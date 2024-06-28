"Public Schools Are Not Sunday Schools": Controversy Erupts As Oklahoma Forces Schools To Teach The Bible

ADVERTISEMENT

Public schools across Oklahoma are about to shake up their curriculums by incorporating the Bible, calling it a “necessary historical document.”

Schools in the state are expected to comply “immediately” with the official order, according to an announcement from Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

As per the directive, all schools have been ordered to keep a Bible in every single classroom from grades 5 through 12, and all teachers are expected to teach from the ancient scripture as well.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has ordered schools to integrate the Bible into their curriculum

Image credits: StockSnap via Pixabay

“There is a critical need to study the Bible and the Ten Commandments in Oklahoma’s classrooms,” Ryan told the Washington Examiner. “Our country’s founding and Western civilization has used the Bible as a source document. It will be in every classroom. Immediate and strict compliance is expected in every school.”

The Oklahoma superintendent, a former public school teacher who took up his post in 2022, shared his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Bible is a necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system,” he said in the clip.

“Every teacher, every classroom in the state, will have a Bible in the classroom, and will be teaching from the Bible,” said the former public school teacher

Final point – Oklahoma is almost last in academic rankings – 48th in Education Weekly’s Quality Counts. Oklahoma’s performance has fallen dramatically since 2011, when the state ranked 17th. How about focusing on getting kids a better education and then they can decide their… — judy shapiro (@judyshapiro) June 27, 2024

Calling the Bible “an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” he claimed that students need a basic understanding of the text to “grasp the core values and historical context” of the country.

“The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone,” he said. “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”

The announcement sparked immense backlash, with many questioning teaching standards and religious neutrality

This is absolute horseshit. Christians…please demonstrate Jesus through your actions, or STFU. Keep the religious dogma to yourselves. Oklahoma state superintendent orders schools to teach the Bible in grades 5 through 12 https://t.co/MEg4HdpBSG — Jacob Momona (@stravingus) June 27, 2024

As a Christian, I disapprove of mandating the Bible in Oklahoma school curriculums. Faith is personal and should not be enforced through public education. Education should be inclusive and respect all beliefs. #SeparationOfChurchAndState #ReligiousFreedom https://t.co/PUEM3LbeWx — Jordan M. Jefferson (@PlanetJordanTv) June 27, 2024

The announcement triggered an uproar, with several organizations and groups asking for a clear separation between church and state.

“This is blatant religious coercion that should have absolutely no place in public schools – in Oklahoma or any other state,” Interfaith Alliance told CNN.

The organization, which seeks to protect religious freedoms, also said: “True religious freedom means ensuring that no one religious group is allowed to impose their viewpoint on all Americans. The vast majority of people of faith in this country reject these dangerous, intimidating efforts to force a Christian nationalist agenda into our schools, our courts and our government.”

Ryan Walters was accused of “abusing the power of his public office to impose his religious beliefs on everyone else’s children”

Oklahoma is ridiculous. Our state superintendent announced all Oklahoma schools are now REQUIRED to incorporate the Bible. If I didn’t have a 5 year grant, I would leave NOW. The state of our education is awful and just getting worse. — Lauren 🍉 (@OkieRezKid) June 27, 2024

Christian Nationalists are unrelenting in their efforts to impose themselves on all aspects of our lives. What made America great wasn’t the Bible, it was the separation of church & state. “Oklahoma Requires Public Schools to Teach the Bible” https://t.co/t5Vr7ejGQs — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) June 27, 2024

“Public schools are not Sunday schools. This is textbook Christian Nationalism: Walters is abusing the power of his public office to impose his religious beliefs on everyone else’s children. Not on our watch,” said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, as quoted by CBS News.