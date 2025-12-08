Man Refuses To Stop Blasting Christmas Music In The Office, Coworker Freaks Out And Rage Quits

ADVERTISEMENT

Work can be exhausting and frustrating enough without taking into consideration how your colleagues behave. If you’re stressed out and struggling to meet deadlines, smelling your colleague’s tuna sandwich might send you over the edge. And while Christmas music is intended to spread joy, it began ruining one woman’s life when she had to hear it all day every day at work.

Below, you’ll find a story that this woman recently posted on Reddit, detailing how she ended up unemployed after having a meltdown about holiday music in the office. Keep reading to find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

You definitely don’t have to be best friends with someone to coexist in the workplace. After all, you will likely have different views and priorities from many of your colleagues. As long as you can be cordial and make small talk while grabbing coffee, your job won’t be in jeopardy. But apparently, a lot of people have at least one coworker that they just can’t stand.

According to a survey from KickResume, a whopping 85% of workers say they have to deal with annoying colleagues. 62% say that they’ve been faced with obnoxious behavior directly in the office, and 58% say that their productivity is significantly impacted by frustrating colleagues.

Nearly one third of workers say that they prefer to deal with this annoying behavior by simply distancing themselves, but 41% admit that they’d like to be honest with their coworkers about what they really think of them. Some even say that they’ve fantasized about getting a colleague fired.

When it comes to what kinds of employees make for the most annoying coworkers, credit stealers take the number one most obnoxious spot. After that, micromanagers and chronic complainers aren’t far behind. Then we have personal space intruders and lunch thieves, who still manage to annoy over a quarter of all workers.

A survey from LLC.org even found that over one fifth of workers have considered quitting their job due to an annoying coworker. Meanwhile, 29% of workers say that Gen Z is the most obnoxious generation to work with. But a quarter of employees say Baby Boomers are actually the worst, so the author of this story certainly isn’t alone in her frustrations.

Now, if you’re wondering how to deal with an annoying coworker without simply quitting your job like the author of this story, Monster recommends first taking a step back. Try to figure out why this behavior is bothering you so much and determine if it’s actually such a big deal. If you can just take a deep breath and ignore the coworker, that’s the simplest solution.

It’s also wise to isolate the behavior from the person. You might not actually dislike your colleague, you just dislike something you see in them. Perhaps they remind you of an ex or some traits you dislike about your parents. Try not to make your frustration personal.

If you can find a way to connect with the colleague, you might find that their behavior bothers you a lot less. Ask them about their weekend, get to know them as a person, and try to find common ground. Perhaps you’ll realize that they’re just human, and they never intended to get under your skin in the first place.

Now, if their behavior is really too much to handle, you might just need to set boundaries. Don’t interact with them more than necessary, and keep your distance to try to keep yourself from growing frustrated.

And if the situation starts to escalate, then it might be time to involve your manager or HR. This will likely be an uncomfortable situation, but if you’ve reached the point where you might blow up, it’s better to do so in a safe space than cause a scene from your desk.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was justified in getting up and quitting on the spot? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring workplace drama right here.

