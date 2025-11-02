A big reason for this is the "customer reviews." We wanted to see if they're really that convincing, so we gathered a list of stories that folks shared online about the times they swear a psychic’s prediction actually came true.

Psychics are people who claim to have supernatural abilities, like reading minds or communicating with the dead. Critics argue that their "powers" are nothing more than tricks or self-delusion, but regardless of what you believe, there's clearly a strong demand for their services.

#1 I stayed at a hotel that had a psychic in the lobby for fun.



She told me I would have a baby soon. I laughed and told her she was close! I had just had a baby a few months earlier.



Long story short, my kids are 21 and 20 now.

#2 In 94, a card reader told me I would end up with a man who worked with big machinery, I was worried because my partner at the time was a chef, I was worried we might separate. Well, 11 years ago, he became a heavy machine operator. We have been together for 34.5 years, so I guess she was right.

#3 I had a reading with a psychic and she said she could see an older woman who was watching over me, this older woman had problems with her hands. My grandmother had died not too long ago and she had very bad arthritis in her hands, we were very close so this gave me a bit of comfort.

#4 Yes! I was told I was going to only have one child( a fawn kept coming up or the word Fawn) I had moved to Thailand and had only been there a short time and didn’t speak the language at all. It had been so incredibly hot my last few weeks of my pregnancy and I could always see a storm in the distance see lighting and hear thunder but it would never rain. The day my daughter was born they were moving me from the delivery room to my room and we had to go through an outdoor courtyard and it was pouring rain. My doctor said to me “ see your storm finally came.” I asked him how do you say rain in Thai. Fawn.

#5 I went to a spiritualist psychic who told me I'd had a son who "was never born " This was true. I had an abortion at a young age because I was def not ready to be a parent. (I have no regrets, fifty years later).



Then the psychic told me the son's name, an unusual name.



I had given him a name (just guessing he was a boy) but never told any living human being what the name was.



And she got it right.

#6 Halloween Carnival at the elementary school I attended 1972. Was 10 years old at the time. Was told that I wasn't living with both of my parents and the separation took place at a very young age. . I would be reunited with both parents in my early 30's. Also told that my brother would marry someone across the ocean and she kept seeing the words China come up. Was also told that when I was in my 60's, there would be a lot of unrest in the US and then she told me that she saw me alone with a flag being given to me, as I had no family left. Related to the unrest in the US.



What I was told was quite accurate. I was adopted at birth (I didn't know that at the time) and assumed that when I was told I wasn't living with both parents was accurate, as my adoptive parents were divorced. My brother married a woman from mainland China. I'm nearly 63 years old and there is unrest, not wide spread but unrest and political polarization. The thing with the flag (which I hope never happens) hasn't occurred.



What I was told was quite accurate. I remember telling my mom that the psychic (she was called fortune teller back then) that my brother would marry a Chinese woman. She laughed as we didn't know anyone who was born in mainland China. There were very few Asian people that lived in the town we lived in. The ones who did live in the same town weren't Chinese and were married to men who had been in the service. In 1972 there was virtually no relationship between the US and China.



17 years later, my brother married a Chinese women he had met in graduate school in Texas.

#7 Many years ago, maybe 35-40 years ago, a psychic told me she saw 4 men that were incredibly important to me in my life, that I would never be closer to anyone than I would be to each of them. I became irate. I thought she was saying I would divorce and have a total of 4 husbands which I found offensive. I ended up having 4 sons. They're grown now, we're very close. They are truly the best people I've ever known.

#8 Yes. In 1999 I was in New Orleans and we t to a tarot card reader. She told me I would have a very difficult child birth. I thought she was nuts because I was never having any kids. Well, I ended up having a baby in 2003 and spending 80 days in the hospital beforehand. I have an incompetent cervix. My daughter was just fine though.



Then in 2018 I was at a Halloween party and my friend had hired a psychic. She told me there would be a new baby in the family. I was like, “god, I hope it’s not my daughter”. Well, a week later my sister told the family she was pregnant. She was in her 40s and they gave up trying so it was a great surprise!

