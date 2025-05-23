ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever noticed that the detergent you always buy somehow runs out quicker or that the cookies you love don’t even last five minutes in your household anymore?

Well, chances are that has something to do with “shrinkflation”—the process of items becoming smaller in size or lower in quality, yet maintaining the same price tag. Unsurprisingly, such changes are not usually advertised, so it might not be easy to notice when certain items have been reduced—be it in quality or quantity—but some people do notice. Not only that, they take pictures, too, and share them with the world.

On the list below, you will find a bunch of such pictures, depicting instances of shrinkflation that would make many consumers seriously annoyed. There, you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with an expert in shrinkflation, former Massachusetts assistant attorney general in consumer protection, Edgar Dworsky, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about the process.

#1

Dominos Australian Large

Hand placed over a small pepperoni pizza in a box showing products getting smaller and more expensive comparison.

MiiightyBeast Report

    #2

    When You Make The Popsicle Smaller, But Don't Adjust The Popsicle Stick Size Or How Far The Machine Dips It In Chocolate

    Chocolate ice cream bar held in hand, illustrating smaller and more expensive products in a modern kitchen setting.

    Kingluraccount Report

    #3

    String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New (All The New Ones In The Bag Were Smaller)

    Two individually wrapped cheese sticks placed side by side showing smaller product size comparison and price trend.

    Adorable-Cookie-733 Report

    Seeking to learn more about shrinkflation and what that means to us as consumers, we got in touch with a shrinkflation expert, former Massachusetts assistant attorney general in consumer protection, and founder of Consumer World, Edgar Dworsky, who explained that the goal of shrinkflation is for companies to manage their costs without having to noticeably raise prices for consumers.

    “When manufacturers face increased costs for raw materials, transportation, and so on, they have to decide how and if to pass on those costs to consumers. Companies know that shoppers are very price-conscious and will likely notice any significant price hike. But they also know that if they reduce the size of a product slightly, fewer consumers will notice, so they can pass on the same price increase but in a more inconspicuous way,” he explained.
    #4

    "Fries". $7.99. Hockey Arena. Canada

    Small portion of French fries in a tray held by a hand, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive trend.

    justmoderateenough Report

    #5

    The Audacity Of These Doughnuts

    Clear plastic packs of small iced donuts with colorful sprinkles, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    MyNameJoby Report

    According to the expert, shrinkflation has been around at least since the 1950s. “I believe it will always exist because manufacturers would rather tinker with the net contents of a product rather than raise the price directly. Sometimes they actually do both,” he noted, adding that shrinkflation tends to come in waves, and that at times of high inflation, we are likely to see more examples of it.

    #6

    Kellogg’s Increases The Height Of The Box, But Lowers Ounces

    Two Kellogg's Special K Red Berries cereal boxes showing size comparison and product price highlighting smaller products.

    ImpressiveEmergency3 Report

    #7

    Same Package, Purchased A Month Apart

    Two rolls of paper towels side by side on a counter showing products getting smaller and more expensive over time

    dspyk77 Report

    #8

    I Know Its Cold In The Refrigerated Section, But Come On Walmart

    Comparison of two orange juice containers showing products getting smaller and more expensive over time

    vee-eem Report

    Talking about how shrinkflation affects consumers, their spending habits, and their views of certain brands, Dworsky gave a real-life example, making it pretty clear how consumers suffer from such changes:

    “If you get two ounces less in each cereal box, that’s two bowls of cereal less. [That means], you will have to buy the product more often. Simply Orange just reduced their bottles of orange juice from 52 ounces to 46 ounces—that is one less glass of orange juice. Again, you will have to shop more often for that product too.”

    The expert added that some shoppers who find out that their favorite brand has downsized vow to switch to a competitive brand, which means that manufacturers downsize at their own risk. And yet, even with that in mind, many of them choose that route.
    #9

    Here's My Large Fry Without A Single One In The Bag Or Eaten. F**k You McDonald's For Ripping Off Your Customers As A Multi Billion Dollar Corporation

    Small serving of fast food fries in a red container with sauce packets on a glass table showing product size changes.

    Dull-Ad-2264 Report

    #10

    Mcdonald’s Pnw Edition

    McDonald’s sign explaining soda refills cost extra, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive concept.

    FuriouStyx Report

    #11

    Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It's Just Disappointing

    Stack of fewer and smaller potato chips inside a can, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    reddit.com Report

    “With all the attention the media has given to shrinkflation in the past couple of years, more and more shoppers notice it. But by no means is that anywhere close to the majority,” Dworsky said, delving deeper into how noticeable to consumers shrinkflation is.

