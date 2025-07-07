Couple Asks For Card Info For Wedding RSVP, Guest Wonders If It’s A Dumb New Trend Or A Scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Brides and grooms often have a lot to manage if they’ve decided to plan their own wedding. Right from the food and music to the number of guests, there’s a lot on their plate, and it’s no wonder that they’re sometimes known to go off the rails.

This often tends to impact the guests the most, which one woman found out when she went to RSVP online for someone’s wedding. Everything seemed normal until the website asked her to input her financial details, which is when her alarm bells started going off.

The bridal couple has the right to ask guests to compromise a bit in order to make their big day special, but they definitely shouldn’t inconvenience them

The poster mentioned that she had been invited to a friend’s son’s wedding and that the invitation card had a QR code to scan that took her to a website

While filling out the regular RSVP details on the wedding website, she was asked to add her bank card details

The woman didn’t know what to do because she couldn’t send in her RSVP until she added her financial details

Image credits: Newbie2023

The website also mentioned that there was a 7-day free trial and that after that, users would be charged monthly, which seemed bizarre

As the woman mentioned, she had been out of touch with current wedding invite protocols for a while. She was probably used to the physical invitation system, where guests fill in a card and then mail it back to the bridal couple. This was the norm back in the day, and one of the only ways people could reserve their spot in the celebration.

Nowadays, there are many invitation options available, and digital ones are really taking off. People who don’t want to spend money on printing invites and want to go for an eco-friendly option can choose this. The only difficulty with this method is that people who aren’t tech-savvy might struggle to navigate the system.

The poster also felt confused after filling out the form. At first, everything seemed normal because she was asked to fill in general details. It’s only when she was forced to share her bank details that it started getting a bit suspicious. It was difficult because she couldn’t proceed if she didn’t give that information.

Folks aren’t usually asked to share their card details when filling out a standard RSVP. This might have been due to the particular website that the bride and groom were using. Usually, folks just have to fill in the details that the couple would need to plan the food and seating, and for the venue’s general arrangements.

The woman felt frustrated and confused because she had filled everything in and still couldn’t go ahead until she shared her card details. She decided to ask folks if this was a normal thing or a new trend that she wasn’t aware of. Luckily, netizens let her know that it was just as weird as she believed it to be, and they urged her to speak to the couple.

It is definitely important to speak to the bride and groom if you have any questions. Sometimes, they might be caught up in the wedding planning process and may not have time, so guests can check in with other family members, friends, or the wedding planner (if they have one). This will help clear up any doubts and save the couple from having to put out more fires.

The poster wanted to do just that, but her invite card didn’t include any address or contact information. Although she was a friend of the groom’s mom, she probably didn’t know how to go about clarifying this odd situation.

Netizens told her that this QR code and bank details idea was probably a way for the bridal couple to deter extra guests from showing up at their wedding. Perhaps they only wanted the folks who took the time to input their information to show up.

Although this might be a good idea to keep weddings small and intimate, it might also alienate people who really want to come and be a part of the couple’s special day. In the end, it truly depends on what the bride and groom want.

What would you have done if you had to share your bank details to RSVP for someone’s wedding? We’d love to hear your thoughts and whether you’ve ever received an odd wedding invite.

Some folks were suspicious of the bride and groom’s intentions, while others felt that they were unaware of what their guests needed to fill out when RSVPing

