On the list below, you will find a bunch of such pictures, depicting instances of shrinkflation that would make many consumers seriously annoyed. There, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in shrinkflation, former Massachusetts assistant attorney general in consumer protection, Edgar Dworsky , who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about the process.

Well, chances are that has something to do with “shrinkflation”—the process of items becoming smaller in size or lower in quality, yet maintaining the same price tag. Unsurprisingly, such changes are not usually advertised, so it might not be easy to notice when certain items have been reduced—be it in quality or quantity—but some people do notice. Not only that, they take pictures, too, and share them with the world.

Have you ever noticed that the detergent you always buy somehow runs out quicker or that the cookies you love don’t even last five minutes in your household anymore?

#1 Dominos Australian Large Share icon

#2 When You Make The Popsicle Smaller, But Don't Adjust The Popsicle Stick Size Or How Far The Machine Dips It In Chocolate Share icon

#3 String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New (All The New Ones In The Bag Were Smaller) Share icon

Seeking to learn more about shrinkflation and what that means to us as consumers, we got in touch with a shrinkflation expert, former Massachusetts assistant attorney general in consumer protection, and founder of Consumer World, Edgar Dworsky, who explained that the goal of shrinkflation is for companies to manage their costs without having to noticeably raise prices for consumers. ADVERTISEMENT “When manufacturers face increased costs for raw materials, transportation, and so on, they have to decide how and if to pass on those costs to consumers. Companies know that shoppers are very price-conscious and will likely notice any significant price hike. But they also know that if they reduce the size of a product slightly, fewer consumers will notice, so they can pass on the same price increase but in a more inconspicuous way,” he explained.

#4 "Fries". $7.99. Hockey Arena. Canada Share icon

#5 The Audacity Of These Doughnuts Share icon

According to the expert, shrinkflation has been around at least since the 1950s. “I believe it will always exist because manufacturers would rather tinker with the net contents of a product rather than raise the price directly. Sometimes they actually do both,” he noted, adding that shrinkflation tends to come in waves, and that at times of high inflation, we are likely to see more examples of it. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Kellogg’s Increases The Height Of The Box, But Lowers Ounces Share icon

#7 Same Package, Purchased A Month Apart Share icon

#8 I Know Its Cold In The Refrigerated Section, But Come On Walmart Share icon

Talking about how shrinkflation affects consumers, their spending habits, and their views of certain brands, Dworsky gave a real-life example, making it pretty clear how consumers suffer from such changes: “If you get two ounces less in each cereal box, that’s two bowls of cereal less. [That means], you will have to buy the product more often. Simply Orange just reduced their bottles of orange juice from 52 ounces to 46 ounces—that is one less glass of orange juice. Again, you will have to shop more often for that product too.” ADVERTISEMENT The expert added that some shoppers who find out that their favorite brand has downsized vow to switch to a competitive brand, which means that manufacturers downsize at their own risk. And yet, even with that in mind, many of them choose that route.

#9 Here's My Large Fry Without A Single One In The Bag Or Eaten. F**k You McDonald's For Ripping Off Your Customers As A Multi Billion Dollar Corporation Share icon

#10 Mcdonald’s Pnw Edition Share icon

#11 Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It's Just Disappointing Share icon

“With all the attention the media has given to shrinkflation in the past couple of years, more and more shoppers notice it. But by no means is that anywhere close to the majority,” Dworsky said, delving deeper into how noticeable to consumers shrinkflation is. “The changes can be so subtle that only those with a photographic memory will catch some of them. Some products may only be reduced by an ounce or two. Others, like detergents, may claim you get the same number of loads, but they have taken out, perhaps, 10 ounces from each jug.”

#12 New vs. Old Swiss Cake Rolls Share icon

#13 Pringles Can I Saved For An Art Project Roughly 10 Years Ago, vs. One I Bought Yesterday Share icon

#14 Look, I Know I Ordered A “Small” KFC Popcorn Chicken, But This Is Hilarious. It’s Almost The Same Size As The Sauce Cup With A Single-Digit Amount Of Popcorn Chicken In It Share icon

Summing up our conversation about shrinkflation, Dworsky suggested that shoppers need to become more “net weight conscious,” meaning that they should pay attention to the net weight or net contents of the products they buy on a regular basis. “How else are you going to spot a downsized product if you don’t know how today’s version of the product compares to yesterday’s?” ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Open To Package See Less Biscuits Then Expected Share icon

#16 CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion Went Down An Ounce And Is Still The Same Price Share icon

#17 So Sorry For Your Loss Share icon

#18 Because Of Shrinkflation My Drinks Don't Fit In My Can Coozie Anymore Share icon

#19 Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes Share icon

#20 Mcdonalds No Longer Offering Free Refills Share icon

#21 12.6% Decrease In Size By Weight With A Price Increase Does Not Make Me Feel Good (UK) Share icon