    “The changes can be so subtle that only those with a photographic memory will catch some of them. Some products may only be reduced by an ounce or two. Others, like detergents, may claim you get the same number of loads, but they have taken out, perhaps, 10 ounces from each jug.”
    #12

    New vs. Old Swiss Cake Rolls

    Banana placed next to two smaller and more expensive chocolate snack packs on a granite countertop showing product size comparison.

    AnthemWild Report

    #13

    Pringles Can I Saved For An Art Project Roughly 10 Years Ago, vs. One I Bought Yesterday

    Two Pringles cans side by side showing product size difference, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    EMD1594 Report

    #14

    Look, I Know I Ordered A “Small” KFC Popcorn Chicken, But This Is Hilarious. It’s Almost The Same Size As The Sauce Cup With A Single-Digit Amount Of Popcorn Chicken In It

    Hand holding a very small KFC product box, illustrating how products are getting smaller and more expensive.

    stigma_wizard Report

    Summing up our conversation about shrinkflation, Dworsky suggested that shoppers need to become more “net weight conscious,” meaning that they should pay attention to the net weight or net contents of the products they buy on a regular basis. “How else are you going to spot a downsized product if you don’t know how today’s version of the product compares to yesterday’s?”

    #15

    Open To Package See Less Biscuits Then Expected

    Stacked crackers in smaller packaging showing products getting smaller and more expensive with reduced quantity per pack.

    TheDragonOfSisyphus Report

    #16

    CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion Went Down An Ounce And Is Still The Same Price

    Two sizes of CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion side by side, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Stlthrowaway696969 Report

    #17

    So Sorry For Your Loss

    Two toilet paper rolls on a counter showing smaller product size illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive trend.

    BuckyDodge Report

    #18

    Because Of Shrinkflation My Drinks Don't Fit In My Can Coozie Anymore

    Small aluminum can inside a larger blue insulated container showing products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Humavolver Report

    #19

    Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes

    Two jars of Classico fire-roasted tomato and garlic pasta sauce showing smaller product size and price on shelf.

    Sim14CH Report

    #20

    Mcdonalds No Longer Offering Free Refills

    McCafé order pickup area inside a fast-food restaurant illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Head_Vibes Report

    #21

    12.6% Decrease In Size By Weight With A Price Increase Does Not Make Me Feel Good (UK)

    Two smaller packs of Feel Good 100% eco toilet paper placed side by side on a wooden floor highlighting product size changes.

    nepourjoueraubingo Report

    #22

    My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It

    Measuring cup showing smaller product size next to a carton of organic whole milk illustrating product size changes.

    mikieballz Report

    #23

    What Happened To The Chocolate Chips?

    Half-eaten and full mint chocolate chip ice cream tubs showing products getting smaller and more expensive comparison.

    tuotone75 Report

    #24

    Coffee A Month Or So Apart

    Two Van Houtte coffee containers side by side showing smaller product size for the same price, highlighting products getting smaller.

    Perfect_Tension_3611 Report

    #25

    Bigger Bottle. Less Shampoo

    Two Head & Shoulders shampoo bottles showing smaller product size, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Murphington Report

    #26

    Guess Which One Was Purchased A Year Ago

    Comparison of two Swiss Miss hot cocoa mix boxes showing product size shrinking and price increasing trends

    Xxambersky89 Report

    #27

    Target Majorly Sucks For This One. Purchased 9mo Apart

    Two laundry detergent bottles showing smaller product size and higher price, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Encajecubano Report

    #28

    Sewing Kits Are Now Affected By Shrinkflation :(

    Two round tins of Wonderful Copenhagen butter cookies showing smaller product size, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    NinaEmbii Report

    #29

    Behold, A Saviour

    Steak weighed on a digital scale showing 3.69 oz illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive trend.

    LewiRock Report

    #30

    Cheese Ball Size Comparison

    Clear plastic containers of Utz Cheese Balls from 2010 to 2024 show products getting smaller and more expensive over time.

    PizzaTheFox20 Report

    #31

    New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped

    Hershey's syrup bottles showing smaller product size with higher price, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Mellanderthist Report

    #32

    Donut Shop Pods Now 80 To A Box Instead Of 100 And Price Increased By $6

    Two Donut Shop coffee boxes side by side showing difference in size and quantity, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    urbanachiever1012 Report

    #33

    Over The Years

    Four Quality Street tins from the 80s to now showing products getting smaller and more expensive over time.

    we4donald Report

    #34

    Something Stinks

    Close-up of a smaller Arm & Hammer Advance unscented antiperspirant deodorant held in hand, highlighting product size.