#9 When I was 24, a psychic told me I'd have two children. I told her that's not true because I don't ever want to have kids. She then argued with me, which was so typical and boring.



And then I had two kids...not. I'm happily and gratefully childless.



Sorry, I had to share that story.

#10 What I do is, I go to the psychic's office, and if they're not waiting at the door to greet me by name they're not a good enough psychic.

#11 When I was in college, a pretty lady asked if she could read my palm. I always try to be polite, so I allowed her to. She threw out some broad generalities and then predicted I would be taking her to a party the following Saturday. I had to tell her no, unfortunately, as I was scheduled to work that Saturday, and also I’m gay. Guess she wasn’t actually psychic.

#12 I seen many psychic on media and heard many friends who believed and got readings and they were always BS. They are a waste of time and money.

#13 Yes.



She said I'd lose $25 that day.



Her fee was $25.



She was right.

#14 In 1989 a fortune teller on the street in Thailand predicted I would live till age 83. I'm 58 and still alive so there's that .

#15 I had a palm reader tell me I would have three children, I wanted two but the second pregnancy was twins so I had three just like she said.

#16 Two examples: A palm reader at a swap meet told 10-year-old me that I wouldn’t make it to my 18th birthday because I had a broken lifeline. Who tells a child something like that?? I thought my dad was going to throat punch her. I did see that birthday, and many more.



About 15 years ago, a nice woman from Syria read my coffee grounds and told me I’d take unexpected travel, receive unexpected money, get a promotion at work, find a hidden door in my (very old) house, and I’d find something of value buried in my back yard.



Soon after, my great aunt gave me $5000 and flew me out to visit her, and when I returned I got a promotion and substantial salary increase. Checked off the first three. A long time later I was out in my workshop and dropped something. When I bent down to retrieve it, I spied a tiny hidden door! I was so excited! I pulled it open, and it was filled with acorn shells and rodent p**p. She never said it held anything of value, but it was indeed a hidden door. I think it was for laundry hookups from back in the old days. Kind of a let down.



I had gone over the entire yard with a metal detector looking for a buried hoard of silver coins with no success shortly after my reading. Many years later I was digging in the back yard. My shovel hit something…could this be it? Maybe. It was an old canning jar containing a cheap silver colored crucifix. I mean, I can see how some people might see that as having value, but I’m still holding out for silver coins.



The funniest part is when I told the woman 4.5 of the predictions were accurate, she almost fainted!

#17 Yes, and I’ve told the story here before and been condescended to by people who won’t believe no matter what. Even when I say the predictions were unlikely and specific, even when I say they are on a cassette tape from 38 years ago so there is no misremembering, people will deny my experience is valid.



Essentially, my husband, before he was in a relationship with me or even knew me hardly at all (friend of a friend situation), was told by a psychic a sequence of details which were extremely unlikely. For reference, it's important to know that he was a pen pal of mine and he lived in CA and I lived in PA. We had exchanged one round of correspondence only at the time that he visited the psychic so we hardly knew each other.



He was finishing his last semester of college with several very concrete plans: He would find a job locally because he loved where he grew up and didn't want to leave there. He had just gotten out of a long-distance relationship with our mutual friend (a painful situation for him) and had no intentions of ever getting into another one again and had recently asked out a girl in one of his classes.



The psychic asked him a series of questions about his plans and he told her about the above information. She insisted several times that she was sure he would travel that summer after graduation. He pushed back and insisted he absolutely would not and had no plans to do so and just wanted to get a job in the Bay Area. She told him that he was likely to marry someone from the East coast within two years and he laughed because he had already had a failed distance relationship and would not have another. She made predictions which seemed wildly unlikely and that he did not agree with at all.



