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Chances are, with everything going on in the world right now, a lot of us are feeling pretty overwhelmed. Whether it’s another annoying commute to the office or yet another piece of breaking news, it can all start getting under our skin. At some point, we could all use a little break, couldn’t we?

Even if a vacation is out of the question, there’s still something much easier you can do in just a few minutes. Below, we’ve gathered some random funny memes from the Instagram page Purple Yogurt. Scroll down to check them out, and hopefully, they’ll put a smile on your face today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous meme about sibling calling pet but pet stays with you featuring TV characters

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    #2

    Humorous meme showing empty ocean as a dramatic fight between two submarines

    purpleyogurt Report

    6points
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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could just be whales fart.ing.

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Funny meme showing stressed statue head with text six without S is 9

    purpleyogurt Report

    5points
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This took me way too long, duh.

    0
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    #4

    Funny Scooby-Doo meme about monster revealed repeatedly surprising 10 year old viewer

    purpleyogurt Report

    5points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Bones it's mostly the third new person in season 1-4🫠

    1
    1point
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    #5

    Funny Disney princess movies meme showing bright vs dark original German version

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    #6

    Funny silly memes comic about French history expert naming King Louis

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    5points
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    #7

    Meme about political efficacy with Vision saying maybe I am vote counts

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    5points
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    #8

    Funny silly meme blending Mozart, Cinderella, and cheese humor

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    5points
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    #9

    Humorous meme comparing flowers growth conditions with dirt

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    5points
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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ohh look, concrete. Noice!

    0
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    #10

    Funny meme comparing scrolling through memes in summer versus winter

    purpleyogurt Report

    4points
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    #11

    Funny meme about useless facts making money with serious and surprised faces

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    4points
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    #12

    Dog wearing green suit with eyes and mouth showing excited reaction meme

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    4points
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    #13

    Reporter in grape costume interviewing boy in banana suit meme with puns

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    4points
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    #14

    Funny silly memes visual of a bent hammer and nail about Spotify ads annoyance

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    4points
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    #15

    Funny silly memes showing a scarf that makes you invisible in photos meme with humorous caption

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    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Relatable funny meme about nail clipping and painful tasks minutes after

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    4points
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    #17

    Funny silly meme with shocked man reacting to bear eating fish in different documentaries

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seeing a fisherman catching a fish in a documentary about foreign_cultures / fish.

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    #18

    Relatable meme comparing test details needed versus what was remembered with chocolate cake

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whew! I thought that was a toilet seat at first.

    1
    1point
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    #19

    Funny penguin meme about loving foreign language films with snowy bench and fish

    purpleyogurt Report

    4points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pingu. Shown on BBC's Ceebeebies.

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Funny silly meme about failing math and bad at math joke with bird

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    4points
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    #21

    Humorous silly meme introducing piano as Pino joke

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    4points
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    #22

    Memes showing popcorn popping times with funny burnt popcorn image

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You must have a less powerful microwave. For me it's 2 minutes 50 seconds. Not a second more, not a second less.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Silly meme about finding a song on Spotify playlist humor

    purpleyogurt Report

    4points
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    #24

    Humorous Mr Bean meme questioning number of episodes

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    4points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people know how to quit when they're ahead. There were only 12 episodes of Fawlty Towers.

    3
    3points
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    #25

    Funny silly cat meme about having a great time with a present not meant for you

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    4points
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    #26

    Funny silly meme about 2040 being closer to 2000 than 2021

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    4points
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    #27

    Funny silly meme with dogs labeled as Greek gods Zeus and Hera

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    4points
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    #28

    Meme about Italian gelato law with shocked reaction saying it's the law

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    3points
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    #29

    Funny silly memes meme chart about studying and getting good or bad grades

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    3points
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    #30

    Funny silly memes with dog and cat faces reacting to spelling orange joke

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    3points
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    #31

    Math meme contrasting kids in elementary doing math by hand versus kids in highschool using calculator

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    3points
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    #32

    Hilarious silly meme with Mike Wazowski labeled my lawyer denying chair during interrogation

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    3points
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    #33

    Silly meme of Patrick Star showing brain remembering what to pack before and after leaving for a trip

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    3points
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    #34

    Funny silly meme of Darth Vader and Batman on a subway about father and son figures

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    3points
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    #35

    Meme showing John Cena photoshopped into a Lord of the Rings scene

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    3points
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    #36

    Dinosaur meme joking about humans calling them livenosaurs if they survived

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    3points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D*e-no-sores = painless d*ath

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    #37

    Funny silly memes with penguins discussing dreams and reality in animated scene

    purpleyogurt Report

    3points
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    #38

    Funny silly memes comparing people before and after taking off glasses according to Disney

    purpleyogurt Report

    3points
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    #39

    Funny silly memes featuring chameleons resembling animated characters in real life

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    3points
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    #40

    Funny silly memes with a PE teacher offering to be the kids partner champion

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    3points
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    #41

    Creative silly meme with haircut ad using cut out hair strips

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    3points
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    #42

    Funny silly memes about mom chasing kids who forgot chicken in freezer

    purpleyogurt Report

    3points
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    #43

    Funny silly meme about squirrels forgetting and growing acorn trees

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    3points
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    #44

    Funny silly meme about shaved Keanu Reeves and Harry Potter points

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    3points
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    #45

    Funny meme about shipping costs with Oprah Winfrey

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    3points
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    #46

    Funny Google Maps meme with seagull showing turn navigation frustration

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    3points
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    #47

    Funny silly meme about people saying oof or bruh not adding to conversation

    purpleyogurt Report

    3points
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    #48

    Silly meme joke about ice cream in Zootopia and milking

    purpleyogurt Report

    3points
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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I... I never thought of that...

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    #49

    Humorous images depicting random childish behaviors everyone did young

    purpleyogurt Report

    2points
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    #50

    Funny silly meme showing a muscular character labeled the guy who filmed Finding Nemo with chessboard

    purpleyogurt Report

    2points
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    #51

    Funny silly meme illustrating brain convincing to do something despite doubts

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    2points
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    #52

    Funny silly memes showing headache, stomach ache, and random pain locations on human body

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    2points
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    #53

    Funny silly meme of tea cup filled with M&M's instead of tea

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    2points
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    #54

    Funny silly meme about milk and ketchup expiration times humor

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    2points
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    #55

    Funny silly meme about middle schooler struggling with Greek alphabets

    purpleyogurt Report

    2points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm hoping for the Japanese alphabet.

    0
    0points
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    #56

    Funny silly meme showing frustration with automatic bathroom light turning off

    purpleyogurt Report

    2points
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    #57

    Funny building design meme showing introvert theme

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    2points
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    #58

    Funny silly meme comparing head shaving expectation vs reality

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    2points
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    #59

    Funny silly meme comparing wildlife documentary reactions to zebras and lions

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    2points
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    #60

    Funny silly meme showing Minecraft base screenshot with chunks not loading

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    2points
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    #61

    Silly meme about brain functioning during math test and sleep calculation

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    #62

    Silly meme about pug owners and dog with bloodshot eyes

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    1point
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    #63

    Funny silly meme about floor tiles resembling floating islands to a child

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    1point
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    #64

    Funny silly meme about whales breathing air instead of dissolved oxygen underwater

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    1point
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