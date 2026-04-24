“Poor Woman”: Erin Moriarty Breaks Silence On Secret Struggle She Endured While Filming ‘The Boys’

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Erin Moriarty is opening up about the painful struggle she endured while filming the final season of The Boys.

On social media, she revealed that her condition became so severe that she nearly lost the ability to walk. Her disclosure has also prompted some critics who mocked her appearance to regret their comments.

In recent weeks, her appearance in season 5 has been scrutinized by fans amid allegations of cosmetic surgery. On X, some users trolled her current appearance, comparing it to earlier seasons.

Highlights Erin Moriarty reveals a painful behind-the-scenes struggle during the filming of The Boys season 5.

Fans rethink harsh criticism after Moriarty shares the health battle she kept private.

Moriarty also teases an emotional ending for Starlight as The Boys nears its finale.

However, after learning what she endured, some of her harshest critics expressed regret over their comments.

“Poor woman. I truly feel bad for Erin,” one user said.

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Erin Moriarty opens up about her struggles on the sets of The Boys

Image credits: Prime Video

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On Thursday (April 23), Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January / Starlight in The Boys, took to social media to discuss the challenges she faced while filming the show’s fifth and final season.

In an Instagram story, Moriarty admitted filming the season’s fourth episode was especially difficult because it coincided with her health issues. Before filming her segment, she tripped and cut her knee.

The injury worsened because of her autoimmune disease, and she said she was nearly unable to walk.

Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

“This isn’t a pity post. It’s mostly to say: f*ck autoimmune disease. F*ck it so hard. F*ck the ignorance surrounding it too,” she wrote in her story.

In June 2025, Moriarty publicly disclosed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid and hormone production.

In an Instagram post at the time, the 31-year-old revealed she was undergoing treatment but wished she had caught the condition sooner.

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Fans regret cruel remarks about Erin Moriarty after Graves’ diagnosis

Image credits: @erinelairmoriarty/Instagram

Since 2024, Moriarty has faced criticism for her changed physical appearance, with fans alleging that she underwent plastic surgery.

Discussion about her transformation resurfaced earlier this month after a clip from The Boys season 5 was released. Fans brutally roasted the actress for her appearance, but many have since come to regret their comments after learning of her health struggles.

After Moriarty opened up about her battle with Graves’ disease, several X users empathized with her and offered support.

Erin Moriarty opens up about her health issues while filming the final season of ‘THE BOYS’: “This isn’t a pity post. It’s mostly to say: fuck autoimmune disease. Fuck it so hard. Fuck the ignorance surrounding it too.” Fans of the show have treated her so horribly since the… pic.twitter.com/LB7QKyDkre — Vought Crave (@VoughtCrave) April 23, 2026

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“I was the first one to criticize the supposed cosmetic surgeries, saying that she had ruined herself. And it turns out that was due to illness,” one person wrote.

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They added, “It’s clear that you have to bite your tongue before speaking.”

“We ended up being unfair to the poor thing. I thought she’d had surgery done,” a second person commented.

Another user said, “I genuinely hope the worst for everyone who has made jokes about how she looks.”

Erin Moriarty teases what’s in store as The Boys comes to an end

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

In an April 22 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moriarty discussed her diagnosis and its effect on the final installment.

She confessed to feeling out of tune with her character for most of the season while she was dealing with her health issues. However, by the time she filmed the final episode, Moriarty said she felt more present.

Meanwhile, she teased what fans could expect from the finale, which is currently scheduled to hit screens on May 20.

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Image credits: Prime Video

She said it was her favorite episode of the final season and added that she was excited to see how fans will react.

“It’s a heartbreaking episode. It’s not overtly cynical. But it’s still an episode that really drives home the finality of the show and the characters that we’ve all become emotionally invested in, whether they’re good or bad,” Moriarty revealed.

The next episode of the show is scheduled to premiere on April 29, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

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The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.