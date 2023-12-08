“An Internal Crisis”: A Nearly 60-Year-Old Man Leaves His Partner Because He Wants Kids
If any long-term relationship is going to last, the couple needs to be in agreement about questions regarding things like where they will live and having kids. The latter in particular is something there has to be mutual agreement on, otherwise the relationship is going to be particularly unhappy for one of the partners.
A 57-year-old man with criminally poor self-awareness asked the internet if he was a jerk for ditching his girlfriend of 25 years because she was menopausal and he suddenly wanted kids. People online gave him a reality check and told him exactly how horribly he had screwed up.
As long as everyone is in agreement, having or not having kids are both a valid choice
But one man at the age of nearly 60 suddenly decided that he wanted kids and dumped his long-term girlfriend
From reading the comments, I get the feeling people are not entirely on this gentlemans side.
What gentlemen? That asshat doesn't deserve such respect.
Damn!!! I'm outraged on the ex-gf's behalf! I can't even express how/what I feel as I'm sure BP would ban me for life! So she sold her plasma to help him get his business thriving? She has wasted a majority of her life on the biggest POS I've ever read on here! Because they were together so many years, I hope she can get some kind of financial restitution thru the courts! What an absolute selfish, shïtty thing to do to someone that he claims to "love"
Hey now, you all are forgetting that he's letting her stay for a whole month so she can find a place! Excuse me while I go vomit.
25 years together and you would think he would care about her feeling a bit. Nope. A month in the holiday home and gone. He could at least give her the holiday home if he has an extra house.
