20 Products Under $20 To Solve All Those Annoying Little Problems That Drive You Insane
Some of the most satisfying moments in adulting don't come from big promotions or life milestones, but from finding a ridiculously simple solution to a tiny, infuriating problem. We're talking about the victory of un-gunking a drain without calling a plumber, fixing a smudged manicure in seconds, or finally solving the mystery of the vanishing sock.
These aren't life-altering events, but they bring a level of joy that is completely disproportionate to their size. We've rounded up a collection of genius-level products, all under $20, that are ready to tackle those little annoyances you thought you just had to live with.
This post may include affiliate links.
Tired Of Your Rugs Doing The Cha-Cha Across Your Floors? These Rug Gripper Pads Will Keep Them In Place, Even If You're Hosting A Dance Party In Your Living Room
Review: "This product is great! They stick on easily and nice and small so you cannot see it. Makes my runner rug not move at all!! Highly recommend." - Pete
That Fly Doing The Backstroke In Your Soda Is Officially A Thing Of The Past With These Silicone Soda Covers With Built-In Straw
Review: "These look small but they do fit a standard soda or beer can (12 oz). The trick is to remove the aluminum tab. Make sure the cap is off the straw, and work the edge around the rim—it snaps in place and fits snugly. I have tipped it over with the straw cap on and no leaks. It would work well for kids but maybe not as well as leakproof sippy cups. Liquid could still come out the straw—especially if it’s carbonated." - jael
Every Single "Uncleanable" Spot In Your House Is About To Have A Total Meltdown Because You've Finally Bought The Pink Stuff
Review: "I’m in love. It’s official. I am obsessed with magic erasers but sometimes they don’t work on all jobs. We are staying at an apartment out of town when my son decided to write all over the wall with crayon. At home I use a magic eraser with no trouble, but this place has flat paint and a magic eraser would’ve tore away at it. The pink stuff was recommended by a friend and I am obsessed! It didn’t damage the wall, I actually like the scent, and best of all the crayon came off with minimal scrubbing needed. The paste feels like a paste with a super fine grit. Just get it! I can’t wait to use it again!" - Autumn Reese
The Cardinal Sin Of Pouring Grease Down The Drain Is One You No Longer Have To Commit With The Fryaway Cooking Oil Solidifier
Review: "This is a great product!!!! I would like to have a bucket of this product in my home. Really great. I have sold my daughter on this and she told to her friend as well. It’s so easy to use! I would recommend this product to everyone I know and now to all of you!" - Sugarbear
Burnt-On Lasagna Turning Your Oven Into A Culinary Crime Scene? This Easy-Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner Will Have It Sparkling Like New, Without The Elbow Grease (Or The Hazmat Suit)
Review: "This is my go to product if I want my stove to look brand new. I spray the inside of my stove the night before and clean it the next morning. All the grease comes off easily!" - Amazon Customer
The Witness Protection Program For Your Socks Has Officially Been Shut Down By This Sock Laundry Solution
Review: "My son and I keep losing socks! Buying Bombas and kept losing them! This is easy to use. Was abs dry and then put the away." - Chris
If your internal monologue right now is just a continuous loop of "oh, I need that," you're not alone. It's a thrill to discover that a solution to one of your very specific pet peeves not only exists but also costs less than a couple of fancy coffees. These aren't just impulse buys because they are strategic investments in a less annoying future.
Hair Looking A Little Thin On Top? This Rosemary & Biotin Shampoo Will Give Your Locks The Boost They Need To Thriv
Review: "I have two spots that have started to thin out, using this has helped it fill back in! Ordered another bottle!" - J Drouin
Spaghetti Sauce On Your Favorite Shirt? No Problem! This Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray Will Have Your Clothes Looking Spotless In No Time
Review: "I have never left a review for an Amazon product but I think a miracle has been performed today. I spilled a berry smoothie on my cream-colored couch and thought I had absolutely ruined it but this spray got the stain RIGHT OUT! It left a little darker spots, but after applying the spray just once, I was speechless. I will of course now reapply to see if I can make the stain even less noticeable. The best part was, I wasn’t worried about touching or inhaling the product because of the ingredients. Needless to say, I’m converted." - Hollye Williams
Calluses Got Your Feet Feeling Like You Walked On Hot Coals? This Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Will Have Your Feet Smoother Than A Baby's Bottom
Review: "I have to say this product is AMAZING. I followed the instructions: soaked my feet for 5 minutes, towel dried, then applied the product on my feet; it was on for 5 minutes, rinsed off, and then scrubbed with a foot file. I could not believe how the dead skin was quickly coming off. I have to say it has a weird smell, but other than that, it is Great." - Yaya
Your Kitchen's About To Get A Whole Lot More Fun-Nel! This 4-Pack Of Funnels Will Have You Pouring Like A Pro
Review: "The size and design of these are perfect. They serve their purpose and can easily be stored away." - vida sammy
This In Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount Turns Your Cramped Airplane Seat Into A Personal Entertainment Center. No More Neck Cramps Or Wobbly Hands
Review: "We purchased two of these cell phone holders in March 2024 for our trip to another country. We love these! They worked just perfectly on different airplanes. The Samsung S23 phone is secured well and the unit is very flexible. We also read books on our phones and used them to hook on chairs. I am sure you can hook these also anywhere else such as the kitchen when reading recipes or having video calls." - C.D.