I didn't even know about this session with the psychic until 24 years after it happened. I found the tape in some stored belongings and listened to it and was stunned. My husband got a surprise job offer in Japan and, indeed, went abroad the summer after he graduated. A few months after the session with her, we fell in love at a distance and entered into a very long-distance relationship which resulted in us marrying 1 year and 10 months after we established our relationship (at a distance).



There is just no way that she was randomly guessing such unlikely things, especially in the face of his resistance to everything she offered. She didn't waver when he said that wasn't going to happen. She insisted, and she was right.



I think most psychics are either reading cues or fakes, but the one I have on tape was not. People think a psychic who can’t give specific information on demand about lottery numbers or disasters can’t be for real, but don’t consider it may not work that way. I can’t bend my leg backward. That doesn’t mean my legs don’t move. There are possibly limits in place to any human ability.

#18 I was told I would write four books. I have written four books and really don't have it in me to write another. I was told this in the early 2000s. My books are about history.

#19 I went to a psychic at a carnival when I was like 20. She told me that I would marry a Leo later in life.



I told her that I was already married and my wife was actually a Leo. Her response was “No, not that one”.



15 years later, after my second unsuccessful marriage, I met the love of my life…a man named Leo.

#20 A psychic told me that in the city I was moving to, there was a man I was going to marry. And she ended up describing my husband to a T, but it was kind of wacky.



She described him as a man with blonde hair, brown eyes, and a very specific job that I didn’t even know existed.



She said it was someone I knew, but because the job is so niche, I didn’t know this friend of a friend had this specific job — and the job sort of has two names, so I was already dating him before I heard him say this job name at a party. He had also dyed his hair black for eons, so I had no idea he was blonde until we were well into dating. She said his name was George… it’s Greg, but she was reaching. “George…? Gary…? Graham…? You don’t know a George with blonde hair? He’s there and is really excited you’re moving there… Gary? No? G… G… is it a hard G?”



She also said that I would get a job in TV and fashion. Weird, because I hate fashion. Jeans, boots and t-shirts every day. I got a job on What Not to Wear.

#21 A friend took me for my birthday. Full reading, cards, holding my hand while in thought of things or kept my mind bland, a whole hour. She absolutely predicted every single thing i was worried about, none of which came to pass. She also gave me some insights into an interesting relationship. She was confused but what she 'read,' but when she told me it was like, oh yeah, that fits. Also spouse took me to a palm reading at the fair one year. Only thing I remember is a prediction of at least 7 pregnancies. I had 4 babies and 4 miscarriages. And a lover did astrology. He said he didn't believe in it, but it involved a lot of calculations pre-internet, and he made a fair amount of money doing charts on the side. By 20 years later it was freakisly accurate. I had a compatibility one with spouse and it said it was a deadly combination with the possibility of fires in the home. 2 house fires, and he died at 49.

#22 I read tarot cards (for fun). I’ve given plenty of accurate readings, but the “trick” is to invoke patterns, valences, and imagery that the querant interprets for you, applying it to their life. They often do this overtly — actually explaining their life and what their hopes and fears are. But even if they’re mostly silent, their small reactions communicate almost as well. It often makes the reading very accurate, but not because of magic.

#23 Had my tarot cards read by a psychic. She gave me very generic answers like I would take a trip over water, I would meet my soul mate, etc. All of it came true, but general predictions. Nothing outstanding.

#24 In my late 20s I had my fortune told by a South African traditional healer. Some stuff was right. I kept worrying about the bad stuff coming true. One night I had an epiphany..."what if the fortune teller was wrong??".

#25 When I was in my early 20s I went to a psychic fair for fun with some friends. The psychic immediately said "There is a very young child in your family who is close to you. The child is sick. Very very sick. No-one knows about it. " Neither my brother or I had kids, so I just pretty much ignored it.



A month or two later my cousin's daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia. They were geographically my closest relatives. Still kinda freaks me out who insistent she was about it and the weird wording of "close to you".

