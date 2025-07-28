ADVERTISEMENT

Why are some of us so compelled to stare at unsettling photos and videos of things that we'd prefer not to see in real life? A bloody scene from Grey's Anatomy, or a putrid peek at Dr. Pimple Popper squeezing pus-filled blemishes. It's like we can't help ourselves, even if our stomachs are churning.

Some scientists believe it's because viewing such content from a safe distance allows us to be both disgusted and curious at the same time. Both are evolutionary feelings. And both can protect us. But more on that later...

First, we're going to test your ability hold down your breakfast while scrolling through some rather unsettling medical images. From a really creepy-looking medical dummy, to an x-ray of a brain after a piece has been removed... Bored Panda has put together a list of "look away but not quite yet" medical photographs shared by people online. Each image tells its own story, and all provide a window into a world that we wouldn't ordinarily see.

#1

X-Ray Of A Hand With Advanced Rheumatoid Arthiritis

X-ray image showing severely deformed hand bones, a striking example of medical photos revealing unusual conditions.

Dr Vijay Sharma

Wondering why you can't stop scrolling through this list even though a part of you is begging you not to? Don't worry. You're not alone... “People are often drawn to things that bother them,” says Alexander Skolnick, a psychologist who studies disgust.

Disgust is an important emotion. It's meant to protect us. "We tend to feel it when there’s something harmful around," explains Quartz. "We know snakes and some insects mean danger. Vomit means something made someone else sick. Poop carries diseases. When we see any of these, we naturally want to avoid them."
    #2

    A Doctor’s Office On My Delivery Route Has A Real Ww1 Medical Kit Framed Up On The Wall

    World War I field medical kit displaying vintage surgical tools in a historical medical photo collection.

    Differential87

    #3

    A Doctor’s Letter To United Heathcare For Denying Nausea Medication To A Child On Chemotherapy

    Letter from doctor criticizing insurance company on chemotherapy side effects, showcasing raw medical photos with disturbing impact.

    nikamats

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no words. This is wrong for so many reasons on so many levels

    Meanwhile, curiosity calls on us to explore and learn more about the world. Including those things that can be harmful to us. Viewing unsettling or gross content allows us to feel disgust and curiosity together. Basically, we can be a bit disgusted, while still using the images or videos to protect ourselves in the future.

    “I think it is about experiencing these things in safe ways,” Skolnick explains. “It’s gross, but it’s not you…it’s something you can turn off. You have power over it.”
    #4

    Ducklings Being Used In Medical Therapy, 1956

    Child in hospital bed connected to medical device, lying next to a basin with ducklings, medical photos showing unusual scenes.

    UglyWallpaperGirl

    #5

    This Is The First Complete Nervous System Ever Dissected - 1887

    Human nervous system specimen displayed in a glass case, showcasing detailed nerve pathways in a medical photo.

    Her name is Harriett and she was a maid employed at drexel university college of medicine, now the medical college of pennsylvania. She wished to dedicate her body to science.

    KLASHINOV

    #6

    The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival

    Various medical drugs and medications arranged on colorful fabric, showcasing medical photos with intriguing and disturbing details.

    Hurambuk

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has cystic fibrosis. While this is an intense amount of meds (and OP probably has to do breathing therapy and use a chest-thumper to loosen and dislodge mucus buildup), it's amazing how far medical technology has progressed. People with CF used to die in childhood/their teens - very rarely did a person with CF live to adulthood. Now, with proper treatment, people with CF can live near-normal lifespans - the median life expectancy is ~60 now. However, it is a chronic illness that deeply affects one's quality of life in many ways - so it's not an easy thing to live with, even with medical advances.

    Dr Val Curtis calls herself a ‘disgustologist.’ Yes, really. She's the director of the Environmental Health Group at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. And says that disgust is specifically about things that might make us sick.

    "You might dislike the taste of cheese, but it’s not going to necessarily make you sick," explains Curtis. "You might be disgusted by the sight of a cockroach sitting on that plate of cheese - because the cockroach has probably come out of the toilet and is carrying pathogens on its feet.”
    #7

    The Amount Of Medication I Have To Take In A Week After A Kidney Transplant

    Plastic pill organizer tray filled with various colorful pills, illustrating medical photos and medication management.

    bjamesk4

    #8

    Fish Skin Is Being Used To Help Treat Burn Victims

    Severe medical burn injuries on legs with skin grafts resembling scales in a clinical hospital setting on a green sheet.

