Some of the most satisfying moments in adulting don't come from big promotions or life milestones, but from finding a ridiculously simple solution to a tiny, infuriating problem. We're talking about the victory of un-gunking a drain without calling a plumber, fixing a smudged manicure in seconds, or finally solving the mystery of the vanishing sock.

These aren't life-altering events, but they bring a level of joy that is completely disproportionate to their size. We've rounded up a collection of genius-level products, all under $20, that are ready to tackle those little annoyances you thought you just had to live with.