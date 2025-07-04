Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Helps Domestic Violence Victim Escape And Plagues Perpetrator’s Garden With Bamboo As Revenge
Man walking confidently in front of a house symbolizing help for a domestic violence victim and bamboo revenge garden plot.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Helps Domestic Violence Victim Escape And Plagues Perpetrator’s Garden With Bamboo As Revenge

Some people genuinely believe that they can do anything in this world – even be aggressive and cruel to other people. However, when they do have to taste their own medicine, such people believe that they are definitely the aggrieved party – and try to get revenge.

Luckily, such attempts at revenge very often go completely south – and that’s when we get stories like this one, from user u/Seannj222, where two men exchanged petty revenge strikes, but the good guy’s plan turned out to be way more efficient and witty.

More info: Reddit

    The author of the story once found out that his neighbor was violent towards his own wife

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man helped the victim and offered to report her spouse to police, but she refused since he allegedly had lots of cop friends

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The neighbor then decided to take revenge on the author for comforting his wife – and falsely reported him to police for threatening him with a gun

    Image credits:

    Image credits: jackfly14 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, a month before the described events, the author had sold his gun to another cop – so the hapless snitch had to taste his own medicine

    Image credits:

    The author ended up with his own revenge attempt – he simply filled the neighbor’s backyard with bamboo shoots

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is a retired military man, and one day, upon arriving home, he encountered a manifestation of domestic violence against a neighbor. His wife came to talk – the author saw scars and bruises on her – and the woman admitted that her husband had beaten her during an argument. The OP offered to report him to the police, but she refused, since the hubby was a mortician and had lots of cop friends.

    In the end, our hero simply helped her treat her wounds – and after some time, apparently having learned about this help, the neighbor decided to take revenge on him. He knew that the author had a gun, and he filed a report on him, saying that the original poster had threatened him with a weapon. However, when a police officer with a restraining order arrived at the OP’s house, another problem arose.

    The thing is that, before the described events, our hero had sold his gun to an acquaintance – who also happened to be a cop. As a result, the new owner of the weapon arrived, told the whole story – and the policeman went to talk to the snitch himself. Literally a couple of minutes later, it turned out that the neighbor had sent a false report – and he had to answer for giving false testimony to the police.

    Well, our hero, after another – this time verbal – skirmish with the aggressive neighbor, arranged some petty revenge on him by randomly driving shoots of bamboo all over his backyard. After that, the OP took the neighbor’s wife to a women’s shelter, and went to another part of the country – the East coast. At this point, the revenge plan could be considered complete – and brilliant.

    Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In fact, domestic violence has been one of the main social issues for many years, all over the world. Suffice it to say, according to The Hotline data, in the United States, on average, 24 people face physical violence or stalking from their partners every minute. In other words, this is more than 12 million people per year throughout the whole country.

    As for psychological aggression from partners, the statistics are downright threatening – approximately 48.4% of women and 48.8% of men in the country have encountered it throughout their lifetime. Well, the main group of victims in this case are women aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 34. So, it’s not surprising that this woman’s husband intimidated her so much that she was afraid to even file a report against him to the cops.

    By the way, this story ended well – the author’s friends kept helping this woman even after he left. She then divorced her aggressive spouse, found herself a new job and a place to live – and the bamboo shoots, as other neighbors also told the author, successfully survived the winter and continued doing their job of capturing that hapless guy’s backyard. He tried to call the OP in anger, but our hero simply blocked him…

    It must be said that people in the comments expressed, perhaps, maximum satisfaction with the outcome of this tale. Those folks who know firsthand how quickly bamboo grows, and what tricks sometimes have to be used to get rid of it, couldn’t help but admit – our hero acted fairly, but harshly. “The bamboo made this much more than the petty revenge!” someone added – and one cannot do anything but agree with this – right?

    The vast majority of commenters backed the author, but some folks were quite sure that bamboo makes this revenge not that petty

    Domestic violence
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
