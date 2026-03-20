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“I Don’t Feel Any Guilt”: Woman Wants To Kick Stepdaughter Out, Husband Threatens To Leave With Her
Pregnant woman looking stressed while sitting on couch, reflecting emotions about stepdaughter moving out situation.
Family, Relationships

“I Don’t Feel Any Guilt”: Woman Wants To Kick Stepdaughter Out, Husband Threatens To Leave With Her

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Finding out that another baby is on the way can leave parents feeling a range of emotions. They will be thrilled, of course, but they might be terrified of the new responsibilities and all of the logistical challenges that come with having more kids. Not to mention the fact that their older children might not be thrilled about how this will impact their lives.

One mom reached out to Reddit for advice after she decided that the best way to make room for her new baby would be to kick her stepdaughter out. Netizens were quick to give her a reality check, so below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

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    This mom was thrilled when she found out she was going to have another child

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    But when she decided that her stepdaughter would have to move out to make room for the new baby, her husband was not happy

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    Image credits: bearfotos (not the actual image)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual image)

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    Image credits: throwawayaita284

    Later, the mother responded to several readers and provided more details about her situation

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    There are pros and cons to having siblings

    Being a parent is never easy. Moms and dads are required to juggle countless responsibilities at once, and they’re expected to have all the answers. But we have to remember that parents aren’t superheroes; they’re just human. And they can’t always know what the best decision will be for their kids. 

    Now, there are pros and cons when it comes to having siblings. They can sometimes be built-in best friends for their brothers and sisters, and they allow kids to learn how to share, resolve conflicts, and form strong relationships from a young age. Kids with siblings get to socialize, to an extent, without even leaving the house.

    But having siblings can sometimes make a child’s life more challenging. They might get less attention from Mom and Dad, and they may have to make sacrifices that they wouldn’t otherwise be expected to make. It can be particularly challenging when there’s a large age gap between siblings.

    Little Sunshine’s Playhouse notes that it can be difficult to parent children who are at very different stages in life. The older kids might start to become parentified if they’re expected to babysit and take on more responsibilities than their younger siblings. And they might be ignored by Mom and Dad at times, as they’ll technically need less attention than a baby or toddler.

    But everyone wants support and love from their parents, no matter how old they are. And expecting an 18-year-old to suddenly be financially stable and able to live on their own is simply unrealistic in most cases. Even if they’re in college, it’s unlikely that they’ve been able to save up enough money while studying to rent an apartment.

    Many adults continue living with their parents past the age of 18

    According to Eurostat, the average age for European young adults to move out of their parents’ house is 26.4. Meanwhile, in the United States, most adults move away from Mom and Dad between 24 and 27

    But in recent years, because of how drastically the cost of living has risen, more young adults are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible. In fact, in 2024, one-third of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 34 were living with at least one of their parents. 

    It’s understandable for parents to want their children to grow up and leave the nest, but pushing them out at the young age of 18 isn’t usually the best way to go about it. Wendi Fuson Potts wrote a piece for Scary Mommy explaining why she and her husband allow their adult kids to live with them, and she believes it’s fine as long as they abide by certain rules.

    For example, Potts says that as long as her kids are making progress in their education, they are welcome in her home. She also points out that it’s common in other cultures, particularly Asian and Middle Eastern cultures, for three generations to live together under the same roof. This allows families to build strong connections, where all members can rely on one another.  

    There’s also the financial aspect, of course. At the moment, the average monthly rent price in the United States is $2,000. Even with a roommate or two, it can be very challenging to make ends meet if you’re studying or struggling to land a higher-paying job right out of school. 

    Most young adults don’t want to live with their parents forever. But knowing that they have that option until they can get on their feet allows them to feel safe and loved. And when they’re ready, they’ll leave the nest on their own terms.

    The majority of readers were brutally honest with the mom, calling out her selfish behavior

    However, some readers were on the mother’s side

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

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    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

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    What do you think ?
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    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite what OP says, I think this is about jealousy and maybe genetics (not her biological daughter). Miracle of all miracles, the father seems to be standing up for his daughter. Kicking an 18 year old kid out is evil, unless they pose a threat to those remaining. The second YTA group that seem normal, that I've read today.

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    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One where the NTA are outside their f****n minds instead of the YTA. Their divorce will be best for everyone except their son. Another sad one.

    0
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many people marry someone with children with no understanding of what being part of a blended family will potentially involve and then resent having to take on the role of step parent. If you're not prepared to welcome your partner's children into your home or your life, then do everyone a favour and walk away, because you're going to cause untold pain all round if you stay. Likewise, if you have children by a previous relationship and your partner isn't interested in having a relationship with them, do the right thing by your children and don't subject them to a step parent who clearly doesn't want them.

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    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite what OP says, I think this is about jealousy and maybe genetics (not her biological daughter). Miracle of all miracles, the father seems to be standing up for his daughter. Kicking an 18 year old kid out is evil, unless they pose a threat to those remaining. The second YTA group that seem normal, that I've read today.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One where the NTA are outside their f****n minds instead of the YTA. Their divorce will be best for everyone except their son. Another sad one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many people marry someone with children with no understanding of what being part of a blended family will potentially involve and then resent having to take on the role of step parent. If you're not prepared to welcome your partner's children into your home or your life, then do everyone a favour and walk away, because you're going to cause untold pain all round if you stay. Likewise, if you have children by a previous relationship and your partner isn't interested in having a relationship with them, do the right thing by your children and don't subject them to a step parent who clearly doesn't want them.

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