This photo series celebrates the quiet beauty of the everyday scenes that often go unnoticed. As photographers, we develop a special way of seeing, finding layers and stories hidden in ordinary moments around us. Through these simple, everyday scenes, I aim to share glimpses of the world that might otherwise be overlooked.

Each photograph captures a piece of this subtle charm, whether it is the peacefulness of birds, a cloud drifting in the breeze, the way light falls on the corner, the texture of a weathered wall, or the warm glow of a night. These images remind us that beauty can be found in the smallest details. They reveal the poetry within simplicity, showing that beauty doesn't always need grand landscapes or dramatic nights.

Often, it is the simplest images that leave the deepest impression. Through this series, I hope to share the poetic essence of these ordinary sights and remind us all to slow down and truly appreciate the beauty surrounding us.

More info: Instagram | ayanavasil.wixsite.com | Facebook

#1

Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #2

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #3

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #4

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #5

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #6

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #7

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #8

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #9

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

    #10

    Poetry Of The Ordinary

