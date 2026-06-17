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Chances are, with everything going on in the world right now, a lot of us are feeling pretty overwhelmed. Whether it’s another annoying commute to the office or yet another piece of breaking news, it can all start getting under our skin. At some point, we could all use a little break, couldn’t we?

Even if a vacation is out of the question, there’s still something much easier you can do in just a few minutes. Below, we’ve gathered some random funny memes from the Instagram page Purple Yogurt. Scroll down to check them out, and hopefully, they’ll put a smile on your face today.