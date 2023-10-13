Kevin James “Passed” The Meme Torch To Eric Stonestreet And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Pics
Over the past few weeks, a hilarious photo of Kevin James was turned into a meme and spread around. It was very prevalent on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok. But now a new meme has emerged. This hot meme is Eric Stonestreet’s photos from his “Modern Family” days.
The actor's shy pose in the photo was compared to various relatable situations or well-known people, which made the photo explode all around the internet. And now cybercitizens are dying from laughter.
So, we have picked the 31 best ones for you to enjoy.
The image got popular on X in late September and early October 2023.
According to Know Your Meme, this meme originated in June of the same year. It happened when TikToker @harrier.dubois made a post featuring these viral photos. The post collected over 590,000 views and 122,000 likes.
Netizens went crazy for the photos. One of them even said "Words cannot express the speed I kicked my feet at and the pitch I giggled at." So, we can sense how amused people are by this trend.
You might ask why this image has become a meme. Some social media users have spotted that the way that the actor looks in the photo might be interpreted as a funny life situation. For instance, some state that he looks like a frantic shopper at self-checkout or a shy person after getting a compliment.
Well, as you can see, netizens found a variety of comparisons for the photo and made hilarious memes.
Where are these photos from? Well, they were shot as a promotional image for the TV show "Modern Family." There Eric Stonestreet played the hilarious gay character Cameron "Cam" Tucker.
In the show, the actor's character is a bubbly and eccentric person with, some might say, quite feminine mannerisms. And so, in the photo, the actor is probably trying to represent his character. He is dressed in a lilac button-down shirt and has his sleeves rolled up. He has his hands clutched in front of him, with a slight leg tilt, and has an awkward anxious smile. And well, the memes are just creating themselves.
For his role of Cameron Tucker in “Modern Family”, Eric Stonestreet received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series out of three nominations.
Eric's a brilliant actor. His character Cameron Tucker from “Modern Family” has always been good meme material. And this time is no exception.
I laughed a grand total of no times.
