“Toxic” Powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s Second Arrest Shakes Fitness Community, Sparks Steroid Rumors
Powerlifter Stefi Cohen in a close-up mugshot photo after second arrest, sparking steroid rumors in fitness community.
Crime, Society

“Toxic” Powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s Second Arrest Shakes Fitness Community, Sparks Steroid Rumors

Stefanie “Stefi” Cohen Magarici, a 33-year-old fitness influencer, record-breaking powerlifter, and pro-boxer with over a million followers on social media, has been arrested again

This time, the champion powerlifter was booked on a domestic v*olence battery charge, according to booking records confirmed by media. 

The arrest took place on Wednesday, though Cohen has not publicly addressed the charge and authorities have not shared further information.

Highlights
  • Fitness influencer and world-record powerlifter Stefi Cohen has been arrested again, this time for domestic v*olence battery.
  • The new arrest follows a 2023 case where she was accused of leaking explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.
  • Cohen, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, is known for her record-setting powerlifting career and boxing matches.
    The influencer was previously arrested over an explicit photo leak

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen in a mugshot after her second arrest, stirring steroid rumors in the fitness community.

    Image credits: Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

    This is not Cohen’s first time making headlines for the wrong reasons. 

    In 2024, she was arrested and charged with several offenses, including s*xual cyberh*rassment and unauthorized access to a computer. 

    That case stemmed from an incident in March 2022, when Cohen allegedly accessed a laptop that her ex-boyfriend had left behind in a house they once shared.

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen posing in gym, showing muscular physique with tattoos near barbells and weights.

    Image credits: DrStefiCohen

    Using guessed passwords, Cohen reportedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Apple iCloud account and found n*de photos of his new girlfriend.

    According toNBC 6, which cited Cohen’s arrest record, the powerlifter then shared the explicit images in a group chat that included the woman herself.

    Cohen reportedly admitted that she shared the explicit photos “with the purpose of exposing and humiliating” her, the victim claimed to the police.

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen lifting heavy weights in a gym setting, showcasing strength and fitness training.

    Image credits: stefi.cohen

    Her ex-boyfriend and the victim filed a case against Cohen in November 2023.

    When officers went to arrest Cohen in her Coconut Grove home in May 2024, Cohen did not go quietly. 

    According to theNew York Post, the pro boxer initially “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence.”

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen taking a mirror selfie with a man in a brick-walled room, sparking steroid rumors.

    Image credits: tristanhamm

    She then resisted arrest as two officers tried to get her into handcuffs by attempting to sweep one of the officers’ legs.

    While handcuffed in the back of the police car, she reportedly also broke the vehicle’s door locking mechanism using her foot.

    She was later released on bond and ordered to stay away from her ex and his girlfriend.

    Once a role model in fitness, Cohen’s reputation is now under fire

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen standing with a man and two dogs beside a private jet on a sunny day.

    Image credits: tristanhamm

    Cohen rose to fame for her achievements in powerlifting, including more than 25 world records, according toMen’ Health.

    These include all-time world records for the squat, total, and deadlift in the 123-pound weight class.

    She transitioned to boxing in recent years and currently holds a 4-1-1 record in the ring. 

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen smiling with a man wrapped in hand wraps, both seated indoors after training session.

    Image credits: tristanhamm

    Her online presence includes strength coaching, mental health advocacy, and personal development content.

    She has long marketed herself as a disciplined, no-excuses figure in the fitness world. 

    This is highlighted by the way she describes herself on social media. OnInstagram, she calls herself Dr. Stefi Cohen, a doctor of physical therapy.

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen in an orange jail uniform during a courtroom appearance amid arrest and steroid rumors.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    Her approach to fitness has garnered a strong following, with her Instagram page having more than 1 million followers.

    Comments across her recent social media posts show a mix of humor and disappointment.

    “She’s an amazing, powerful athlete, but the gear caught up to her. Smdh,” one commenter wrote.

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen sitting outside at sunset with a dog, wearing a cowboy hat and casual outfit.

    Image credits: tristanhamm

    “When a woman has more testosterone than a man, that happens. She can deadlift more than most men as she does hold some lifting records,” another joked.

    “Someone must have gotten body slammed like a sack of potatoes,” another commenter stated.

    It remains unknown if Cohen’s domestic v*olence battery charge is related to her current boyfriend

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen training intensely in gym, showcasing muscular arms and focused expression during workout session.

    Image credits: stefi.cohen

    Photos of Cohen with her current boyfriend, influencer and boxer Tristan Hamm, remain up on her Instagram.

    It is unclear if he was involved in the most recent incident or if this arrest was tied to a different relationship.

    Cohen has not posted any public response to the new battery charge.TMZ noted that they have reached out to her for comment, but have not received a reply.

    Powerlifter Stefi Cohen flexing muscles outdoors in white top and red shorts, showcasing strength and fitness.

    Image credits: DrStefiCohen

    Overall, the coming weeks and months might prove quite challenging for Cohen. 

    For someone who built a brand around control, discipline, and mental toughness, the ongoing chaos around her personal life could raise serious questions.

    Netizens generally poked fun at the idea that a female powerlifter with several world records was arrested on a domestic v*olence battery charge

    Comment by Jimmy Shaw criticizing toxic behavior in women, posted on a light blue background in a social media format.

    Comment from Lisa Marie about powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s second arrest, sparking steroid rumors in the fitness community.

    Comment by Suz Bobo saying Not surprising with a smirking emoji reacting to powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s second arrest.

    Comment by Natisha Kelly on social media discussing reactions to crimes and gender differences in public response.

    Comment by Danny Smith expressing concern about escalating roid rage related to powerlifter Stefi Cohen's arrest rumors

    Comment by Erich Hornung discussing female domestic violence and steroid rage in females, related to powerlifter controversies.

    Comment by Leyah Lao mentioning another female influencer arrested for domestic violence, related to powerlifter Stefi Cohen's second arrest.

    Comment from Brian Turner saying she's in trouble again with a small heart reaction icon in a chat bubble.

    Comment by Jennifer Daniel Rivera saying Get off the steroids, highlighting steroid rumors in the fitness community.

    Comment from Douglas Boughtonies reacting to a powerlifter's appearance, sparking steroid rumors in the fitness community.

    Comment on social media from Bjorn Enrique Bonilla Lehoux stating "It’s the steroids talking" with a top fan badge visible.

    Comment by Eduardo Ramos Meza saying roid rage is real, referencing steroid rumors around powerlifter Stefi Cohen's arrest.

    Comment from fitness community member Simone Seager Larson reacting to steroid rumors linked to powerlifter Stefi Cohen's arrest.

    Comment from Andrew R. Chambliss on toxic powerlifter Stefi Cohen's second arrest sparking steroid rumors in fitness community.

    Comment by Will Gibson Sr. about steroids causing anger, related to powerlifter Stefi Cohen's second arrest and steroid rumors.

    Comment by Mendo Mmendo in black bold text with light blue background discussing a personal opinion on envy and marriage.

    Comment on social media about toxic powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s second arrest sparking steroid rumors in fitness community.

    Commenter Bobby Polite reacting to Stefi Cohen's Instagram, expressing certainty about her guilt in the fitness community controversy.

    Comment by Trace Sternberger stating steroids do make you aggressive, highlighting steroid rumors in fitness discussions.

    Comment by Khalil Bell discussing potential side effects of TRT, mentioning aggressive behavior concerns in fitness context.

