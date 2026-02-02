A Family Road Trip, Two Old Harleys, And 8,500 KM Of Hope For A 15-Year-Old With Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a crazy idea turned into 8,552 kilometers (5,314 miles) of faith, asphalt, breakdowns, kindness, and people we’ll never forget.

In the summer of 2025, we left Poland on two aging Harley-Davidsons, not as professional adventurers or record chasers, but as two teachers, parents, and riders who couldn’t stay indifferent. Our goal was simple and painfully important: to give hope to one brave boy fighting cancer.

Michał Milczarek is a 15-year-old boy from Poland, who’s been fighting neuroblastoma, a cruel and relentless cancer, for seven years. His battle is quiet. Daily. Exhausting. And it’s far from over.

We knew that saving him wouldn’t come from likes, views, or empty words. It would come from people. From telling his story over and over again, until someone listened — and then someone else. So we packed our saddlebags with flyers, put on T-shirts with a QR code linked to Michał’s story, took our 12-year-old son with us, and rode.

Did we raise enough? Not yet. The fundraiser grew thanks to strangers, riders, mechanics, waitresses, shop owners, and people following us online. But Michał still needs treatment. And help.

Anyone who wants to help can do so here.

More info: oaksnwheels.com | Facebook

The route: Europe, one human story at a time

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We started in Komorniki, Poland, supported from day one by local residents and authorities who believed this mission mattered. From there, the road carried us through: Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and finally, back to Poland.

Every day, we shared updates on our Facebook page Oaks’n’Wheels, and every day, strangers responded

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

This wasn’t a holiday, it was a test of endurance, trust, weather, machines, and ourselves

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Green hills, broken brakes, and unexpected heroes

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Romania, the Carpathians tested our skills and nerves

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

The Transfăgărășan and Transalpina roads were breathtaking and unforgiving

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Bucharest, our Fat Boy needed urgent brake repairs, and when the H-D Bucharest team heard why we were riding, they fixed it free of charge

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Crossing into Turkey, we expected heat, traffic, and chaos

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

What we didn’t expect was generosity on a level that left us speechless

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

At Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, a man named Abdullah handed us a scarf for Michał

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We visited Harley-Davidson dealerships and met Tarhan Telli, a legend in the custom bike world, known for builds featured in The Expendables movies

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

He welcomed us like family, which is a moment that stayed with us

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

After Istanbul, Greece felt like a deep breath

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Blue skies, cicadas, the Aegean Sea

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Thessaloniki, Adrian’s Road King needed a fuel pump

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Then came Albania — wild, raw, and honest

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Twisting roads and towering mountains

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Lake Ohrid and Lake Shkodër

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Fresh fish, and people who welcomed us like old friends

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Some places don’t just impress you, they pull you back

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia brought perfect riding weather and roads that make you forget time

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Dubrovnik was the first highlight: a city of marble and history

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Mostar was the other: a city of stone, rubble, and hope

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

These were days full of emotion, history, and extraordinary people

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

And the route gave us everything: the views, the challenges, and people we’ll never forget

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Bosnia, we met a Polish biker riding a 1937 Harley Knucklehead

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Through Slovenia’s vineyards, into Italy, where motorsport history lives on cobblestones and courage

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

At the Mille Miglia Museum, we were reminded how racing once meant raw bravery, no electronics, no safety nets

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

From there, through the Mont Blanc tunnel into France

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

We visited Annecy, Dijon, Amiens

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Meeting riders who opened their garages, shared meals, and donated without hesitation

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Belgium, we reunited with H.O.G. friends

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In The Netherlands, we stopped at Dutch Hills dealership

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

In Germany, Thunderbike in Hamminkeln gave Michał a hat and T-shirt, which we delivered to him right after we returned home

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Then came Germany’s autobahns

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

No speed limits, just gratitude and a long ride back to Poland

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Coming home wasn’t about unpacking bikes

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

It was about meeting Michał again

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

Together with his mom, grandmother, and grandfather, we gave him everything we had collected along the way

Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

What this journey left us with were memories and friendships across Europe, and lessons we’ll carry forever – especially the ones shared with our 12-year-old son: gratitude for every coffee, bed, donation, smile, and hug; faith in the goodness of people; humility in the face of nature and human struggle; and a deep sense of brotherhood – the H.O.G. spirit felt everywhere, from garages to gas stations. People never asked why we were riding, only “What can we do?” And that’s why we believe in a happy ending.

With love and road dust,

Anna & Adrian Dąbek