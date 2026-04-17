Maybe they claim you were royalty in a past life, or casually predict a future that feels more like a movie plot than reality. Either way, you’re left wondering if you just paid for insight or the most creative storytelling session of your life, and netizens who have had psychic readings had a lot of things to say.

Getting a psychic reading sounds like a fun little adventure , until you’re sitting there, making polite eye contact, while a complete stranger confidently tells you something so bizarre it short-circuits your brain.

#1 Told my mum she was having another baby she laughed as she’d had a hysterectomy but lady still insisted….she ended up adopting a friends baby when she abandoned her

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#2 My dad passed away at 45 yrs old. When he died we forgot to put his socks on in time, first psychic I went to said your dad is here he’s saying thanks for forgetting my socks I’ll have cold feet…

#3 my dad was told he was going to have 5 kids amongst 3 women in the space of 35 years…. 35 years later he has a total of 5 kids with 3 different women🧍🏼‍♀️🧍🏼‍♀️🧍🏼‍♀️

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Psychic readings can feel uncannily accurate, even when they rely on fairly subtle techniques. Broad, flexible statements paired with careful observation, like picking up on tone, reactions, or body language, can create the impression of something deeply personal. Over time, people also tend to remember the moments that seemed to "hit" and forget the ones that didn’t, which only strengthens that feeling. As explained by Trusted Psychics, this mix of selective memory and real-time feedback can make even vague or guided insights feel surprisingly precise, something that shows up again and again in the kinds of stories people share.

#4 my mum had a friend who went go see a psychic as a laugh with her mates , everyones readings were on point but this one friend she couldn’t see her future, 2 weeks later she felll downstairs and died

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#5 My brother saw a psychic. She said “do you have a sister who is having fertility problems? When she finds out she has endometriosis she’ll get pregnant”…

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#6 My grandmother died some days before I went to the psychic and she said : your grandmother wants you to take good care of her house and flowers . Some days later lawyer called me that I inherited her home

At the same time, these experiences aren’t new, rather they’re part of a much longer human tradition. Practices like divination, astrology, and mediumship have existed across cultures for centuries, evolving into the modern psychic readings many people recognize today. The version we’re most familiar with was heavily shaped by the rise of Spiritualism in the 19th century. Argyle Oracle highlights that these practices have endured not necessarily because everyone believes in supernatural abilities, but because they tap into deeper needs like hope, meaning, and comfort, elements that are easy to spot behind many of the stories people tell.

#7 She knew my name. I never said it. If i did say my name I would’ve gone by Lis my nickname like always. I was in a random town. I was so floored I didn’t stay for a reading bc I didn’t want to find out

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#8 My grandpa had recently passed away and the psychic didn’t know this said that when the volume changes in my car randomly it’s him turning it down to make sure I drive safe

#9 When I was ten she told me I would live two love stories in my life but the first man would die young, never believed it until my first love passed away a few months ago

That also helps explain why people turn to psychics in the first place. Moments of uncertainty like heartbreak, grief, or major life decisions, often push people to look for reassurance or direction. In many cases, the reading itself functions less as a prediction and more as a structured way to process emotions and confusion. ADVERTISEMENT Keen notes that this can feel especially valuable when someone doesn’t trust their own judgment or can’t find clear answers elsewhere, which adds another layer of context to the surprisingly personal experiences shared in these stories.

#10 A pet psychic told my mom (without even seeing him) that our dog was giant and fluffy and wanted us to stop diy-ing his haircuts because it made him feel silly 😭

#11 my mom and her friends went to a psychic and they all had a reading expect for one of them because the psychic said , "i can't see your future". 4 days later the friend died from a car accident

#12 Just before my mum died it was just me and her in the hospital room and I sang an elvis song to her that she loved. When I went to see a psychic she told me my mum loved the elvis song I sang.

And then there are the predictions that go completely off the rails. The most memorable ones tend to be the boldest, filled with dramatic, highly specific, or emotionally charged claims that sound almost too strange to be real. Whether it’s oddly precise details about someone’s life or sweeping predictions about disasters and chaos, these kinds of statements stick because they’re so vivid. As Happy Heart Hypnosis points out, the more extreme or sensational a prediction is, the more likely it is to grab attention and be passed around, which is exactly why the wildest psychic stories are often the ones people can’t stop talking about.

#13 A psychic walked by my mom one time and turned to her and told her that her mother in laws name is going to be Janis. She never even met my dad yet. His mom’s name is Janis.

#14 My moms friend said she went to one and told her that she would get a job this summer. The psychic later called the house and asked her to babysit her kids 😭

#15 psychic said she felt like she was drowning and a redhead woman wanted to talk to me. My mom was a red head and drowned when i was 4. She said my mom said heaven was everything she expected+more!!

