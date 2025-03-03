ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no denying that our world is an overwhelming place. Some might even say that we, as a species, have reached our peak. For instance, innovation-wise – is there something that hasn’t been invented yet? 

Well, some people might say there is. In fact, there are quite a lot of them – we managed to compile a full-blown list of such examples. It’s quite an interesting list with items ranging from fully explainable to kind of weird. But, hey, sometimes embracing the weirdness pays off, doesn’t it? So, let’s jump in to check out these suggestions and maybe you’ll be inspired to become the next great innovator! 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Times Square at night with colorful advertisements and billboards, showcasing tech and invention themes. A way to go about my day without having to be subjected to a single advertisement.

octopusnodes , Marcus Herzberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Bag of potato chips partially opened, illustrating modern snack packaging. So many people here with great and new ideas. I just want a ziplock on my potato chip bag please.

    SWtoNWmom , Srattha Nualsate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you ziplock an empty bag of chips?! Or is that just me?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Retro microwave on a kitchen counter with two small potted plants on top. Opposite of a microwave. Cool/freeze things in seconds.

    ChillinCheeseFries , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Since the beginning of our history, humans have been inventing stuff. That’s how, from the sticks and stones we had way back in the day, we now have Wi-Fi. Well, for that to happen, humans had to overcome quite a few obstacles and come up with quite a few inventions. 

    According to this “10 Inventions That Changed Your World” article, it all started with the invention of stone tools, which is dubbed “humanity’s earliest technology.” It was something rather basic, but it ended up leading humanity to far greater inventions. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Remote control on a gray surface; a common device folks can't believe hasn't been advanced already. A button on your TV that makes your remote control sound an alarm so you can find it. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve lost the remote.

    randomredditor0042 , Andrey Matveev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecornwall avatar
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just leave it in the same place all the time. My husband carries it around the house for some reason. I don't understand it. Why would you need to take the remote into the bathroom?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    A technician assists a woman in a medical exam room, highlighting modern inventions in healthcare technology. A way to perform a mammogram without that stupid squishing machine!

    SonataNo16 , myoceanstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Person holding a home for sale sign, standing outside with greenery in the background. QR codes on for sale signs that take you to the listing for the house.

    Kaurblimey , Thirdman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't even use QR codes on menus, I am certainly not going to use one on a house listing

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Then, such inventions (in no particular order) as the Bessemer process (the first inexpensive industrial process for the mass production of steel), the daguerreotype (the first successful form of photography), the light bulb, and phonograph cylinders (the earliest commercial medium for recording and reproducing sound) to name a few, followed. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, not mentioning such important inventions to today's world as the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell, the integrated circuit (or simply a microchip), and the Apple II personal computer would be a crime. Without them, the world definitely wouldn’t be the same. 
    #7

    Person applying sunscreen spray on arm under a clear blue sky. Sun protection that isn't a topical application that needs to be reapplied every couple of hours.

    As an Australian I'd pay good money to have an injection or something that gives my skin UV protection for like a month.

    -Midnight_Marauder- , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Man wearing smart glasses, an example of things not yet invented, touching the frame to activate. Glasses with facial recognition that puts peoples names over there heads that I’ve met so my forgetful a*s can remember. Don’t need them to do anything else.

    NOGOODGASHOLE , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we also get to see their player stats too? Like HP? Their level? Their character class?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bunches of ripe bananas with small stickers on display, highlighting the concept of innovation in everyday items. A banana bunch, but the bananas are perfectly ripe on a different day of the week.

    tbone912 , Waldemar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Granted, a similar thing could be said about any of the inventions. Have you heard of the butterfly effect? Basically, it’s a theory that even the smallest change can cause large differences later. So, applying this to the topic of inventions essentially means that even if something that seems relatively meaningless gets invented, it actually might lead to the creation of way bigger things. 

    Yet, in today’s world, it might seem that everything that could have been invented already has been. At this point, we are only inventing stuff that is extremely weird and somewhat meaningless. For instance, Tomatan – a robot that feeds you tomatoes. 
    #10

    A person in a gray shirt sits on a couch, pondering unsolved invention ideas, holding a remote. A TV that recognizes and mutes commercials.

    TheFishBanjo , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Man using hair clippers, reflecting in the mirror, contemplating inventions yet to be made. A bathroom mirror that can show you the back of your head. so people can more easily trim their hair.

    dysfunctionalpress , burregina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A woman brushing her teeth in front of a mirror, contemplating inventions not yet realized. A toothpaste or tooth treatment that can reverse and completely halt tooth decay.

    crowlieb , grustock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Well, people in this online thread would probably argue with you about that – in their opinion, there are still things that haven’t been created. From improving the process of finding a remote control to sunscreen not being topical, or medical procedures such as making mammograms less uncomfortable – these folks had plenty of ideas.

    Naturally, when talking about innovations, we can’t forget the elephant in the room – artificial intelligence. In recent years, it has become clear that AI is infiltrating basically every single aspect of life, and some more than others – from healthcare to schools to everywhere else. 
    #13

    Potholes filled with water on asphalt, highlighting the need for new inventions in road maintenance. A road surface that doesn't need constant repairs and maintenance.

    RetroactiveRecursion , binkontan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Job security. If something like that was to be invented, pretty sure there would be a number of strong lobbies that would make sure it wouldn't see the light of day

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Two people in a car at night, city lights ahead, discussing things not invented yet. Night-vision windshields for cars. I'm genuinely kind of amazed they're not a thing.

    JayEllGii , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Recyclable plastic items in a bin, highlighting unmet invention opportunities. Biodegradable plastic. Stable liquid hydrogen fuel, a cost effective way to desalinate ocean water, converting it to potable drinking water, and some kind of birth control pill for men.

    Ok-Education3487 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is biodegradable plastic. It's just too expensive or it biodegrades too soon and isn't useful. You're asking too much of hydrogen - it just is what it is. And same with desalination - takes a ton of energy to remove all the ions from water or you have to distill it. All very expensive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So, we shouldn’t be surprised that from now on, most of the innovations we’re going to have in the future likely will have something to do with AI. Whether it's generating an idea, helping with design, organization, or realization – AI is capable of all of these tasks. 

    Since artificial intelligence is guaranteed to uproot the world of innovation as we know it (for better or for worse), maybe it will at least be able to come up with a way to bring the ideas on this list to life. But who knows? We’ll have to wait and see. 
    #16

    Woman in kitchen, holding tomatoes, in front of open refrigerator, considering modern inventions. An app where you can scan your item barcodes that you buy from the store so it can keep track of spoilage and give you ideas on what to cook based on what you have and how long they have before they start turning. You should be able to punch in stuff like fruits and veggies.

    Massive_Pressure_516 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    AED device mounted on a wall in a public space, highlighting the need for innovative ideas in emergency technology. A pacemaker/defib with wireless charging capabilities. My grandpa has one and basically needs his chest opened up every time they need to change the battery.

    Grizzly_Berry , Vladimir Srajber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Animated police officer wrapped in plastic film, illustrating things not yet invented. A gun that shoots expanding sticky foam to immobilize a fleeing suspect. Just like the one in the movie, "Incredibles.".

    bionic_cmdo , Incredibles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two delicious wrap sandwiches filled with chicken, vegetables, and herbs on a wooden board. My dad would encourage us as children to come up with inventions. One of mine was burrito tape, some kind of edible adhesive strip for when your burrito busted a leak. Twenty years later we still talk about it.

    yourbaconess , Max Griss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    People holding canned drinks at the beach, discussing things not invented already. Beer cans or whiskey bottles that require you to solve a puzzle in order to open it. That way, when you're too drunk, you can't drink anymore.

    SteadfastEnd , Megan O'Hanlon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecornwall avatar
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would only be able to have one beer. But that might be for the best lol.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Two cats interacting near a litter box, illustrating things not yet invented. Automatic cat litter cleaners that actually work.

    wldchldx , Nadiye Odabaşı Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Holographic martini glass projection, showcasing futuristic inventions yet to be realized. Food replicator in star trek.

    anon , Star Trek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A person folding laundry, organizing neatly stacked clothes on a patterned rug. A machine that folds your clothes and can put them on hangers automatically.

    keldiana1 , Sarah Brown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A modern printer on a glass table, representing innovative yet commonplace technology. A RELIABLE PRINTER.

    mattvfitzy , Mahrous Houses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A man inspects a car engine in a garage, pondering inventions not yet realized. A car that is EASY to fix.

    SeeMarkFly , Yunus Tuğ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many electronics in them these days. Also heard farm equipment, like tractors, are getting to be this way too

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Woman washing hands at modern bathroom sink, illustrating inventions. A bathroom sink that lets me pre-program water temps so I can wash my face without constantly adjusting each tap!

    cliodhnasrave , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Paramedics move a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance, highlighting the need for innovative medical inventions. An emergency app. That has contact details for police, fire, medical contacts, but when you travel it updates the local numbers automatically. So if I go to Canada, France, Greece or wherever, the app knows where you are and uses the correct local number.

    vrogers123 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Person in green shirt brushing teeth, pondering unmet invention possibilities. Automatic teeth cleaner. I don't know own how it would work, but along the lines of a mouthwash that complete cleans your teeth and gums or a machine you put in your mouth for a few seconds.

    sendnewt_s , National Cancer Institute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Person shaving their head with a razor outdoors, illustrating the need for inventive grooming solutions. A true solution to combat baldness.

    Ok-Ad-2605 , Malcolm Lightbody Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A garbage disposal within a dishwasher. Why am I still prewashing dishes in 2024?!?!

    Big-Maintenance2971 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecornwall avatar
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had one in the eighties that had that very thing. But why do you prewash? Any good dishwasher will clean just fine if you just scrape the chunks, and clean the filter regularly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    An outdoor Roomba that clears yard debris like dog poop, pinecones, and sticks.

    Nerf darts that dissolve in the rain. Bonus points if they include your choice of grass seed.

    A premade capsule wardrobe that lets you simply input your measurements and then you can choose how many outfits you'd like to be able to create based on your budget/needs.

    LurkNerMer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Using old plastics to make books. Saves trees and uses up plastic. the plastic books would be so much more durable than regular books. no browning.

    Fair_Signal8554 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Woman on couch using tissues, possibly wishing for an invention for comfort. A snot sucker for adults. I have one for my congested infant, why not one for grownups? Preferably an automatic one so I don’t need another adult to suck my boogers.

    somewhenimpossible , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This literally exists. Just search for "battery powered nasal aspirator"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Public bathroom doors with a foot hold or other handless contact to open the door so you don't have to touch filth after washing hands.

    The_zen_viking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    madmanmanny2021 avatar
    Manny
    Manny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? Use the paper towel that you just dried your clean hands on to open the door.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    A vaccine for cat allergies (or any other kind of animal).

    PrisonTomato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!