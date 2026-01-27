Guy Picks Financial Security Over Savior Duty, Refuses To Use His Savings To Pay In-Laws’ Huge Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Money can help many people achieve their dreams and safeguard their future, but it can also sometimes cause conflicts between loved ones. This is usually because everyone has a different idea of how to handle their finances, which might lead to miscommunications in certain situations.

This is what happened between a man and his fiancée after she demanded he pay off her parents’ mortgage so that they could keep their home. When he refused to dip into his savings to help them out, it led to a huge argument between them.

More info: Reddit

It might be difficult to set financial boundaries with loved ones, especially when they are in desperate need

The poster shared that his fiancée’s parents needed money to pay off their mortgage, or else their home would be foreclosed, which is why she wanted him to help

The man wasn’t sure about dipping into his savings to help out his in-laws because he had kept a huge nest egg aside to secure his family’s future

The poster told his fiancée that he didn’t want to bail her parents out by using up 15% of his savings, even though he could “easily” do it

Text discussing concerns about paying off a mortgage for pregnant fiance’s parents and family financial responsibility.

The woman was quite upset about the whole situation because she felt that her fiancé could easily earn back the money again

Since the poster was a musician by profession, he decided to save up as much money as he could in order to secure himself against the ebbs and flows of the industry. He also tried to build a big nest egg so that he could take care of his son and secure the costs of his future college and home.

According to experts, it’s definitely important for people from creative professions to learn how to budget and save, as it can help them when there is less work. They can start being more financially responsible by paying attention to their income level and noting which seasons and events bring the most money in.

It seems like the OP did just that in order secure his savings and live without worry, but this became a problem when his fiancée demanded he bail her parents out of their mortgage. Apparently, even though they owned a fully-paid-off home, they had taken out a loan on it as they needed the money.

In situations like this, where inherited assets seem to be a drain, lawyers explain that it might be better to sell or give it up rather than dig yourself into a hole. Therefore, if someone has inherited a huge home and can’t afford its upkeep, it might be better to sell it and buy a smaller place, or put it on rent for the foreseeable future.

The woman didn’t seem to understand that her fiancé was uncomfortable using up 15% of his savings to bail her parents out. She felt that it was his duty to do so because he had kept aside a lot of money, and he could easily afford to spend it on them.

Although it might be kind to help loved ones financially, experts also point out that it can sometimes be a way of enabling their bad habits. This might happen more so if family members spend irresponsibly and keep expecting one person to bail them out whenever they get into a tough financial bind.

In this situation, it seems like the woman was so used to coming to her parents’ rescue that she felt it was also her fiancé’s responsibility to do the same. What she didn’t understand was that he didn’t want to risk their financial future to help out her parents, and in fact, wanted to set boundaries with them as soon as possible.

This difference in opinions about money led to a big conflict between the engaged couple, and they weren’t able to come to a resolution. Hopefully, they’re able to talk things through and decide on a compromise that doesn’t drain either of their bank accounts.

What do you think is the right thing for the man to do in this situation? We’d love to hear your opinions on the story.

Folks cautioned the poster against giving his money to his in-laws so that they could save their home

