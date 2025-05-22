ADVERTISEMENT

More than three decades after their theatrical partnership sparked one of British theatre’s most talked-about affairs, Conclave star Ralph Fiennes is reuniting with actress Francesca Annis—the woman whose love once destroyed his marriage.

In what some fans are speculating could be more than a mere professional collaboration, the 62-year-old actor will appear alongside Annis this October, at Theatre Royal Bath, in a new play titled Small Hotel.

Echoing the past, the 79-year-old will portray his on-stage mother, replicating the same dynamic the pair shared onstage in 1995, when she played Gertrude to his Hamlet.

That production, staged at Hackney Empire, was more than just critically acclaimed—it marked the beginning of a turbulent romance.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

At the time, Fiennes was married to actress Alex Kingston, famous for her work on ER and Doctor Who. The pair had been married for two years up until that point, but their union was shattered when Fiennes began a secret relationship with his co-star.

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Image credits: Sulli23a5

Kingston wasn’t the only one who was married, as Annis was also partnered with photographer Patrick Wiseman, the father of her three children. Tabloids at the time were obsessed with the story, captivated by the intensity of a romance capable of breaking two long-term relationships at the same time.

Image credits: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Image credits: almasycum

The age difference between the two actors was also called into question. Annis was 50 when she met the then 33-year-old actor.

Far from being a short-lived fling, their relationship lasted from 1996 to 2006—but it was plagued by the same type of rumors that had followed them from the start.

Image credits: Theatre Royal

Image credits: braintree_

The relationship both began and ended due to infidelity. In 2005, Fiennes was linked to Showgirls actress Gina Gershon, a rumor that he denied so forcefully he launched legal action.

Shortly after, however, he was accused of cheating on his partner with Romanian singer Cornelia Crisan for two years.

Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage

The next year, in 2006, a Qantas flight attendant claimed that the actor had seduced her mid-flight during a trip to India, where he was due to speak about HIV awareness. The mounting allegations put an unbearable strain on his relationship with Annis, which ended later that year.

Age differences coupled with media pressure made the already fragile relationship break

Image credits: flowerdrums

According to an anonymous source, Fiennes started cheating on his partner precisely due to their age differences.

In a tactful yet poignant manner, the source explained that “Francesca seems to have been different since she reached 60,” which made Fiennes realize “how big the age gap is between them.”

Fiennes was also said to have entered into a “mid-life crisis,” which motivated him to seek younger partners while his relationship with Annis fell apart.

Making matters worse was the intense media coverage that followed, which deeply affected both actors.

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Image credits: muffy_merkin

Despite their breakup, the former lovers never severed their bond completely and remained “devoted to each other,” according to insiders. Their recent professional collaboration suggests that dedication remains intact, with photos of the pair reigniting the same media interest as decades past.

Fiennes is experiencing a career renaissance, praised for his role in Conclave and set to star as the main villain in The Hunger Games prequel

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In March 2023, Fiennes was photographed in Rome walking arm-in-arm with Annis. The pair visited the tomb of Romantic poet John Keats and took in sweeping views from the beautiful Garden of Oranges park.

Image credits: mrralphfiennes/Dan_Avasilcai

Their chemistry seemed intact, with the former lovers looking “very relaxed” according to witnesses. “They came out of the hotel together and took a long walk before going for lunch. They were laughing and joking,” one of them said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma)

At the same time, Fiennes’ professional life is experiencing a full-blown renaissance. His performance in Conclave, the widely-awarded Vatican thriller adapted from a Robert Harris’s novel, has been widely described as “phenomenal,” with many critics predicting—perhaps prematurely—that he would secure an Oscar.

Image credits: Focus Features

Lionsgate also recently announced that Fiennes will take on the role of President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel set 24 years before the first movie in the franchise.

Image credits: Lionsgate

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, not only has the actor’s romantic and professional life been revitalized, his physique at 62 has also impressed fans and media alike.

Photos of his muscular body went viral last month, showing a level of conditioning that puts many men half his age to shame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

The change, he revealed, came from months of rigorous training and a strict diet in preparation for his role as Odysseus in The Return, Uberto Pasolini’s retelling of the final chapters of Homer’s Odyssey.

“Drunk texting your ex.” Some netizens believe history might be repeating itself

Image credits: hiIarybanks

Image credits: lightartemisia

Image credits: braintree_

Image credits: real_meaning

Image credits: prixpics

Image credits: melisa57648

Image credits: caranemica

Image credits: Sulli23a5

Image credits: book4004

Image credits: Nuzzorific