    This treatment for severe burns is an unorthodox procedure they can ease the pain of victims and cut medical costs. The skin substitute reduces inflammation and help to heal chronic wounds (E.G. Diabetic wounds).

    Yulinka17

    The Medical Pathology Museum At Tokyo University Has A Collection Of 105 Full-Bodied Tattoo Skins

    Black and white photo of a tattooed man sitting on a stool beside an animal skin with elaborate tattoo designs displayed.

    DoKSolero

    A long time ago, our ancestors relied on disgust to survive. Feeling disgusted helped them avoid harmful bacteria in rotting food, toxic water, waste and dead animals.

    "Humans with a strong sense of disgust not only stayed healthier, but would have been seen as a more attractive mate and passed on those 'disgust genes’ to their offspring," BBC reports.

    “Those who had a ‘healthy squeamishness’ would have gone on to have more children and practised good hygiene, and that would have protected their children,” explains Curtis. “Those who didn’t have that squeamishness would have simply died out.”
    #10

    In My Head, The Screws From My Spinal Fusion Surgery Looked A Lot Smaller

    X-ray image showing spinal surgery with multiple metal screws and rods, a striking medical photo with surgical hardware.

    reddit.com

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have my own set of these. Can agree this is what they look like on xray

    #11

    This Condition Is Called Mirror Hand Syndrome, Less Than 100 Cases Have Ever Been Diagnosed And The Cause Is Still Unknown

    X-ray and photos of a hand with severe deformities showing bone abnormalities and unusual finger positions in medical images.

    KaantjeBanaantje

    I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded

    MRI brain scan showing a large dark mass, a fascinating and deeply disturbing medical photo of a brain tumor.

    chuffberry

    Disgust comes with a physiological reaction. And there are steps to feeling disgusted... The first is paying attention. The gross thing makes you stop what you’re doing and check it out, without getting too close.

    Next, you might squirming or sweat. "Your palms go clammy, your hands go up and you stay away from touching the thing - or dropping it if you ignored step one," Curtis told the BBC.
    #13

    Thought You All Might Appreciate My Uncommon Stitches

    Close-up of thumb with medical stitches along the nail in a raw and disturbing medical photo.

    Matt0715

    Scleroderma Hands Manifestations

    X-ray of hands showing severe bone and joint deformities with abnormal growths, a disturbing medical condition photo.

    Gabriel Orlando González Herrera

    My Sister Teaches Nursing Students How To Do Medical Procedures. Here Is One Of Their Practice Dummies

    Medical mannequin with distorted facial features and blank eyes wearing a hospital gown in a clinical setting.

    ImaConsumerWhore

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn’t actually want to sleep tonight. Maybe this isn’t the best thread to be reading before bed?

    You could very well pulling a face. Perhaps you stick out your tongue out or close your mouth up tight. "Your tongue is simulating pushing the thing out of your mouth and keeping it out, just in case," explains the BBC.

    The final step, which many of us have experienced, is gagging. "Especially if it’s a food-related disgust response, your stomach starts to churn to discourage you from ingesting it, and prepare you to throw up in the event you did," reads the site.

    #16

    My Adhd Medication Came With A Fidget Toy

    Medical bottles and capsules of Qelbree medication displayed in an open box for ADHD treatment in adults.

    zleepiii

    My Dissection Kit For Working On Human Cadavers In Medical School

    Various medical instruments and surgical tools neatly arranged on a wooden surface for medical photos.

    GreenScREEndEAth

    An X-Ray Of A Hand With Six Fingers

    X-ray of a hand showing an unusual bone structure, part of a collection of fascinating medical photos.

    KiddieSpread

    There's A Tooth In My Chin

    Panoramic dental X-ray showing detailed teeth structure and jawbones, a fascinating medical photo revealing oral anatomy.

    super9mega

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully OP and their dentist keep an eye on it - it doesn't necessarily need to be removed "right now", but it could become infected/impacted - the same way that "extra" wisdom teeth can become infected.