    I-I2O Report

    #35

    That New Tropicana Just Dropped

    Two different sized Tropicana orange juice bottles side by side illustrating smaller products and higher costs.

    sockp***s Report

    #36

    Change The Name From Dino Nuggets To Megadino Nuggets, Keep Nearly Identical Packaging And Decrease The Amount Of Food By 30%

    Two bags of Tyson dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets showing product packaging of smaller and more expensive products.

    CptCheerios Report

    #37

    I Always Buy The $20 Tide Detergent. I Had My Last Three Still In The Laundry Room And Noticed Each Time I Bought One, The Quantity Went Down

    Three Tide laundry detergent containers showing products getting smaller and more expensive over time comparison on carpet floor.

    Invalid-Icon Report

    #38

    Shrinkflation On Amazon

    Cascade Platinum dishwasher pods pack size reduced from 62 to 59 pods with price increase from 15.79 to 18.94 dollars.

    Longjumping-Dare101 Report

    #39

    Subway Finally Getting Hurt By Their $15 Footlongs

    Social media post discussing Subway's emergency meeting amid sales decline, highlighting products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Scuczu2 Report

    #40

    Halloween Candy Shrinkflation Has Hit A New Low. These Are About 1/2 To 1/3 The Size A Fun Sized Bar Used To Be. They Can Only Fit One "S" On The Snickers Bar

    Small candy bars including Snickers, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, and Reese's, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    litemakr Report

    #41

    Snickers "Yard" With Hollow Cardboard Center

    Person holding a long box with many small Snickers bars, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    MyFriendsCallMeTwat Report

    #42

    A “Roll” Of Wrapping Paper At Target

    Close-up of a nearly empty product roll showing smaller product size and packaging shrinkage trend.

    Denelo Report

    #43

    This Is My Least Favourite Yet, Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Biscuits Used To Be In A Plastic Tray But They’ve Changed It To Paper And Taken One Of The Biscuits Out

    Bakery chocolate biscuits in smaller packaging, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive trend.

    smallflabby Report

    #44

    Sometimes Shrinkflation Isn’t Content Weight Or Size Shrinking

    Comparison of two juice cans showing smaller product sizes and nutritional differences, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    kjacmuse Report

    #45

    $5 Is Now $6

    McDouble meal with fries, nuggets, and soda showing product size and price change trends.

    casey_the_evil_snail Report

    #46

    Kellogg's Cereal Weight Doesn't Match The Contents

    Box of cereal weighed on a kitchen scale showing a smaller product size compared to original packaging weight.

    purplemonique Report

    #47

    This Used To Be A Premium Ice Cream

    Small Häagen-Dazs mint chip ice cream container showing product size change in the trend of products getting smaller and more expensive.

    tuotone75 Report

    #48

    These Price Labels I Just Put On Today

    Price comparison showing smaller product size and higher cost per ounce of TRESemme shampoo illustrating products getting smaller more expensive

    RadioWhispers Report

    #49

    Home Depot Plumbers Strap Is Half As Thick As It Was Just 4 Years Ago

    Two rolls of tape with one significantly smaller than the other, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Capt_Irk Report

    #50

    Where’s The Rest Of My Cookies????

    Arnott's Premier chocolate chip cookies in smaller packaging highlighting product size and cost changes.

    lt2362 Report

    #51

    McDonald's Breakfast Slider Apparently

    Hand grabbing small breakfast sandwich and hash brown, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    No_Measurement9802 Report

    #52

    Does This Count 🤨 Or Are They Just Lying?

    Bowl of pasta shells on a digital scale showing 173 grams beside a smaller, more expensive pasta product box.

    Neither_Process_1437 Report

    #53

    I Don't Know What This Is But It's Insane. The Top One Is 660g And Was Always £3. The Bottom One Is 350g And Was £1.75 Last Week

    Bottles of Loyd Grossman pasta sauce on store shelves showing smaller products with higher prices.

    Stalwart_Vanguard Report

    #54

    From 72 Cookies To 40... And They Have The Audacity To Raise The Price By 50¢!

    Boxes of Oreo cookies showing smaller product sizes on store shelves, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    ThatDerpiousGuy Report

    #55

    Even Youtube Has Shrinkflation

    Person holding two different-sized YouTube play button awards, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Vettegirl69 Report

    #56

    Smaller Can, Same Price

    Yellow Coca-Cola lemon zero cans in a fridge showing small product sizes with higher prices on display.

