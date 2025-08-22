Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Netizens’ Hearts Are Melting After Injured Doggo Gets Rescued From Trash Pile, Nursed Back To Health
Netizens’ Hearts Are Melting After Injured Doggo Gets Rescued From Trash Pile, Nursed Back To Health
Animals, Dogs

Netizens’ Hearts Are Melting After Injured Doggo Gets Rescued From Trash Pile, Nursed Back To Health

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

You won’t find a companion more loyal than a dog. And with their puppy dog eyes, wagging tails, and goofy behavior, what’s not to love? Unfortunately, there are some people who take their dogs for granted, or worse, abandon them altogether.

One injured pup was cruelly dumped on a trash pile, where she whimpered for days before a good Samaritan spotted her and called for help. Now the story of her dramatic rescue and rehab is melting hearts across the internet.

RELATED:

    Dogs are loyal to a tee, but some dog owners reward that loyalty with nothing but cruelty

    Injured dog resting among trash and leaves before being rescued and nursed back to health by caring netizens.

    Image credits: Suzette Hall / Facebook

    One injured pup was dumped on a pile of trash by her humans and unceremoniously left for dead

    Earlier this year, Logan’s Legacy 29 volunteer Arturo Flores got a heartbreaking call from someone who’d spotted a black-and-white doggo sprawled out in some bushes. Unable to move, the stranded pup had no choice but to whimper at passers-by in the hopes that someone would notice her.

    Flores got to the scene as fast as he could and, upon arrival, was horrified to find exactly what the good Samaritan described to him on the call; a dog lying on her side amongst trash and foliage, crying out for help. “The poor baby [lay] there for days in so much pain, and nobody came,” says Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy 29.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pile of trash and plastic waste where injured doggo was rescued and nursed back to health by caring netizens.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Due to her injuries, she couldn’t even stand, giving her no option but to painfully whimper at passers-by for help

    Miraculously, Flores had arrived just in time to rescue the pup, gently scooping her up and putting her in his car before rushing her to Camino Pet Hospital for a thorough examination. The team of vets soon discovered that the downtrodden doggo had a fractured pelvis, which went some way to explain why she couldn’t move.

    The team wasted no time starting the pup, now named Tillie, on a treatment plan of pain meds and lots of love. Days after her rescue, the medical staff were still trying to decide whether the sweet girl would need surgery to correct her pelvis, but with the medications and ample affection, she was soon smiling again.

    Injured dog resting among trash and dry leaves after being rescued and nursed back to health by caring rescuers.

    Image credits: Suzette Hall / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[She] just needs cage rest, small potty breaks outside and love,” Hall wrote on Facebook. As Tillie worked on getting stronger by the day, her rescuers continued the search for her ideal forever home. With Tillie’s powerful will to overcome betrayal and a loving personality, Hall added that she knew someone would fall in love with her soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women caring for rescued injured doggos, showing love and compassion as part of a dog rescue and nursing effort.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Luckily, a good Samaritan finally noticed her and quickly got an animal rescue organization involved

    According to their website, Logan’s Legacy founder Suzette Hall lost her son, Logan, to a rare heart condition, but they both shared the same passion for rescuing animals. After Logan’s passing, Suzette knew the best way to keep his memory alive was to keep rescuing in his memory. Logan’s Legacy offers the chance to adopt or donate online.

    Black and white dog happily resting on grass after being rescued and nursed back to health by caring netizens outdoors.

    Image credits: Suzette Hall / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to data, in 2023, shelter and rescue organizations across the US took in approximately 3.2 million dogs, and in 2024, that number rose slightly to about 2.9 million dogs. Of the total 5.8 million animals (dogs & cats) entering shelters in 2024, around 4.1 million were adopted

    Looking for a doggo but don’t know where to start? Adopt, don’t shop! Adoption gives a dog a forever home and frees up shelter space. If you’re not ready to make a pup a permanent part of your family yet, there’s also fostering, which helps animals escape stressful shelter environments and allows the shelters to assist more animals.

    The doggo, since named Tillie, was found to have a fractured pelvis, but is already doing much better and will hopefully find her forever home soon

    Happy black and white dog resting on grass, showing recovery after being rescued and nursed back to health.

    Image credits: Suzette Hall / Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens shared their horror at the fact that people had just walked by the poor pup, but celebrated the rescuers for their swift action

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media questioning why people walked by without helping the injured dog rescued from a trash pile.

    Comment from a user expressing hope that the injured dog rescued from trash pile was saved and cared for.

    Comment on social media by user Spock the Speechful expressing hope that the photographer helped injured dog rescued from trash pile.

    Comment saying a pox upon anyone who would harm a precious dog, expressing care for injured dog rescued and nursed back to health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing heartbreak over the rescue and recovery of an injured dog found in a trash pile.

    Comment expressing frustration about people's lack of common sense related to rescuing injured doggos from trash piles.

    Comment expressing sadness and hope for the injured doggo’s recovery after rescue and care by kind netizens

    Comment expressing a prayer for an injured dog rescued from trash pile and nursed back to health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on social media expressing gratitude for rescuing and nursing an injured doggo back to health.

    Comment by Rubalcaba Mike criticizing those who abandon homeless animals, highlighting the importance of rescuing injured dogs.

    Comment from Monica Prabhaker saying Oh poor thing, expressing sympathy for injured dog rescued and nursed back to health.

    Comment from Noel Gallano, top fan, expressing love and support with prayer and heart emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing love and blessings for an injured doggo rescued from trash pile and nursed back to health.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal cruelty
    dog adoption
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT