Some parents have interesting beliefs, don’t they? You know the type – the ones who swear by crystal healing or think 5G is out to get them. No judgment; you do you! Because most of the time, these quirky ideas are harmless. But when they cross the line into a dangerous territory, it’s a different story.

Like one Redditor’s ex who decided modern medicine is a scam, saying sunscreen is more dangerous than the actual sun. Because nothing says good parenting like letting your kid slow-roast in the great Australian outdoors, where even the kangaroos are sweating.

More info: Reddit

Parenting beliefs are like sunscreen—some protect, while others leave you burnt to a crisp

One frustrated dad asks for advice online as his ex-wife refuses to allow their 7-year-old daughter to wear sunscreen, as she believes it causes cancer

The woman took the kid to a water park but didn’t allow her to use sunscreen, so the 7-year-old got severe burns

The dad has explained to his daughter why wearing sunscreen is important and she wants to wear it, so she asked to sneak a roll-on in her backpack, and hide it from her mom

The man is worried about his daughter’s mental and physical well-being as the child is constantly stressed at home and afraid of her mom

The OP (original poster) is a 38-year-old dad, frustrated over his ex’s anti-sunscreen stance. According to her, sunscreen causes cancer, and she has banned their 7-year-old daughter from using it. Which means their little one should always wear long sleeves and a hat, or at least stay in the shade.

Now, any rational person would tell you that Aussie summers are brutal. The UV index is so intense that standing outside unprotected is basically a one-way ticket to Sunburn City. Unfortunately, this poor kid learned that the hard way after a trip to a water park left her with blistering burns on her shoulders, neck, and back. It was so bad that even the grandparents were threatening to call child services.

And what did mom have to say about it? “I told you to stay in the shade.” Because, you know, 7-year-olds are so good at remembering to dodge the sun while running around a water park. I don’t know about you, but I’d be furious at this point. And so was our dad.

Not only was his daughter suffering, but she was also so anxious about the no-sunscreen rule that she was considering sneaking a roll-on sunscreen into her backpack like she was part of some undercover mission. When your kid is plotting like they’re in a spy movie just to protect their own skin, you know something’s seriously wrong.

Let’s get one thing straight—sunscreen is not the enemy here. The real villain? UV rays that don’t give a damn about your mom’s conspiracy theories. Experts confirm that unprotected sun exposure is a leading cause of skin cancer, and sunscreen is one of the best ways to prevent it.

The trick is using a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, applying it generously, and reapplying every two hours (or more if you’re swimming or sweating). Hats and shade help, sure, but they’re not a magic force field. If you don’t want to spend your later years dealing with sunspots, wrinkles, or worse, then sunscreen is your best friend. Science has spoken.

So, what’s a concerned parent to do when their co-parent refuses to believe in basic science? Co-parenting isn’t for the weak, and it doesn’t mean you have to be besties with your ex, but it can at least be civil. The trick? Communication, consistency, and picking your battles wisely.

Set clear agreements about routines, rules, and important issues (like, you know, basic safety), and if disagreements arise, let a neutral third party, like a pediatrician or lawyer, help navigate them. And, you know, keeping the focus on the child instead of past drama would be a good idea.

So, what’s next for our dad? Well, right now, his best bet is to keep educating his daughter, secretly stash sunscreen in her bag, and continue documenting incidents in case legal action becomes necessary. The sun doesn’t play around, and neither should parents when it comes to protecting their kids.

What do you think of this story? Have you ever dealt with a co-parent with unusual beliefs? Drop your thoughts below!

Netizens advise the man to take his ex to court since she is putting their daughter in danger

