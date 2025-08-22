Netizens’ Hearts Are Melting After Injured Doggo Gets Rescued From Trash Pile, Nursed Back To Health

ADVERTISEMENT

You won’t find a companion more loyal than a dog. And with their puppy dog eyes, wagging tails, and goofy behavior, what’s not to love? Unfortunately, there are some people who take their dogs for granted, or worse, abandon them altogether.

One injured pup was cruelly dumped on a trash pile, where she whimpered for days before a good Samaritan spotted her and called for help. Now the story of her dramatic rescue and rehab is melting hearts across the internet.

Earlier this year, Logan’s Legacy 29 volunteer Arturo Flores got a heartbreaking call from someone who’d spotted a black-and-white doggo sprawled out in some bushes. Unable to move, the stranded pup had no choice but to whimper at passers-by in the hopes that someone would notice her.

Flores got to the scene as fast as he could and, upon arrival, was horrified to find exactly what the good Samaritan described to him on the call; a dog lying on her side amongst trash and foliage, crying out for help. “The poor baby [lay] there for days in so much pain, and nobody came,” says Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy 29.

Miraculously, Flores had arrived just in time to rescue the pup, gently scooping her up and putting her in his car before rushing her to Camino Pet Hospital for a thorough examination. The team of vets soon discovered that the downtrodden doggo had a fractured pelvis, which went some way to explain why she couldn’t move.

The team wasted no time starting the pup, now named Tillie, on a treatment plan of pain meds and lots of love. Days after her rescue, the medical staff were still trying to decide whether the sweet girl would need surgery to correct her pelvis, but with the medications and ample affection, she was soon smiling again.

“[She] just needs cage rest, small potty breaks outside and love,” Hall wrote on Facebook. As Tillie worked on getting stronger by the day, her rescuers continued the search for her ideal forever home. With Tillie’s powerful will to overcome betrayal and a loving personality, Hall added that she knew someone would fall in love with her soon.

According to their website, Logan’s Legacy founder Suzette Hall lost her son, Logan, to a rare heart condition, but they both shared the same passion for rescuing animals. After Logan’s passing, Suzette knew the best way to keep his memory alive was to keep rescuing in his memory. Logan’s Legacy offers the chance to adopt or donate online.

According to data, in 2023, shelter and rescue organizations across the US took in approximately 3.2 million dogs, and in 2024, that number rose slightly to about 2.9 million dogs. Of the total 5.8 million animals (dogs & cats) entering shelters in 2024, around 4.1 million were adopted.

Looking for a doggo but don’t know where to start? Adopt, don’t shop! Adoption gives a dog a forever home and frees up shelter space. If you’re not ready to make a pup a permanent part of your family yet, there’s also fostering, which helps animals escape stressful shelter environments and allows the shelters to assist more animals.