Houseplants Will Finally Stop Giving You The Dusty Side-Eye With These Plant Cleaning Wipes
Review: "You have to try these plant wipes! They’re made with just 4 simple ingredients—nothing weird or gross. I use them on all my indoor plants once a week and the leaves stay super shiny, plus it helps them photosynthesize better! I can’t stand the smell of neem oil, but these smell amazing—really fresh and natural. They even have cinnamon extract, which is great for your plants too!" - Bethany
Let's pour one out for all the DIY hacks and questionable workarounds we've tried in the past. While there's a certain nobility in trying to fix a problem with a paperclip and some sheer willpower, there's also zero shame in admitting that a product designed for the actual job works a whole lot better. Especially when it doesn't require a second mortgage to buy.
You Can Finally Hit The Undo Button On Your Manicure Mishaps With The Londontown Kur Instant Smudge Fix
Review: "Not only does this fix smudges. A thin coat of this over a five day old manicure makes your nails look freshly polished again!" - JTonkin
Tired Of Your Face Looking Like A Crumpled Paper Bag? This Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Will Smooth Out Those Wrinkles And Leave Your Skin Feeling Plump And Hydrated
Review: "I absolutely love these face masks! They leave my skin feeling super moisturized and give me a beautiful, healthy glow." - A
Dishwasher Confusion Got You Feeling Like You're In A Perpetual Rinse Cycle? This Dishwinkle Clears Things Up With A Simple, In-Dishwasher Indicator. Clean Or Dirty? No More Guessing Games
Review: "The best and easiest way for EVERYONE in the household to know if the dishes are clean or not. Dishwinkle full of water = clean dishes! No more guessing!" - Amelia
That Mystery Clog You've Been Avoiding Is About To Get An Eviction Notice From This Foaming Drain Cleaner
Review: "The product is easy to use and quickly tackled clogs in the sink and bathroom. I noticed that after using it, the drains are cleaner and there’s no odor, which is very satisfying." - Aidana Zholdoshbekova
Your Shaky Hands Have Finally Met Their Match When It Comes To Winged Eyeliner With The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick
Review: "This is so wonderful feeling on tender eyelids I tried it on my lips. It absorbs-and makes lips and eye tissue soft and supple. A side plus for a great product!" - Judydrj
The Rave Happening Inside Your Skull Is About To Get Shut Down By This Migraine Stick Rollon
Review: "Wow! I just got this and used it & within minutes I could feel a cooling sensation on my head! I have a history of migraines and nothing really works! This will go with me everywhere! Definitely recommend! UPDATE from previous review..... I’m on my 4th one! This is a must. Even without a headache...just some tension, I use it! LOVE IT!!" - A Helms
Your Lips Are About To Get A Kiss From The Night! This O'keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Is The Perfect Way To Soothe And Repair Your Lips While You Sleep
Review: "This stuff is amazing!!! I took this "Before" picture the morning after I used it for the first time so I could show my wife how much better my lips got. (They were much worse) I had been struggling with chapped cracked lips for almost a month and nothing was working! These two pictures I posted are only 4 days apart! I seriously want to buy a plane ticket and fly to the persons house who invented this and give them a hug! Seriously, cannot say enough good about this lip repair balm!!!" - Tanner Sullivan
The Ghost Of Last Tuesday's Burnt Dinner Is Finally Getting Evicted From Your Cookware With Some Help From These Nano Emery Sponges
Review: "Great value. Not a lot of elbow grease to do a great job." - Eric