#26 Had a psychic who advised my friend Daniel popped in to say “he is OK and will see me soon”….he had passed 12 months prior and she accurately told me of his heart condition. Fast forward a fair few years and I became the psychic…went through a divorce young and was very depressed. One night I had a vivid dream of a beautiful woman with long dark flowing hair. 18 months later met my beautiful Indonesian wife with long dark flowing hair. Also scared my old boss, told him I had a dream that he lived on a corner block with a low rendered brick wall and I could see in his kitchen window and he and his wife were arguing. He went pale white and simply said…”how the hell could you know that” another vivid dream was of a friend up in Forster NSW. He was standing out front of a bakery in his Akubra hat and having an argument on the phone, again the response I got was…”how the hell do you know that”. Not saying I’m psychic by any stretch but those dreams or visions were accurate depictions of past events.

#27 I went to a psychic party in 1990, before I was married. The woman told me I would have 3 kids, which I found ridiculous and hard to believe. Fast forward, I have three kids--born 1996, 1999, and 2002.

#28 Not me, but here is a doozy of a story. This woman, A, goes to a psychic to try to reconnect with her grandmother who died. The psychic couldnt reach her grandmother, but was insistent that B was asking "where's the baby? Where's the baby?" At first A was stumped, then realized the message was for her husband. My long lost cousin was born out of wedlock. My uncle and the mother were in college and the girl's parents agreed to let her keep the baby as long as she cut off all ties with the boyfriend. That boyfriend was my uncle and his mom's name started with B. This led A to search for my uncle and the son and uncle were reunited for a couple of years until my uncle died unexpectedly.

#29 Yeah, went to one in my 20s just for fun

she said i’d end up doing something totally different from my career path, marry someone “with hands like an artist,” and live somewhere i’d never even considered



tbh? all of that ended up being weirdly true

not because she was magic, probably just good at reading patterns and planting seeds

but still…kinda spooky how dead-on she was.

#30 I saw a psychic when I was 30 and not planning on having more children than the one I had at 16yo. She told me she saw two kids. She asked who the man with money was. I didn't know. Eight years later, I got pregnant with the child of a man considered wealthy. She also started the session by asking "Who's Steve?", which was my boyfriend's name at the time.

I saw her again recently and she advised that I would reconcile with my 2nd child's father (currently married to someone else). We'll see, I guess.

#31 I spoke to a psychic once. The one thing I remember is that he said my daughter was named after my mother, who had passed, that my mother was very pleased with that. My daughter shares the same middle name as my mother and grandmother.

#32 A friend read my palm in my early 20s. She said she sees me with five children. But, there was a long break in between the three I had and the other two. I was divorced for 15 years. When I remarried he had two children. All she told me was accurate.

#33 I had a psychic tell me and my mom that my grandpa was telling her something about the furnace. Just have the furnace checked. We were absolutely being carbon monoxided. The dude who came out and found the leak said he was surprised our cat was still alive.

#34 Not a paid psychic, but in junior high school I had a friend who was genuinely psychic (she could hold something you wore a lot, like your glasses, and have visions about you & tell you concrete things that had happened to you that were true).



For instance, she was able to "see" a guy I had a crush on and could tell he was standing behind something. I said "a podium" and she said yes (I had a crush on the student government president).



I was also present when she held her mother's wedding ring & told her mom about a doll in an attic . Her mom was visibly shaken and said, "I must have told you that story!" My friend smiled and just shook her head "no".



Anyway, we were fiddling around with a ouija board and I asked it who I was going to marry.



The name it spit back was Jery Begny.



I did not marry anyone by that name and there is nobody by that name on Google.

#35 Yes, I have a few stories! The positive one was when: on a whim at a fair, my friend and I went to a palm reader. I asked the palm reader if I would get married again after a bitter divorce. She said yes and his name would start with J.



My friend and I laughed about it later, and I wracked my brain thinking of all the men I knew who's name started with J. An exboyfriend named Jason? My gay friend named John? It seemed far fetched



And then a few months later I met Jeff, and we've been married now 22 years.



