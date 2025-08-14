Puppy Has To Have Leg Amputated After Being Cruelly Abandoned, Her Comeback Astonishes Vet Team

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that dogs are man’s best friend, but unfortunately, man doesn’t always return the favor. Some people don’t appreciate the joy of being blessed by a dog, though, and that’s when cruelty can rear its ugly head.

A Texas woman was shocked to find a severely injured puppy cruelly abandoned at the end of her driveway. She immediately turned to social media, where her plea for help was miraculously spotted by the founder of a street dog rescue organization.

Look into her loving puppy dog eyes and you’d never imagine the hellish journey she’s been through – but this puppy has a fighting spirit. On a sweltering June morning in rural Texas, a woman spotted a trash bag on her driveway. When she got closer, she saw a puppy lying across the bag, filthy gauze wrapped around a nasty leg wound.

The woman jumped online and posted a plea for help via Facebook, hoping for the best. By sheer luck, Sasha Aghili, founder of Jack Jack’s Pack Street Dog Rescue, saw the post of the puppy in critical condition and sprang into action. Despite living four hours away from each other, the women hurriedly agreed to meet halfway.

“Her little gums were white, and she was very cold,” Aghili said in an interview. “We were very afraid that she wasn’t going to make it.” The pupper was rushed to Mercy Veterinary Hospital. Aghili recalls petting her through tears all the way. “She never growled, she never showed her teeth. And if you can imagine the kind of pain she was in … all she did was just look at me and whimper,” says Aghili.

On arrival at the hospital, the vet team cleaned out the dirty doggo’s wound, put her on an IV of antibiotics, and gave her a blood transfusion for the anemia and septic shock. Aghili watched nervously and then saw something that gave her hope: a tiny tail wag. “You started seeing a puppy,” she says.

Alas, the brave pup’s problems weren’t over – the damage to her leg was so irreversible that it would need amputation. So, less than 24 hours after her arrival, but after she’d been stabilized, she went into surgery. Aghili says she worried about how the young pup would cope with three legs, new people, and a new environment, but you know what they say about the size of the fight in the dog.

Within a few hours of her amputation, the doggo, now named “Miracle”, amazed everyone by bouncing around the hospital wearing a proud smile, even in a cone. “As soon as we let her out, she was like, ‘OK, this is what I do,’” Aghili said. “She just took to the three legs.” Miracle spent the next 7 days in the hospital for monitoring, charming everyone with her miraculous transformation.

“All the doctors, all the techs, all the volunteers became so attached to her,” Aghili said. “Her sweetness and everything she has been through, it just would bring us all to tears.” Although Aghili has rescued over 2,000 animals over the years, she says she’s never seen such a trusting, joyful dog, who had every right to be angry with people.

After being taken in by one of the nurses, Miracle’s foster home quickly became her forever home. “She was so resilient,” Aghili said. “The rebound has been amazing.” Today, Miracle lives up to her wholesome name every single day and gives us one more reason to remember the old adage: we don’t deserve dogs.