#22 My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It Share icon

#23 What Happened To The Chocolate Chips? Share icon

#24 Coffee A Month Or So Apart Share icon

#25 Bigger Bottle. Less Shampoo Share icon

#26 Guess Which One Was Purchased A Year Ago Share icon

#27 Target Majorly Sucks For This One. Purchased 9mo Apart Share icon

#28 Sewing Kits Are Now Affected By Shrinkflation :( Share icon

#29 Behold, A Saviour Share icon

#30 Cheese Ball Size Comparison Share icon

#31 New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped Share icon

#32 Donut Shop Pods Now 80 To A Box Instead Of 100 And Price Increased By $6 Share icon

#33 Over The Years Share icon

#34 Something Stinks Share icon

#35 That New Tropicana Just Dropped Share icon

#36 Change The Name From Dino Nuggets To Megadino Nuggets, Keep Nearly Identical Packaging And Decrease The Amount Of Food By 30% Share icon

#37 I Always Buy The $20 Tide Detergent. I Had My Last Three Still In The Laundry Room And Noticed Each Time I Bought One, The Quantity Went Down Share icon

#38 Shrinkflation On Amazon Share icon

#39 Subway Finally Getting Hurt By Their $15 Footlongs Share icon

#40 Halloween Candy Shrinkflation Has Hit A New Low. These Are About 1/2 To 1/3 The Size A Fun Sized Bar Used To Be. They Can Only Fit One "S" On The Snickers Bar Share icon

#41 Snickers "Yard" With Hollow Cardboard Center Share icon

#42 A “Roll” Of Wrapping Paper At Target Share icon

#43 This Is My Least Favourite Yet, Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Biscuits Used To Be In A Plastic Tray But They’ve Changed It To Paper And Taken One Of The Biscuits Out Share icon

#44 Sometimes Shrinkflation Isn’t Content Weight Or Size Shrinking Share icon

#45 $5 Is Now $6 Share icon

#46 Kellogg's Cereal Weight Doesn't Match The Contents Share icon

#47 This Used To Be A Premium Ice Cream Share icon

#48 These Price Labels I Just Put On Today Share icon

#49 Home Depot Plumbers Strap Is Half As Thick As It Was Just 4 Years Ago Share icon

#50 Where’s The Rest Of My Cookies???? Share icon

#51 McDonald's Breakfast Slider Apparently Share icon

#52 Does This Count 🤨 Or Are They Just Lying? Share icon

#53 I Don't Know What This Is But It's Insane. The Top One Is 660g And Was Always £3. The Bottom One Is 350g And Was £1.75 Last Week Share icon

#54 From 72 Cookies To 40... And They Have The Audacity To Raise The Price By 50¢! Share icon

#55 Even Youtube Has Shrinkflation Share icon

#56 Smaller Can, Same Price Share icon

#57 Taco Bell's Large Size Shrank This Year Share icon

#58 Brand New Out Of The Box “Full” Sensodyne Toothpaste Share icon

#59 No More Middle Sausage? Share icon

#60 At This Point Why Not Save Even More Money And Make The Bags Smaller? Share icon

#61 Expectations vs. Reality Share icon

#62 How Is This Allowed 😂 Share icon

#63 Chocolate Cake At The Local Cafe Share icon

#64 Now With 5 Bars! Share icon

#65 In Hungary, There Are Disclaimers Which Warn The Customers That The Product Size Has Gotten Smaller Share icon

#66 This Is Probably Played Out Here, But This Is Egregious (Lindor) Share icon

#67 I’ve Been Pissed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small As F**k And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm What Do You Mean “Share Size” Share icon

#68 Every Time Lunchables Does A Box Redesign They Cut Another Gram Of Protein From It Share icon

#69 Wish I Had A Before Pic, But The Granola In Chobani Flips Used To Be So Full That I’d Get Nervous Tipping It Into The Yogurt 😭 Share icon

#70 Yes, Even The Girl Scouts Are Shrinkflating 😢🤬 Share icon

#71 Not The Timtams!! Share icon

#72 Popcorn Buckets Bought From The Same Cinema For The Same Price Months Apart Share icon

#73 Cinnamon Toast Crunch Old Box Was 12oz. New Is 10oz... They Were Even Nice Enough To Put The Larger Box On Clearance Share icon

#74 Wyler’s Italian Ices, Last Year Versus This Year. Same Price Share icon

#75 Daytona Racetrack Hot Dogs: 2021 vs. 2024 (Same Counter) Share icon

#76 Looks Like Ice Cream Is More Expensive Than Ice Share icon

#77 I Got The Last 12 Pack. Same Price! Share icon

#78 These Eight Pieces Of Cream Cheese Used To Fill Out The Whole Box Share icon

#79 Carvel’s “8 Inch” Round Ice Cream Cake Share icon