Another more dark story happened 10 years before that with another friend. She was very into astrology and psychics, although I was more skeptical. We were on a trip in New York City and she wanted to stop for a psychic reading. She went inside while I waited outside watching the interesting humanity go by. I expected her to come out after about 20

minutes at most, but I ended up waiting for over an hour. When she finally appeared after her "reading" she was really shaken up.



She explained that she had a tarot card reading, and the psychic seemed to know a lot of accurate facts about her and. her life. But then when a "bad" card appeared she was told it predicted an early and painful death for her. She also was told that apparently in a past life she'd been the mistress of a king and caused a whole

empire to come down. And because of the turmoil and trouble she'd caused in her past life that was never resolved that she kept having bad luck in her current life. And it would continue unless she took certain measures to counteract this curse.



Apparently there was a back door to the house where the reading was happening, and during their session the psychic had taken her out to a nearby store where she was advised of specific things she needed to purchase to do the rituals necessary to counteract the curse. She was also told not to tell me that she had to leave for fear I would disrupt the plan. That explained to me why she was gone but also raised lots of suspicions in me, that my friend was being conned and they knew I was more skeptical so they didn't want her to be talked out of anything.



Either way it was obvious my friend was convinced she'd been cursed for transgressions from a past life. and on the subway ride back to the apartment we were staying at she talked at great length about what she was told and what she needed to do to break this curse.



i thought it was all bunk but I went along with it for my friends sake. I remember we had up very late that night until the right time to go outside under the moon. She had some special salt she'd had to buy, and she had to pour it into a shape to do a ritual around.



I believe she was told she needed to do this ritual every night for at least 10 days, and if she missed any or didn't do it right the curse would still be on her.



My happy go lucky friend was quiet and subdued all the way back from our trip. She was completely convinced she was cursed and she was doomed to live a terrible life that would end early because of these things she'd supposedly done in her past life.



I thought it was bogus, and simply a ploy to get her to spend extra money on everything she needed to be "cleansed" I hated how it made her so worried, and I told her that it wasn't real and she should just forget it. I think she did the ritual for a few more nights after that, but then she told me she'd thought it over and realized I was right. And she stopped doing her rituals before the allotted time the psychic had told her .



Years passed and she lost her longtime job and the pension she'd counted on for her future when the company went bankrupt. She had two types of cancer that she was treated for . She ended up having a hysterectomy ending her dream of having children. She had a series of bad relationships and developed a serious alcohol problem.



She ended up going into liver failure and organ failure and spent time in pain and then in a coma before dying at 42. Although I realized it was irrational I couldn't help but reflect back on the words of the that psychic. I'd hate to think it was because of her failure to do everything she was supposed to to break the curse that her life turned out as it did.



But you never know.

#36 I was that psychic. I learned to predict the future, see the past, etc. as a youth, and I helped dozens of people with questions. It's okay if no one on the Internet believes me, I had friends and family that witnessed my predictions and their later reveals. Because I'm an old person now, many of those people have since died, but my wife has witnessed a few and has attested to others about the truth of my revelations.



I "stopped" doing it for a couple of reasons; one is that my visions were not always happy ones, and I hate telling people that something traumatic is coming their way. Secondly, there is a real phenomenon that using a psychic ability like that opens one up to notice by, lets say other entities that share our world, ones that usually go without notice. We don't normally notice them, and they don't normally notice us. They have... different notions of morality and fairplay. We might call them evil. It's better to escape their notice, if one can.

#37 I had one that said I would have twins or two kids very close in age. I did have twins.

#38 One time I told my friend (who is known for psychic tendencies) that I was possibly going to teach English abroad and she gasped and said, “you are going to meet your husband teaching English to businessmen,” and that is exactly how I met my husband about 3 years later.

#39 1995: walked into a psychic reader off the street in Chicago ( with a guy I was dating at the time). She looked at me and said "you'll be engaged by the end of this year." it was February. The guy I was with looked shocked, and she said,"not to you."



I met a guy the next month and was engaged by December. Married 28 years now.

