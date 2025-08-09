ADVERTISEMENT

Our understanding of what private investigators do for work mostly comes from watching movies. The media typically portrays PIs as mysterious, cunning, morally ambiguous, and lawless agents who spend their workdays chain-smoking and following people dressed in khaki trench coats. While this depiction is certainly fascinating and entertaining, it has led to many misconceptions about what they actually do.To clear some things up about this profession, two private investigators on Reddit invited people to ask them anything and answered as best as they could. Scroll down to see for yourself the secrets they revealed and myths they debunked, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.

#1

Screenshot of a discussion where private investigators answer questions about their mysterious profession and experiences.

    #2

    Online discussion where private investigators answer questions about finding missing people in their mysterious profession.

    #3

    Private investigators answering questions about carrying guns on the job and following civilian gun laws.

    #4

    Reddit conversation where private investigators share unusual reasons they were hired, highlighting their mysterious profession.

    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling PI!"

    #5

    Alt text: Private investigators answering questions about infidelity cases and involvement with escorts in an online Q&A discussion.

    #6

    Screenshot of a conversation about private investigators discussing evidence admissibility and client expectations in their profession.

    #7

    Online discussion showing private investigators answering questions about their mysterious profession and investigative fees.

    #8

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where private investigators discuss using software and avoiding online sources to locate people.

    #9

    Online conversation showing private investigators discussing their work and similarities to bounty hunters.

    #10

    Questions and answers about private investigators and their work on cases involving infidelity and missing persons.

    #11

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing the safety and pay of private investigators starting their careers.

    #12

    Online conversation where private investigators answer questions about their profession and consultation costs.

    #13

    Reddit conversation showing a female private investigator discussing challenges and perceptions in the profession.

    #14

    Reddit Q&A showing private investigators frequently handling spouse cheating and insurance cases.

    #15

    Online discussion where private investigators answer questions about infidelity with insights into their mysterious profession.

    #16

    Conversation about how private investigators advise checking for car tracking devices under license plates.

    #17

    User asking about a case refused by private investigators due to inexperience with homicides and ethical concerns.

    #18

    Question and answer about how to become private investigators, discussing training and licensing in the profession.

    #19

    Reddit user suzieQ90 discussing how private investigators respond when caught during investigations.

    #20

    Screenshot of a conversation where a private investigator confirms keeping presence of mind and noting everything around them.

    #21

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing how private investigators use people’s habits and routines in their investigations.

    #22

    Reddit conversation showing a private investigator answering questions about their work and minor crimes committed.

    #23

    Conversation between users discussing the differences in information found by private investigators versus regular people.

    #24

    Reddit user discusses pay for private investigators, mentioning an annual income of about 60k and financial stability from the profession.

    #25

    Reddit Q&A showing private investigators answering questions about legal boundaries in their mysterious profession.

    #26

    Conversation on Reddit about private investigators discussing their experience with missing persons cold cases in their profession.

    #27

    Reddit conversation where a private investigator answers questions about tools, dangers, and starting in the profession.

    #28

    Reddit thread where private investigators answer questions about their mysterious profession with case stories and experiences shared.

    #29

    Conversation between private investigators discussing a knee injury related to their mysterious profession.

    #30

    Conversation about private investigators sharing tips on personal privacy, including using VPNs and cautious social media posting.

    #31

    Conversation between private investigators answering questions about their mysterious profession and tricky cases involving infidelity.

    #32

    Reddit users discuss a scenario involving private investigators and the mysterious nature of their profession.

    #33

    Online discussion featuring a private investigator answering questions about their mysterious profession and career start.

    #34

    Reddit conversation where private investigators answer questions about threats and personal security risks in their profession.

    #35

    Reddit conversation where private investigators answer questions about their profession's limitations and work schedule.

    #36

    Reddit Q&A discussing private investigators, friendships with clients, and personal experiences in the mysterious profession.

    #37

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where private investigators discuss their work, specialization, and interesting cases.

    #38

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation revealing how private investigators answer questions about their mysterious profession.

    #39

    Conversation showing users asking casual questions answered by a private investigator about their mysterious profession.

    #40

    Alt text: Conversation about private investigators asking children for information, raising questions about their professional conduct.

    #41

    Reddit Q&A where private investigators discuss carrying weapons like pistols, pepper spray, and tasers in the US.

    #42

    Screenshot of an online discussion where private investigators answer questions about their experience and pricing.

    #43

    Reddit exchange where a private investigator discusses their experience with murder cases and career influences like Scooby-Doo.

    #44

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where private investigators discuss gender diversity in their mysterious profession.

    #45

    Conversation about private investigators and the common misconception related to ex-law enforcement backgrounds.

    #46

    Reddit conversation showing private investigators answering questions about the saddest things they've seen on the job.

    #47

    Discussion about private investigators and their mysterious profession including being followed and investigated by PIs.

    #48

    Conversation about true crime podcasts and insights from private investigators on their mysterious profession.

    #49

    User asking about concealing microphones and cameras, private investigator explaining using dash cams, cameras, and hidden devices in their work.

    #50

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where private investigators discuss payment rates for cases in their mysterious profession.

    #51

    Reddit user asks private investigator about common clients, with response highlighting wives as frequent clients in private investigators profession.

    #52

    Online discussion showing private investigators answering questions about their mysterious profession and diverse backgrounds.

    #53

    Reddit conversation discussing how private investigators enter the field and tips for those interested in the profession.

    #54

    Conversation about private investigators’ mysterious profession with noir-style atmosphere and classic detective imagery.

    #55

    Screenshot of an online discussion with users commenting about personal preferences and casual remarks involving private investigators.

    #56

    Screenshot of an online discussion where private investigators answer questions about their legal counsel and forensic experience.

    #57

    Screenshot of a Q&A where private investigators discuss carrying weapons and following civilian gun laws.

    #58

    Online discussion about private investigators answering questions on background checks and related security risks.

    #59

    Online conversation where private investigators answer questions about their mysterious profession and offer advice.

    #60

    Discussion on phone hacking concerns with private investigators answering questions about their mysterious profession.

    #61

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing private investigators and modern PI work involving social media as a resource.

    #62

    Private investigators sharing stories about fun and memorable cases from their mysterious profession online.

    #63

    Reddit conversation where private investigators answer questions about their mysterious profession and cases.

    #64

    Screenshot of a Q&A where private investigators explain the accuracy of information they provide to clients.

    #65

    Conversation about private investigators discussing curiosity-driven use of PI tools and ethical boundaries in the profession.

    #66

    Reddit Q&A discussing private investigators and insights about becoming and working in the private investigator profession.

    #67

    Reddit Q&A where a private investigator discusses clients hiring PIs to investigate cheating spouses in the private investigators profession.

    #68

    Reddit user answering questions about Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, illustrating private investigators answering questions.

    #69

    Reddit user asks about cases handled by private investigators, mentioning infidelity and insurance fraud as examples.

    #70

    Reddit Q&A discussing tips from private investigators on how to avoid being found by changing daily patterns and clothing.

    #71

    Conversation about favorite private investigator fiction and entertainment, highlighting PI portrayals in media.

    #72

    Reddit discussion showing questions and answers about working part-time as private investigators in the mysterious profession.

    #73

    Reddit AMA text where private investigators discuss their military backgrounds and work schedules in the PI profession.

    #74

    Conversation about private investigator rates, discussing payment plans and typical charges for cases in the investigation profession.

    #75

    Reddit conversation about advice for aspiring private investigators with no prior experience beyond sales.

    #76

    Conversation between private investigators discussing challenges in investigating experienced or paranoid individuals.

    #77

    Online Q&A discussion on how private investigators learn job skills and enter the mysterious profession.

