“I’m An Athlete”: Princess Kalina Of Bulgaria Speaks Out After Her “Unrecognizable” Transformation Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has addressed the strong public reaction to her incredibly muscular arms.

The 52-year-old “fitness princess” was photographed in a black-and-white patterned sleeveless dress that revealed her toned physique.

For her first public appearance since 2020, the princess attended the funeral ceremony of Tsar Ferdinand I with her husband, the noted Spanish explorer Antonio José “Kitín” Muñoz, and their son, Simeon Hassan Muñoz, born in 2007.

Highlights Princess Kalina addressed reactions to her muscular arms, describing herself as an athlete dedicated to weight training.

Her physical transformation went viral after attending Tsar Ferdinand I's funeral ceremony with her husband and son.

Known for her bold fashion choices, the princess had a 15-year career as a professional rider before becoming an athlete.

The ashes of Tsar Ferdinand Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, the first tsar of Bulgaria after five centuries of Ottoman rule, were repatriated to be buried 76 years after his death at the Varna Palace in Sofia on May 29.

You May Also Like:

Share icon Princess Kalina of Bulgaria responded to comments on her drastic physical transformation after photos from a recent outing showed her incredibly muscular arms



Image credits: scanpix

After people directed their attention toward the princess’s muscular figure, Kalina gave more details about her physical transformation, describing herself as an athlete.

“I’ve dedicated myself to weight training and the health of my body. I’m an athlete,” she told the LOC outlet, as per EssaNews.

Kalina from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha is the fifth child and only daughter of Simeon II, the last tsar in Bulgaria, and Spanish Aristocrat Margarita Gómez-Acebo y Cejuela.

Born in Madrid, she graduated from the Lycée Français and continued her studies at the English College in the Spanish capital city. The princess later relocated to London to study History of Art.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old princess attended the funeral ceremony of Tsar Ferdinand I with her husband, the noted Spanish explorer Kitín Muñoz, and their son, Simeon Hassan Muñoz

Share icon

Image credits: Europa Press/Getty Images

Before she became an athlete, the athletic royal had a fifteen-year career as a professional rider, as per Madame Figaro.

The stylish princess has also shown her love for fashion over the years, experimenting with bold hairstyles, makeup looks, and outfits that are unconventional for high-profile royal figures like herself.

In 2006, she attended Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg’s silver wedding anniversary in a bralette and lace skirt, styled with striking spider-like eyeliner on one of her eyes. The year before, she rocked blonde braided hair bedazzled with silver rhinestones. She paired her look with a floral dress and a chunky metallic chain.

“I’ve dedicated myself to weight training and the health of my body. I’m an athlete,” Kalina said

Share icon

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: ISACK SASHA/SIPA/VidaPress

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early 2000s, people began speculating about the princess having undergone cosmetic surgery on her nose. However, her husband, Kitín Muñoz, dispelled these rumors by explaining that her transformation resulted from health complications that began in her twenties.

When the princess was eight years old, she fell and broke two of her teeth. In 1999, while Kalina was studying in London, she went to the dentist to have her crowns fitted, but the dentist drilled too deep into the base of her bone, causing further complications.

As a result of the dentist’s malpractice, the princess developed an infection that spread to and affected part of her face.

The infection worsened while she was on a sea expedition with Kitín.

Before she became an athlete, the Madrid-born royal had a fifteen-year career as a rider

Share icon

Image credits: libellerevista

Share icon

Image credits: Giovanni Sanvido/Getty Images

“At first, it seemed like a small problem; A sailor told her that she should rinse every day with sea water mixed with fresh water, and so she did,” the UNESCO Goodwill ambassador explained to Hola Magazine.

“The inability to go to a hospital and the conditions at sea caused the infection to progress and worsen, affecting part of the eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had to evacuate her urgently, and she underwent surgery (…). The priority was to clean the infection, but the intervention caused aesthetic damage, which was not important at the time since the vital thing was to save the eye and nose.

“All the absurd theories about Kalina’s different operations and cosmetic treatments are nothing more than misinformation.”

Kalina studied History of Art in London

Share icon

Image credits: Luc Castel/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

She is known to experiment with her fashion, makeup, and hair looks, rocking bold styles that are unconventional for high-profile royal figures

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alain BENAINOUS/Getty Images

Kitín praised his wife’s “excellent physical shape,” which he attributes to “a healthy lifestyle, daily training, and good nutrition.”

“Something that is not only reflected in her good muscle tone but also in her beautiful face,” the Spanish navigator said of his “dearest wife.”

“Crazy that people would shame someone’s appearance,” a Facebook user wrote

ADVERTISEMENT