Psychic readings seem to live somewhere between entertainment and mystery. They might be oddly specific, hilariously off-base, or just vague enough to make you overthink your entire life, yet they all leave an impression. I'm not sure everyone walks away from a psychic experience feeling the same way. I suspect some people swear by what they were told, others treat it like a funny anecdote, and a few are still side-eyeing that one prediction that felt just a little too real. Anyway, keep reading for some of the wildest, funniest, and most unforgettable psychic moments people just had to share!

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#16 Random psychic in a crystal shop said “it’s not too much to get flowers and have the dishes done dear” after a recent argument with my now ex about never getting flowers or help with dishes

#17 A psychic told me my sons dad was gonna pass away and that his spirit chose the date because it was very important to him. Yall he passed away a few months later on my birthday 😭

#18 I had a dog from ages 7-20 and a psychic told me when I was leaving an eh session “Oh, Tyson says paw up” the only trick he knew. 💘💘

#19 my brother kept bringing fish and aquariums into my mums house and I wasnt happy about it. The first thing the psychic said was "whats with all the fish tanks!!!" in an angry tone.

#20 Not me but my MOM had a psychic not even want to give her a reading all she said was “theres gonna be a lot of death around you but youll live long” and shes outlived like half her friends

#21 “you’re an amazing witch, but your suffering because of a distant relative who died drowning at your same age, and now he is taking your health because he’s mad for something”

#22 A Psychic told me I am a 4th reincarnation of Joan of Arc and that I still bear the curse she had.

#23 He knew everything. It was a cold read. I hadn’t pre booked. And i mean everything down to my romany roots, he scared me with his level of knowing me. And i told him NOTHING! Lee in cardiff market!

#24 Not me but my mom went to a psychic in the 90s that looked at her and said “I see pink in ‘99” and here I am, I was born in ‘99.

#25 was told that there could be a pregnancy in the family but was confused as we didn’t know anyone who was. couple months later my sister told me she was pregnant and was hiding it for a few months

#26 she asked why i wasnt writing my book because i am going to be a best selling author. (i hadnt told ANYONE i was writng a book)

#27 she told me about a little brother i had that i never met because my stepmom miscarried. apparently him and my grandpa just kinda chill watching my life like a sitcom

#28 I once had a painting done of my dad and the first time my mums frenchie saw it she went mad, like non stop barking. Seen a physic and she was like "oh your dads saying he winds up the dog" 👀

#29 not too crazy but one told my mam she was pregnant (she knew), got the timing correct and told her shes having a girl, we find out in a couple weeks what shes having so i shall update

#30 Mine knew the secret nicknames I gave my exes in my head. Told me I’d never have kids or get married. Begged me to go to uni to study criminology and move away

#31 My late grandpas fav thing to do was to make up his own awful giraffe jokes & I tried going to a psychic & she told me she was laughing because she had no idea as to why she was getting “giraffes”

#32 Told me that my dad was sending us a Robin, and to take it how you may. Also said my niece would be happy and healthy and ginger. I have a ginger niece named Robyn now!

#33 I restyled my best friends hair in her coffin at the funeral home...saw a medium a few months later an she said Kates laughing and says thanks for sorting her fringe ❤️

#34 She’s long gone now but my great great grandmother lost a cow, searched for months and never found it. She went to a psychic, lady said what field the cow was in and they went and found it lol.

#35 told me how and where my granda got electrocuted, said he was proud of me because i was becoming an electrician too, he died 48 years before i was born from an accident at work

#36 i saw a psychic at disney and we all thought it would be a joke. before I said anything she told me I had someone with me and started describing my friend and the dress she wore when she was buried.

#37 not me but my sister. my mom and my sister were at a yoga thing and this older blind lady walked up to my sister and said “congrats homecoming queen!” my sister responded and said “oh i’m only a junior and only seniors can win im sorry!” the older lady said “just wait” the next year she was homecoming queen. crazy.

#38 Not me but was in the room when a psychic told a woman her deceased husband was so sorry for having an affair. She said she never told a single person & THEY never even spoke about it but she knew

#39 Years ago 2 boys I went to hs w saw a psychic who said they were going to die that night. They tweeted all day about it. They both died that night in a car accident 😭

#40 Got stalked by a man in the woods booked an uber the next day, he was a psychic and described him perfectly then said “he is a psycho n would’ve ended us”🤣🤣

#41 my nan went to a psychic 2 days after i was born the woman recorded everything that she said, everything that she said has happened, my nan won’t let anyone lesson the recording only she knows(1)

#42 She told my mum “you keep playing Buddhist monk chanting because you think it will rid the ghost in the house but it won’t work you need a priest to come”

#43 my mum went and they said one of her children is very “special” and will have a disability we then fount out my brother has autism.

#44 my grandpa had just died so my grandma went to a psychic and she told her that he’s been following her and that he left thousands of dollars hidden in a specific drawer in their room and it was true