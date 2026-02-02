A Family Road Trip, Two Old Harleys, And 8,500 KM Of Hope For A 15-Year-Old With Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a crazy idea turned into 8,552 kilometers (5,314 miles) of faith, asphalt, breakdowns, kindness, and people we’ll never forget.

In the summer of 2025, we left Poland on two aging Harley-Davidsons, not as professional adventurers or record chasers, but as two teachers, parents, and riders who couldn’t stay indifferent. Our goal was simple and painfully important: to give hope to one brave boy fighting cancer.

Michał Milczarek is a 15-year-old boy from Poland, who’s been fighting neuroblastoma, a cruel and relentless cancer, for seven years. His battle is quiet. Daily. Exhausting. And it’s far from over.

We knew that saving him wouldn’t come from likes, views, or empty words. It would come from people. From telling his story over and over again, until someone listened — and then someone else. So we packed our saddlebags with flyers, put on T-shirts with a QR code linked to Michał’s story, took our 12-year-old son with us, and rode.

Did we raise enough? Not yet. The fundraiser grew thanks to strangers, riders, mechanics, waitresses, shop owners, and people following us online. But Michał still needs treatment. And help.

Anyone who wants to help can do so here.

More info: oaksnwheels.com | Facebook

    The route: Europe, one human story at a time

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    We started in Komorniki, Poland, supported from day one by local residents and authorities who believed this mission mattered. From there, the road carried us through: Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, and finally, back to Poland.

    Every day, we shared updates on our Facebook page Oaks’n’Wheels, and every day, strangers responded

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    This wasn’t a holiday, it was a test of endurance, trust, weather, machines, and ourselves

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Green hills, broken brakes, and unexpected heroes

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Romania, the Carpathians tested our skills and nerves

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    The Transfăgărășan and Transalpina roads were breathtaking and unforgiving

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Bucharest, our Fat Boy needed urgent brake repairs, and when the H-D Bucharest team heard why we were riding, they fixed it free of charge

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Crossing into Turkey, we expected heat, traffic, and chaos

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    What we didn’t expect was generosity on a level that left us speechless

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    At Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, a man named Abdullah handed us a scarf for Michał

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    We visited Harley-Davidson dealerships and met Tarhan Telli, a legend in the custom bike world, known for builds featured in The Expendables movies

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    He welcomed us like family, which is a moment that stayed with us

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    After Istanbul, Greece felt like a deep breath

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Blue skies, cicadas, the Aegean Sea

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Thessaloniki, Adrian’s Road King needed a fuel pump

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Then came Albania — wild, raw, and honest

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Twisting roads and towering mountains

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Lake Ohrid and Lake Shkodër

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Fresh fish, and people who welcomed us like old friends

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Some places don’t just impress you, they pull you back

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia brought perfect riding weather and roads that make you forget time

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Dubrovnik was the first highlight: a city of marble and history

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Mostar was the other: a city of stone, rubble, and hope

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    These were days full of emotion, history, and extraordinary people

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    And the route gave us everything: the views, the challenges, and people we’ll never forget

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Bosnia, we met a Polish biker riding a 1937 Harley Knucklehead

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Through Slovenia’s vineyards, into Italy, where motorsport history lives on cobblestones and courage

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Where motorsport history lives on cobblestones and courage

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    At the Mille Miglia Museum, we were reminded how racing once meant raw bravery, no electronics, no safety nets

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    From there, through the Mont Blanc tunnel into France

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    We visited Annecy, Dijon, Amiens

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Meeting riders who opened their garages, shared meals, and donated without hesitation

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Belgium, we reunited with H.O.G. friends

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In The Netherlands, we stopped at Dutch Hills dealership

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    In Germany, Thunderbike in Hamminkeln gave Michał a hat and T-shirt, which we delivered to him right after we returned home

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Then came Germany’s autobahns

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    No speed limits, just gratitude and a long ride back to Poland

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Coming home wasn’t about unpacking bikes

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    It was about meeting Michał again

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    Together with his mom, grandmother, and grandfather, we gave him everything we had collected along the way

    Image credits: Oaks’n’Wheels

    What this journey left us with were memories and friendships across Europe, and lessons we’ll carry forever – especially the ones shared with our 12-year-old son: gratitude for every coffee, bed, donation, smile, and hug; faith in the goodness of people; humility in the face of nature and human struggle; and a deep sense of brotherhood – the H.O.G. spirit felt everywhere, from garages to gas stations. People never asked why we were riding, only “What can we do?” And that’s why we believe in a happy ending.

    With love and road dust,
    Anna & Adrian Dąbek

