Employee Quits Their Job, Sends Out An Email That Others Call The “Sacred Text”

There might be no other choice but to quit when dealing with the management becomes unbearable. And in such instances, you might as well let them know exactly what you think before walking out that door.

That’s what the redditor u/HHRB_Studio did. They told the ‘Antiwork’ community about the mass email they sent as they were leaving the company, which was eventually titled the ‘Sacred Text’ by their colleagues. Even though the management tried to stop it from spreading, fellow coworkers made sure it didn’t. Scroll down to find the full story and the email itself below.

Some people choose to quit their jobs with a bang

Image credits: Glenn Carstens-Peters (not the actual photo)

This employee decided to quit and sent out a mass email telling everyone exactly how they feel about the company

Image credits: Brian Tromp (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Stephen Phillips (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HHRB_Studio

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts on the story in the comments

Some people have faced similar situations themselves