Shrek has a new friend — Puss in Boots.

I love cartoons, and of course, my favorite character is Shrek! Every hero has friends who help them accomplish their heroic deeds, and now Puss in Boots is a new addition to Shrek’s collection of friends.

I think everyone is absolutely in love with Puss in Boots’ eyes — he can be so sweet when he wants something. Do you think I managed to create that cat-like look? Write in the comments, and I will reply.

    Puss In Boots Knitting Pattern By Olga Oslopova

    Cat in Boots — Shrek’s Best Friend and Assistant.

    This is a flat-knit pattern made on two needles, not worked in the round. All parts of the toy are knitted flat, then sewn together. Please note: this is not a finished toy, but a knitting pattern.

    About the Pattern:

    •Flat knitting on two straight needles, then seamed;
    •Detailed and easy-to-understand instructions;
    •PDF format;
    •13 pages;
    •90 photographs;
    •The pattern includes the Cat in Boots and his clothes;
    •Finished height of the cat: 29 cm (11.42 inches).

    Links Included in the Knitting Pattern.

    Level: Intermediate
    This knitting pattern does not include basic knitting tutorials. You must already have basic knitting skills.

