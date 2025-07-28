80 Medical Photos That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Deeply Disturbing
Why are some of us so compelled to stare at unsettling photos and videos of things that we'd prefer not to see in real life? A bloody scene from Grey's Anatomy, or a putrid peek at Dr. Pimple Popper squeezing pus-filled blemishes. It's like we can't help ourselves, even if our stomachs are churning.
Some scientists believe it's because viewing such content from a safe distance allows us to be both disgusted and curious at the same time. Both are evolutionary feelings. And both can protect us. But more on that later...
First, we're going to test your ability hold down your breakfast while scrolling through some rather unsettling medical images. From a really creepy-looking medical dummy, to an x-ray of a brain after a piece has been removed... Bored Panda has put together a list of "look away but not quite yet" medical photographs shared by people online. Each image tells its own story, and all provide a window into a world that we wouldn't ordinarily see.
X-Ray Of A Hand With Advanced Rheumatoid Arthiritis
Wondering why you can't stop scrolling through this list even though a part of you is begging you not to? Don't worry. You're not alone... “People are often drawn to things that bother them,” says Alexander Skolnick, a psychologist who studies disgust.
Disgust is an important emotion. It's meant to protect us. "We tend to feel it when there’s something harmful around," explains Quartz. "We know snakes and some insects mean danger. Vomit means something made someone else sick. Poop carries diseases. When we see any of these, we naturally want to avoid them."
A Doctor’s Office On My Delivery Route Has A Real Ww1 Medical Kit Framed Up On The Wall
A Doctor’s Letter To United Heathcare For Denying Nausea Medication To A Child On Chemotherapy
Meanwhile, curiosity calls on us to explore and learn more about the world. Including those things that can be harmful to us. Viewing unsettling or gross content allows us to feel disgust and curiosity together. Basically, we can be a bit disgusted, while still using the images or videos to protect ourselves in the future.
“I think it is about experiencing these things in safe ways,” Skolnick explains. “It’s gross, but it’s not you…it’s something you can turn off. You have power over it.”
Ducklings Being Used In Medical Therapy, 1956
This Is The First Complete Nervous System Ever Dissected - 1887
Her name is Harriett and she was a maid employed at drexel university college of medicine, now the medical college of pennsylvania. She wished to dedicate her body to science.
The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival
OP has cystic fibrosis. While this is an intense amount of meds (and OP probably has to do breathing therapy and use a chest-thumper to loosen and dislodge mucus buildup), it's amazing how far medical technology has progressed. People with CF used to die in childhood/their teens - very rarely did a person with CF live to adulthood. Now, with proper treatment, people with CF can live near-normal lifespans - the median life expectancy is ~60 now. However, it is a chronic illness that deeply affects one's quality of life in many ways - so it's not an easy thing to live with, even with medical advances.
Dr Val Curtis calls herself a ‘disgustologist.’ Yes, really. She's the director of the Environmental Health Group at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. And says that disgust is specifically about things that might make us sick.
"You might dislike the taste of cheese, but it’s not going to necessarily make you sick," explains Curtis. "You might be disgusted by the sight of a cockroach sitting on that plate of cheese - because the cockroach has probably come out of the toilet and is carrying pathogens on its feet.”
The Amount Of Medication I Have To Take In A Week After A Kidney Transplant
Fish Skin Is Being Used To Help Treat Burn Victims
This treatment for severe burns is an unorthodox procedure they can ease the pain of victims and cut medical costs. The skin substitute reduces inflammation and help to heal chronic wounds (E.G. Diabetic wounds).
The Medical Pathology Museum At Tokyo University Has A Collection Of 105 Full-Bodied Tattoo Skins
A long time ago, our ancestors relied on disgust to survive. Feeling disgusted helped them avoid harmful bacteria in rotting food, toxic water, waste and dead animals.
"Humans with a strong sense of disgust not only stayed healthier, but would have been seen as a more attractive mate and passed on those 'disgust genes’ to their offspring," BBC reports.
“Those who had a ‘healthy squeamishness’ would have gone on to have more children and practised good hygiene, and that would have protected their children,” explains Curtis. “Those who didn’t have that squeamishness would have simply died out.”
In My Head, The Screws From My Spinal Fusion Surgery Looked A Lot Smaller
This Condition Is Called Mirror Hand Syndrome, Less Than 100 Cases Have Ever Been Diagnosed And The Cause Is Still Unknown
I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded
Disgust comes with a physiological reaction. And there are steps to feeling disgusted... The first is paying attention. The gross thing makes you stop what you’re doing and check it out, without getting too close.
Next, you might squirming or sweat. "Your palms go clammy, your hands go up and you stay away from touching the thing - or dropping it if you ignored step one," Curtis told the BBC.
Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches
Scleroderma Hands Manifestations
My Sister Teaches Nursing Students How To Do Medical Procedures. Here Is One Of Their Practice Dummies
You could very well pulling a face. Perhaps you stick out your tongue out or close your mouth up tight. "Your tongue is simulating pushing the thing out of your mouth and keeping it out, just in case," explains the BBC.
The final step, which many of us have experienced, is gagging. "Especially if it’s a food-related disgust response, your stomach starts to churn to discourage you from ingesting it, and prepare you to throw up in the event you did," reads the site.
My Adhd Medication Came With A Fidget Toy
My Dissection Kit For Working On Human Cadavers In Medical School
An X-Ray Of A Hand With Six Fingers
There's A Tooth In My Chin
Hopefully OP and their dentist keep an eye on it - it doesn't necessarily need to be removed "right now", but it could become infected/impacted - the same way that "extra" wisdom teeth can become infected.
Veneers Preparation
The Body Of A Gymnast While Preforming A Trick
This Is A UV Light Used In Hospitals To Decontaminate Rooms That Were Occupied By Patients With Particularly Resistant Bacteria Or Bugs
Any hint of anything infectious on the cancer ward and they would deep clean the room and roll these in for several hours.
Before & After A Total Spinal Fusion
An Artist Is Doing A Really Cool Thing By Painting Baby's Medical Helmets
These Medical Cloves Designed For Medical Emergency Response
WW1 Canadian Battlefield Medical Kit
Went To Get A Scan For Practicing Medical Students (I Was A Volunteer Modle)
Didn't Expect To See I Have A Condition Where My Hearts Artery And Vein Has Been Flipped To The Opposite Sides Of Each Other At Birth, Which Is Apparently Rare.
Dupuytren's Contracture Symptoms
Dupuytren contracture is a painless condition that causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand. The affected fingers can't straighten completely. Knots of tissue form under the skin. They eventually create a thick cord that can pull the fingers into a bent position.
2 Hair Follicles Grown In Eye Caused By Limbal Dermoid
Finger Infected. Thermal Imaging Confirms
My Friend's Skin Graft After Healing
My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients
Uncle's Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery
My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Fathers Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning
Testing Davinci Surgical Robot On Operation Game
Doctors Find 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In 67-Year-Old Woman’s Eye
This White "Soap" Is The First 3D Printed Bionic Pancreas
Bungee Cord To The Eye Caused Man's Iris To Collapse Into Multiple Deformed Pupils
Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up
Asteroid Hyalosis Is A Medical Condition In Which The Person's Eyes Look Like The Universe
My Dog And I Are Taking The Same Medication
My dog Stilgar takes Keppra - a common anti-epileptic/anti-convulsion medication that is usually used for humans with epilepsy/other seizure disorders XD He takes it because he has myoclonus (constant, uncontrollable muscle twitches of his full body) and it helps lower the severity of his twitching.
My Medicine Tells Me That It Doesn't Work
My TPN (Nutrition Pumped Into My Heart) Has Olive Oil And Egg In It
Pumped into a central line, most likely a port, that goes directly to the heart.
Specialist Dentist Said I Had Some Of The Longest Teeth He’s Ever Removed
My Medication Is So Strictly Controlled That It Has A Battery Powered Tracking Tag
OP on Reddit says: "The medication being shipped is a form of sodium oxybate, AKA 'GHB', AKA 'roofies.' It is a schedule 3 medication while legally possessed and is a schedule 1 medication otherwise. Only a few pharmacies can dispense it. The strict tracking is a DEA requirement. This medication helps me get more restorative sleep. People with narcolepsy have bad sleep quality that does not provide the usual restorative benefits. We never wake up feeling refreshed. It isn't insomnia as much as it is never really falling/staying asleep enough to get rest. This lack of beneficial sleep causes excessive daytime sleepiness and exacerbates cataplexy. I have been taking daily stimulants for over 20 years. I resorted to this medication when the stimulants' effectiveness waned. Hopefully this will give me enough beneficial sleep to bring me back into the effective range of the stimulants."
My Cat’s Medication Says Not To Drink Alcohol With It
This Device To Help Medical Professionals Find Veins. The Veinviewer
My Grandmother's Student Medical Kit From 1925
Atlantic Horseshoe Crabs Have A Milky Blue Blood. Each Year, Millions Of Crabs Are Captured, Bled And Released
The blood is used in almost all pharmaceutical vaccines, one of which being a Covid-19 vaccine.
