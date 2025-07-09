Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sea Reptile Fossil Over 100M Years Old Offers Unique View Into Ocean’s Mysterious History
Woman in outdoor setting beside a large sea reptile fossil over 100 million years old on colorful sediment rock surface
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Sea Reptile Fossil Over 100M Years Old Offers Unique View Into Ocean’s Mysterious History

Science gets more fascinating by the day. From astronomers plumbing the depths of the known universe to paleontologists studying ancient life forms, these experts are using their skills to better comprehend Earth and the universe she exists in.

Now, scientists claim a breakthrough has been made due to the discovery of a stunning pregnant sea reptile fossil deep in the icy wilds of Patagonia. The fossil, since dubbed Fiona, sheds new light on our planet’s sea life going back over 100 million years. 

RELATED:

    A remarkable discovery in the glacial fields of Patagonia has unveiled the nearly intact fossil of an ancient pregnant sea reptile

    Researcher in outdoor gear pointing at a sea reptile fossil over 100 million years old embedded in rock surface.

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    The fortuitous find has provided scientists with an unprecedented look at the life of an ichthyosaur, one of Earth’s earliest apex predators

    Deep in the glacial fields of Patagonia, scientists made a discovery that’s literally sending ripples through the scientific community. They uncovered an almost fully intact fossil of a sea reptile they have since dubbed Fiona. But here’s the big news: Fiona was pregnant. Preserved for over 100 million years, Fiona is rewriting what we know about ancient marine life, according to a groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

    Fiona wasn’t your average sea monster. Measuring over 11 feet long, she belonged to the ichthyosaur family; giant marine predators that ruled Earth’s oceans. Her fossil is stunningly complete, a true paleontological jackpot. What has scientists buzzing, however, is the presence of a fetus inside her body, positioned as if moments from birth.

    Fossilized sea reptile over 100 million years old embedded in rock, revealing ancient ocean history and prehistoric marine life.

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    The exceptional preservation of the ancient reptile’s body was likely the result of a sudden underwater landslide that buried her under layers of sand

    Experts believe Fiona’s remarkable preservation came from a sudden underwater landslide. This rapid burial created the perfect time capsule. “We were conducting our research with different objectives, they are very synergistic,” remarked Matt Malkowski, an assistant professor at The University of Texas at Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences.

    Patagonia, during the Early Cretaceous, was a wild place—all tectonic shifts, continental breakups, and surging ocean currents. South America was splitting from Africa, altering climate and habitats. Fiona’s fossil lets scientists peek into this chaotic world and understand how apex predators like her adapted, hunted, and found safe havens for giving birth.

    Woman in purple jacket examining a sea reptile fossil over 100 million years old on a rust-colored rock surface outdoors

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    The find shows that ichthyosaurs had more in common with dolphins than with lizards. Fiona didn’t lay eggs; she gave live birth, a rare trait among reptiles, and her perfectly preserved fetus proves it. That’s a major clue about how these sea reptiles thrived. Not only were they tough as nails, they were biologically brilliant at surviving a change.

    Fossil of a sea reptile over 100 million years old embedded in rock, revealing ocean’s mysterious ancient history.

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    This case is a perfect example of how sudden catastrophic events can lead to the preservation of life forms for millions of years, say scientists

    Lead researcher Judith Pardo-Pérez calls Fiona “a paleontological treasure.” While she tells us how marine reptiles reproduced, she also hints at how they evolved through massive environmental shifts. Fiona’s fossil is sparking new questions about evolution, extinction, and just how much ancient life remains to be discovered beneath our feet.

    Two researchers examine a sea reptile fossil over 100 million years old embedded in rocky sediment outdoors.

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    And Fiona had a story to tell beyond motherhood. Her fin bones showed signs of a healed injury, possibly from a predator or disease. That’s rare fossil evidence of healing, giving us a glimpse into the lives and resilience of these extinct ocean giants. 

    Thanks to modern medical technology like CT scans, scientists will keep studying Fiona’s bones in stunning detail. More than just a fossil, she’s a precious frozen biography of life, survival, and our ancient oceans. One thing’s for sure: Fiona’s story, buried for millions of years, has finally surfaced, and it’s making history.

    The breakthrough reveals how these apex predators adapted to the ocean environment and will keep scientists busy for some time yet

    Group of researchers posing with a sea reptile fossil over 100 million years old in a lab setting studying ocean history.

    Image credits: judith_pardo_perez / Instagram

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    badulesia-granieri avatar
    Badulesia
    Badulesia
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The words historic and prehistoric refer to past human activites. This is a paleontological discovery, please correct the title.