#40 We had one in my hometown, so spot on she even had an hour radio show each evening where people would call in.

I was always curious but never went.

#41 I went to a palm reader at a town fair many years ago. She told me I would be married twice and have 2 sons. She said I would live a long life. My first husband died at age 63 and I remarried. I have 2 sons and I’m currently 84 years old.

#42 Here's my personal experience. This stuff is real, but... for every 1 real psychic, there are 1000 fakes. Finding that 1 real psychic among all those fakes is tough. How to fake it is very common knowledge and some are really good at faking it.



That being said, I've met a real one... once. He preferred to flip tarot cards, but it's only for show. He didn't need them, but, as he said it, it's very unnerving for him to just stare into your soul and tell you all your deepest darkest. So, he used cards as a prop to put people at ease.



He refused to read me, not for any amount of money, and he refused to tell me why other than "some people should never be read". But I watched him "dead read" other people. He was able to go into amazing detail about their past without any feedback at all, until the end. All 100% confirmed. He convinced me he was legit.

#43 In 1986, a psychic, Bobby Drinnen, told me that both my son and daughter would have jobs wearing a white coat. He couldn't tell any more detail. About 10 years later, my son became a butcher with a white coat and my daughter a nurse's assistant with a white coat.



He also told me to watch my hormone levels. (How would I do that?). 6 years later became chronically ill with Fibromyalgia. (Some doctors believe sudden hormone changes can trigger it).



It was fascinating!

#44 I knew a woman who claimed to be psychic. She always won at the slots (a few thousand at most) and raffles. She even won the lottery once for about $100,000 but she claimed that winning anything major would be more of a curse. She predicted my cancer at 35 and that the world would shut down due to a pandemic in 2020, knew that Trump would win the second time (because they need to get out the rot) and that we'd reach the tipping point in 2026/2027. She knew she'd be in a car accident one particular week and said that she had to go through it or else he daughter would die in the car. (And the accident did happen. They had to go deliver her brother's ashes. So it was either her or her daughter.)



So... Ya... I trust her when she tells me things.

#45 I have had a few of this come true, starting with my friend who read my cards saying I would be moving out of state soon when even I had no idea, when I was like 19.



I actually read tarot cards and natal charts. Not professionally, just for fun. Friends would ask me to bring my cards to parties and I would do readings for people. Over the years, I have had several friends of friends I barely remember raving over this totally accurate and/or life changing reading I did for them 5-10-20 years ago. Kinda wild, lol.

#46 In 1995 I had a psychic tarot reader predict a few things.



I would be successful in IVF treatments and have two children very close together. They're 15 months apart.



Hubby and I should buy a house away from his family. We bought in a seaside suburb where we were jokingly told you need a plane ticket to get there by his family.



Husband also worried about making ends meet and having enough money in our old age. We set 5 and 10 year financial goals until his early retirement with a 7 figure retirement fund.



She didn't predict he would pass away quite so young. She did urge me to push him to look after his health.

#47 When I was a teenager my Mom's secretary was also an astrologer.



She studied my chart, laughed and said "Well, you are going to be really lucky. Doesn't mean life will be easy, but you will always find help when you need it."



I thought about it a few times as my life flowed along, wondering how my lucky star was going to get me out of this mess. And every single time, it found a way.

In reflection, I do believe she was quite right.

#48 My mom was into psychic and spiritualist stuff in the 1960s and early 1970s. One woman told her she was going to have 3 husbands and live to be 98.



My dad passed away when she was 70. I used to tease her that she'd better hurry if she was going to squeeze in two more husbands. She used to tease me back that I'd better prepare myself for her living to 98.



She did not marry again, and, sadly, she died at 81.

#49 Well one thing that didn't come true was Jeanne Dixon predicted the parking garage at Century III Mall outside Pittsburgh would collapse soon after it was built. She predicted JFK would be assassinated then changed her mind but still took credit for the prediction and she had been making a living off it since. The mall was built in 1979 and was the biggest between New York and Chicago at the time so that's why she made the prediction. The mall is now collapsing and abandoned. I'm not sure about the parking garage but maybe her prediction will come true now.