    OdinAUT Report

    #57

    Taco Bell's Large Size Shrank This Year

    Two Taco Bell cups showing smaller size and less liquid in the new product compared to the old one, illustrating product size changes.

    banjowashisnamo Report

    #58

    Brand New Out Of The Box “Full” Sensodyne Toothpaste

    Tube of Sensodyne toothpaste held in front of a wall outlet nightlight, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    RaphaTlr Report

    #59

    No More Middle Sausage?

    Opened can of Vienna sausage showing small sausages in liquid, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Momoselfie Report

    #60

    At This Point Why Not Save Even More Money And Make The Bags Smaller?

    Open chip bag showing noticeably smaller product inside, illustrating how products are getting smaller and more expensive.

    PolarBailey_ Report

    #61

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Cadbury chocolate egg with fewer dairy milk buttons inside showing smaller product size and higher cost comparison.

    isaacthenitwit Report

    #62

    How Is This Allowed 😂

    Top view of a nearly empty chocolate box showing product size reduction as products are getting smaller and more expensive.

    redditdude9000 Report

    #63

    Chocolate Cake At The Local Cafe

    Slice of chocolate cake on a small plate with price tag showing products getting smaller and more expensive.

    Human-Shame1068 Report

    #64

    Now With 5 Bars!

    Comparison of smaller and more expensive Clif Bars packaging showing fewer bars per box with same flavor and protein content.

    ageric Report

    #65

    In Hungary, There Are Disclaimers Which Warn The Customers That The Product Size Has Gotten Smaller

    Orbit gum packs displayed with price tags warning that products are getting smaller and more expensive in a store setting.

    Vennato Report

    #66

    This Is Probably Played Out Here, But This Is Egregious (Lindor)

    Heart-shaped box with small chocolates inside next to a bowl of wrapped chocolates showing products getting smaller and more expensive.

    mahlerific Report

    #67

    I’ve Been Pissed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small As F**k And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm What Do You Mean “Share Size”

    Hand squeezing a small, share-size bag of Skittles in a store, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    sukonetei Report

    #68

    Every Time Lunchables Does A Box Redesign They Cut Another Gram Of Protein From It

    Comparison of Lunchables pizza with pepperoni packages showing products getting smaller and more expensive over time.

    ParaClaw Report

    #69

    Wish I Had A Before Pic, But The Granola In Chobani Flips Used To Be So Full That I’d Get Nervous Tipping It Into The Yogurt 😭

    Small yogurt container with minimal granola portion showing products getting smaller and more expensive trend.

    sobbler Report

    #70

    Yes, Even The Girl Scouts Are Shrinkflating 😢🤬

    Boxes and smaller packages of Girl Scouts cookies showing products getting smaller and more expensive.

    ExcentricaGallumbits Report

    #71

    Not The Timtams!!

    Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuits packaging with smaller product sizes showcasing products getting smaller and more expensive.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    Popcorn Buckets Bought From The Same Cinema For The Same Price Months Apart

    Three smaller collectible themed trash cans with Marvel and cartoon designs, illustrating products getting smaller and more expensive.

    blooddrop2002 Report

    #73

    Cinnamon Toast Crunch Old Box Was 12oz. New Is 10oz... They Were Even Nice Enough To Put The Larger Box On Clearance

    Two boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal on a store shelf showing smaller product size and higher price trend.

    wontizzl1 Report

    #74

    Wyler’s Italian Ices, Last Year Versus This Year. Same Price

    Two ice pops side by side showing product size comparison highlighting smaller and more expensive products trend.

    ThrownOffAwy Report

    #75

    Daytona Racetrack Hot Dogs: 2021 vs. 2024 (Same Counter)

    Comparison of two hot dogs showing products getting smaller and more expensive with noticeable size difference in servings.

    chumitz Report

    #76

    Looks Like Ice Cream Is More Expensive Than Ice

    Hand holding a small Splice Pine Lime frozen treat next to its larger packaging under blue sky showing product size difference.

    pygmy Report

    #77

    I Got The Last 12 Pack. Same Price!

    Stacked boxes of Nutter Butter peanut butter cookies showing smaller product sizes and higher prices on store shelves.

    SturmgeistX Report

    #78

    These Eight Pieces Of Cream Cheese Used To Fill Out The Whole Box

    Small cheese wedges in a round container illustrating how products are getting smaller and more expensive over time.

    WrestlingWoman Report

    #79

    Carvel’s “8 Inch” Round Ice Cream Cake

    Small birthday cake with colorful balloons and blue and white icing, measured with a tape showing its size.

    kippykip128 Report

    #80

    Hot Fudge Sundae For $3 Is Never Filled To The Top Anymore

    Hand holding a small, partially melted ice cream sundae with chocolate syrup, showing smaller products and packaging.

    reddit.com Report

