golden Wreath Of Greeks Dating Back To 300 Bc,the Hellenistic Era

    Ancient golden crown decorated with intricate floral designs held with white gloves

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Portrait Of An Unidentified Man That Was Placed Over The Face And Upper Torso Of His Mummy

    Fayum mummy portrait depicting a man with curly hair and beard on wooden panel

    Dated To 150-170 Ad, It Is Painted In Encaustic On A Panel Of Linden Wood, And It Was Originated In Roman Egypt.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    A Photograph Of My Great-Grandfather, Who Served In The Military During The Qajar Empire, With A Note:

    Black and white historical portrait photo with handwritten note uncovering new era discovery

    "At A Time When Only The Royal Family Had Access To Cameras, I Took My Family’s Very First Photograph, Hoping It Would Reach Future Generations. Friday Afternoon, August 12, 1896."

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    An 8th-Century Quran Manuscript Being Restored In Egypt

    Man examining large ancient manuscript from incredible discoveries

    Considered One Of The Oldest Surviving Quran Manuscripts, It Has 1087 Leaves Weighting Around 80kg, Each Made Of One Entire Animal’s Skin.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Approaching The Temple Of Hatshepsut, A 3,400 Year Old Temple Built By Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman Of Antiquity

    Ancient Egyptian temple carved into rocky cliff in incredible discoveries

    intofarlands Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    The Display Of A Reproduction Of The Parthenon Or Elgin Marbles

    Museum display of ancient carved stone reliefs from historic discoveries

    Here Shown Is The Outward Facing Frieze. At The New Acropolis Museum. The Original Marbles Are At The British Museum

    Handicapped-007 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Spider Web Snuffbox, Paris, 1747-48

    Antique decorative box with mother of pearl and golden spider web design discovery

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Breastplate Armor Of Ferdinand I, Holy Roman Emperor, 1549

    Decorated medieval breastplate armor featuring religious engravings discovery

    Haunting_Homework381 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Mirror Work Inside The 1,000-Year-Old Shah Cheragh Shrine In Shiraz, Iran

    Ornate mirrored shrine interior with colorful stained glass window discovery

    One Of The Holiest Sites In Shia Islam, It Is The Resting Place Of The Son Of The Seventh Imam, Known In Persian As Shah Cheragh (“King Of Light”).

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    A Cherub Carved In Malachite, With Inset Diamond Eyes, Mounted Over A Gold Ring. United States, Late 19th Century

    Ancient engraved gold ring with emerald carved face and gemstones as eyes discovery

    luis-mercado Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    4000-Year-Old Ropes In An Egyptian Cave At Mersa Gawasis

    Archaeological discovery of ancient woven artifacts buried in cave soil layers

    Which Was Apparently Used As A Port In The Reigns Of Senusret I To Amenemhat Iv Of The 12th Dynasty, And Served As A Loading Point For Expeditions To Punt During The Reign Of Hatshepsut (C. 1479-1458 Bce)

    Fckoff555 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Swords Of The Aegean, The Intersection Of Anatolian And Mycenaean Cultures

    Collection of ancient swords with intricate gold and metal designs discovered in historic era

    These Blades Are A Distinct Category Of Weapons That Originated In The Aegean Region, Particularly During The Late Bronze Age Dating From 1600 To 1200 Bc.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Ivory Sculpture Of A Fisherman With Net And Basket. Japan, Meiji Period, 1868–1912

    Detailed ivory carving of a man carrying a basket and fishing net

    MunakataSennin Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    An 18th Century Bce Old Babylonian Letter Written By The Student Iddin-Sin To His Mother Zinu

    Ancient cuneiform clay tablet with inscription and translation

    In Which He Complaints About The Poor Quality Of Clothes His Mother Sent Him Compared To Those Of His Peers, Noting That Even The Adopted Son Of One Of His Father's Servants Had Better Clothing.

    Fuckoff555 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    In A Stunning Find Deep In The Woods Of North Jura, Poland, Metal Detectorists Have Found A Roman Sword From 2,000 Years Ago

    Archaeologists unearth ancient iron blade discovery in snowy excavation site

    The Sword Was In Three Pieces, Which Researchers Think Might Mean It Was Part Of A Burial Or Ceremony.

    Party_Judgment5780 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow