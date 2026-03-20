“I Don’t Feel Any Guilt”: Woman Wants To Kick Stepdaughter Out, Husband Threatens To Leave With Her

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Finding out that another baby is on the way can leave parents feeling a range of emotions. They will be thrilled, of course, but they might be terrified of the new responsibilities and all of the logistical challenges that come with having more kids. Not to mention the fact that their older children might not be thrilled about how this will impact their lives.

One mom reached out to Reddit for advice after she decided that the best way to make room for her new baby would be to kick her stepdaughter out. Netizens were quick to give her a reality check, so below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

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This mom was thrilled when she found out she was going to have another child

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

But when she decided that her stepdaughter would have to move out to make room for the new baby, her husband was not happy

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Image credits: bearfotos (not the actual image)

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

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Image credits: throwawayaita284

Later, the mother responded to several readers and provided more details about her situation

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There are pros and cons to having siblings

Being a parent is never easy. Moms and dads are required to juggle countless responsibilities at once, and they’re expected to have all the answers. But we have to remember that parents aren’t superheroes; they’re just human. And they can’t always know what the best decision will be for their kids.

Now, there are pros and cons when it comes to having siblings. They can sometimes be built-in best friends for their brothers and sisters, and they allow kids to learn how to share, resolve conflicts, and form strong relationships from a young age. Kids with siblings get to socialize, to an extent, without even leaving the house.

But having siblings can sometimes make a child’s life more challenging. They might get less attention from Mom and Dad, and they may have to make sacrifices that they wouldn’t otherwise be expected to make. It can be particularly challenging when there’s a large age gap between siblings.

Little Sunshine’s Playhouse notes that it can be difficult to parent children who are at very different stages in life. The older kids might start to become parentified if they’re expected to babysit and take on more responsibilities than their younger siblings. And they might be ignored by Mom and Dad at times, as they’ll technically need less attention than a baby or toddler.

But everyone wants support and love from their parents, no matter how old they are. And expecting an 18-year-old to suddenly be financially stable and able to live on their own is simply unrealistic in most cases. Even if they’re in college, it’s unlikely that they’ve been able to save up enough money while studying to rent an apartment.

Many adults continue living with their parents past the age of 18

According to Eurostat, the average age for European young adults to move out of their parents’ house is 26.4. Meanwhile, in the United States, most adults move away from Mom and Dad between 24 and 27.

But in recent years, because of how drastically the cost of living has risen, more young adults are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible. In fact, in 2024, one-third of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 34 were living with at least one of their parents.

It’s understandable for parents to want their children to grow up and leave the nest, but pushing them out at the young age of 18 isn’t usually the best way to go about it. Wendi Fuson Potts wrote a piece for Scary Mommy explaining why she and her husband allow their adult kids to live with them, and she believes it’s fine as long as they abide by certain rules.

For example, Potts says that as long as her kids are making progress in their education, they are welcome in her home. She also points out that it’s common in other cultures, particularly Asian and Middle Eastern cultures, for three generations to live together under the same roof. This allows families to build strong connections, where all members can rely on one another.

There’s also the financial aspect, of course. At the moment, the average monthly rent price in the United States is $2,000. Even with a roommate or two, it can be very challenging to make ends meet if you’re studying or struggling to land a higher-paying job right out of school.

Most young adults don’t want to live with their parents forever. But knowing that they have that option until they can get on their feet allows them to feel safe and loved. And when they’re ready, they’ll leave the nest on their own terms.

The majority of readers were brutally honest with the mom, calling out her selfish behavior

However, some readers were on the mother’s side