Artists tend to get inspired to interpret popular characters, such as Shrek or Spiderman, in their unique way. Over time there have been many adaptations, but well, I am almost certain you have never seen an illustrated drag version before.

Andy, an artist from Ecuador, creates the most flamboyant digital artwork of various pop culture characters by turning them into drag queens. Most of his illustrations shown below range from Disney princesses to horror movie characters, whereas, on his Instagram account, you will also find celebrities.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com