    Veneers Preparation

    Close-up of dental drill shaping teeth in a medical photo showing detailed oral treatment and tooth restoration process.

    BreakRules939

    The Body Of A Gymnast While Preforming A Trick

    X-ray image of a human spine and skull with medical measurements, showcasing fascinating medical photos detail.

    Due-Challenge-9207

    This Is A UV Light Used In Hospitals To Decontaminate Rooms That Were Occupied By Patients With Particularly Resistant Bacteria Or Bugs

    Medical room with a UV disinfection machine illuminating the space, showcasing fascinating medical photos equipment.

    supitsthugnasty

    jolt-disclose-hash avatar
    Yrral Spavit
    Yrral Spavit
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any hint of anything infectious on the cancer ward and they would deep clean the room and roll these in for several hours.

    Before & After A Total Spinal Fusion

    X-ray images showing spine before and after surgical correction with metal rods, a medical photo revealing spinal treatment.

    kiefydreams

    An Artist Is Doing A Really Cool Thing By Painting Baby's Medical Helmets

    Side-by-side images of a baby wearing medical helmets used for cranial correction in medical photos.

    pdmcmahon

    These Medical Cloves Designed For Medical Emergency Response

    Medical photo showing a gloved hand with vital signs written on it, highlighting detailed patient monitoring.

    reddit.com

    WW1 Canadian Battlefield Medical Kit

    Vintage medical instruments displayed in a wooden case, showcasing fascinating and disturbing historical medical photos.

    justeedo

    Went To Get A Scan For Practicing Medical Students (I Was A Volunteer Modle)

    Ultrasound image showing aorta and gallbladder with color flow, a medical photo that is fascinating and deeply disturbing.

    Didn't Expect To See I Have A Condition Where My Hearts Artery And Vein Has Been Flipped To The Opposite Sides Of Each Other At Birth, Which Is Apparently Rare.

    QuizzicallyTrans285

    Dupuytren's Contracture Symptoms

    Close-up of a hand with a bent finger illustrating a medical condition in a set of fascinating medical photos.

    Dupuytren contracture is a painless condition that causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand. The affected fingers can't straighten completely. Knots of tissue form under the skin. They eventually create a thick cord that can pull the fingers into a bent position.

    syeda irha hasan

    2 Hair Follicles Grown In Eye Caused By Limbal Dermoid

    Close-up of a brown eye showing a medical condition with a foreign object under the eyelid, medical photos detail.

    suzieee1

    Finger Infected. Thermal Imaging Confirms

    Thermal image showing heat distribution on a person's hand and face, illustrating medical photos capturing unique body conditions.

    Patronsilver505

    My Friend's Skin Graft After Healing

    Forearm with a detailed keloid scar resembling fish scales, showcasing a fascinating and disturbing medical photo.

    iamNebula

    My Father Was An Eye Doctor And Those Are The Glass Eye Prosthesis He Would Show The Patients

    Box containing four realistic prosthetic eyes displayed by person in white coat, a captivating medical photo with disturbing elements.

    anaqunha

    Uncle's Eye Healed After Corneal Transplant Surgery

    Close-up of a human eye with an unusual patterned iris, illustrating fascinating and disturbing medical photos.

    imgur.com

    My (Nearly 60 Y/O) Fathers Arm After Being Thwomped By A Cow This Morning

    X-ray images showing a severe broken arm fracture, highlighting medical photos that are both fascinating and disturbing.

    SlowDanceChubbie

    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m the cows lawyer and you can’t prove the claims against my client

    Testing Davinci Surgical Robot On Operation Game

    Robotic surgical system covered in plastic performing a delicate procedure with precision instruments on a medical training model.

    Surgeox

    Doctors Find 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In 67-Year-Old Woman’s Eye

    Clear and ruptured breast implants shown on gauze pads in a medical photo illustrating fascinating and disturbing medical photos.

    Surgeox

    This White "Soap" Is The First 3D Printed Bionic Pancreas

    Advanced medical device scanning a sample on a lab platform, showcasing technology in medical photos and research.

    Surgeox

    Bungee Cord To The Eye Caused Man's Iris To Collapse Into Multiple Deformed Pupils

    Close-up medical photo of an eye showing detailed iris and pupil with unusual brownish deposits inside the cornea.