#50 Not me, but my husband. She gave him a cassette tape of the session so I heard it for myself.



The session occurred before he and I "met" (we were pen pals and had only exchanged one piece of correspondence so barely knew each other at all). He was in his last month of college and about to graduate. His plan was to stay in his home area (which he loved) and to get a job. She told him he'd travel that summer (he said that would not happen). She told him he'd find his future partner in the East (when he lived in CA). She told him he would find that relationship to be one which would offer him what he really wanted and that he'd marry within two years.



Everything she said came true. He got a job abroad and did travel that summer. He and I got into a long distance relationship and I am from the East coast. We married about 1 year and 11 months after she made her prediction.



It was a rare situation because everything she predicted went against his plans (and he pushed back against everything she said as unlikely). Our coming together as a couple was not something that anyone would have just guessed at as it was a really rare situation (especially in the late 80s). I think she was legit. I contacted her decades after this reading (which was when I found the tape packed in his old stuff and heard it for the first time), but she said she didn't do readings anymore.

#51 My grandfather told me that I'd have three loves in my life and he was right. Another person told me that I'd have a girl, followed by two boys that might be twins or were born very close together, and then a girl. She was also right.



My mother knew things and sometimes she would tell us and she was always right or so close, she wasn't wrong.

#52 I have the most useless 'psychic' ability. I'll know things moments before they happen, with little to no time to do anything with that information. The only time its helpful is when I'm driving and I *know* when someone is about to do something really dumb.

#53 The night before I totaled my car, I had this feeling of dread like I wasn’t going to see my husband ever again. Then I fell asleep and had car crash dreams over and over again. You can’t exactly call out of work for bad dreams and strange gut feelings, so the next morning I drove anyway. I’d almost forgotten about the dreams when suddenly on the highway I had to make a split second decision to either swerve into the lane on the left or just mash the brakes and pray for the best. It was obvious I’d hit the car in front of me, but for some reason I chose that option instead of swerving. Right as I started to push the brake pedal, a car blew past me in the left lane going well over the speed limit.



I hit the car in front of me, then got hit from behind, then they got hit from behind too. But I’m convinced it would’ve been a lot worse if I’d swerved.



Never had a car crash dream before or since.

#54 My family rented a NJ beach house every summer during the ‘50s and ‘60s and my siblings and I spent hours each night on the boardwalk.



One summer there was booth with a palm reader, an attractive woman in her 30s “Tatiana” from Minsk who dressed much like what I envisioned a g***y to be like.



Her back room was very cool and dim with two chairs at a small round table with a crystal ball a bit smaller than a basketball covered with a dark blue or black cloth printed with stars, probably the consolations.



One by one my sisters and I paid the $2 and sat with her.



Examining my 12 year old hand she told me that I would live through tumultuous times, survive many struggles but live a long healthy life.



Studying that crystal ball she said she saw me with 3 children, said she could see me with tools working many different jobs, and going through an ancient ritual baptism.



Everything Tatiana told me came to be true. I’m 71, have seldom been sick, survived very rough times and money struggles, fathered 3 children, bounced around several jobs and converted to Judaism.



Tatiana told my oldest sister that she would travel the world and cheat the Angel of Death four times. She became a nurse, served in Vietnam and then has traveled the world, Haiti, Somalia, India, Syria and now in Mali. She’s been shot, gassed, in hurricanes and earthquakes and once taken hostage.



Tatiana was the real deal. .

#55 I was newly married in 1988 and we were having dinner with a few friends. One of the guess said “someone here is pregnant with the cutest little boy! He is so excited and can’t wait to get here!”

I had a little boy in February 1989. He was the cutest little boy and an amazing son, husband and father today.

#56 Shelly Smith in my 4th grade class read my palm. And she predicted a long marriage. And it came true. 40 years next month. (No, I did not marry Shelly Smith).