1915 Medical Text Classifying People With Mental Disabilities
Triphalangeal Thumb (TPT) Is A Congenitalmalformation Where The Thumb Has Three Phalanges Instead Of Two
The extra phalangeal bone can vary in size from that of a small pebble to a size comparable to the phalanges in non-thumb digits.
Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them
An Incredible Medical Projector
An Identity Thief Stole The Identity Of A Surgeon And While Aboard A Navy Destroyer Was Tasked With Performing Several Life Saving Surgeries
He proceeded to memorize a medical textbook just before hand and all the patients survived.
As Photography Became More Common, An Odd Tradition Emerged — Medical Students Taking Pictures With Their Cadavers As Sort Of A First Portrait Into The Medical Field
A common trope at the time was that of “A Student’s Dream” — where the medical student was being dissected by his cadavers.
One Of Four Intact Human Nervous Systems, This Was Dissected By 2 Medical Students In 1925 — And It Took Them Over 1,500 Hours To Remove
Münchmeyer Disease Is A Disorder In Which Muscle Tissue And Connective Tissue Such As Tendons And Ligaments Are Gradually Replaced By Bone
It is the only known medical condition where one organ system changes into another.
Also known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. It is a severe, disabling disorder that does not have a cure. It essentially can cause limbs/joints to "freeze" in place as the connective tissue and ligaments turn to bone :(
Dentists Of 1950 Starter Kit: (Actually Part Of My Antique Medical Equipment Collection)
Dandy-Walker Syndrome
It is a condition that develops due to congenital failure of cerebellar vermis development that leads to blockage of CSF circulation. Clinical features include bulging fontanelle, irritability, vomiting ,poor feeding and lethargy.
This baby does not have Dandy-Walker Syndrome. This baby has microhydranencephaly - a VERY different condition. Microhydranencephaly is a severe abnormality of brain development - most children born with this condition have smaller-than-normal heads/brains and are profoundly intellectually disabled. This child was named Jaxon Buell. He died aged 5 years old.
Neovascular Festoons On The Iris
A 74-year-old man with hypertension presented with vision reduced to only light perception in his right eye. A relative afferent pupillary defect was observed, and retinal examination showed an occlusion of the central retinal vein. The abnormal pupillary response was caused by retinal ischemia. A hypoperfused retina exudes angiogenic factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). New vessels formed on the pupil (Panels A and B show low and high magnification, respectively) and also in the angle, the aqueous drainage system that surrounds the iris. Angiogenesis in the angle can occlude the drainage pathway, causing glaucoma and the complication of a painful, sightless eye. Regression of iris neovasculature was achieved with the use of intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy and maintained with the use of scatter laser photocoagulation of the ischemic retina. The patient's vision in the affected eye remained unchanged, and hypertension was the risk factor associated with this ocular vascular occlusion. Owing to the severity of disease at baseline, there was no visual improvement.
In Certain Cultures, Wounds Were Sutured Using Ants, Especially Army Or Leaf-Cutter Species
These ants would be positioned to clamp the skin edges with their jaws. Once they bit down, the body of the ant would be cut off, leaving the head to act as a stitch.
Doctors From The Texas Heart Institute Have Performed A Surgery Implementing A Device That Left A Man Becoming The World's First Heartless Human Leaving Him Without A Pulse Or Detectable Heart Beat
Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose)
Stingray Tail, Extracted From Patient After Accident, Nz
Medical Chest I Found In My Grandfathers Attic
A Peanut Lodged Inside A Child's Trachea
Three Kidneys Discovered In A Man! - Medical Case
When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord
Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing
Sterile #2 Pencils In The Operating Room
Itemized Hospital Bill From When My Dad Was Born In 1954
This Medication Causes Birth Defects And They Don’t Want You To Forget
Accutane - medication to treat severe acne. My mom forced me to take it when I was a young teen - she was trying to force me to become a child acting star and pimples would detract from my appearance. Accutane also causes sun sensitivity and can dry out your skin horribly.
Obsidian Knives Made From A Type Of Volcanic Glass Are So Sharp They Cut On A Cellular Level
Due to this, when used in the medical field, incisions made with the blade heal faster with less scarring. They have been used as tools since the stone age.
This Medication I Take Is $6000 Per An Injection
Taltz - used to treat psoriasis and several other autoimmune disorders.
This Is A Condition Called Hyperdontia
$8,500 Worth Of Medical Equipment In The Us. My Son Needs These To Walk
Vintage Medical Tools For Removing Kidney And Bladder Stones And The Stones That They Removed
The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses
To Study The Medical Effects Of Weightlessness In Space, Scientists Convinced Captain Druey P. Parks To Toss A Kitten In The Air While Cruising In His F-94c Jet At An Altitude Of 25,000 Feet
The following photo, taken in February 1958, captures the floating feline.