    Surgeox

    Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up

    Several medical syringes with needles and caps arranged on a desk next to a keyboard, medical photos concept.

    LittleLoobyLulu

    Asteroid Hyalosis Is A Medical Condition In Which The Person's Eyes Look Like The Universe

    Close-up medical photo of a human eye with an abnormal pupil illustrating fascinating and disturbing medical conditions.

    theseeenutzzz

    My Dog And I Are Taking The Same Medication

    Hand holding two prescription bottles of Cephalexin 500 mg tablets, a common medical photo showing medication use.

    MeasuredInsanity

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dog Stilgar takes Keppra - a common anti-epileptic/anti-convulsion medication that is usually used for humans with epilepsy/other seizure disorders XD He takes it because he has myoclonus (constant, uncontrollable muscle twitches of his full body) and it helps lower the severity of his twitching.

    My Medicine Tells Me That It Doesn't Work

    Hand holding a prescription pill bottle labeled Monteleukast, showing medication details and dosage instructions.

    revilcon

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s encouraging. You’ve paid a fortune for something that by its own admittance, doesn’t work. At least it’s honest?

    My TPN (Nutrition Pumped Into My Heart) Has Olive Oil And Egg In It

    Medical intravenous lipid emulsion bag held in hand, illustrating fascinating and deeply disturbing medical photos theme.

    grudginglyadmitted

    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pumped into a central line, most likely a port, that goes directly to the heart.

    Specialist Dentist Said I Had Some Of The Longest Teeth He’s Ever Removed

    Two extracted human teeth placed on sterile medical packaging held in a hand, a fascinating medical photo.

    SmellieEllie6969

    My Medication Is So Strictly Controlled That It Has A Battery Powered Tracking Tag

    Close-up of electronic circuit boards and components on a wooden surface related to medical technology photos.

    1quirky1

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP on Reddit says: "The medication being shipped is a form of sodium oxybate, AKA 'GHB', AKA 'roofies.' It is a schedule 3 medication while legally possessed and is a schedule 1 medication otherwise. Only a few pharmacies can dispense it. The strict tracking is a DEA requirement. This medication helps me get more restorative sleep. People with narcolepsy have bad sleep quality that does not provide the usual restorative benefits. We never wake up feeling refreshed. It isn't insomnia as much as it is never really falling/staying asleep enough to get rest. This lack of beneficial sleep causes excessive daytime sleepiness and exacerbates cataplexy. I have been taking daily stimulants for over 20 years. I resorted to this medication when the stimulants' effectiveness waned. Hopefully this will give me enough beneficial sleep to bring me back into the effective range of the stimulants."

    My Cat’s Medication Says Not To Drink Alcohol With It

    Close-up of medication bottle label showing warnings about drowsiness, alcohol use, and medical supervision in medical photos context.

    CMO_Sparkles

    This Device To Help Medical Professionals Find Veins. The Veinviewer

    Hand with hospital wristband showing glowing green vein map projection, a fascinating medical photo of vein visualization.

    nunley

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finding them is only half the battle. Successfully sticking them with the needle is the hard part. I have horrible veins

    My Grandmother's Student Medical Kit From 1925

    Vintage medical tools including a head mirror, stethoscope, scalpels, and syringes laid out on a wooden floor.

    levelupyours

    Atlantic Horseshoe Crabs Have A Milky Blue Blood. Each Year, Millions Of Crabs Are Captured, Bled And Released

    Medical lab workers processing horseshoe crabs to collect blue blood for medical testing and research purposes.

    The blood is used in almost all pharmaceutical vaccines, one of which being a Covid-19 vaccine.

    MTPokitz

    1915 Medical Text Classifying People With Mental Disabilities

    Chart illustrating steps in mental development and limits of each type, a historical medical photo showing cognitive classification.

    Breab1

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I scored between moron and high grade i******e. I've made it I tells ya!

    Triphalangeal Thumb (TPT) Is A Congenitalmalformation Where The Thumb Has Three Phalanges Instead Of Two

    Hands showing a medical condition with swollen, misshapen fingers and joints in a clinical setting medical photos

    The extra phalangeal bone can vary in size from that of a small pebble to a size comparable to the phalanges in non-thumb digits.

