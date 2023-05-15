“You Will Not Recheck Our Scores? Fine, Have Fun With Unemployment”: Employee’s Malicious Compliance Leads To Rude “Karen’s” Termination
Everyone has that tale of a coworker from hell, someone who inexplicably holds a job that they don’t do well, that communicates so poorly as to cause chaos with every word, and just generally makes the workplace miserable. But a lucky few are given a golden opportunity to do something about it.
An internet user shared their experience with an entitled coworker that ended up digging her own grave. After consistently reporting incorrect metrics, she told OP that she wasn’t going to change anything and that they should just complain to her supervisor. Well, OP did exactly that and proved the old adage that one should be careful of what you ask for.
In a metrics-driven job, a coworker who scores you unfairly is an absolute nightmare
An internet user shared their experience with a ‘Karen’ at work who would arbitrarily give everyone poor ratings
The one thing I hated about the call center I worked for was all the scripts. Especially the script for the "VIP Program" that all the customers knew was bullcrap. I've had numerous calls where customers (including regulars) tell us to stop talking about it after the first few words, and we were required to read the full paragraph written out without being able to alter it.
