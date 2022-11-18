Artists tend to get inspired to interpret popular characters, such as Shrek or Spiderman, in their unique way. Over time there have been many adaptations, but well, I am almost certain you have never seen an illustrated drag version before.

Andy, an artist from Ecuador, creates the most flamboyant digital artwork of various pop culture characters by turning them into drag queens. Most of his illustrations shown below range from Disney princesses to horror movie characters, whereas, on his Instagram account, you will also find celebrities.

#1

Cruella De Vil From The Hundred And One Dalmatians

#2

Morticia Addams From The Addams Family

#3

Carrie

#4

Spiderman

#5

Corpse Bride

#6

Coraline

#7

Bride Of Chucky

#8

Shrek

#9

Princess Fiona From Shrek

#10

Billy The Puppet From Saw

#11

The Dragon From Shrek

#12

Samara Morgan From The Ring

#13

Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas

#14

Pinocchio And Gingy From Shrek

#15

Annabelle

#16

Fairy Godmother From Shrek

#17

Dolores, Mirabel And Isabela From Encanto

Juliette Bravin
Juliette Bravin
Community Member
18 minutes ago

These didnt change much, really cute tho! :)

#18

Lord Farquaad From Shrek

#19

Pennywise From It

#20

Puss In Boots From Shrek

#21

Princess Bubblegum & Peppermint Butler From Adventure Time

#22

The Scarlet Witch From Wandavision

#23

Ursula Form The Little Mermaid

#24

The Evil Queen From Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

#25

Lumpy Space Princess & Tree Trunks From Adventure Time

#26

Ghostface From Scream

#27

Maleficent

#28

Freddy Krueger From A Nightmare On Elm Street

#29

The Ice King/Queen & Gunter From Adventure Time

#30

Rumpelstiltskin From Shrek

#31

Donkey From Shrek

#32

Jason Voorhees From Friday The 13th

#33

Marceline The Vampire Queen & Hambo From Adventure Time

#34

Anna From Frozen

#35

Flame Princess & Flambo From Adventure Time

#36

Elsa From Frozen

#37

Cinderella

#38

Tiana From The Princess And The Frog

#39

Cruella

#40

Snow White From Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

#41

Mulan

#42

Ariel From The Little Mermaid

#43

Merida From Brave

#44

Moana

#45

Jasmin From Aladdin

#46

Rapunzel From Tangled

#47

Pocahontas

#48

Aurora From Sleeping Beauty

#49

Belle From Beauty And The Beast

#50

Wonder Woman

#51

Grinch And Cindy Lou From How The Grinch Stole Christmas

#52

Jessica Rabbit From Who Framed Roger Rabbit

#53

Krampus

#54

Harley Quinn

