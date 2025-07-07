“Toxic” Powerlifter Stefi Cohen’s Second Arrest Shakes Fitness Community, Sparks Steroid Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanie “Stefi” Cohen Magarici, a 33-year-old fitness influencer, record-breaking powerlifter, and pro-boxer with over a million followers on social media, has been arrested again.

This time, the champion powerlifter was booked on a domestic v*olence battery charge, according to booking records confirmed by media.

The arrest took place on Wednesday, though Cohen has not publicly addressed the charge and authorities have not shared further information.

The influencer was previously arrested over an explicit photo leak

Image credits: Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

This is not Cohen’s first time making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In 2024, she was arrested and charged with several offenses, including s*xual cyberh*rassment and unauthorized access to a computer.

That case stemmed from an incident in March 2022, when Cohen allegedly accessed a laptop that her ex-boyfriend had left behind in a house they once shared.

Image credits: DrStefiCohen

Using guessed passwords, Cohen reportedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Apple iCloud account and found n*de photos of his new girlfriend.

According toNBC 6, which cited Cohen’s arrest record, the powerlifter then shared the explicit images in a group chat that included the woman herself.

Cohen reportedly admitted that she shared the explicit photos “with the purpose of exposing and humiliating” her, the victim claimed to the police.

Image credits: stefi.cohen

Her ex-boyfriend and the victim filed a case against Cohen in November 2023.

When officers went to arrest Cohen in her Coconut Grove home in May 2024, Cohen did not go quietly.

According to theNew York Post, the pro boxer initially “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence.”

Image credits: tristanhamm

She then resisted arrest as two officers tried to get her into handcuffs by attempting to sweep one of the officers’ legs.

While handcuffed in the back of the police car, she reportedly also broke the vehicle’s door locking mechanism using her foot.

She was later released on bond and ordered to stay away from her ex and his girlfriend.

Once a role model in fitness, Cohen’s reputation is now under fire

Image credits: tristanhamm

Cohen rose to fame for her achievements in powerlifting, including more than 25 world records, according toMen’ Health.

These include all-time world records for the squat, total, and deadlift in the 123-pound weight class.

She transitioned to boxing in recent years and currently holds a 4-1-1 record in the ring.

Image credits: tristanhamm

Her online presence includes strength coaching, mental health advocacy, and personal development content.

She has long marketed herself as a disciplined, no-excuses figure in the fitness world.

This is highlighted by the way she describes herself on social media. OnInstagram, she calls herself Dr. Stefi Cohen, a doctor of physical therapy.

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

Her approach to fitness has garnered a strong following, with her Instagram page having more than 1 million followers.

Comments across her recent social media posts show a mix of humor and disappointment.

“She’s an amazing, powerful athlete, but the gear caught up to her. Smdh,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: tristanhamm

“When a woman has more testosterone than a man, that happens. She can deadlift more than most men as she does hold some lifting records,” another joked.

“Someone must have gotten body slammed like a sack of potatoes,” another commenter stated.

It remains unknown if Cohen’s domestic v*olence battery charge is related to her current boyfriend

Image credits: stefi.cohen

Photos of Cohen with her current boyfriend, influencer and boxer Tristan Hamm, remain up on her Instagram.

It is unclear if he was involved in the most recent incident or if this arrest was tied to a different relationship.

Cohen has not posted any public response to the new battery charge.TMZ noted that they have reached out to her for comment, but have not received a reply.

Image credits: DrStefiCohen

Overall, the coming weeks and months might prove quite challenging for Cohen.

For someone who built a brand around control, discipline, and mental toughness, the ongoing chaos around her personal life could raise serious questions.

Netizens generally poked fun at the idea that a female powerlifter with several world records was arrested on a domestic v*olence battery charge