    Surgeox

    Strands Of DNA Precipitated By Ethanol. About 3 Trillion Of Them

    Close-up of a medical sample tube showing unusual sediment, illustrating fascinating and disturbing medical photos.

    CaptainFiasco

    An Incredible Medical Projector

    Projection of medical veins and arteries mapped on a person's arm, illustrating anatomy with scissors in background.

    CuddlyWuddly0

    An Identity Thief Stole The Identity Of A Surgeon And While Aboard A Navy Destroyer Was Tasked With Performing Several Life Saving Surgeries

    Man standing and smiling in a suit indoors, vintage medical photos highlighting extraordinary medical conditions.

    He proceeded to memorize a medical textbook just before hand and all the patients survived.

    ImSoFrickinPissed

    As Photography Became More Common, An Odd Tradition Emerged — Medical Students Taking Pictures With Their Cadavers As Sort Of A First Portrait Into The Medical Field

    Preserved medical specimens posed around a patient on an examination table in a vintage medical photo.

    A common trope at the time was that of “A Student’s Dream” — where the medical student was being dissected by his cadavers.

    naturebeatsnurture

    One Of Four Intact Human Nervous Systems, This Was Dissected By 2 Medical Students In 1925 — And It Took Them Over 1,500 Hours To Remove

    Vintage medical photo of a man pointing to anatomical specimens showcasing nerve and skeletal systems in a museum setting.

    Dr. Rufus B. Weaver

    Münchmeyer Disease Is A Disorder In Which Muscle Tissue And Connective Tissue Such As Tendons And Ligaments Are Gradually Replaced By Bone

    Mummified human skeleton with preserved skin and muscle tissue shown in a medical photo with fascinating and disturbing details

    It is the only known medical condition where one organ system changes into another.

    KaizenCyrus

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. It is a severe, disabling disorder that does not have a cure. It essentially can cause limbs/joints to "freeze" in place as the connective tissue and ligaments turn to bone :(

    Dentists Of 1950 Starter Kit: (Actually Part Of My Antique Medical Equipment Collection)

    Vintage medical supplies including syringes, chemical bottles, and a dental mold displayed on a wooden surface.

    Doomathemoonman

    Dandy-Walker Syndrome

    Distorted baby face showing unusual eye placement, a medical photo that is both fascinating and deeply disturbing.

    It is a condition that develops due to congenital failure of cerebellar vermis development that leads to blockage of CSF circulation. Clinical features include bulging fontanelle, irritability, vomiting ,poor feeding and lethargy.

    Maryam Batool

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This baby does not have Dandy-Walker Syndrome. This baby has microhydranencephaly - a VERY different condition. Microhydranencephaly is a severe abnormality of brain development - most children born with this condition have smaller-than-normal heads/brains and are profoundly intellectually disabled. This child was named Jaxon Buell. He died aged 5 years old.

    Neovascular Festoons On The Iris

    Close-up medical photos showing detailed vascular structures of the eye's iris in high magnification.

    A 74-year-old man with hypertension presented with vision reduced to only light perception in his right eye. A relative afferent pupillary defect was observed, and retinal examination showed an occlusion of the central retinal vein. The abnormal pupillary response was caused by retinal ischemia. A hypoperfused retina exudes angiogenic factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). New vessels formed on the pupil (Panels A and B show low and high magnification, respectively) and also in the angle, the aqueous drainage system that surrounds the iris. Angiogenesis in the angle can occlude the drainage pathway, causing glaucoma and the complication of a painful, sightless eye. Regression of iris neovasculature was achieved with the use of intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy and maintained with the use of scatter laser photocoagulation of the ischemic retina. The patient's vision in the affected eye remained unchanged, and hypertension was the risk factor associated with this ocular vascular occlusion. Owing to the severity of disease at baseline, there was no visual improvement.

    DR MOHAMMED IRFAN

    In Certain Cultures, Wounds Were Sutured Using Ants, Especially Army Or Leaf-Cutter Species

    Close-up medical photos showing ants attracted to an open wound on human skin with red, irritated flesh.

    These ants would be positioned to clamp the skin edges with their jaws. Once they bit down, the body of the ant would be cut off, leaving the head to act as a stitch.

    Consistent-Ad-7455

    Doctors From The Texas Heart Institute Have Performed A Surgery Implementing A Device That Left A Man Becoming The World's First Heartless Human Leaving Him Without A Pulse Or Detectable Heart Beat

    X-ray image showing a medical device implanted in the chest, illustrating fascinating and deeply disturbing medical photos.

    Noctulus

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother has neither, she's no medical miracle

    Just Cleanly Removed The Entire Nerve From My Patient’s Tooth (On Purpose)

    Close-up of a gloved hand holding a twisted dental file, a medical tool used in root canal treatments.

    42ndRedBalloonFromUp

    Stingray Tail, Extracted From Patient After Accident, Nz

    Close-up of a medical syringe held by hand, showcasing detailed measurement markings in a clinical setting.

    plutoisap

    Medical Chest I Found In My Grandfathers Attic

    Vintage medical kit with old pharmaceutical bottles and supplies showcased in detailed close-up photos

    ASexualWalrus

    A Peanut Lodged Inside A Child's Trachea

    Preserved human lungs and trachea displayed in a medical photo showing detailed respiratory anatomy.

    Surgeox

    Three Kidneys Discovered In A Man! - Medical Case

    CT scan showing detailed anatomy of kidneys and urinary tract with bone structures, a medical photo revealing internal organs.

    Surgeox

    When My Son Was Born He Had A Knot In His Umbilical Cord

    Blue twisted umbilical cord held by gloved hands during medical procedure, showing fascinating medical photo details.

    abacusartifact

    Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing

    Close-up of a fresh chest scar above a detailed floral tattoo on a patient wearing a patterned hospital gown.

    reddit.com

    Sterile #2 Pencils In The Operating Room

    Sterile pencils and medical tools in packaging, showcasing organized medical supplies for clinical use.

    energypizza311

    Itemized Hospital Bill From When My Dad Was Born In 1954

    Medical photo of a 1954 hospital bill from Raymondville Memorial Hospital showing detailed charges and medications.

    space-catet

    This Medication Causes Birth Defects And They Don’t Want You To Forget

    Medication blister pack with warnings for female patients about birth defects and pregnancy prevention in medical photos.

    AdultAcne69

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accutane - medication to treat severe acne. My mom forced me to take it when I was a young teen - she was trying to force me to become a child acting star and pimples would detract from my appearance. Accutane also causes sun sensitivity and can dry out your skin horribly.

    Obsidian Knives Made From A Type Of Volcanic Glass Are So Sharp They Cut On A Cellular Level

    Two elongated foreign objects removed from the body, shown on a medical surface in a medical photos collection.

    Due to this, when used in the medical field, incisions made with the blade heal faster with less scarring. They have been used as tools since the stone age.

    HellsJuggernaut

    This Medication I Take Is $6000 Per An Injection

    Medical photos showing a close-up of a syringe device in packaging with instructions for use on a countertop surface.

    ShriekingMuppet

    This Is A Condition Called Hyperdontia

    Close-up of a mouth with braces showing misaligned teeth in a medical photo revealing dental conditions.

    mindputtee

    $8,500 Worth Of Medical Equipment In The Us. My Son Needs These To Walk

    Blue medical orthopedic braces with white straps designed for foot and ankle support on a table.

    chillybonesjones

    Vintage Medical Tools For Removing Kidney And Bladder Stones And The Stones That They Removed

    Vintage medical tools and specimen jars displayed in a museum showcasing fascinating and disturbing medical photos.

    Brutal_Expectations

    The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses

    Hand holding fabric swatches with various colors labeled, relevant to medical photos color coding and materials.

    Bathysphereboyo

    To Study The Medical Effects Of Weightlessness In Space, Scientists Convinced Captain Druey P. Parks To Toss A Kitten In The Air While Cruising In His F-94c Jet At An Altitude Of 25,000 Feet

    Pilot wearing oxygen mask inside cockpit with cat floating in zero gravity medical photo showing unique moment

    The following photo, taken in February 1958, captures the floating feline.

    robbinpetertopaypaul

    In The United States, This Is What $14,714.49 Of Medication Looks Like

    Hands adjusting an IV drip with clear fluid in a medical setting, showcasing a medical photo with fascinating details.

    gronke

