Over the past few weeks, a hilarious photo of Kevin James was turned into a meme and spread around. It was very prevalent on X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok. But now a new meme has emerged. This hot meme is Eric Stonestreet’s photos from his “Modern Family” days. 

The actor's shy pose in the photo was compared to various relatable situations or well-known people, which made the photo explode all around the internet. And now cybercitizens are dying from laughter.

So, we have picked the 31 best ones for you to enjoy.

#1

roastmalone_

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ughhhhh!!! I hate self checkouts, they just make things harder for customers and I'm only 19 so nobody can use the "you're probably old" excuse! The stupid thing just beeps for no reason and then shows that there has been a problem, whats the damn point?! Rant over.

#2

SpencerAlthouse

#3

superkeara

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, for me it's the opposite, it's so awkward waiting for them so I just pretend like I'm asleep :)

The image got popular on X in late September and early October 2023. 

According to Know Your Meme, this meme originated in June of the same year. It happened when TikToker @harrier.dubois made a post featuring these viral photos. The post collected over 590,000 views and 122,000 likes.

Netizens went crazy for the photos. One of them even said "Words cannot express the speed I kicked my feet at and the pitch I giggled at." So, we can sense how amused people are by this trend. 
#4

ycsm1n

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still remember when I stood up for an old lady on the bus and she called me a "handsome, caring young man", the self esteem boost from that has been keeping me running for the past 5 years lol

#5

TomZohar

#6

sxrxx__

You might ask why this image has become a meme. Some social media users have spotted that the way that the actor looks in the photo might be interpreted as a funny life situation. For instance, some state that he looks like a frantic shopper at self-checkout or a shy person after getting a compliment. 

Well, as you can see, netizens found a variety of comparisons for the photo and made hilarious memes. 
#7

kidsaretheworst

#8

autistic.browniez

#9

gabby_frost

pkmonisthebest123 avatar
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same thing with my mum, except it takes her a whole damn hour when she's on the phone and by the time she's done I forget what I had to say :(

Where are these photos from? Well, they were shot as a promotional image for the TV show "Modern Family." There Eric Stonestreet played the hilarious gay character Cameron "Cam" Tucker.

In the show, the actor's character is a bubbly and eccentric person with, some might say, quite feminine mannerisms. And so, in the photo, the actor is probably trying to represent his character. He is dressed in a lilac button-down shirt and has his sleeves rolled up. He has his hands clutched in front of him, with a slight leg tilt, and has an awkward anxious smile. And well, the memes are just creating themselves.
#10

culturekidsgroup

#11

seshfm

#12

benyahr

For his role of Cameron Tucker in “Modern Family”, Eric Stonestreet received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series out of three nominations.

Eric's a brilliant actor. His character Cameron Tucker from “Modern Family” has always been good meme material. And this time is no exception. 

Rate the memes with your upvotes and comments, and let’s keep Cameron Tucker in his meme king throne.
#13

JohnWascavage

#14

culturekidsgroup

#15

Kermeq

#16

tpwkkava

#17

whotfisjovana

#18

culturekidsgroup

#19

fkazigs

#20

culturekidsgroup

#21

fkazigs

#22

seshfm

#23

culturekidsgroup

#24

culturekidsgroup

#25

fkazigs

#26

seshfm

#27

culturekidsgroup

#28

seshfm

#29

seshfm

#30

culturekidsgroup

Note: this post originally had 31 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

